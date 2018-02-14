"Never Happening Again": Independent Brands Furious With Whole Foods' New Pricing Policy

The independent and up-and-coming brands that were once a hallmark of Whole Foods Markets' success - particularly during the early days when it was still a privately-owned brand based in Austin, Texas - are on the verge of a revolt against the store now that it's under new management as Amazon tries to squeeze every last penny out of one of its most high-profile investments.
Several small brands complained to Business Insider that WFM recently hiked the fees its vendors are expected to pay, making them responsible for more of the costs of shipping and stocking their products. The company has also started instituting higher fees for prime shelf space, as well as additional fees if smaller brands want to hold product demonstrations in Whole Foods' stores.
It's also forcing smaller brands to pay additional fees to a small, Connecticut-based "retail consulting" shop while also dropping "minimum shipment" guidelines that helped stores experiment with small batches of new products.
The hostility of the brand's new corporate overlords has made some smaller sellers nostalgic for the good ol' days when WFM was still an innovator in the world of independent food brands and locally sourced products...
"I once drove to every Whole Foods store in the Portland area and dropped off jars of our nut butters" for stores to sell, said the founder of a brand of natural nut butter. "That's over, that's done. That's not ever happening again."
Another vendor intimated that their brand is on the verge of pulling out of WFM because, with the added fees, the company is now losing money on some of its shipments...
"They have pissed off their employees, they have pissed off customers, and they have pissed off their vendors," said a Whole Foods vendor of eight years who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution. "From a financial perspective, we can only take so much abuse before we say this just isn't working for us anymore."
And while the company didn't officially comment, it's likely that these higher fees are meant to offset massive price cuts that Amazon instituted almost immediately after taking over WFM...because even Amazon shareholders can only tolerate massive losses for so long...
But the irony is, by squeezing small brands past their breaking points, Amazon risks destroying the one competitive advantage that helped bring WFM to national prominence: It's offerings of local and independent brands. In the old days, store managers were famously given autonomy to strike deals with small producers. Now, most product decisions have been centralized at WFM's headquarters in Austin.
Of course, Daymon, the consulting firm that WFM now employs, says WFM is just trying to equitably distribute its cost burden...by making it impossible for small brands to compete with faux-indie labels like Annie's Homegrown, which is of course owned by General Mills.
Jim Holbrook, the CEO of Daymon, the consulting firm working for Whole Foods, said local products were still vital to Whole Foods' business model. The grocer, he said, is just charging them for the labor it costs to move products around during demonstrations.
"There's no move to keep those vendors out of the stores," he said.
It's also worth noting that most of these policy changes were implemented before the Amazon takeover, when the former retail darling was still a stock-market dog whose future as a public company was very much in doubt. Whole Foods stopped covering shipping fees and dropped minimum-shipment requirements in March 2016 for vitamins, supplements, and beauty products...
...Then, about a year later, WFM started rolling out an order-to-shelf inventory-management system that cut back drastically on storage. As a result, stores started making smaller, more frequent orders, making it too expensive for smaller vendors. Some vendors also complained that the store blindsided them last year by inviting them to a conference in Oregon and then announcing that they would all need to start paying fees to two outside companies: UL Everclean and IX-One. UL Everclean is a food-safety auditor, and IX-One takes photographs of suppliers' products. Both charge ongoing fees.
* * *
While some suppliers are considering pulling their goods from WFM as a result of the changes, others are terrified of being cut from store shelves and being replaced by larger brands.
"A lot of the vendors are refiguring their game plans with Whole Foods," a broker who represents more than a dozen suppliers said. "At one time it was considered a reciprocal relationship. Those days are over. There is no feeling that Whole Foods cares anymore."
Uh, caring for vendors?
Somebody needs to tell these people that there's no money in Bezos' world domination and monopolization budget for that.
Comments
Do this for my Health Insurance....LOL
.
What is happening in the Electronics business is the same thing. As a specialty store...if we see it on Ebay or Amazon..we don't carry it. The top brands like Mosconi (Car Amp), and McIntosh (Home Amplifiers) understand how online sales crush stores, so these top brands track via serial number. You sell online...your caught...your done. Vendors are learning the hard way. As a specialty store we must maintain margins to give the customers the service they demand.
.
Please shop locally. Even if you find an item online...Bring that price to your local store. 9 times out of 10 they can come close.
Fuck Whole Foods
Shop at Wegmans, they have everything and much cheaper. Still family owned 95 stores and almost the sales of WF 400 stores
In reply to Do this for my Health… by takeaction
On you recommendation I searched for Wegmans, went to their site to locate a store and nada. Nothing happened.
Look forward to alternatives to WF soon.
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
Great chain. Started in Syracuse NY and is only in upstate NY and a few in MA to the best of my knowledge.
In reply to On you recommendation I… by Mustafa Kemal
American CEOs terribly need a Heart Adjustment.
In reply to Great chain. Started in… by Dr. Heywood Floyd
TakeAction, our specialty brand will not supply Amazon, Ebay, item.com, etc. We select the best retailer in a county to carry our brand. We protect their margin, and do as much as we can to educate consumers. The store owners also benefit from educating consumers what we have to offer. We depend on them and we help them more than other brands. There are some 4,000 counties in the US so if we only grow to 4,000 retail locations we will be happy. 60+ and growing now :-)
In reply to American CEOs terribly need… by stizazz
The Whole Foods in my town is starting to look like just about any Safeway. Two-thirds of what I used to buy is gone. Now there are just rows and rows of the same old mass-produced items you can find in other chain stores. Unfortunately there are no other local stores that carry anywhere near the variety of local and small-brand products that Whole Foods used to carry. The yogurt, meat and bread sections, in particular, have been completely decimated. The employees whisper back to you when you complain, as if they are afraid that management will overhear. They all seem unhappy.
I also tried Amazon Fresh for a few months. At first it was very promising. But the variety of what was initially available is going the same way as the shelves in the stores. More than half the things I used to buy are no longer available.
On the other hand, the checkout lines are shorter at the Whole Foods stores.
In reply to TakeAction, our specialty… by RAT005
"Great chain. Started in Syracuse NY and is only in upstate NY and a few in MA to the best of my knowledge."
So all we have to do is move to New York or Massachusetts for some organic foods. Ummm no.
In reply to The whole Foods in my town… by californiagirl
if your area has it, grubmarket is a good delivery service/ coop type that seems to get local produce and smaller supplier/producer organic products for delivery. you order online. the price is not bad, and the free delivery over $35 is very convenient and a good value. i use them a few times per month
In reply to The whole Foods in my town… by californiagirl
May as well shop at fucking Was Mart if local managers don't have control over stocking local items. Before I moved, I used to shop at the small local bakery down the street from me for bread, cookies etc. It was more expensive than the grocery store in the same shopping center, but I wanted to help the little guy out. I'd rather pay more and keep a neighbor in business than helping that jagoff Bezos.
In reply to The whole Foods in my town… by californiagirl
Walmart 2.0
In reply to American CEOs terribly need… by stizazz
NW PA too
In reply to Great chain. Started in… by Dr. Heywood Floyd
Wegmans is East Coast NY, NJ, CT, PA, DC, VA, MD
They sell both natural and conventional foods and a big private label brand that’s very affordable in most all categories
In reply to On you recommendation I… by Mustafa Kemal
Wegman's topped out on Consumer Reports last year, too, in their survey of customer satisfaction with grocery chains. I wish we had them here in TX, but H.E.B. is pretty good.
In reply to Wegmans is East Coast NY, NJ… by DC Beastie Boy
Wegman's also does an exemplary job of community outreach. The store is extremely generous in its support of local charities and events in our community, and has build up a deep reservoir of good will here. People have developed a real affection for the store.
That's in sharp contrast to the local co-op, which is over-the-top crazy expensive for non-members, has a huge work requirement for members, is a stew of endless interpersonal drama, and devotes much energy to wide-eyed radical political posturing so far out on the left wing that has alienated large portions of the already nutty predominantly liberal population.
In reply to Wegman's topped out on… by StaySunny3000
@Mustafa, see if you can locate a Wegman's on this.
https://www.wegmans.com/stores/store-locator.html
In reply to On you recommendation I… by Mustafa Kemal
Almost nothing at Whole Paycheck that you cant get at your local grocery..... The days when whole foods actually had special unique merchandise are generally long gone.
In reply to On you recommendation I… by Mustafa Kemal
I am fortunate in that Salem, Oregon has Roth's groceries.
I don't think they are anywhere else. They carry everything at very reasonable prices. A lot of organic, including Painted Hills beef and they put it on special occasionally, which is when I stock up. Got Painted Hills London Broil today for 4.99 a lb. Great produce section too.
In reply to Almost nothing at Whole… by gatorengineer
the racket I saw the 2 or 3 times i stepped foot into Whole ripoff, was that they would market, or present very nicely, they would carry some stuff that was unique, but all of that was bolstered by overpricing the same brands that you could get at wally world or target for half the price.
They carried stuff that you cant get in small towns, but in a sufficiently urban area, there were usually local mom and pops that would sell the same stuff. Granted you had to go to a specialty butcher for buffalo cuts or sushi grade tuna, and then over here to the wine and cigar shop to get the wine, and then over to the farmers market to get some other stuff, that was all gathered to gather at whole foods, but what the hell, you got to meet more nice people.
Oh and btw, you cannot get better meat than at small town german texas hill country meat markets... its just the way it is.
In reply to Almost nothing at Whole… by gatorengineer
local coops up here. some stuff spendy, others not so much, but for sure they research meat farms and actually go there. produce top quality.
now, i know some shit aint exactly all the truth, but for the most part, way higher quality of food. it is an integral part of my health care plan...
In reply to On you recommendation I… by Mustafa Kemal
Local vendors should do the co-op thing, getting together to split rent and a manager’s salary, calling their store
What They Don’t Carry
~Natural Foods~
However, on the Main Street where I had a shop, some merchants tried a co-op that failed due to bickering. This was not a staple market, like groceries. Maybe, farmers are more pragmatic.
In reply to local coops up here. some… by new game
Sprouts
In reply to On you recommendation I… by Mustafa Kemal
Exactly. Love Sprouts. Killer prices, great selection. I actually love going to the place.
In reply to Sprouts by overbet
Love Wegmans.
A couple here in Jersey, 1 very close to me, not the cheapest game in town but Fresh, incredibly stocked and unique.
Another thing to note, ALL Wegmans have nat gas fueled back-up power generation, that their founder insists on installing no matter the cost.
During hurricane Sandy Wegmans was the ONLY store open (with power) for almost 3 weeks for miles and miles.
The line that formed in the parking lot to get in was something to see..
In reply to On you recommendation I… by Mustafa Kemal
Its Fascism, under guise of Corporatism, in other words Globalism & Anti-Trust.
- RICO conspiracy with politicians for profit/revenue with Lobbying kick backs/campaign funding kickbacks
"Never Happening Again": Independent Brands Furious With Whole Foods' New Pricing Policy"
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
Monopolistic crawling blobs.
In reply to Its Fascism, under guise of… by TeethVillage88s
Never heard of it. Where do you live? Ohio? Nebraska?
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
above is the link to the store finder. Wegmans better than Kroeger but pricier
In reply to Never heard of it. Where do… by cougar_w
Trader Joe's....even the large supermarkets carry some organics. Like the bankers Beezoos thinks he is too big to fail.
Screw em'
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
All my friends rave about Traders...yet everything I have ever bought there I had to take back or throw out for one reason or another. Lousy luck I suppose, or may it is just the local one.
In reply to Trader Joe's....even the… by Algo Rhythm
Every TJ's I have been in (all over the West Coast) has been like that. Most of the merchandise should be in the dumpster before you buy it. Very few items even worth considering.
In reply to All my friends rave about… by Kassandra
What small vendors need to do is send use the "Fulfillment by Amazon" service where they become an amazon.com vendor, send their entire inventory to an amazon and have the individual whole foods stores order their product from Amazon.com. That way shipping is free when order is over $35 and whole foods will have to negotiate with the amazon.com people for lower prices.
It would be a hilarious circle-jerk.
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
FBA commission is pretty high. It works for many items but I can't imagine food being able to support the margin required to cover FBA commission.
In reply to What small vendors need to… by heavens-door
Fuck Whole Foods...Fuck Bezos...teach your children...this Deep State operation is designed to kill small business..Death to entrepreneurs. Teach your children before its too late
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
Makes ya wonder if Bezo with Amazon and just like the Facebook Jew are not all set ups to break everyone down to just a pulper. How does this just happen.
It doesn't.
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
I don't know if you have an "Aldi" where you live, but I am impressed with how fast, friendly and efficient their cashiers are. As a bonus, their prices can't be beat. Conversely, I have a Walmart Neighborhood Market near me and I swear the cashiers go out of their way to be agonizingly slow and inefficient.
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
Aldi is a great store saddled with a dowdy image.
Strangely enough, its parent also owns Trader Joe's, and Aldi stocks some of the same basic products, but at a lower price point. For those who want prepared foods, Trader Joe's offers fancier options and a broader selection, but if you do your own cooking Aldi is just as good and extremely cheap.
In reply to I don't know if you have an … by Ajax-1
LOVE WEGGIES!!!
In reply to Fuck Whole Foods… by DC Beastie Boy
Turning Whole Foods into an Aldi's competitor.
It's a race to the bottom, here on out. Support your local Farmer's Market, the pesticides are killing us, especially the kids. If it isn't organic, everything those kids eat has pesticides in it. As well as the vaccines, along with all the other shit inside.
In reply to Do this for my Health… by takeaction
The book that describes it all "Never Fear Cancer Again" M.I.T. guys figured it out...."They" don't want you reading this....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcY1OandSf8
In reply to Turning Whole Foods into an… by Not Too Important
Any meat causes cancer. Even fresh (non-farmed) plainly prepared fish is carcinogenic. ALL MEAT, but I need meat. I'll take the risk
In reply to The book that describes it… by takeaction
Swallowing small amounts of saliva or an extended time causes cancer. Consuming products which contain water causes cancer. Sleeping causes cancer. Pulling your pud causes cancer. Are you noticing the pattern here/
In reply to Any meat cause cancer, but I… by overbet
Yeah, the only thing that doesn’t cause cancer is reading ZH
In reply to Swallowing small amounts of… by MCDirtMigger
Janice:
ZH is infected with carcinogenic ((("joomanati"))) viri that cause Cancer of the Intellect.
Like all cancers, this cancer kills every site it infects. It attacks Reason and Reality, turning into mastsizing lumps of Irrationality and Delusion.
The victim is overwhelmed by shit-swarming deranged strands of twisted-beyond-repair genetic code that fuels babbling lunacy completely disconnected from The Real World.
Unfortunately, Cancer of the Intellect can only be mitigated by resolute shaming, and shunning, of the troll-style comments cancer suffers puke up in one thread after another.
Eventually, the lack of new victims drives the shit-swarming broken DNA away, and the site is restored to healthy discussion and mutual respect.
Let's hope the mentally sound can persist in driving the cancer away.
In reply to Yeah, the only thing that… by Janice
That ain't right! Why should pulling your pud cause cancer AND blindness? Of course, I can see it causing hairy palms. Not if I'm blind, though.
In reply to Swallowing small amounts of… by MCDirtMigger
All meat causes cancer?
Pussy doesn't cause cancer. But it causes a range of other problems -- some of which are financial.
;-)
Oh lighten up!
In reply to Any meat cause cancer, but I… by overbet
I strongly recommend that you look at the pesticides that are allowed for companies that can claim the organic label! Organic does not mean free of pesticides and oh by the way nature's rainwater carries all kinds of materials--think about it!
In reply to Turning Whole Foods into an… by Not Too Important
Fewer and fewer people can afford organic to any degree. They are mostly courting 20% of the market. Maybe, they should start marketing to the child-tax-credit crowd, trying to get moms to spend that now-doubled $6,444 max child tax credit on healthy food, rather than tattoos and beach trips to copulate with boyfriends.
Be bold:
$6,444 will buy a lot of organic milk and strong bones. These things last your child a lifetime. A beach trip with your latest bf lasts 5 days.
In reply to Turning Whole Foods into an… by Not Too Important
I'll stick with Publix.
In reply to Turning Whole Foods into an… by Not Too Important
Bezos reaches "Dr. Evil" stage. A madman like all the Satanic lot.
In reply to Do this for my Health… by takeaction