ATF Warns Over Spread Of Untraceable DIY "Ghost Guns"

Across the United States, mainstream network affiliates (local broadcasters) are frantically publishing stories and reports concerning law enforcement struggle to combat unregulated, DIY “ghost guns.” A ghost gun is a firearm without a serial number. It is lethal, untraceable, and perfectly legal, which has federal and state officials terrified that more and more Americans are building these killing machines in their own homes.
Perhaps the surging popularity of Ghost Guns is explainable. The same way Americans do not like corporations and U.S. intelligence agencies examining their emails and texts; they are now demanding weapon privacy. This is an astonishing shift in how the political frustrations of the everyday American are festering into an alarming trend.
Federal and State law enforcement agencies describe these do-it-yourself weapons as a Ghost Gun. It is relatively simple, with a few clicks online, anyone can fill a shopping cart with the components to build an assault-style rifle. There is no background check nor identification needed to purchase a Ghost gun.
The lower receiver, which is the only part legally considered a gun by U.S. Law, can be completed from an “80% receiver” lawfully purchased online. The remaining 20% of work must be achieved using a standard drill press or machine tools available at a neighborhood Home Depot. Once the lower receiver is milled, the gun can then be assembled. Total build-out time is somewhere between two to three hours, and presto, an assault-style rifle that the government has no idea exists.
Recently, a CBS news team documented how they purchased a Ghost Gun from a website and assembled it within a few hours.
“It’s not going to take a tremendous amount of gunsmithing skills,” said Scott Reitz, a retired Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officer.
Reitz agreed to supervise the CBS news team while a Glock 9mm with no serial numbers was being milled. All the news team had to do was follow simple directions on YouTube, which took less than three hours to complete. Once the gun was assembled, Reitz ran the Ghost Gun through a series of firing tests, where he deemed the weapon operational.
CBS says countless websites across the internet offer Ghost Gun kits for everything from handguns to the most popular assault rifles.
“They’re trying to appeal to a certain segment of the population,” said Dave Hamilton, senior special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “Felons who can’t go to a gun store and legally purchase a firearm, or people who just don’t want the government knowing what type of firearms they have.”
“There’s nothing the ATF can do,” said Ginger Colbrun, with the ATF’s Southern California Public Information Office. “These firearms are with gang members, these firearms are being are being found at various crime scenes all over the country.”
“ATF can’t go shut down the people who are selling these parts because these parts are not regulated,” said Colbrun.
“It’s really up to those companies to be responsible,” Colbrun said. “They’re the ones that are going to have to live with themselves.”
On July 1st, 2018, California’s AB857 comes into effect. This law requires 80% frames finished after July 1 to be reported to the California Department of Justice.
AB 857, Cooper. Firearms: identifying information.
Existing law authorizes the Department of Justice to assign a distinguishing number or mark of identification to any firearm whenever the firearm lacks a manufacturer’s number or other mark of identification, or whenever the manufacturer’s number or other mark of identification or distinguishing number or mark assigned by the department has been destroyed or obliterated.
This bill would, commencing July 1, 2018, and subject to exceptions, require a person who manufactures or assembles a firearm to first apply to the department for a unique serial number or other identifying mark, as provided. The bill would, by January 1, 2019, and subject to exceptions, require any person who, as of July 1, 2018, owns a firearm that does not bear a serial number to likewise apply to the department for a unique serial number or other mark of identification. The bill would, except as provided, prohibit the sale or transfer of ownership of a firearm manufactured or assembled pursuant to these provisions. The bill would prohibit a person from aiding in the manufacture or assembly of a firearm by a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The bill would make a violation of these provisions a misdemeanor. By creating a new crime, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.
The bill would require the department to issue a serial number or other identifying mark to an applicant meeting specified criteria and would allow the department to charge a fee to recover its costs associated with assigning a distinguishing number or mark pursuant to the above provisions.
This bill would make a conforming change. The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures for making that reimbursement. This bill would provide that no reimbursement is required by this act for a specified reason.
YouTuber shows how easy it is to build a Ghost Gun AR-15 assault rifle in a step-by-step tutorial:
Comments
what about blinking neon gun free zone signs?
You are right....I don't think the shooters even saw the sign...it would have prevented this disaster...
make the sign bigger... "GUN FREE ZONE". I can't believe we live in a world with so little signage.
.
/s
I was listening to Wolf Blitzer today and he just can't help put his own partisanship into every comment...
"What are you senator going to do to stop these weapons being so easily purchased..?"
"I go to Florida all the time, I want to be safe.."
"Why can't you and the legislation get anything done?"
"Why are these rifles so readily available, and if we used some legislation to stop these type of high killing weapons getting in peoples hands, this disaster potentially would not have happened?"
First off, this kid passed the background check. Secondly, we all know that more legislation does not stop criminals or wackos. His comment about "Being Safe" in Florida...come on. You scared Wolf....if so, you should conceal carry.
I am paraphrasing his comments...but he is an idiot.
In reply to what about gun free zone… by ted41776
maybe it's because they didn't have multi-lingual translations at the bottom? or maybe they should have had braille inscriptions? higher contrast colors? i just don't know, but i'm sure there are many people who are must smarter than me working on a solution to this sign problem as we speak
In reply to You are right....I don't… by takeaction
They are going to have to regulate blocks of metal and drill presses. No one can purchase either without ATF authorization.
In reply to maybe it's because they didn… by ted41776
It is relatively simple, with a few clicks online, anyone can fill a shopping cart with the components to build an assault-style rifle.
No links?
In reply to They are going to have to… by zaphod
Complete Premium Ultimate AR-15 Build Kit:
In reply to It is relatively simple,… by overbet
Thank you sir. That looks like a fun task
In reply to … by DownWithYogaPants
I have family members who have done this. As advertised, it's not that difficult. My favorite home-built is an AR-style rifle chambered in .308 NATO with a competition trigger assy. and a heavy barrel. I swear you could drive nails with it at 200+ yards (I'm personally not worth a cup of warm spit much past 100 yards, though)
Please note, you can not SELL such a weapon to anyone else. You can not GIVE such a weapon to somebody else. Not legally, anyway. It is YOUR GUN forever after you build it.
In reply to thank you sir by overbet
Anyone with some basic machine tools and mechanical knowledge can create a working gun from scratch. There are plans available for almost any gun out there. There is not a damn thing .gov can do about this (thankfully).
In reply to I have family members who… by NoDebt
Ordering one. Looks like a good project to do with my son.
In reply to I have family members who… by NoDebt
I was wondering about that in this article. Most of us gun owners know the laws better than most people know driving laws (in spite of being more dangerous and more people using/owning them). Last I checked any gun you made yourself was yours and could never be sold or transferred legally.
In reply to I have family members who… by NoDebt
https://www.ghostguns.com/12-ar15
but why would you do that?
There are decent legal guns out there to buy for cheaper.
In reply to … by DownWithYogaPants
True.
The point is to get around gov't registration and confiscation, not to save money.
Watch Cody Wilson's interview with Reason Magazine. He goes over the legal and philosophical reasons for doing this.
In reply to https://www.ghostguns.com/12… by Dilluminati
I just did actually, the part about why you could sell the stuff but not give it away free was the clincher. I was disgusted by the left and the virtue signalers today as I caught the material on CSPAN. I had a long commute and caught the entire afternoon program. The obsession with the AR15 is just an entry into the 2nd, it would be a quad toy drone regulated next, and then a car, and then this..and then that..
And at the basis of all of this was a mentally in-stable individual who had been REPEATEDLY identified and all the existing "silly ass laws" in dept, in duplicate.. in multiple manners failed.
But the part that got me today most was the color delta as they hollered hate crime, maga hat and such.. was that these victims were white.. except the guy who held the door.. white. Shocked!! Shot at school as if by the end of this weekend in all the gun free zones of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit.. etc.. the killings won't abate.
https://homicides.news.baltimoresun.com/
It's obscene the entirety of it... the guy is interesting.. for sure
My guns are not semi-automatics, I proudly own legal guns, NRA member.. and candidly buy only Stainless Steel quality products. I'm considering an AR now however.. because I think we face a tyranny where only the criminals will have them and as the article I caught shows.. is very simple
http://reason.com/reasontv/2016/11/23/3d-gun-printer-cody-wilson-on-the…
I'm not saying ghost guns are criminal I'm acknowledging that the cartels, street gangs, burglars don't give a fuck about the body politics or the cocksuckers on CSPAN virtue signaling.. that my best defense is SELF DEFENSE. And in closing the reliance upon the police in Florida to save your life when your in a building at a gun free school zone is pretty poor if you meet the gunman, IN MY HOUSE HOWEVER.. where there is no gun free zone.. the intruder or the gunman is at a disadvantage.
A deep wedge was driven as the assholes on the left did what they did with this trajedy.. it runs a deeper divide longer and will be a reason why people get further behind the NRA and punish candidates who follow the liberal agenda.
I'm not waiting minutes for police to respond while folks are getting murdered in my home. I'll not call and report a lunatic threatening to kill to the FBI and consider the matter or issue solved..
In my home I have that right to self defense.. I'll go hard on the fuckers the next election who don't see it that way.
In reply to True… by dchang0
ALCOHOL TOBACCO FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES
Should be a convenience store!
In reply to … by DownWithYogaPants
When I was in elementary school, I used to check out books on rocket science with blueprints in black. I bet that is a no no now. Maybe that is why they burnt down the Montgomery Library. God Bless Texas!
In reply to It is relatively simple,… by overbet
Article is complete bullshit.
"Ghost" gun or not, they are no more "lethal" than any other firearm.....and the mob has been removing serial numbers for decades.
The sample lower is a fake....for multiple reasons. Just a bunch of yap about stuff that is meaningless with people who don't know jack shit about firearms, the laws, or the surrounding related common sense.
In reply to When I was in elementary… by Yog Soggoth
1911 Encyclopedia Britannica has the formula and directions for making TNT. The slow and steady destruction of information that the government does not want you to have, has been going on for a long time.
In reply to When I was in elementary… by Yog Soggoth
and maybe these same smart people can figure out how to fix ZH doubleposting
In reply to You are right....I don't… by takeaction
Just hit the save button once.
That one one was free. The next one is going to cost you.
In reply to maybe it's because they didn… by ted41776
It is the adds. They jump the screen up and down. Tylers don't care. They are swimming in a pile of money.
In reply to Just hit the button once. … by Dr. Engali
Or page reloading-goddamn that’s annoying.
In reply to maybe it's because they didn… by ted41776
Yeah, there's still a few features that need to be ironed out.
Such as reloading a page takes you back to page 1 of comments even though you were on page 4,
or, when going to the next page of comments you still get half a page of comments from the previous page,
or, after a few times entering comments the page stops taking you back to where you were in the page and just reloads at the "your comment has been posted" banner
In reply to Or page reloading-goddamn… by dasein211
it's to keep the .gov from tracking you. See, PAGE reloading code is only 80% finish. you have to finish it yourself.
In reply to Or page reloading-goddamn… by dasein211
I finish 80% lowers with an Easy Jig 2. I better stock up.
In reply to what about gun free zone… by ted41776
Re. 80% completions after July 1 must be reported to Sacramento? Just say you did the work in Nevada.
In reply to I finish 80% lowers with an… by Fester
The feds ran guns to the cartels, the supposed Vegas shooter and others ran the guns. He is gone now. They run guns into the black neighborhoods in the big cities all the time. One source: https://www.activistpost.com/2016/09/gang-members-implicate-u-s-govt-du… There are more!
Let me guess, there has been another shooting. So you are crying for more regulations and control....
Now they are pissed about receivers or other on-line parts. Cry me a river.... 3-D printing has made you old ass regulations pointless.
That is with out all the full auto's that you dropped into the country illegally!!
You drop evil all over the place, then cry foul. To people that are done with your stupid shit and see what you do!
Hypocrites!
Fuck off with your propaganda bull shit!
In reply to I finish 80% lowers with an… by Fester
well, the greatest minds our political system has to offer are working on a solution to this blatant loophole as we speak. what are you going to do when 79% lowers are all you can get?
In reply to I finish 80% lowers with an… by Fester
MOAR laws to control the whites in 3... 2... 1...
In reply to well, the greatest minds our… by ted41776
https://ghostgunner.net/
In reply to I finish 80% lowers with an… by Fester
I'd be more worried about Gov agents and lawyers committing Felony Fraud.
Exhibit A: Chief Counsel of Seattle ICE office, Raphael Sanchez - Charged With Stealing Immigrants' Identities To Commit Bank Fraud
Source: https://www.npr.org/templates/search/index.php?searchinput=Ice+seattle
Go ahead, say it! "Dirty Sa.....!"
In reply to what about gun free zone… by ted41776
Dirty Sanchez! Sucio Sanches!
It reads like a CSI show. Unbelievable.
In reply to I'd be more worried about… by Kirk2NCC1701
I didn't read the full article, but I saw nothing indicating if the identities he was accused of stealing were those of legal or illegal immigrants. Is it even possible to steal the identity of an illegal alien? If so, I want one. Then the next time I'm stopped by the police I'll just say I'm an illegal and they'll let me go. Isn't that how it works?
In reply to I'd be more worried about… by Kirk2NCC1701
The "Ghost Gun" in the lead picture is actually a registered receiver that you would have to go through a Federal Firearms licensee to buy. It has a serial number and is produced by Aero Precision, a licensed manufacturer of firearms. Calling something a Ghost gun does not make it so. That sounds like something a politician would do, make a law with no idea what they are doing.
In reply to what about gun free zone… by ted41776
Good catch.
But if that lower receiver were to leave the factory floor without a serial number it could be used to build a ghost gun.
Of course the manufacturer would catch hell if that were to happen and the ghost gun were picked up by any type of law enforcement.
In reply to The "Ghost Gun" in the lead… by acett
Also, if one of the millions of rednecks in America who know how to make simple firearms were added to the story it would be a media sensation.
In reply to Good catch… by Pure Evil
Yeah, I'm an old redneck who has been living in fear for the last 65 years sweating the batf may find out about the crude shotguns my friends and I made when we were 10 years old. A length of pipe. a piece of 2x4, a mousetrap spring, a nail, and some tyre tube rubber. Used different diameter pipe depending whether we wanted 12 gauge or 20 gauge.
In reply to Also, if one of the millions… by Yog Soggoth
Gun regulation is a lost cause. The beauty of the AR-15 setup is that the gun is completely modular. Any part up to and including the lower receiver can be ordered off the internet. To stay legal it is a simple matter of having the lower shipped to your local gun store and you can build what you will. Wired Magazine did a story on the little desk top cnc machine that will mill a receiver out of a block of aluminum. https://www.wired.com/2015/06/i-made-an-untraceable-ar-15-ghost-gun/
I spent $8,500 on a Burgess SW 76, a gun I could have built in my machine shot for under a $100 just to stay legal. https://www.smallarmsreview.com/display.article.cfm?idarticles=1732
Anyone with a lathe and a mig welder could build one of these in a couple of days. This is a red herring. The gun abolitionists will not be satisfied until they start a civil war.
In reply to The "Ghost Gun" in the lead… by acett
Not to mention these objects are not LBGTQ approved, not handicap accessible, are somehow racist and pollute the environment .
In reply to what about gun free zone… by ted41776
Now, why do you suppose this is a problem? The same reason cryptocurrencies needed to be created; over-regulation, in favour of the house.
When all will be lost, and our freedoms are on the line, we will want to go down fighting.
YAWN !!!! You mean like the ones the Obama Administration sold to the Mexican drug cartels..
@ Bill,
Criminal Holder sure sold those weapons to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel “Fast & Furiously.”
In reply to YAWN !!!! You mean like the… by Bill of Rights
Do not for one second think that the USA patent office is not somehow complicit in selling out blueprints to other countries for immediate profit.
In reply to @ Bill,… by Chupacabra-322
Why is this a problem? These enterprising Americans are merely trying to "Support our Moderate Syrian Rebels" with affordable ghost guns.
It's not as though they can afford official US arms, that they could buy from the CIA or DOD.
Quick, get John McCain onboard with this!
/s
In reply to YAWN !!!! You mean like the… by Bill of Rights
So if they are untraceable and undetectable - then no laws will stop them from existence. Since the government admits it cannot stop them - or protect us - then why does it make sense to disarm all Americans?
It doesnt but somewhere in america a joo crys out in pain to disarm you.
In reply to So if they are untraceable… by NoWayJose
It's more basic than that:
It's to let you know who is in charge.
Judging by the comments, it looks like most here have already accepted their hypnotic suggestion.
In reply to It doesnt but somewhere in… by FreeShitter
That’s the biggest PsyOp of all time.
”Government” doesn’t protect you.
”Governments” Kill you.
In reply to So if they are untraceable… by NoWayJose
You missed the second step:
"Government" steals from you.
In reply to That’s the biggest PsyOp of… by Chupacabra-322
Duh. Everybody knows Holder is the source.