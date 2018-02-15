ATF Warns Over Spread Of Untraceable DIY "Ghost Guns"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 19:45

Across the United States, mainstream network affiliates (local broadcasters) are frantically publishing stories and reports concerning law enforcement struggle to combat unregulated, DIY “ghost guns.” A ghost gun is a firearm without a serial number. It is lethal, untraceable, and perfectly legal, which has federal and state officials terrified that more and more Americans are building these killing machines in their own homes.

Perhaps the surging popularity of Ghost Guns is explainable. The same way Americans do not like corporations and U.S. intelligence agencies examining their emails and texts; they are now demanding weapon privacy. This is an astonishing shift in how the political frustrations of the everyday American are festering into an alarming trend.

Federal and State law enforcement agencies describe these do-it-yourself weapons as a Ghost Gun. It is relatively simple, with a few clicks online, anyone can fill a shopping cart with the components to build an assault-style rifle. There is no background check nor identification needed to purchase a Ghost gun.

The lower receiver, which is the only part legally considered a gun by U.S. Law, can be completed from an “80% receiver” lawfully purchased online. The remaining 20% of work must be achieved using a standard drill press or machine tools available at a neighborhood Home Depot. Once the lower receiver is milled, the gun can then be assembled. Total build-out time is somewhere between two to three hours, and presto, an assault-style rifle that the government has no idea exists.

Recently, a CBS news team documented how they purchased a Ghost Gun from a website and assembled it within a few hours.

“It’s not going to take a tremendous amount of gunsmithing skills,” said Scott Reitz, a retired Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officer.

Reitz agreed to supervise the CBS news team while a Glock 9mm with no serial numbers was being milled. All the news team had to do was follow simple directions on YouTube, which took less than three hours to complete. Once the gun was assembled, Reitz ran the Ghost Gun through a series of firing tests, where he deemed the weapon operational.

CBS says countless websites across the internet offer Ghost Gun kits for everything from handguns to the most popular assault rifles.

“They’re trying to appeal to a certain segment of the population,” said Dave Hamilton, senior special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “Felons who can’t go to a gun store and legally purchase a firearm, or people who just don’t want the government knowing what type of firearms they have.”

“There’s nothing the ATF can do,” said Ginger Colbrun, with the ATF’s Southern California Public Information Office. “These firearms are with gang members, these firearms are being are being found at various crime scenes all over the country.”

 

“ATF can’t go shut down the people who are selling these parts because these parts are not regulated,” said Colbrun.

“It’s really up to those companies to be responsible,” Colbrun said. “They’re the ones that are going to have to live with themselves.”

On July 1st, 2018, California’s AB857 comes into effect. This law requires 80% frames finished after July 1 to be reported to the California Department of Justice.

AB 857, Cooper. Firearms: identifying information.

Existing law authorizes the Department of Justice to assign a distinguishing number or mark of identification to any firearm whenever the firearm lacks a manufacturer’s number or other mark of identification, or whenever the manufacturer’s number or other mark of identification or distinguishing number or mark assigned by the department has been destroyed or obliterated.

This bill would, commencing July 1, 2018, and subject to exceptions, require a person who manufactures or assembles a firearm to first apply to the department for a unique serial number or other identifying mark, as provided. The bill would, by January 1, 2019, and subject to exceptions, require any person who, as of July 1, 2018, owns a firearm that does not bear a serial number to likewise apply to the department for a unique serial number or other mark of identification. The bill would, except as provided, prohibit the sale or transfer of ownership of a firearm manufactured or assembled pursuant to these provisions. The bill would prohibit a person from aiding in the manufacture or assembly of a firearm by a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The bill would make a violation of these provisions a misdemeanor. By creating a new crime, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.

The bill would require the department to issue a serial number or other identifying mark to an applicant meeting specified criteria and would allow the department to charge a fee to recover its costs associated with assigning a distinguishing number or mark pursuant to the above provisions.

This bill would make a conforming change. The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures for making that reimbursement. This bill would provide that no reimbursement is required by this act for a specified reason.

YouTuber shows how easy it is to build a Ghost Gun AR-15 assault rifle in a step-by-step tutorial:

Comments

takeaction ted41776 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 19:49

You are right....I don't think the shooters even saw the sign...it would have prevented this disaster...

make the sign bigger... "GUN FREE ZONE".  I can't believe we live in a world with so little signage.

 

 

 

.

/s

I was listening to Wolf Blitzer today and he just can't help put his own partisanship into every comment...

"What are you senator going to do to stop these weapons being so easily purchased..?"

"I go to Florida all the time, I want to be safe.."

"Why can't you and the legislation get anything done?"

"Why are these rifles so readily available, and if we used some legislation to stop these type of high killing weapons getting in peoples hands, this disaster potentially would not have happened?"

First off, this kid passed the background check.  Secondly, we all know that more legislation does not stop criminals or wackos.  His comment about "Being Safe" in Florida...come on.  You scared Wolf....if so, you should conceal carry.

I am paraphrasing his comments...but he is an idiot.

NoDebt overbet Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:48

I have family members who have done this.  As advertised, it's not that difficult.  My favorite home-built is an AR-style rifle chambered in .308 NATO with a competition trigger assy. and a heavy barrel.  I swear you could drive nails with it at 200+ yards (I'm personally not worth a cup of warm spit much past 100 yards, though)  

Please note, you can not SELL such a weapon to anyone else.  You can not GIVE such a weapon to somebody else.  Not legally, anyway.  It is YOUR GUN forever after you build it.

 

canisdirus NoDebt Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:24

I was wondering about that in this article. Most of us gun owners know the laws better than most people know driving laws (in spite of being more dangerous and more people using/owning them). Last I checked any gun you made yourself was yours and could never be sold or transferred legally.

Dilluminati dchang0 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:48

I just did actually, the part about why you could sell the stuff but not give it away free was the clincher.  I was disgusted by the left and the virtue signalers today as I caught the material on CSPAN.  I had a long commute and caught the entire afternoon program.  The obsession with the AR15 is just an entry into the 2nd, it would be a quad toy drone regulated next, and then a car, and then this..and then that..

And at the basis of all of this was a mentally in-stable individual who had been REPEATEDLY identified and all the existing "silly ass laws" in dept, in duplicate.. in multiple manners failed.

But the part that got me today most was the color delta as they hollered hate crime, maga hat and such.. was that these victims were white.. except the guy who held the door.. white.  Shocked!! Shot at school as if by the end of this weekend in all the gun free zones of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit.. etc.. the killings won't abate.

https://homicides.news.baltimoresun.com/

It's obscene the entirety of it...   the guy is interesting.. for sure  

My guns are not semi-automatics, I proudly own legal guns, NRA member.. and candidly buy only Stainless Steel quality products.  I'm considering an AR now however.. because I think we face a tyranny where only the criminals will have them and as the article I caught shows.. is very simple

http://reason.com/reasontv/2016/11/23/3d-gun-printer-cody-wilson-on-the…

I'm not saying ghost guns are criminal I'm acknowledging that the cartels, street gangs, burglars don't give a fuck about the body politics or the cocksuckers on CSPAN virtue signaling.. that my best defense is SELF DEFENSE.  And in closing the reliance upon the police in Florida to save your life when your in a building at a gun free school zone is pretty poor if you meet the gunman, IN MY HOUSE HOWEVER.. where there is no gun free zone.. the intruder or the gunman is at a disadvantage.

A deep wedge was driven as the assholes on the left did what they did with this trajedy.. it runs a deeper divide longer and will be a reason why people get further behind the NRA and punish candidates who follow the liberal agenda.

I'm not waiting minutes for police to respond while folks are getting murdered in my home.  I'll not call and report a lunatic threatening to kill to the FBI and consider the matter or issue solved..

In my home  I have that right to self defense.. I'll go hard on the fuckers the next election who don't see it that way.

bshirley1968 Yog Soggoth Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:28

Article is complete bullshit.

"Ghost" gun or not, they are no more "lethal" than any other firearm.....and the mob has been removing serial numbers for decades.

The sample lower is a fake....for multiple reasons. Just a bunch of yap about stuff that is meaningless with people who don't know jack shit about firearms, the laws, or the surrounding related common sense.

Pure Evil dasein211 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:53

Yeah, there's still a few features that need to be ironed out.

Such as reloading a page takes you back to page 1 of comments even though you were on page 4,

or, when going to the next page of comments you still get half a page of comments from the previous page,

or, after a few times entering comments the page stops taking you back to where you were in the page and just reloads at the "your comment has been posted" banner

MozartIII Fester Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:11

The feds ran guns to the cartels, the supposed Vegas shooter and others ran the guns. He is gone now. They run guns into the black neighborhoods in the big cities all the time. One source: https://www.activistpost.com/2016/09/gang-members-implicate-u-s-govt-du… There are more!

 

Let me guess, there has been another shooting. So you are crying for more regulations and control....

 

Now they are pissed about receivers or other on-line parts. Cry me a river.... 3-D printing has made you old ass regulations pointless.

 

That is with out all the full auto's that you dropped into the country illegally!!

 

You drop evil all over the place, then cry foul. To people that are done with your stupid shit and see what you do!

Hypocrites!

 

Fuck off with your propaganda bull shit!

GeezerGeek Kirk2NCC1701 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:13

I didn't read the full article, but I saw nothing indicating if the identities he was accused of stealing were those of legal or illegal immigrants. Is it even possible to steal the identity of an illegal alien? If so, I want one. Then the next time I'm stopped by the police I'll just say I'm an illegal and they'll let me go. Isn't that how it works?

acett ted41776 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:35

The "Ghost Gun" in the lead picture is actually a registered receiver that you would have to go through a Federal Firearms licensee to buy.  It has a serial number and is produced by Aero Precision, a licensed manufacturer of firearms. Calling something a Ghost gun does not make it so. That sounds like something a politician would do, make a law with no idea what they are doing. 

kiwimail Yog Soggoth Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:26

Yeah, I'm an old redneck who has been living in fear for the last 65 years sweating the batf may find out about the crude shotguns my friends and I made when we were 10 years old. A length of pipe. a piece of 2x4, a mousetrap spring, a nail, and some tyre tube rubber. Used different diameter pipe depending whether we wanted 12 gauge or 20 gauge.

Cloud9.5 acett Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:27

Gun regulation is a lost cause.  The beauty of the AR-15 setup is that the gun is completely modular.  Any part up to and including the lower receiver can be ordered off the internet.  To stay legal it is a simple matter of having the lower shipped to your local gun store and you can build what you will.  Wired Magazine did a story on the little desk top cnc machine that will mill a receiver out of a block of aluminum.  https://www.wired.com/2015/06/i-made-an-untraceable-ar-15-ghost-gun/

I spent $8,500 on a Burgess SW 76, a gun I could have built in my machine shot for under a $100 just to stay legal.  https://www.smallarmsreview.com/display.article.cfm?idarticles=1732

Anyone with a lathe and a mig welder could build one of these in a couple of days.  This is a red herring.  The gun abolitionists will not be satisfied until they start a civil war.

 

 

Sonny Brakes Thu, 02/15/2018 - 19:46

Now, why do you suppose this is a problem? The same reason cryptocurrencies needed to be created; over-regulation, in favour of the house.

When all will be lost, and our freedoms are on the line, we will want to go down fighting.

NoWayJose Thu, 02/15/2018 - 19:49

So if they are untraceable and undetectable - then no laws will stop them from existence.  Since the government admits it cannot stop them - or protect us - then why does it make sense to disarm all Americans?