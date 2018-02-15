Bitcoin Tests $10k As Mysterious Crypto-Trader Dip-Buys $400 Million

Cryptocurrency prices are surging again this morning with Bitcoin testing $10,000 for the first time in over two weeks.
On the week, Bitcoin is up around 15% but Litecoin is leading the run...
While Bitcoin remain down 30% year-date, it appears that amid the recent cataclysmic collapse of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency hammered out a low earlier this month, as dip buyers scooped up coins below $6,000.
Nearly eight days from the low, the auction has soared by more than 50 percent probing a 20 simple moving average at 9,162.
We now have an idea who one of those dip buyers were and the amount they purchased…
According to BitInfoCharts, a mysterious buyer with a Bitcoin address of 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64 purchased an astronomical amount of bitcoins worth $344,000,000 at a blended cost basis around $8,400 from 02-09-18 through 02-12-18. In total, this Bitcoin whale doubled down adding nearly 41,000 coins for a new total of 96,000 coins worth somewhere around $900,000,000 at today’s price ($9,400).
Bitcoin address 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64 is number three on the top 100 richest Bitcoin address in the world.
The table from BitInfoCharts reveals the centralization of Bitcoin wealth.
Last night, we reported how South Korea officials downplayed the threats of a ban, which has sent Bitcoin well over +11 percent since to 9,400-handle.
The catalyst for the leg higher appears to be South Korea once again as regulators downplayed any threats of a ban.
As Bloomberg reports, South Korea’s government gave the strongest signal yet that it will allow cryptocurrency exchanges to keep operating in the country, a welcome development for traders who had feared an outright ban in one of the world’s biggest markets for digital assets.
Policy makers will focus on making cryptocurrency trading transparent rather than outlawing it altogether, Hong Nam-ki, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said in a video a posted on the presidential website. It was the government’s first coordinated response to the public uproar over a justice ministry proposal in December to shut digital-asset exchanges.
But as we have noted previously, this rebound is very much the norm, seasonally as China’s lunar new year approaches…
Looks like a rising wedge.
Bearish...
The real question is whether Bitfinex/Tether still have the balls to pump it after get a subpoena in December and CFTC now have dominion over Bitcoin since being added CBOE/CME. Wash trading will only get it so far.
take good care of your private key,
Mr. 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64
Ray Dalio.
Sorry.
Ah, the Bitcoin Casino is a thrilling venue. Step right up! Get your chips! And good luck, suckers!
What kind of a moron buys $400 million and puts it all in a single address?
A very wealthy one.
His name was fonestar.
Warren Buffett.
It makes 0 sense for anyone to keep so much in 1 wallet. Are we sure it's not an exchange or something?
doubtful, if it was multiple buys. exchanges don't reuse addresses.
Lol, yes, they do!
More than likely that address is a wallet address of an exchange ....
They should actually get interns who follow the Cryptomarket and understand the mechanics of it to write these articles ... and please, leave the Negro Thug Culture references out of them ... we're all tired of it ...
" More than likely that address is a wallet address of an exchange .... "
Why?
I know. you'd think he could afford a hw wallet that could dole out a different address for each purchase and still keep it all in a single wallet.
A rich motherfucker with $400M of chunk change
Someone who knows exactly what he's doing.
It was Jaime, he was just taking out some bank insurance, that's all.
John McAfee, not having found a sausage recipe that works for him yet.
Thank you!
I will.
Don't you worry your pretty little head about him :D
CBOE/CME have authority over BTC futures trading, where wash trading is regulated.... they have ZERO authority or control over global BTC trading, nor do they have the ability to regulate it.
Wrong. Cup and handle with a 12k target
13880
Wait until the IRS cracks down on this bitcoin ponzi scheme. Then it's over for cryptocurrencies.
A lot of stupid millennials who get wiped out will embrace socialism even more!
Wow such a dumb comment.
He uses bold type though.
ALL CAPS ON DECK.
pods
IRS is getting data from Coinbase and other exchanges. They will find bitcoin tax cheats!
"Ponzi" implies that new money is being brought in to pay off older investors ... simply not an accurate description ... search the term "Ponzi" for its history and further descriptive information.
This fuckin retard Lester posts bitcoin hate on the regular. So much butthurt in this guy. SAD!
IRS has your bitcoin buys and sells data from Coinbase!
Short term rising wedge says it will fall again. Medium term falling wedge says it will correct after the fall. Long term is a rising trend. 10K or so is where it corrects downward. Strong support at 4K. After it breaks the 20K to 10K resistance trend line (assuming) the next resistance is at 20K again. We should know fairly soon which of those levels hold and which break
Crypto-PPT, to the rescue.
It's a lot easier to hide the smoke machines and mirrored panels in the vagueries of too many words, too much binary.
PPT .... ???? In a decentralized asset trading globally 24/7/365 .... with no system of market makers / options traders ? I think not.
LTC jumped due to LCC...
"Who is '3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64'"
Shh, dont tell the IRS, that be me
Careful, I wouldn't even post that sarcastically.
I am Spartacus!
Capitalising on the holiday effects in China and Korea.
I bet it's those (nasty) Russians, no doubt working on a devious plot to take over the western world.
More defence spending needed I think...
Filling in the "blank" (https://www.rt.com/business/418882-soros-crypto-bitcoin-invest/)!
aka "Satoshi" is really a 300 year old Hungarian Nazi from Budapest!!!
was it Gartman? actually it probably was Soros since he has a huge stake in Overstock he would just boost bitcoin to boost his stock like he did with miners and gold a few years ago
Interesting. I just stepped in and bough a little chunk of ETH.
My Visa card is faster and cheaper to transact than Bitcoin. So is it worth $9809 too??.. 🤔
Governments, and their proxy banks, can buy or sell bitcoin. Governments can also cause bitcoin to rip or dip with a simple tweet. It's a virtual certainty that they are front running their announcements.
It was Janet Yellen.
Bit coin is so revolutionary it is stunning that it is even being allowed to occur. The value of having a currency not manipulated by governments and banks in the people’s hands is hard to imagine. But there are flaws in this system of currency that will cause problems. The block chain is going to eventually be too large to handle and it does not actually fulfill all the requirements of a currency. Further it should be completely anonymous and it is not.
CloudCoin will own this market in a few years.
What u fail to recognize is the top 1% of bitcoin owners are BTC's gubment.
What you fail to recognize is everything!
The twins at it again.