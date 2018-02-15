Canadian Existing Home Sales Crash In January

After five straight months of acceleration, January saw Canadian existing home sales crash 14.5% - the biggest drop on record...
Home prices rose 2,3% over the past 12 months, but it appears a sudden close-eye on Chinese buyers has hit the market hard as Toronto home sales crashed a stunning 27% from December (prices down 4.4% YoY) and Vancouver sales down 10.5% MoM (prices up 18.1% YoY).
Canadian existing home sales are down 2.4% YoY.
Must be the weather, right?
This comes less than a week after horrific jobs data struck Canada - thanks to minimum wage-hikes.
The Canadian job market has never lost more part-time jobs - ever - than in January...
As a reminder, The Bank of Canada hiked 'dovishly' in January...
The BOC also noted that "while the economic outlook is expected to warrant higher interest rates over time, some continued monetary policy accommodation will likely be needed to keep the economy operating close to potential and inflation on target."
We suspect that hike-trajectory may slow further.
Comments
No more ching chongs buying.
They will be back, they simply want a discount.
In reply to No more ching chongs buying. by Shitonya Serfs
But the mainstream narrative continues to be that 'everything is awesome'...just ask any politician or mainstream media pundit. For example, CBC's lead stories today: Bombardier revenue up; Shopify revenue up; cannibis tax is a government windfall; and, home prices rise in Toronto for first time in 6 months...
The entire article on Canadian/Toronto housing is all about the price rise and how the housing market has turned a positive corner. There is no mention whatsoever of existing home sales falling off a cliff...go figure. http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/canada-house-real-estate-prices-1.45349…
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to They will be back, they… by LawsofPhysics
All the Chinamen are buying cryptos!
pods
In reply to But the mainstream narrative… by skbull44
Yes, the Chinese are some of the best sheep around...
...what would you expect from a single-party communist country?
The smart ones get the fuck out...
In reply to All the Chinamen are buying… by pods
It doesn't matter that the sales drop, it only matters when proces drop. Also, the WORLD is under communist rule; more precisely under plutocratic rule so identifying the chinese as somehow different is confusing the issue. The rules are made by the rich to protect their assets whether those who own them have slanted eyes, broad noses or pigmentless skin. Wake the fuck up and stop calling one form of government or party names, they are ALL playing you for a fool.
In reply to Yes, the Chinese are some of… by LawsofPhysics
If that was true Bitcoin would have already surpassed the one million dollar mark.
In reply to All the Chinamen are buying… by pods
CBC disseminates most excellent propaganda, CNN could even learn a thing or two.
Canadians love it and truly believe that CBC reports nothing but the truth. Most Canadians are very sleepy because of CBC.
In reply to But the mainstream narrative… by skbull44
Canadian socialists love cbc, nobody else watches (except HNIC).
In reply to CBC disseminates most… by Rock On Roger
The cbc have slightly less credibility than Pravda did in the Soviet Union.
In reply to But the mainstream narrative… by skbull44
Chinadastan needs QE eh.
In reply to No more ching chongs buying. by Shitonya Serfs
Media reporting a 14% drop.
No, more like a 44% drop.
In reply to Chinadastan needs QE eh. by TheSilentMajority
More importantly the Chinks have vanished from all the new home sales sites that only sell brand new homes in the millions plus range. A white man would take about four hundred years just to save a down payment for the cheapest new home.
In reply to No more ching chongs buying. by Shitonya Serfs
Eh, buy my house, eh?
Take off, hoser!
In reply to Eh, buy my house, eh? by 2ndamendment
Right On!
Open that other two-four, eh?
In reply to Take off, hoser! by Dumpster Elite
Sky-high housing prices, rates creeping up, inflation climbing, wages stagnant, what could possibly cause home buying to drop?
More than half of Canadian households have less than $200/mo for discretionary spending at the end of the month. When not if interest rates go up, there will be a LOT of pain.
In reply to Rates creeping up, inflation… by GunnerySgtHartman
But they've got 'free' health care, right?
Right?
Bueller?
In reply to More than half of Canadian… by asteroids
Yeah, we have, and round here it's very good.
Less than $200 a month is not the slightest problem if your expenditure is a nickel less than your income.
The mortgage lenders, outside GTA/Van, are being quite conservative. As a consequence, there is a hole developing in the mid-range of the market. Properties in the lower range, that most people can still get mortgages for, are selling like lightning, and increasingly being reno'ed 'off the books'. Properties at the high end are being built and sold like crazy too. Not much moving in the middle.
In reply to But they've got 'free'… by GunnerySgtHartman
The Chinks have stopped buying in fact I see what once was a few teardowns and rebuilds (Chink homes) up for sale. Of course no buyers in that price range.
In reply to Rates creeping up, inflation… by GunnerySgtHartman
The Asian buyer locust swarm, after blowing up the Vancouver and Toronto markets, has now moved on to Montreal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVC2vyVCWJI
Buying real things with counterfeit money finance, sounds like a familiar theme, now where did I hear that before?
Not to worry folks interest rates are going up, the amount of debt coming to market to finance tax cuts and infrastructure will implode the debt markets. Real assets are being bought up with fake currency scams around the world, and that Ponzi is now starting its downward leg.
In reply to The Asian buyer locust swarm… by Martian Moon
I don't blame the Asian buyers one bit
It s a race out of fiat, they know what's up, if anything they are more awake then the locals
In reply to Buying real things with… by Boing_Snap
Like hell they have.
In reply to The Asian buyer locust swarm… by Martian Moon
Peoplekind
Yes, too cold, too much snow.
Old news poorly recycled. Volume is down hugely while average sale prices are down slightly. Where I live in west end Toronto there are very few home listings. The reason for slow single family sales is not "no foreign money", it is lack of inventory to sell plus new stricter mortgage qualification rules.
https://www.thestar.com/business/2018/02/12/lull-in-torontos-housing-gi…
There is no inventory in Vancouver either. Sales of existing housing stock are slow. New builds are bought by Asians usually, then lay empty. Then a few owners of existing houses put up a sign for a few weeks then give up.
Its tough because people have pulled so much equity from their homes there is no room for error and can easily be underwater.
In reply to Old news poorly recycled… by opport.knocks
This is correct. The foreigners thing is partly correct. The reason people think it's foreign nationals, i.e. not Canadian citizens, is because in Toronto and Vancouver, the number of legal immigrants from China has been stunning. But they are Canadian citizens so in the numbers, they do not show up as foreign ownership.
Next - Toronto and GTA (Greater Toronto Area) is a swath of land that has been following the Agenda 21 rules for quite some time. Just look up "The Greenbelt"..."Welcome to the Greenbelt" is on most of the big city/provincial signs in the area. That's the Agenda 21 program and the area is designated as THE GREENBELT.
One of the major restriction of the UN program is to **severely** limit the development of land and building on it. Lo and behold, the GTA is one of the hardest places on Earth to get a damn permit to build a housing complex. With the unrelenting immigration to the area with severe restrictions on building you get supply shortages and massive price increases. This is the GTA in a nutshell.
In reply to Old news poorly recycled… by opport.knocks
None of that shit matters all that matters is the Chinks have stopped buying that means prices will take that long steep fall.
In reply to This is correct. The… by AlphaSeraph
Never go full retard.
In reply to None of that shit matters… by The Real Tony
The foreign buyer tax was implemented a while back.
This is due to the more stringent mortgage rules that kicked in Jan. 1, requiring all buyers to be approved at 2 points above the current rate.
New Mortgage "STRESS TESTING" came into effect in January. You have to be able to prove that Mortgage Rates can rise +2% above current levels and you can still carry the house.
So a lot of people are failing the stress tests and it's impacting sales.
Crash baby crash. I make 80k a year and I have absolutely no hope in hell of buying a 385sq shoe box condo with awkwardly designed wall angles that eat up the space further.
Seriously, it's that bad here.
In reply to … by taketheredpill
Canadian home sales ALWAYS crash in January. The slowdown actually starts in October and continues through March, with January being the worst month. Sales remain sluggish until the weather starts to warm up and then the number of sales peaks in May. This pattern has repeated every single year since records have been kept. Believe me, nobody wants to go out looking at 'homes for sale' when the temperature is -30°F. This pattern is also related to the school year for the children. Parents want to move as soon as the school year ends at the end of June. So they have to buy the house by the end of May in order to be able to take possession by the end of June. Once moved, the family can enjoy the summer. This is not speculation on my part... this is how it works and has worked since records began. I was in real estate for 10 years, so trust me on this one.
By the way, just as a reminder... this story is a repeat of the one ZH published last February. And the February before that. And the February before that.
All of this is true, except that in this instance the crash is much larger than usual. It's seasonality + stress test regulations + creeping higher rates making high prices that much more unaffordable. Specifically though, it's the stress test regulations that are taking seasonal weakness and compounding it.
In reply to Canadian home sales ALWAYS… by Albertarocks
How did you dream up that one?
In reply to Canadian home sales ALWAYS… by Albertarocks