China's Rapid Military Modernization Is "Remarkable," Set To Challenge West On Several Fronts

China's rapid military modernization is "remarkable," and is no longer merely "catching up" with the West, reports the International Institute for Strategic Studies in their annual report on global military capabilities.
“China’s emerging weapons developments and broader defence-technological progress mean that it has become a global defence innovator” says Dr. John Chipman, Director-General and Chief Executive of the London-based think tank.
Of note, Chipman points out that China's Chengdu J-20 low-observable combat aircraft is set to challenge America's "monopoly on operational stealthy combat aircraft." As we reported yesterday, the J-20 is rumored to have already been deployed to the South China Sea along with several of China's Su-35s, to take part in a joint combat patrol over the region, according to the Chinese Ministry of Defense whose release did not mention the J-20.
A spokesman for the People's Liberation Army (PLO), Shen Jinke, said that the J-20 would "help the air force better shoulder the sacred mission of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," adding that the air force was in the middle of a modernization program in order to fight enemies on all fronts.
The IISS report also notes that China's expanding array of advanced guided-weapons projects, such as the PL-15 extended range air-to-air missile which could enter service this year. "This weapon appears to be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, indicating that China has joined the few nations able to integrate this capability on an air-to-air missile," reports Chipman.
Also of concern is China's ambitions at sea, as Beijing continues its ever-expanding fleet.
Since 2000, China has built more submarines, destroyers, frigates and corvettes than Japan, South Korea and India combined. To put this further into perspective, the total tonnage of new warships and auxiliaries launched by China in the last four years alone is significantly greater than the total tonnage of the French navy. -IISS
Moreover, China's navy is deploying further from home, including Europe, while their base in the Eastern African country of Djibouti will enable more naval deployments.
China's military computing technology is also rapidly growing, as vast resources have been sunk into "extremely high-performance computing and quantum communications," which, along with their weapons advancements and overall defense capabilities mean the country is no longer merely "catching up" with Western progress.
All of these developments have meant a rising defense budget, which has been pegged to GDP growth at 6-7% since 2016:
While China's rapid military advances are significant, all is not lost for the West, which will need to remain agile and adaptable:
Western governments still have it in their power to maintain an edge. Their military forces will need to be agile and adaptable, better at working with partners inside and outside government, and able to make flexible use of technological developments. Some governments in the West will look to ‘leap-ahead’ technologies to augment and deliver military power.
Chipman concludes that Western states need to plan for responses to persistent competition, and stresses the importance of "anticipating and detecting ambiguous as well as proximate threats." This means more than just better defense and better weapons; societies need to be made more psychologically resilient, "and resistant to attempts to erode their cohesion and will in peacetime as well as war."
Translation; Despite our current military superiority, the West needs to solve the man-child epidemic, solidify alliances, and prepare to show the enemy our war faces at a moment's notice - lest we lose what our ancestors so bravely fought for.
I don't ever remember a time when the U.S. was not prepared to show their "WAR FACE"
China still relies on Russian built engines - something they haven't been able to replicate.
The big question is what kind of secret weapons do all sides have? If China had to use hackers to steal design plans from the F-35 & F-22...that's not a good sign for China
And who builds NATO engines?
http://fmshooter.com/chinas-air-combat-strategy-designed-attack-support…
Once again, ZH omits what I've already posted.
Bill, also known as Slick Willy gave them the technology a few years ago. Obama based on his friends historical ties with Iran, probably gave them more. Nothing remarkable about treason involving military secretes. Our leaders that do it are never held accountable, so its ok for the FBI ,CIA, DOJ and all of our government officials to commit treason and break every law in the books.
Russia is saving money, they don't even have to pay the Buffoons that run our country to betray us. They just do it, and think nothing of it.
I would expect them to advance their militaries rapidly.
Incorrect, according to documentation it is not sourced from the Russians but it is locally designed and built in China by a Chinese company(I wouldn't doubt that we "gave" 'em a leg up on the development though, in some form or another). These are myths that we've held on to since the 1970's, that the Chinese are incapable of building anything, times have changed, the Chinese have learned quickly over the years, they have a lot of top notch Engineers over there. Do you know how many foreign Engineers we employ to research and develop here from over there with our mighty reserve currency? In our history we have brought in many foreign talent due to our limitless capital (one of the many aspects that made us great), bringing Nikola Telsa, Sergey Brin (founder of Google's algorithm)... our rocket program stemmed after WW2 when we brought over the German Engineers and employed them.. then NASA was born. Our reserve currency is used to bring top talent from around the globe to make some of the most historic projects come to fruition, partially due to our reserve currency status...
But any how, as quoted below for reference regarding the Chinese jet engine used for the J-20's:
"The production version of the J-20 is believed to be powered by the WS-15"
"The WS-15, codename Emei, is a Chinese afterburning turbofan engine designed by the Shenyang Aeroengine Research Institute and manufactured by the Xi'an Aero-Engine Corporation, used to power China's Chengdu J-20 fighter,[1] which would be able to achieve supercruise."
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chengdu_J-20
Any how... just calling it out. Apparently China is not still relying on Russian sourced engines.
Hackers? Honestly? FFS, surely by now the 'hackers' trope should be immediately discarded by anyone with a mental age above 13.
Maybe the greedy, allegiance free globalist assholes sold the information to the Chinese so they could make more fucking money. Then, just maybe this was so embarrasing for the State Department that they had to invent the sort of bullshit story using buzzwords like 'hackers' that they usually come out with.
Maybe it's possible to find articles pertaining to BAE/Politicians/Clintons doing this exact thing via a search engine of your choosing. The US leaks secrets like a rusty bucket, and everyone has a price.
Now that Trump is in office, new invite/access lists have been issued for those getaway berths underneath the Denver Airport.
That should hold off the the nuke war until they can get him out of office. The only question is: Can the rest of the world kill the deepstate before he leaves office? We know that Sessions wont do it, so maybe the russians and chinese can. It is likely their only chance of survival.
In the meantime, billionaires and millionaires are buying mountains on the South Island of New Zealand and its a compound building bonanza. I have good friends (builders) who live in Christ church and they are licking their chops for these compounds. They welcome the N American interlopers....and will move right in to their houses when the SHTF.
Human history since year 1.
MIC needs a bogeyman.
Looks like China drew the short straw.
This is MIC porn. Somewhere somebody is rubbing one out to those pics.
The problem for the MIC is that this 'boogeyman' travels with his bodyguard, who just so happens to have weaponry many would argue, superior to what the MIC has read to deploy. That, combined with the logistical handicap of thousands of miles, which in reality, would most likely translate into a humiliating defeat if it were to get hot.
The ironic part is the dumbmasses in the US are funding the Chinese military every time they go to Wal-Fart and buy some "made in china" useless toxic garbage...
China isn't hiring staff from India to design stuff for them. Maybe that is why they are doing so well.
Not too remarkable given a specific (((group))) has been selling China advanced military/industrial tech for at least 35 years.
(1993) New York Times: C.I.A. Chief Says Israel Has Been Selling Advanced Military Technology To China For Over A Decade
http://www.nytimes.com/1993/10/12/world/israel-selling-china-military-t…
(2013) U.S. Furious With Israel For Selling Advanced Military Technology To China
https://www.algemeiner.com/2013/12/22/u-s-furious-with-israel-after-sal…
Israel Flagged As Top Spy Threat To U.S. In New NSA/Snowden Document
http://www.newsweek.com/israel-flagged-top-spy-threat-us-new-snowdennsa…
Sayanim Everywhere
“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined... They are the gravest threat to our national security.”
— Admiral Bobby Inman
Former Deputy Director of the CIA
http://www.texemarrs.com/082012/sayanim_everywhere.htm
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2010/07/19/sayanim-israeli-operat…
Looks like our military spending to output ratio is becoming much like our inefficient healthcare system. C'mon guys, we need results for those Billions we're spending, plug up the holes. Stop wasting so much of our military budget on those gender neutral bathrooms.
"...and prepare to show the enemy our war faces at a moment's notice - lest we lose what our ancestors so bravely fought for."
Hey um... Can somebody tell me what our ancestors bravely fought for again...?
Was there something about meddling in the affairs of foreign nations - all over the globe...?
"societies need to be made more psychologically resilient, "and resistant to attempts to erode their cohesion and will in peacetime as well as war." Surely this must mean we need to increase multiculturalism and diversity as it will make us stronger. I can't speak for the rest of you, but now that we are constantly told we are a nation of immigrants as the elites erase our people, I plan on letting the immigrants fight the next war and recommend all the bitter clingers and deplorables to stand down and let the elites and their children fight the next few wars.
Maybe neo-liberal genius economists couldn't foresee China's rise, as they exported American jobs?
It wasn't that long ago that Wall Street was green-mailing American industry to "get the China price." Wall Street wanted that wage arbitrage, and former Communist Chinese labor was just waiting to go. To hell with American's right?
Then there were plenty of signals that China was gaming the system by buying TBills instead of buying Main-street goods from American workers. TBill Price High means interest rates low, which then means a housing bubble. Wooo Hooo. Let the good times roll, while jobs are lifted. China's trade imbalance was illegal for MFN trading status, but let's just look the other way.
Now Geniuses in military industrial complex take out their gold plated hammers and go around looking for nails. Maybe if MIC think tanks would pull head out of ass for a moment, look up and blink, they might notice long supply chains that end up in China, and America becoming (has become) hollowed out.
China is NOT power projecting with a blue water navy. BUT, China sure as HELL is MERCANTILE. Mercantilism has long been a scourge to either grab another countries gold, or in this case to put another country into debt, and to steal their industry. It helps to have wall street parasites sell america out. It helps to have Congress Critters do the bidding of their masters, not the American people.
Here's a word of advice to MIC. Pull head out of ass, look up, blink, and focus your eyes on bigger problems; those problems aren't military. Immigrating turd worlders to take wage arbitrage and exporting jobs to take wage arbitrage, strengthens other countries and weakens the home base.
Increasing U.S. military is not the answer, all of your little girl bleeting about China and Russia not withstanding.
Haha good luck solving the man-child epidemic. The only thing the west does well is chase it's tail over and over. And the fact that the truth annoys elites proves that they won't solve chasing their tail.
China is still junior varsity without a blue water navy.
Blue water navy is irrelevant in the age of missiles. You get real...
Everything is Made in China or so it seems.
Thank you so much, Bill Clinton, for giving them so much of our technology in exchange for a few hundred thousand dollars in campaign contributions.
China probably has the added advantage of being able to make military hardware decisions based on what is effective, and not what brings money into the district of influential Congressthings. China's military contractors probably are as good at bribing government officials who make decisions as are our military contractors. But, I suspect in China the contractors are not constantly trying to convince the government to buy an old pig dressed up with new lipstick, so there may be innovation.
Expanding the man-child population is one of the most effective ways politicians have of creating more voters dependent on the government, so I don't see that ever moving in a better direction.
When China's technology exceeds that of the U.S where did they get it from? Bill Clinton still? And if it was U.S innovation that built China up then how could it be China could get more advanced? You're an idiot.
Without the technology Bill gave them they would be far behind where they are now. We've noticed thinking isn't your strength.
Haha where's the evidence Bill Clinton gave them anything? Ha and supposedly thinking isnt my strength. You base fact on rumors and that's what mindless people do.
Keep Your Hands Off Of My Stack, Mr Thieving, Murdering CUNT Western Sociopath.
You can never have too many Deterrents at your disposal, to call upon, when dealing with the paedophile , animal proxy militia funding, skull & bone, Satanic Western Global Cabal.
Can China produce quality pilots fast enough? Or quality sailors for their ships? I think that is ultimately their biggest hurdle. They may have some trick planes but what are they doing with them? And force projection? Not with the number of their carriers and sailors. I think most of this is overlooked and too much importance is placed on the technology.
A much needed diversion for the Chinese Little People as they have to bear the brunt of the huge domestic debt that will as usual have to be borne disproportionately by them and their succeeding generation.
US irritations do not provide the stability that China needs most to climb out of its debt hole. However, the World does not owe China a benign global economy to go for a sot landing via orderly deleveraging.
No surprise at all. Clinton gave the Chinese unprecedented access to our military factories and data. Go after that treasonous POS.
Easy to modernize, steal from USA and duplicate. MODERN!
Well, lets see....
F22- 250billion a piece?
What if you lose 100 of those? Its takes 2 years to build ONE unit!!! In WWII P51 were rolling off the line at 5 per day.
The next punch up will start out high tech but end up like stalingrad.... House to house, pistols, rifles, grenades, knives, clubs etc...
The high priced shit is so difficult to build and so expensive and when it runs out it simply can't be replaced.
