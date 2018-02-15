With Traffic Sliding, Facebook Unveils Its Latest Dirty Trick To Juice Engagement

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:05

Authored by Jack Morse via Mashable.com,

Facebook is feeling lonely these days. 

The social media behemoth has seen a decline in traffic in recent weeks along with millions of users leaving its platform, and it appears to be taking rather drastic measures to win them back.

Specifically, spamming the hell out of them in a most unfortunate place.

So says one account holder, Gabriel Lewis, who tweeted that Facebook texted "spam" to the phone number he submitted for the purposes of 2-factor authentication. And no, he insists he did not have mobile notifications turned on. 

What's more, when he replied "stop" and "DO NOT TEXT ME," he says those message showed up on his Facebook wall.

Lewis explained his version of the story to Mashable via Twitter direct message. 

"[Recently] I decided to sign up for 2FA on all of my accounts including FaceBook, shortly afterwards they started sending me notifications from the same phone number. I never signed up for it and I don't even have the FB app on my phone."

Lewis further explained that he can go "for months" without signing into Facebook, which suggests the possibility that Mark Zuckerberg's creation was feeling a little neglected and trying to get him back. 

According to Lewis, he signed up for 2FA on Dec. 17 and the alleged spamming began on Jan. 5.

A screengrab showing when Lewis first signed up for 2FA on Facebook, and the beginning of the alleged spam.

Image: Gabriel Lewis

We reached out to Facebook to find out just what, exactly, is going on here. Is this some kind of bug? Perhaps a limited test? It's not really clear, as the comment offered from a company spokesperson didn't shed much light on the matter. 

"We give people control over their notifications, including those that relate to security features like two-factor authentication," noted the spokesperson.

"We’re looking into this situation to see if there’s more we can do to help people manage their communications."

Importantly, Lewis isn't the only person who claims this happened to him. One Facebook user says he accidentally told "friends and family to go [to] hell" when he "replied to the spam."

This doesn't look good for for Facebook. Zeynep Tufekci, a self-described technosociologist, professor at UNC, and frequent Facebook critic, voiced some particularly strong concerns. 

As far as Lewis is concerned, Facebook attempts to woo him back have more or less backfired. "I feel like they are constantly pushing me to come back to the service but this is not the way to do it."

After all, no one likes a desperate ex. 

Technology Internet
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Mr. Universe J S Bach Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:17 Permalink

I really hope this steamrolls. All that will be left are the pathetic liberal losers whose lives turn on every Tweet. Here is is the kind of mentality we are dealing with.

In yet another incident that proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the political Left in America is becoming more insane by the day, a white woman recently sent out what The DailyWire’s Ben Shapiro rightly deemed “the single stupidest tweet in human history” regarding the just-released movie, “Black Panther.”

“On Monday, senior editor and ‘planetary evangelist’ for The Planetary Society Emily Lakdawall got herself into a Twitter mess over her suggestion that she skip the opening weekend of” the movie, Shapiro wrote.

Lakdawalla tweeted: “So I carefully did not buy #BlackPanther tickets for opening weekend because I did not want to be the white person sucking Black joy out of the theater. What’s the appropriate date for me to buy tickets? Is next weekend ok?”

There is no fixing this.

SixIsNinE Mr. Universe Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

you know it's a mighty synchronicity as I listen to Craig Charles Trunk of Funk right now as i read your post - and it's James Brown playing - so my point is:

in 2001 when I lived in the Bay Area I got tickets to see James Brown play in Oakland @ the Paramount - totally psyched to see the legend in person, knowing he was getting old (*would die a few years later)

so get this :  I was expecting at least a majority of blacks to be in the audience - NO.  90% white and 10% black.   awesome show.

James Brown the Godfather! Respect!

 

Withdrawn Sanction SMG Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:11 Permalink

Facebook IS dying....and good riddance. Everyone and I mean everyone in my teenagers' circle of friends would not be caught dead on FB. Their view is FB is for bored housewives and stalkers. It is SO uncool. So they've lost the 15 to 21 demographic, and the 20 somethings seem to have better things to do than update their "Wall." And if you think the ad fraud at Newsweek is confined to them, I'll bet money FB is cheating on their traffic metrics too. Dead man walking.

pigpen SMG Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

SMG, I'm rooting hard for every citizen to download brave browser and destroy the digital advertising model

He who controls the browser controls the money.

Brave renders digtal advertising, tracking and malware model useless and works by DEFAULT on any device and operating system.

Run your social media out of brave browser and block everything even YouTube plus you can listen to YouTube while doing other things.

Cheers,

Pigpen

GeezerGeek pigpen Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

"He who controls the browser controls the money."

Unfortunately, the elephant - or more appropriately, the jackass - in the browser room is Chrome, Goolag's creation. Alphabet needs to be broken into pieces using anti-trust laws. Eric Schmidt and friends didn't spend all that time with Nobama out of a love of liberty.

For anything but the shortest videos I use youtube-dl so I can watch longer videos chunk by chunk. I've heard that some of the ads encountered watching live actually contain malware that executes background code while the ad is running (but what do I know?). I've used youtube-dl on both Windows and Linux, mostly without problems. (On my primary surfing system the downloads have gotten irritatingly slow lately. Oddly, on other, newer systems the downloads are much faster. I wonder if the Evil Giant got annoyed with my numerous downloads on that machine.)

Friends don't let friends use Chrome.

Or the associated search engine. Or their online Docs applications. Or their mail application.

Eschew evil.

bhakta VWAndy Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

The censorship of Facebook is so blatant now that I have practically abandoned it entirely. Formerly I would enjoy discussions and interactions, but today I hard see anything that is interesting to me. And my posts are not being commented upon at all, which means hardly anyone is seeing them.

uhland62 serotonindumptruck Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

It doesn't cost anything - anything for free is sus. But if you think that other networks are not monitored by alphabet soup you will probably have to think again. It cannot be tolerated that your thoughts go unscanned. Testing is dangerous but if many people do it, the system can be overwhelmed.

Where they want to know your birthday, phone numbers, shoe size, and car insurance expiry they are planning to make you offers and take control.

Just imagine how many diet offers they can send you if they ask also for your weight. FB - I have never been on it and now I cannot help grinning - Schadenfreude. 

Southern_Boy Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:12 Permalink

Fight fire with fire! Find the cellular number of your local Democrat politician and put that telephone number in your profile. Let FakeBook spam the Democrat's phone!

I saw this done by some kids and it was hilarious. It's also not illegal, according to the kids!

Grandad Grumps Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:16 Permalink

A. As an adult male, ya have to be an idiot to use Facebook ... and even a bigger idiot to sign up for 2FA. I know a guy who's sole purpose for using Facebook seems to be to complain how long it has been since he has been laid... idiot.

I once signed up for a Facebook account which I tied to a throwaway gmail account that I created years ago. I made the mistake of tying that gmail account to an iPad and now, I get what seems to be 10 "notifications" a day about how long it has been since I logged into Facebook ... and I do not even remember the password.