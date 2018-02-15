With Traffic Sliding, Facebook Unveils Its Latest Dirty Trick To Juice Engagement

Authored by Jack Morse via Mashable.com,
Facebook is feeling lonely these days.
The social media behemoth has seen a decline in traffic in recent weeks along with millions of users leaving its platform, and it appears to be taking rather drastic measures to win them back.
Specifically, spamming the hell out of them in a most unfortunate place.
So says one account holder, Gabriel Lewis, who tweeted that Facebook texted "spam" to the phone number he submitted for the purposes of 2-factor authentication. And no, he insists he did not have mobile notifications turned on.
What's more, when he replied "stop" and "DO NOT TEXT ME," he says those message showed up on his Facebook wall.
So I signed up for 2 factor auth on Facebook and they used it as an opportunity to spam me notifications. Then they posted my replies on my wall. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Fy44b07wNg— Gabriel Lewis 🦆 (@Gabriel__Lewis) February 12, 2018
Lewis explained his version of the story to Mashable via Twitter direct message.
"[Recently] I decided to sign up for 2FA on all of my accounts including FaceBook, shortly afterwards they started sending me notifications from the same phone number. I never signed up for it and I don't even have the FB app on my phone."
Lewis further explained that he can go "for months" without signing into Facebook, which suggests the possibility that Mark Zuckerberg's creation was feeling a little neglected and trying to get him back.
According to Lewis, he signed up for 2FA on Dec. 17 and the alleged spamming began on Jan. 5.
A screengrab showing when Lewis first signed up for 2FA on Facebook, and the beginning of the alleged spam.
Image: Gabriel Lewis
We reached out to Facebook to find out just what, exactly, is going on here. Is this some kind of bug? Perhaps a limited test? It's not really clear, as the comment offered from a company spokesperson didn't shed much light on the matter.
"We give people control over their notifications, including those that relate to security features like two-factor authentication," noted the spokesperson.
"We’re looking into this situation to see if there’s more we can do to help people manage their communications."
Importantly, Lewis isn't the only person who claims this happened to him. One Facebook user says he accidentally told "friends and family to go [to] hell" when he "replied to the spam."
Same thing happened to me. I inadvertently told my friends and family to go hell when I replied to the spam.— David Comdico (@dcomdico) February 14, 2018
This doesn't look good for for Facebook. Zeynep Tufekci, a self-described technosociologist, professor at UNC, and frequent Facebook critic, voiced some particularly strong concerns.
This is how a business model can be so poisonous and harmful. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/l4qp2ozLCl— zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) February 14, 2018
As far as Lewis is concerned, Facebook attempts to woo him back have more or less backfired. "I feel like they are constantly pushing me to come back to the service but this is not the way to do it."
After all, no one likes a desperate ex.
Comments
My guess is all the real men are bailing.
THANK GOD! DIE FACEBOOK DIE!
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
The more you stifle free speech with political correctness, the more people will flee your tyranny.
In reply to THANK GOD! DIE FACEBOOK DIE! by SMG
I really hope this steamrolls. All that will be left are the pathetic liberal losers whose lives turn on every Tweet. Here is is the kind of mentality we are dealing with.
There is no fixing this.
In reply to The more you stifle free… by J S Bach
you know it's a mighty synchronicity as I listen to Craig Charles Trunk of Funk right now as i read your post - and it's James Brown playing - so my point is:
in 2001 when I lived in the Bay Area I got tickets to see James Brown play in Oakland @ the Paramount - totally psyched to see the legend in person, knowing he was getting old (*would die a few years later)
so get this : I was expecting at least a majority of blacks to be in the audience - NO. 90% white and 10% black. awesome show.
James Brown the Godfather! Respect!
In reply to I really hope this… by Mr. Universe
Why would anyone load their personal info to (((the Zuck))). Haven't they learn anything from what Germany had to pay?
In reply to you know it's a mighty… by SixIsNinE
I visited FaceBook twice last year ... double my usual rate.
In reply to Why would anyone load their… by stizazz
Zuckie boy is a stupid son of a bitch :)) problem is he is living in his own fantasy world :)) But, don`t worry, homie, the SHTF will wake the shit out of you :)) and when we will get you, oh boy, that will be a more than a nice day :)) actually we will put some muzzies or sand-niggers to rape you for days, megalomaniac idiot fucker :))
In reply to Why would anyone load their… by stizazz
If he has to bug out to his compound on Kauai he's fucked cause they will own him. When TPTB are done with Zuckface he will then realize he was never really part of the big club, just another asset to exploit. Oh and to offer up as a scapegoat. Baaaaah.
In reply to Zuckie boy is a stupid son… by action jackson 911
Facebook is the next MySpace.
In reply to I really hope this… by Mr. Universe
I suggest posting useful / educational articles on FB but not staying on any longer than required to do so. Fill up their hard drives with stuff they don't like. Let them pay the costs.
In reply to I really hope this… by Mr. Universe
and she'll get two loaves of bread instead of the usual one for her goodish tweet
In reply to I really hope this… by Mr. Universe
Um...
8 inches 'O chocolate stick up her tail pipe would probably do the trick. With a few choice demeaning anti-white phrases thrown in for good measure.
In reply to I really hope this… by Mr. Universe
I guess she never saw the movie "SHAFT".
In reply to Um… by Consuelo
Trotsky's gonna Trot...
In reply to The more you stifle free… by J S Bach
Facebook IS dying....and good riddance. Everyone and I mean everyone in my teenagers' circle of friends would not be caught dead on FB. Their view is FB is for bored housewives and stalkers. It is SO uncool. So they've lost the 15 to 21 demographic, and the 20 somethings seem to have better things to do than update their "Wall." And if you think the ad fraud at Newsweek is confined to them, I'll bet money FB is cheating on their traffic metrics too. Dead man walking.
In reply to THANK GOD! DIE FACEBOOK DIE! by SMG
I don`t know anyone in the military who would be on Fakebook :)) only idiots are on FB :))
In reply to Facebook IS dying....and… by Withdrawn Sanction
SMG, I'm rooting hard for every citizen to download brave browser and destroy the digital advertising model
He who controls the browser controls the money.
Brave renders digtal advertising, tracking and malware model useless and works by DEFAULT on any device and operating system.
Run your social media out of brave browser and block everything even YouTube plus you can listen to YouTube while doing other things.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to THANK GOD! DIE FACEBOOK DIE! by SMG
In absolute agreement.
In reply to SMG, I'm rooting hard for… by pigpen
"He who controls the browser controls the money."
Unfortunately, the elephant - or more appropriately, the jackass - in the browser room is Chrome, Goolag's creation. Alphabet needs to be broken into pieces using anti-trust laws. Eric Schmidt and friends didn't spend all that time with Nobama out of a love of liberty.
For anything but the shortest videos I use youtube-dl so I can watch longer videos chunk by chunk. I've heard that some of the ads encountered watching live actually contain malware that executes background code while the ad is running (but what do I know?). I've used youtube-dl on both Windows and Linux, mostly without problems. (On my primary surfing system the downloads have gotten irritatingly slow lately. Oddly, on other, newer systems the downloads are much faster. I wonder if the Evil Giant got annoyed with my numerous downloads on that machine.)
Friends don't let friends use Chrome.
Or the associated search engine. Or their online Docs applications. Or their mail application.
Eschew evil.
In reply to SMG, I'm rooting hard for… by pigpen
Real men never signed up for this junk. Zuck better get acquainted with MySpace and Friendster. I can't believe it's taking this long for his shit to crash into irrelevance.
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
Yeah, it's mostly bots now.
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
We were never on FB or twit.
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
My wife put me on it.
In reply to We were never on FB or twit. by JuicedGamma
LOL! Yeah my missus as well! Even she has deleted her FB account after years of it! There's hope for the world yet.
In reply to My wife put me on it. by VWAndy
The censorship of Facebook is so blatant now that I have practically abandoned it entirely. Formerly I would enjoy discussions and interactions, but today I hard see anything that is interesting to me. And my posts are not being commented upon at all, which means hardly anyone is seeing them.
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
I read that the Zuck wanted all users to upload nude photos to help them control revenge porn, or something like that. Make certain to do that before terminating your accounts with them, and remember that everything you upload belongs to them.
In reply to The censorship of Facebook… by bhakta
Peak Fartbook!
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
In reply to Peak Fartbook! by Unreconstructe…
real men never signed up.
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
In reply to real men never signed up. by Kprime
how are ad revenues doing?
In reply to My guess is all the real… by VWAndy
bots talking to bots, not even worth a dick pic upload anymore. don't worry though zuck, heard myspace is still hiring
Rupert Murdoch said "crappy myspace" and he ought to know because he'd owned it once.
In reply to bots talking to bots, not… by ted41776
People who have made the choice to abandon FacePlant are resolute in their decision.
facebook = CIA/NSA
It doesn't cost anything - anything for free is sus. But if you think that other networks are not monitored by alphabet soup you will probably have to think again. It cannot be tolerated that your thoughts go unscanned. Testing is dangerous but if many people do it, the system can be overwhelmed.
Where they want to know your birthday, phone numbers, shoe size, and car insurance expiry they are planning to make you offers and take control.
Just imagine how many diet offers they can send you if they ask also for your weight. FB - I have never been on it and now I cannot help grinning - Schadenfreude.
In reply to People who have made the… by serotonindumptruck
It’s really this simple folks:
If you are not paying for it, you're not the customer; you're the product being sold.
In reply to It doesn't cost anything -… by uhland62
Don't bother worrying about FB using your weight to determine what ads you'll get. Worry that your smart IoT refrigerator will tell your doctor when you eat an extra scoop of ice cream or refuse to disburse ice cubes when alcoholic vapors are detected nearby.
In reply to It doesn't cost anything -… by uhland62
In reply to It doesn't cost anything -… by uhland62
facebook isn't NSA, no no no that could never happen no no (creepy Michael Jackson voice)
In reply to People who have made the… by serotonindumptruck
<poop emoji>
<poop emoji>
<poop emoji>
Fake news!
But what will the elderly do with their free time if they can't book face?
They can always chase the neighborhood kids off their lawns. Threaten them with canes and walkers, that sort of thing.
We're not labelled grumpy old men for nothing.
In reply to But what will the elderly do… by jacketch
Fight fire with fire! Find the cellular number of your local Democrat politician and put that telephone number in your profile. Let FakeBook spam the Democrat's phone!
I saw this done by some kids and it was hilarious. It's also not illegal, according to the kids!
I too, always get my legal advice from minors.
In reply to Find the cellular number of… by Southern_Boy
Facebook is for elders.
FeminaziBook is going to keep right on doing the same stupid stuff. Watching them destroy themselves will be fun.
farcebook - the first ghost to be dispelled in the future world of no more JEWS in government!
A. As an adult male, ya have to be an idiot to use Facebook ... and even a bigger idiot to sign up for 2FA. I know a guy who's sole purpose for using Facebook seems to be to complain how long it has been since he has been laid... idiot.
I once signed up for a Facebook account which I tied to a throwaway gmail account that I created years ago. I made the mistake of tying that gmail account to an iPad and now, I get what seems to be 10 "notifications" a day about how long it has been since I logged into Facebook ... and I do not even remember the password.