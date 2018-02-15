The Genius Of Trump's Food Stamp Proposal: You're Not Supposed To Like Being On Welfare

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:47

Authored by Dan Calabrese

Incentives.

If I was on food stamps, I wouldn't like this either... I think that's the point.

If you can't afford to buy your own food and you need the government to provide it for you, then you get it on the government's terms.

That's usually what happens when someone else is supplying your needs.

Don't like it? Take every available action to get off food stamps and achieve independence, at which point you can buy whatever you want at the grocery store with your own money that you earned.

Until then, enjoy your Harvest Box:

Under the USDA America’s Harvest Box proposal, all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participating households receiving $90 per month or more in benefits will receive a package of nutritious, 100-percent U.S. grown and produced food. Approximately 16.4 million households, or about 81 percent of SNAP households would be impacted by this proposal.

The amount of food received per household would be scaled to the overall size of the household’s SNAP allotment, ultimately representing about half of their benefits. SNAP participants would receive domestically-sourced and produced food in lieu of a portion of their SNAP benefits.

USDA would utilize a model similar to that currently used to distribute USDA Foods to other nutrition assistance programs to provide staple, shelf-stable foods (such as shelf-stable milk, juice, grains, ready-eatcereals, pasta, peanut butter, beans, canned meat, poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables) to SNAP households at approximately half the retail cost.

This proposal creates a new approach to nutrition assistance that combines retail-based SNAP benefits with delivery of USDA America’s Harvest Boxes supporting the President’s leadership on Buy American. This proposal is cost-effective, enhances the integrity of SNAP, and provides for states’ flexibility in administration of the program.

The remainder of the household’s benefits will still be provided via the current Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

The Department of Agriculture estimates the change would save taxpayers $129 billion over 10 years by switching to defined packages that would presumably have a predictable, consistent cost. I'm guessing it would actually save a lot more than that precisely because people would hate being restricted to the Harvest Boxes, and at least a significant percentage of them would respond to the added incentive to improve their situations.

And of course, I'm sure part of the idea here is that people can't trade or sell their food stamps or find some clever way to use them to get booze, cigarettes, drugs, etc.

Yes, the government would be picking out your food for you. Yes, that would be frustrating and no fun.

The point of food stamps is not to treat you to gourmet meals. It's to prevent you from starving to death while you get out of the trouble you've gotten yourself in, whether that takes the form of unemployment, underemployment or some other type of financial mess. We want you to have food. We want you to live. But if you want the kind of food you prefer, that's going to require you to earn your own money and buy it.

That is not an unreasonable proposition. You're not supposed to like dependence on the government. You're supposed to want to get off it as quickly as you can. If you get stuck with the Harvest Box and you still don't make the changes necessary to improve your life, well . . . at least you're saving the rest of us some money.

Comments

overbet The_Juggernaut Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

Unless you are handicapped, you get nothing would be better. If you hit hard times you a set time to get your shit together. When you get a job you have to pay back in what you took out. If you have kids and cant support them you better find a way otherwise they go into foster care where they can be provided for and likely raised better. Starvation is motivation. 

 

52 Percent of Non-Disabled Parents on Food Stamps Do Not Work

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/15/report-52-percent-no…

bloofer hedgeless_horseman Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

I agree. There are many people on food stamps who are elderly or disabled who would otherwise have a hard time making it. Plus in many cases the only way the welfare moms would be better off employed is if the government were paying for their daycare. Food stamps are a lot cheaper than daycare.

I think it would be better to focus on job creation first. Once there are some real job opportunities it would make sense to address food stamps.

squid californiagirl Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

"For example, my body is allergic to soy, canola, garlic, cilantro, RoundUp, Bt and many other chemicals which are highly prevalent in most foods found on the average grocery store shelf."

 

If that's not a good incentive to stay off food stamps, i don't know what is dear.

 

Your allergies are YOUR problem luv.

 

All the best,

Squid

dchang0 californiagirl Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

Yes, but there are two objections to your point:

1) As others have said way better than I could: what you describe would be a FEATURE, not a bug. If the people can't eat what's in the boxes, they'll have that much more incentive to get up and go find or make themselves a job.

2) If you are allergic to all those things, wouldn't you already be allergic to the junk food that EBT and SNAP is statistically used to buy anyway? We can be pretty sure that the people using EBT and SNAP to buy Twinkies are not allergic to canola or soy, as they are among the 37 ingredients.

In other words, the typical EBT/SNAP recipient seems to have fewer allergies than you do, based on their diet, which is already well known by researchers.

takeaction Sonny Brakes Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

Remember the Government Cheese...LOL. A friend of mine got some of that back in the 80's.  It was awesome.  

I remember when Food Stamps used to be that booklet...and people would be embarrassed to use them.  Now...nobody cares.  This has to change.

.

.

Again....on a side note I have been watching CNN and MSNBC all day since I am sick.  They had a discussion about this food stamp thing, and of course a black guy was arguing that the government has "NO RIGHT TO TAKE AWAY OUR CHOICE OF WHAT WE EAT.."

This is what is wrong with this country....I have a little food market that I will go to for coffee...and you see people buying $7 bags of chips and $3 Sodas on that EBT card.  When you are on public assistance...YOU DO NOT GET A CHOICE and HAVE NO RIGHTS.