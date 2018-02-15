"He Died A Hero" Florida Football Coach Who Shielded Kids From Killer, Dies

While everything about yesterday's disgusting mass shooting inside a Parkland, Fla., high school is horrifying, there was a ray of hope for humanity as stories from witnesses noted that a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football coach Aaron Feis shielded students as the gunman opened fire.

However, adding to day's sadness, Fox News reports that football team’s Twitter account confirmed Aaron Feis’ death early Thursday morning.

“It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis,” the tweet read. “He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories”

Willis May, the high school’s head football coach, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Feis’ family was notified of his passing around midnight Wednesday. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel mentioned in an evening news conference that a football coach had died, but did not identify him.

Feis was seen jumping “in front of bullets to save some students lives,” according to one person.

this is one of the genuinely greatest people to walk this earth. jumped infront of the bullets to save some students lives... unbelievable. Rest in Paradise, Coach Aaron Feis https://t.co/tIaWfEdZKD — mike schmidt 🅥 (@mikeeschmidt) February 15, 2018

Fox reports that Feis, who also served as the school’s security guard, responded to the call on the school’s walkie-talkies to the loud pops in the school, May told the paper.

“I heard Aaron say, ‘No, that is not firecrackers.’ That’s the last I heard of him,” May told the Sun Sentinel.