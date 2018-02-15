"He Died A Hero" Florida Football Coach Who Shielded Kids From Killer, Dies

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 09:45

While everything about yesterday's disgusting mass shooting inside a Parkland, Fla., high school is horrifying, there was a ray of hope for humanity as stories from witnesses noted that a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football coach Aaron Feis shielded students as the gunman opened fire.

However, adding to day's sadness, Fox News reports that football team’s Twitter account confirmed Aaron Feis’ death early Thursday morning.

“It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis,” the tweet read.

“He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories”

Willis May, the high school’s head football coach, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Feis’ family was notified of his passing around midnight Wednesday. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel mentioned in an evening news conference that a football coach had died, but did not identify him.

Feis was seen jumping “in front of bullets to save some students lives,” according to one person.

Fox reports that Feis, who also served as the school’s security guard, responded to the call on the school’s walkie-talkies to the loud pops in the school, May told the paper.

“I heard Aaron say, ‘No, that is not firecrackers.’ That’s the last I heard of him,” May told the Sun Sentinel.

Freddie Heros Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

Two police cars at the school.   Drill going on.  Shooter is this little 5'7 or 5'9 tard who's name goes from Nicholas De La Cruz to Nikolaus Cruz.   Sounds more anglo and maybe Russian.  His social media was scrubbed before his name is released.

FBI was warned but Strozyk and Page are too busy exchanging 50,000 text messages and too busy trying to overturn and election.

I am not buying the narrative either.

Darkman17 Heros Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

I'm surprised the cops where not there immediately. Whenever there is a shooting the cops appear out of thin air and stop the crime. This is why I don't carry a gun and believe it should be illegal. 

/sarc

 

What would have been a better story is if the hero pulled out his gun and shot the attacker and been a hero who could tell his story himself. 

 

Son of Loki gregga777 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

...and concerts (like Las Vegas) and nightclubs (like Orlando).

 

the odd thing is the FBI knew about all these dangerous killers ahead of time and did nothing. In fact, we now know the FBI were actually following the Orlando killer until one week before his mass murders.

Why did they stop following him?

Obama ordered Lowrenta to take all FBI off Muslim suspects because that's discrimination.

imho, Obama, Hillary, Lowrenta and the Dems have blood on their hands for encouraging all this hatred and violence. Remember the BLM massacre in Dallas? Obama and Hillary refused to criticize BLM even after they slaughtered all those cops.

bobdog54 hedgeless_horseman Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

Agreed, but this morning I had a long think about my school days in the 60's and early 70's.  Could we have kept it that way, no locked doors, deer rifles and shotguns in every back window of the pickup trucks in the school parking lot?  I even had the principal ask if he could see my deer rifle at lunch time one day as was looking to buy one like it.  Tis a pity, my grandkids will be growing up in a shithole.

Bad parenting, PC and selfish lawyers (whom by the way run Congress) have been our demise.

Oh, actually, you need to put me on the list.  I sat on my nuts just watching it happen.....

Money Boo Boo hedgeless_horseman Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

edgeless horeshit

I know you neither can see nor care to understand the alternate reality but the fact you think children's schools should and need to be armed is truly a sickness. More deranged and fucked than you can picture in that pea sized mind.  You simply can see a world where schools can't and should NOT ever be armed. That's all your sickness and you're really just bags of skin taking up air and time.

metaStable lester1 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

How?

Are you seriously saying FBI had credible evidence and chose not to arrest this guy before? If yes, how the fuck would you know that?

Or are you recommending that FBI arrest everyone who the kids in high school describe as creepy? If yes, I suspect you would be one of fuckers crying foul about the lack of "due process?"

Fuck off.

Endgame Napoleon bobdog54 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

In the era of fake womb-productivity-based feminism, we must use every occasion to glorify working parents, even after mass school shootings when there is a 300% increase in mass shootings, with many of these heinous, evil acts perpetrated by kids. 

We can never discuss the underlying problem of working parents raising more mass murderers, asking why that did not happen in previous eras, when we had mostly married, single-earner households and stay-at-home moms.

To make the understatement of the year, it is not because government grants working parents less monthly welfare and less child-tax-credit welfare than in past eras when school shootings never happened.

It is not because working parents are shown less discriminatory favoritism in the many workplaces “voted best for moms” and staffed with 98% frequently absentee—but retained—moms. 

That said, it is probably not good for impressionable kids to see their physically weaker mothers assaulted by men who are much stronger than women, regardless of the fake-feminist myths. Women can be (and often are) verbally catty beyond belief, saying mean, mean things, but there is no excuse for violence against physically weaker people who cannot fight back.

This particular coach, by contrast, was actually heroic and a good example. He was a stronger and more experienced person, saving students by risking his life. He should not have been put in that position in his workplace, however.

MANY parents are not doing a good job in this pay-per-birth era, and they are above criticism, with no social pressure to teach the kids they produce the most basic moral lessons, like it is evil to murder.

It is the all-important factor for economic growth for them to produce the kids, whether or not they are in this country legally, and their major household bills should be paid by governent when they cannot afford the kids, with child tax credits that used to max out at $6,444 quadrupled, rather than doubled, as The Swamp recently did.  

Since working parents have no more responsibility to teach morality to their kids than to come to work every day and stay the whole day, school buildings need to be fortified, with metal protectors on all entrances, bullet-proof glass, etc.

Teachers need to be protected from shooting by the kids that glorified working families are raising. Students need to be protected from other students, even in the harsh bullying that the students—often raised by bullies themselves—dole out to other students. That is less controllable than doors and windows, however. 

 

wisehiney Thu, 02/15/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

Patton - “No dumb bastard ever won a war by going out and dying for his country. He won it by making some other dumb bastard die for his country.”

Bigly Thu, 02/15/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

I havd tuned out.

Of course there were some righteous people in that gun free zone.

Chris murphy, pedo Blumenthal and those crazy dems ONLY want to take your guns.. they do not care one bit about collateral damage.