"He Died A Hero" Florida Football Coach Who Shielded Kids From Killer, Dies

While everything about yesterday's disgusting mass shooting inside a Parkland, Fla., high school is horrifying, there was a ray of hope for humanity as stories from witnesses noted that a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football coach Aaron Feis shielded students as the gunman opened fire.
However, adding to day's sadness, Fox News reports that football team’s Twitter account confirmed Aaron Feis’ death early Thursday morning.
“It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis,” the tweet read.
“He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories”
Willis May, the high school’s head football coach, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Feis’ family was notified of his passing around midnight Wednesday. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel mentioned in an evening news conference that a football coach had died, but did not identify him.
Feis was seen jumping “in front of bullets to save some students lives,” according to one person.
this is one of the genuinely greatest people to walk this earth. jumped infront of the bullets to save some students lives... unbelievable. Rest in Paradise, Coach Aaron Feis https://t.co/tIaWfEdZKD— mike schmidt 🅥 (@mikeeschmidt) February 15, 2018
Fox reports that Feis, who also served as the school’s security guard, responded to the call on the school’s walkie-talkies to the loud pops in the school, May told the paper.
“I heard Aaron say, ‘No, that is not firecrackers.’ That’s the last I heard of him,” May told the Sun Sentinel.
Comments
Did the first or second shooter kill him?
That's a real man, a true hero.
You faggots in the FBI could learn a lesson from this man.
In reply to Did the first or second… by Abitdodgie
I’m a teacher. It took incredible courage to do what he did.
May angels lead him in.....
Arm me.
In reply to That's a real man, a true… by jcaz
They always have to have a hero. It helps divert small minds from all the contradictory narrative they are being fed.
In reply to I’m a teacher. It took… by IridiumRebel
That may be true but it does make us feel a little better about humans.
In reply to They always have to have a… by Heros
His family should sue the FBI for incompetence.
In reply to That may be true but it does… by BandGap
america has become known for violence, death and destruction when it was once a beacon of light...
In reply to His family should sue the… by eclectic syncretist
To freemasonry maybe. It has been a warmongering state since at least the invasion of the south during the war of northern aggression, and likely ever since they invaded Canada on the eve of the war of 1812.
In reply to america has become known for… by BullyBearish
Anyone else feel like they're living in a video game? That life now imitates art?
In reply to "a beacon of light..."… by Heros
well OK...america used it hide its sins better...
In reply to Anyone else feel like they… by Delving Eye
Now, imagine he had a gun instead of his body, to protect the kids with...
In reply to well OK...america used it… by BullyBearish
america has become known for violence, death and destruction when it was once a beacon of light...
Ah diversity
In reply to america has become known for… by BullyBearish
Ohhhhhh here it comes! Student was talking to Cruz as shots were ringing out elsewhere!!!!!!!https://www.intellihub.com/there-was-obviously-definitely-another-shoot…
In reply to Ah diversity by SWRichmond
Interesting link. Same shit, different day, yet everyone still fawns over this one just like the other FAKE AS FUCK "shootings."
In reply to Ohhhhhh here it comes! … by TeamDepends
His family should sue the state of Florida for denying him his Second Amendment Rights.
"Shall NOT be infringed"
This infringement denied him the right to protect his own life and the life of others.
In reply to His family should sue the… by eclectic syncretist
Yeah great. That will just make your taxes go up. The people on their payroll are never responsible, you will pay.
In reply to His family should sue the… by eclectic syncretist
Two police cars at the school. Drill going on. Shooter is this little 5'7 or 5'9 tard who's name goes from Nicholas De La Cruz to Nikolaus Cruz. Sounds more anglo and maybe Russian. His social media was scrubbed before his name is released.
FBI was warned but Strozyk and Page are too busy exchanging 50,000 text messages and too busy trying to overturn and election.
I am not buying the narrative either.
In reply to They always have to have a… by Heros
Yup, check out our link above. Looks like we have Columbine 2.0.
In reply to Two police cars at the… by Freddie
I'm surprised the cops where not there immediately. Whenever there is a shooting the cops appear out of thin air and stop the crime. This is why I don't carry a gun and believe it should be illegal.
/sarc
What would have been a better story is if the hero pulled out his gun and shot the attacker and been a hero who could tell his story himself.
In reply to They always have to have a… by Heros
i have my ccw; i am insured in case i ever need to use it; i will still prob shit myself in a real situation even with practice; this guy was a stud...........
In reply to I'm surprised the cops where… by Darkman17
I agree, I dont mean to sound like I dont respect what he did. Real man, real hero and I am very thankful that there are people like that.
I just wish he had survived and the shooter died. Same thing when the guy in portland died protecting those muslim women. I wish the good people survived and the bad ones died.
In reply to i have my ccw; i am insured… by spastic_colon
Indeed.
In reply to i have my ccw; i am insured… by spastic_colon
The NSA, Google, Facebook etc are just not spying enough on Americans.
Only the Gubbermint can solve this.
In reply to Indeed. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You know the fix is in when someone is declared a hero before the evidence is sorted and the bodies are even cold.
In reply to They always have to have a… by Heros
Those who support Comey don't give a flying fuck. Spend all their time & energy playing fucking politics than catching real crime.
In reply to That's a real man, a true… by jcaz
Just imagine what he could have done if he had been armed...
Yet the left feels safer having him disarmed in a Gun Free Zone.
In reply to That's a real man, a true… by jcaz
He can't be a hero. He's too white and too male.
In reply to That's a real man, a true… by jcaz
He could have provided more effective security with a firearm than his body.
In reply to That's a real man, a true… by jcaz
Just think what a hero he would be if he would have been able to carry a firearm everyday.
Alas, for our protection, schools are gun free zones.
In reply to Did the first or second… by Abitdodgie
Schools are deliberately target rich environments where the shooter knows he won't face any armed opposition.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
...and concerts (like Las Vegas) and nightclubs (like Orlando).
the odd thing is the FBI knew about all these dangerous killers ahead of time and did nothing. In fact, we now know the FBI were actually following the Orlando killer until one week before his mass murders.
Why did they stop following him?
Obama ordered Lowrenta to take all FBI off Muslim suspects because that's discrimination.
imho, Obama, Hillary, Lowrenta and the Dems have blood on their hands for encouraging all this hatred and violence. Remember the BLM massacre in Dallas? Obama and Hillary refused to criticize BLM even after they slaughtered all those cops.
In reply to Schools are deliberately… by gregga777
The FBI only stops the crimes in which they create, and only if they want to.
In reply to ...and concerts (like Las… by Son of Loki
Agreed, but this morning I had a long think about my school days in the 60's and early 70's. Could we have kept it that way, no locked doors, deer rifles and shotguns in every back window of the pickup trucks in the school parking lot? I even had the principal ask if he could see my deer rifle at lunch time one day as was looking to buy one like it. Tis a pity, my grandkids will be growing up in a shithole.
Bad parenting, PC and selfish lawyers (whom by the way run Congress) have been our demise.
Oh, actually, you need to put me on the list. I sat on my nuts just watching it happen.....
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Do as I did. Look up the ethnic makeup of your high school today and compare it to the make up from your time. Then look into how many students do not have english as their first language.
In reply to Agreed, but this morning I… by bobdog54
edgeless horeshit
I know you neither can see nor care to understand the alternate reality but the fact you think children's schools should and need to be armed is truly a sickness. More deranged and fucked than you can picture in that pea sized mind. You simply can see a world where schools can't and should NOT ever be armed. That's all your sickness and you're really just bags of skin taking up air and time.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
You get worked up over the stupidest shit. How's that banker cock lodged up your ass feel? You alright with that?
In reply to edgeless horeshit… by Money Boo Boo
Maybe if the FBI wasn't so busy protecting Hillary Clinton they could have saved this guy and 17 kids!
How?
Are you seriously saying FBI had credible evidence and chose not to arrest this guy before? If yes, how the fuck would you know that?
Or are you recommending that FBI arrest everyone who the kids in high school describe as creepy? If yes, I suspect you would be one of fuckers crying foul about the lack of "due process?"
Fuck off.
In reply to Maybe if the FBI wasn't so… by lester1
Or are the FBI too busy chasing that Trump Russia collusion ghost to investigate actual threats to our schools?
Actually they are too wrapped up in the spousal abuse cases!! Priorities man, priorities!!
Just how fucked up are we...?
P.S. Why do I never hear anything about the shitty parents these shooters had? I guess not PC...
In reply to Maybe if the FBI wasn't so… by lester1
<< the FBI too busy chasing that Trump Russia collusion ghost >>
Or banging their mistress like Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Who has time on their hands to do their jobs there?!
In reply to Actually they are too… by bobdog54
they are dead, dude. learn to read
In reply to Actually they are too… by bobdog54
In the era of fake womb-productivity-based feminism, we must use every occasion to glorify working parents, even after mass school shootings when there is a 300% increase in mass shootings, with many of these heinous, evil acts perpetrated by kids.
We can never discuss the underlying problem of working parents raising more mass murderers, asking why that did not happen in previous eras, when we had mostly married, single-earner households and stay-at-home moms.
To make the understatement of the year, it is not because government grants working parents less monthly welfare and less child-tax-credit welfare than in past eras when school shootings never happened.
It is not because working parents are shown less discriminatory favoritism in the many workplaces “voted best for moms” and staffed with 98% frequently absentee—but retained—moms.
That said, it is probably not good for impressionable kids to see their physically weaker mothers assaulted by men who are much stronger than women, regardless of the fake-feminist myths. Women can be (and often are) verbally catty beyond belief, saying mean, mean things, but there is no excuse for violence against physically weaker people who cannot fight back.
This particular coach, by contrast, was actually heroic and a good example. He was a stronger and more experienced person, saving students by risking his life. He should not have been put in that position in his workplace, however.
MANY parents are not doing a good job in this pay-per-birth era, and they are above criticism, with no social pressure to teach the kids they produce the most basic moral lessons, like it is evil to murder.
It is the all-important factor for economic growth for them to produce the kids, whether or not they are in this country legally, and their major household bills should be paid by governent when they cannot afford the kids, with child tax credits that used to max out at $6,444 quadrupled, rather than doubled, as The Swamp recently did.
Since working parents have no more responsibility to teach morality to their kids than to come to work every day and stay the whole day, school buildings need to be fortified, with metal protectors on all entrances, bullet-proof glass, etc.
Teachers need to be protected from shooting by the kids that glorified working families are raising. Students need to be protected from other students, even in the harsh bullying that the students—often raised by bullies themselves—dole out to other students. That is less controllable than doors and windows, however.
In reply to Actually they are too… by bobdog54
Yes, finally the word HERO applies, as used by the MSM.
Patton - “No dumb bastard ever won a war by going out and dying for his country. He won it by making some other dumb bastard die for his country.”
It's such a shame that both sides of the gun debate use tragic events like this to promote their respective agendas.
Theres no fucking debate. The 2A is crystal clear ...
In reply to It's such a shame that both… by NickyGall
I don't see any pro gun types saying Democrats have blood on their hands, you asshole.
In reply to It's such a shame that both… by NickyGall
G-d bless this man.
I havd tuned out.
Of course there were some righteous people in that gun free zone.
Chris murphy, pedo Blumenthal and those crazy dems ONLY want to take your guns.. they do not care one bit about collateral damage.