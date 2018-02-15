Meet The Pentagon's Next Autonomous Dune Buggy For US Special Forces

For over 5-years, the United States special operations forces (SOF) have been deploying to overseas operations with a revolutionary, ultra-light all-terrain vehicle called the Polaris MRZR. The MRZR is gas powered, seats up to six, and can haul up to 1,500 lbs of payload, but light enough to fit inside an MV-22 Osprey and zip troops around the battlefield.
Last week, Polaris Industries, an American manufacturer of snowmobiles, ATVs, and neighborhood electric vehicles, based in Roseau, Minnesota, revealed its MRZR X, a fully autonomous upgraded version of the MRZR at the AUVSI unmanned systems show near Washington, D.C.
According to the information provided by Polaris, the MRZR X is designed with the Army’s unmanned Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) criteria points in mind. Polaris partnered with Applied Research Associates to outfit the MRZR-X with robotic systems, which can operate in unmanned or follow the leader mode.
Military.com lists the SMET’s requirements for a robotic vehicle:
- Accepts JP-8 fuel
- Travel at least 60 miles in 72 hours
- Haul at least 1,000 pounds of gear
Polaris just unveiled its MRZR X optionally manned ATV at #AUVSI2018 pic.twitter.com/tnIwXOoHh6— Jon Harper (@Jon_Harper_) February 6, 2018
Polaris is in the running with four other companies that could be selected by SMET for a broad rollout across US Armed Forces said Defense News. General Dynamics Land Systems, HDT Expeditionary Systems, and Howe & Howe are the other teams also selected by SMET, as the Pentagon is searching for the next robotic vehicles to add to its arsenal to lighten soldiers’ loads for long duration patrols.
“The MRZR is the preferred platform among infantry units and Special Forces worldwide, which helps make its integration and the transition from manned to unmanned systems easier for the warfighter,” Dr. John Olson, vice president and general manager of Polaris Government and Defense, said in a statement.
“The MRZR X maintains the MRZR mission profile and payload our customers are accustomed to, plus it has additional robotic and networked capabilities to further support warfighters,” he added.
Military.com describes the unnamed capabilities of the MRZR X:
“Polaris information, the unmanned capabilities will enable the vehicle to assume a greater variety of roles, including robotic equipment vehicle; autonomous battlefield resupply and logistics support; rescue missions; high-speed casualty evacuation; and, while in manned mode, personnel carrier.”
“The advanced MRZR X fully integrates the autonomy systems and optimally places the sensors to safeguard the technology while keeping the physical and software architecture open so it can spiral in future technology,” Polaris stated in an announcement. “The vehicle drivetrain is powerful and reliable, allowing for longer missions, high speeds and silent drive when needed — all on the very familiar, sustainable and intuitive MRZR platform.”
Last week, we highlighted in the coming months, the United States Army is sending its first robotic killer Humvees to a field training exercise to see if the autonomous combat vehicle can accurately destroy targets, as part of a new experimental program to weaponize robots.
From autonomous dune Buggies to robotic killer Humvees, the Pentagon is actively preparing its fleet of autonomous killer robots, in the form of vehicles before the next major conflict breaks out.
Comments
AI AL Autonomous Killing.
… Autonomous Dune Buggy
This geeky jingo-shit is as ridiculous as sending Stephen Hawking to fight Mike Tyson. ;-)
Looney
In reply to AI Al Autonomous Killing. by Chupacabra-322
In Apartheid Israhell they don't need no stinkin robots to SNIPE people. Save shekels. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to … by Looney
"Travel at least 60 miles in 72 hours"
Is that a typo? I could get out and walk faster than that!
In reply to In Apartheid Israhell they… by stizazz
Time for distraction articles on ZH...
Not enough distraction articles already??
In reply to … by Looney
I could swear at one time armed robotic vehicles were banned by the WFL (World Fighting League)
In reply to Time for distraction… by MozartIII
Indeed!!
LOL!
In reply to I could swear at one time… by booboo
Alqaeda and ISIS cant wait to receive the first batch of this inovative car.
In reply to … by Looney
Polaris does have diesel ATVs to run on JP-8. Sweet. https://ranger.polaris.com/en-us/ranger-diesel/
In reply to … by Looney
AI Al is a Decepticon...quick, call Optimus Prime!
In reply to AI Al Autonomous Killing. by Chupacabra-322
Herbie, The Love Bug, was cuter.r
Duck Dynasty had these year ago....and when they start shooting at you?
Yep the stupid is just way better funded. They still stupid so Im not all that worried.
Why has it got comfy seats if it is autonomous?
Kids today dont want to learn how to drive.
In reply to Why has it got comfy seats… by Pi Bolar
Wonder if it comes with an app.
In reply to Kids today dont want to… by VWAndy
I'll take THREE in powder-puff pink with cup holders and an 8-Track tape player! 1,500 lb payload is a bit light for my wet bar needs, but it's War... sometimes it just sucks!
When wars are viewed as just robots killing robots, then there will be no end to war.
A Willis jeep would be cheaper and more effective.
That (golf cart on steroids) is a piece of crap compared to a Hummer
Friend here makes super high-powered ATVs. He has models that run under water (rice paddies), deep snow, and sand. Special weapons mounts. Hmmmm.
MSRP $250,000
LMAO top speed can be under 1 mph. Seriously, or fake news?
Let's just get this thing rocking. They can throw all they want at the people, but IT WILL NOT BE ENOUGH!!
Do these fucks actually think they can corral the citizens for a giant culling? Even if they keep killing people in bullshit "attacks", which are quickly followed by stupid fucks calling for gun control, AMERICANS (NO MATTER HOW CLUELESS) WILL NEVER GIVE UP THEIR GUNS.
I "so" look forward to dragging each one of these fucks up on a stage and give them two choices. Confess every treasonous act you've committed or meet Mr. Bullet Through The Head.
Damn low punch, man. Makes my 1994 Arcticat look like shit. Thanks a lot!
That being said, these things are great. I see them around here all the time, either on trailers or on the trails. 15K will get you a nice 4 seater and get you and the family out on the logging trails having a hell of a good time.
https://youtu.be/85JtjqRJ3L0
But how many cup holders and golf clubs can it hold ? Can I get one with 20 inch chrome rims, heated leather seats and a surfboard rack ?
LOL.
It still has rubber tire wheels.
Show me the anti-gravity shit and I'll get scared.
If machines do all the killings, would humans loose their heroes?
WhyTheFuck is the US flying 5-10K miles to fight other people? Oh, so we don't have to fight them over here? WTF, are they going to fly into JFK and Uber to the battlefield. This is totally messed up. Wake up people and rub two brain cells together, you might be surprised what comes out!...