Milo Yiannopoulos: "The Left Has Already Started A Civil War"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
According to Milo Yiannopoulos, the left-wingers of American society have already ignited a Civil War. With the social engineering and indoctrination already taking place in our schools, it actually doesn’t seem too far-fetched.
The idea of another Civil War would have been laughed off just a century ago. But people are increasingly becoming unhinged.
“This is obviously going to end in civil war,” Yiannopoulos said in a recent interview with conservative radio host Alex Jones of InfoWars.
“Facebook’s gonna get firebombed, CNN people are gonna be attacked, and we don’t say that with any pleasure….” Milo went on to say that “there is only one inevitable consequence when all of the architecture of civil society, everything is designed to attack decency and beauty and truth and goodness… and real news… and reality….”
And Yiannopoulos is not the only one who has taken notice. Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, who has been at the forefront of looking into major disinformation campaigns such as those of the vaccine industry, agrees.
*at 6:20, the evidence of the systematic dismantling of free speech will be evident.
“Just to be clear, he’s [Yiannopoulos] not advocating it [Civil War], he’s just predicting it,” said Adams.
“And he is correct in saying that the left has already started the Civil War. In fact, the targeted Milo Yiannopoulos as one of the people that they want to kill. They openly call for him to be killed; they practically kidnapped him…or…maybe they would have killed him if they could at UC Berkeley.”
Adams goes on to say this war the left has started is a big deal. “You need to understand the gears have already been set into motion for Civil War by the left…as the war progresses, tactically, you have to stop the bias and the censorship and the disinformation of the left which is what dominates Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and others…they are all conspiring actively to silence conservative voices…the left is running a campaign to overthrow America,” Adams said.
“The left has demonstrated that they are incapable of functioning in a civilized society,” Adams continued.
“The left rejects the idea of a public debate or even free speech. The left actually believes that words that describe concepts they don’t agree with; those words are violence and they have every right to stop those words by killing people who say them.”
Comments
Milo the pedophile? I don't think taking anything this guy with any cred is a good idea....
Just another sign of cultural decay. Agree, though, the weaponization of the IRS/FBI/DoJ to suit the ends of the Dims/Left started the war. There will come a point where the war goes hot.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
@ Gov,
Social decay.
Moral decay.
Criminal Corrupt Politicans.
Economic Debt & Decay.
Bread & Circus.
Divide & Conquer.
Rome comes to Mind.
In reply to Just another sign of… by Government nee…
AMERICA take back your country!!!!!!!!!!!!
hollywood
cnn
central banking
just start with 150 families and the rest will run
In reply to @ Gov,… by Chupacabra-322
The CURSE is tearing America apart. George Washington warned of it, and no one listened.
In reply to AMERICA take back your… by ptolemy_newit
The evil of left fascism - Communism, resurected. These vermin never dies and will always have to have it's new grown head cut off timely.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5695.Demons
https://souloftheeast.org/2014/05/30/dostoevsky-on-socialism-pt-i/
In reply to AMERICA take back your… by ptolemy_newit
The Roman Senate reaped bountiful harvests for Octavian.
It enabled him to change his name to Augustus I.
How many "civil" wars did Rome suffer in a century?
Was it two, three, or four?
Sulla
Slave revolts
First Triumvirate
Second Triumvirate
In reply to @ Gov,… by Chupacabra-322
From the inception of the Roman Republic til the last Western Emperor it was almost a millennium.
And there was no "moral decay" in the last centuries, quite the contrary with the adoption of Christianity.
US is not Rome, never was and never will be, only in dreams. At the best a tentative of imitation with that delusional peasants that you call American founding fathers.
In reply to @ Gov,… by Chupacabra-322
They are importing hired mercenaries as we speak. NEVER underestimate communists. They will win this unfortunately. They are organized. Patriots arent.
In reply to Just another sign of… by Government nee…
Yes. When, not if. Irreconcilable. Right or Left. God or Satan. Choose your side
In reply to Just another sign of… by Government nee…
i'll just let the downvotes take it from here
btw, his book is great (no affiliate link):
http://a.co/1PagI0F
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
I thought it sucked. Got halfway and dropped it. I did like the joke where he told a cab driver curry isnt a deodorant. He is a witty cock smoker.
In reply to i'll just let the downvotes… by ted41776
There are no homo’s in foxholes..wait.. that’s not it.
There are no... (can’t remember) assholes? No. Oh well it’s all the same.
In reply to I thought it sucked. Got… by overbet
Seconded. Excellent book.
It got 7 upticks. Dennis Hastert and his closet jimmypuppets, I wager.
In reply to i'll just let the downvotes… by ted41776
Jimmypuppet: n - A classic forum sock puppet, for use by closet queers in denial.
In reply to Seconded. Excellent book… by ThanksChump
exactly. but to my surprise, zh'ers like this pedophile? wtf?
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
zh'ers sure do buy a lot of books, don't they?
http://a.co/1PagI0F
you soros cocksuckers still trolling?
In reply to exactly. but to my surprise,… by finametrics
Troll? Like plugging a book link twice a couple comments apart.
In reply to zh'ers sure do buy a lot of… by ted41776
Milo is not a pedophile but he did broach a subject that would have been best left to medical and mental health professionals.
His choice of words cost him dearly.
Also his flippant descriptions of his preferences do not help.
Aside from that, he does make many rational points about the destructive feminization of Western culture, and the violent infestation of Marxism in academia, the MSM, etc.
In reply to exactly. but to my surprise,… by finametrics
Correct, Milo is not a pedophile in fact, he has probably outted more pedophiles for being pedophiles than all his accusers combined.
https://www.facebook.com/myiannopoulos/posts/851263248344905
As an aside, popular speech doesn't need protection. Only unpopular speech does.
I don't have to agree with his gheyness to understand or appreciate what he's saying and he never said anything "apologizing" for pedophilia.
In reply to He is not a pedophile but… by fleur de lis
Who gives a fuck what a miscegenating faggot kike says? Milo is a traitor to the US.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
Four nasty words in one sentence. You, sir, win profane comment of the day! Now go wash your mouth out.
In reply to Who gives a fuck what a… by Tallest Skil
Sometimes the truth is profane.
In reply to Four nasty words in one… by richsob
"Sometimes the truth is profane. "
Yes, indeed, but
ad hominem is a logical fallacy. Do you know what that means?
In reply to Sometimes the truth is… by overbet
Alex Jones. CIA/US Special Operations Command psyop.
https://alexjonesexposed.info
In reply to "Sometimes the truth is… by Mustafa Kemal
Do you know what that means?
Was that an attempted dig?
Yes I do. A person's lifestyle is telling of their moral character and the post attacking him, his lifestyle specifically, was conveyed to allow the reader to comprehend the attacker's underlying message.
His message, miscegenating faggot kike = poor moral character = why would I care what a man of poor moral character says or thinks because I am not of poor moral character. If this then that, is pure logic not a fallacy. Even if one disagrees with him one should still be capable of making the interpretation.
In reply to "Sometimes the truth is… by Mustafa Kemal
Moral character my sweet ass. So long as consenting adults are involved there is no such thing as immoral sex. Sex is not some holy sacrament; it's a recreational activity. Try getting the fuck out of the 19th century.
In reply to Do you know what that means?… by overbet
Dude, I don’t really agree with you, but re the guy you are commenting to, all that high fallutin high risk gambling, hookers, and blow, mixed with zero self awareness and an abdication of responsibility, seems to have caused some lasting effects, double standards being just one.
Just like women need to be loved and protected, so too do the youth. Milo was preyed on and misused in his youth. Degeneracy tends to propagate itself in those it hurts. Sad.
In reply to Moral character my sweet ass… by crossroaddemon
It doesn't matter if you give a fuck or not.
What matters if leftist libtards are triggered by Milo. In a war, you deploy multiple weapons against your adversary.
A GAY man is something like a magic negro, part of the victim class put down by eviiiiil white men. They actually believe the evil white man narrative, where women, gays, blacks, and anybody of "color" is automatically special.
A Gay man who is also a Jew is like double magic protection. If Milo were a gay black jew then he would be a trifecta. Considering Milo brags about his black boyfriends is really shoving it in the face of lib-tards, making their heads explode.
Milo isn't asking you to have sex with him, and the audience he reaches isn't your audience. Libtards brought up on a steady diet of identity politics suffer cognitive dissonance when they listen to Milo, which is funny as hell to watch.
In reply to Who gives a fuck what a… by Tallest Skil
"Milo the pedophile? I don't think taking anything this guy with any cred is a good idea...."
Amen, GB.
I don't care what this pervert says, the fact that he likes to have black men put their penises in his anal sphincter makes him as bad as any "leftist" he may criticize.
There are far better "role models" who actually live the standards that they preach that we can cite.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
You just want someone to lie to you the way you like.
In reply to Amen, GB… by J S Bach
No, Ghengis. I'm a truth seeker, not a delusional lie seeker. And the truth is, Milo is a sick pervert. He's also a jew... and I don't trust them, no matter WHAT they say. I've lived too long and seen the endless deceptions of this devious self-centered tribe. Sure, there may be a few honest ones out there, but my instincts always alert me to be wary of their motives. Call it prejudice, paranoia, judaephobia... I don't care. It is what it is.
In reply to You just want someone to lie… by ghengiskhan
And just who the fuck are you? John Podesta..
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
I think you did not get his story at all.
He was abused as kid.
For the record - I do not endorse the parades of most of his ilk , but this guy speaks a fukton of truth.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
You CAN'T have pedophile kids without pedophile parents brain turd!
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
sure you can, its the environment.
just send them to school in america and allow them to watch TV and the are LGBT or liberal
In reply to You CAN'T have pedophile… by shuckster
sure you can, its the environment.
just send them to school in america and allow them to watch TV and the are LGBT or liberal
In reply to You CAN'T have pedophile… by shuckster
You people are simple. 'Moral decay' is symptom before becoming cause, and Milo isn't a moral example except in a very positive sense. He is a biological example functioning well in a society that is seriously warped wrt the reality of mammalian and human sexual behavior.
We know why people have the sexualities they do, biological reality, and know they are part of every social group. Always have been, always will be, built into human biology.
Milo isn't perfect in his political opinions, but pretty good, and his blunt speech in the face of the PC world is very good and useful, imho.
When traveling across the US a few months back, I heard commentators on evangelical stations presenting exactly that analysis, along with a few pro forma quotes about the Bible's various opinions of homosexuality.
America is refusing to be divided and conquered. Get with the program.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
a bad sexual bent is imposed at the childhood stage which is the root programming of a human mind. Children, being innocent, accept ALL information without bias. That's the essence of innocence you white haired psychotic
In reply to You people are simple. … by lew1024
Is he? Never heard that!
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
looks like you got 60 dingers that give the blood bathing poofta cred.
willith ithat you & shariablue?
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
If you can't refute, slander. Oldest trick in the book for people who don't have facts on their side.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
Pedophile or homosexual? They aren't necessarily that same proclivity. Now go smoke sum coal...ok sum Big coal.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
That's you, buddy.
In reply to Milo the pedophile? by GoingBig
This guy Milo gets interviewed by PC media and destroys the interviewers in the process, priceless
Here is one interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMZ7SlOK18c
You mean the Left as useful idiots for the Deep State
That's just Milo's nignog boytoy speaking nothings into his ear. Rightwing flamers love that shit.
Says the faggot that goes by "cornholius"...
In reply to That's just Milo's nignog… by Yukon Cornholius
You wouldn't know irony if it steam-pressed your shirt, probably as a result of all the cock in your mouth.
In reply to Says the faggot that goes by… by loveyajimbo
Right Lives Matter!