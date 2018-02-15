Milo Yiannopoulos: "The Left Has Already Started A Civil War"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 19:25

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

According to Milo Yiannopoulos, the left-wingers of American society have already ignited a Civil War. With the social engineering and indoctrination already taking place in our schools, it actually doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

The idea of another Civil War would have been laughed off just a century ago.  But people are increasingly becoming unhinged. 

 “This is obviously going to end in civil war,” Yiannopoulos said in a recent interview with conservative radio host Alex Jones of InfoWars.

“Facebook’s gonna get firebombed, CNN people are gonna be attacked, and we don’t say that with any pleasure….” Milo went on to say that “there is only one inevitable consequence when all of the architecture of civil society, everything is designed to attack decency and beauty and truth and goodness… and real news… and reality….”

And Yiannopoulos is not the only one who has taken notice.  Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, who has been at the forefront of looking into major disinformation campaigns such as those of the vaccine industry, agrees.

*at 6:20, the evidence of the systematic dismantling of free speech will be evident.

“Just to be clear, he’s [Yiannopoulos] not advocating it [Civil War], he’s just predicting it,” said Adams.

“And he is correct in saying that the left has already started the Civil War. In fact, the targeted Milo Yiannopoulos as one of the people that they want to kill.  They openly call for him to be killed; they practically kidnapped him…or…maybe they would have killed him if they could at UC Berkeley.”

Adams goes on to say this war the left has started is a big deal. “You need to understand the gears have already been set into motion for Civil War by the left…as the war progresses, tactically, you have to stop the bias and the censorship and the disinformation of the left which is what dominates Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and others…they are all conspiring actively to silence conservative voicesthe left is running a campaign to overthrow America,” Adams said.

“The left has demonstrated that they are incapable of functioning in a civilized society,” Adams continued.

“The left rejects the idea of a public debate or even free speech. The left actually believes that words that describe concepts they don’t agree with; those words are violence and they have every right to stop those words by killing people who say them.

 

catilina Chupacabra-322 Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

From the inception of the Roman Republic til the last Western Emperor it was almost a millennium.

And there was no "moral decay" in the last centuries, quite the contrary with the adoption of Christianity.

US is not Rome, never was and never will be, only in dreams. At the best a tentative of imitation with that delusional peasants that you call American founding fathers.

 

 

fleur de lis finametrics Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

Milo is  not a pedophile but he did broach a subject that would have been best left to medical and mental health professionals.

His choice of words cost him dearly.

Also his flippant descriptions of his preferences do not help.

Aside from that, he does make many rational points about the destructive feminization of Western culture, and the violent infestation of Marxism in academia, the MSM, etc.

 

 

 

nmewn fleur de lis Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:12 Permalink

Correct, Milo is not a pedophile in fact, he has probably outted more pedophiles for being pedophiles than all his accusers combined.

https://www.facebook.com/myiannopoulos/posts/851263248344905

As an aside, popular speech doesn't need protection. Only unpopular speech does.

I don't have to agree with his gheyness to understand or appreciate what he's saying and he never said anything "apologizing" for pedophilia. 

overbet Mustafa Kemal Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

Do you know what that means?

Was that an attempted dig? 

Yes I do. A person's lifestyle is telling of their moral character and the post attacking him, his lifestyle specifically, was conveyed to allow the reader to comprehend the attacker's underlying message.

His message, miscegenating faggot kike = poor moral character = why would I care what a man of poor moral character says or thinks because I am not of poor moral character. If this then that, is pure logic not a fallacy. Even if one disagrees with him one should still be capable of making the interpretation. 

tion crossroaddemon Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:18 Permalink

Dude, I don’t really agree with you, but re the guy you are commenting to, all that high fallutin high risk gambling, hookers, and blow, mixed with zero self awareness and an abdication of responsibility, seems to have caused some lasting effects, double standards being just one.  

Just like women need to be loved and protected, so too do the youth. Milo was preyed on and misused in his youth. Degeneracy tends to propagate itself in those it hurts. Sad.

MEFOBILLS Tallest Skil Thu, 02/15/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

It doesn't matter if you give a fuck or not.

What matters if leftist libtards are triggered by Milo.  In a war, you deploy multiple weapons against your adversary.

A GAY man is something like a magic negro, part of the victim class put down by eviiiiil white men.   They actually believe the evil white man narrative, where women, gays, blacks, and anybody of "color" is automatically special. 

A Gay man who is also a Jew is like double magic protection.  If Milo were a gay black jew then he would be a trifecta.  Considering Milo brags about his black boyfriends is really shoving it in the face of lib-tards, making their heads explode.

Milo isn't asking you to have sex with him, and the audience he reaches isn't your audience.  Libtards brought up on a steady diet of identity politics suffer cognitive dissonance when they listen to Milo, which is funny as hell to watch. 

J S Bach GoingBig Thu, 02/15/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

"Milo the pedophile? I don't think taking anything this guy with any cred is a good idea...."

Amen, GB.

I don't care what this pervert says, the fact that he likes to have black men put their penises in his anal sphincter makes him as bad as any "leftist" he may criticize.

There are far better "role models" who actually live the standards that they preach that we can cite.

J S Bach ghengiskhan Thu, 02/15/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

No, Ghengis.  I'm a truth seeker, not a delusional lie seeker. And the truth is, Milo is a sick pervert.  He's also a jew... and I don't trust them, no matter WHAT they say.  I've lived too long and seen the endless deceptions of this devious self-centered tribe.  Sure, there may be a few honest ones out there, but my instincts always alert me to be wary of their motives.  Call it prejudice, paranoia, judaephobia... I don't care.  It is what it is.

lew1024 GoingBig Thu, 02/15/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

You people are simple. 'Moral decay' is symptom before becoming cause, and Milo isn't a moral example except in a very positive sense. He is a biological example functioning well in a society that is seriously warped wrt the reality of mammalian and human sexual behavior.

We know why people have the sexualities they do, biological reality, and know they are part of every social group. Always have been, always will be, built into human biology.

Milo isn't perfect in his political opinions, but pretty good, and his blunt speech in the face of the PC world is very good and useful, imho.

When traveling across the US a few months back, I heard commentators on evangelical stations presenting exactly that analysis, along with a few pro forma quotes about the Bible's various opinions of homosexuality.

America is refusing to be divided and conquered. Get with the program.