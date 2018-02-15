Stagflation Strikes: Industrial Production Sinks As Inflation Surges

After surging in the last few months, US industrial production slumped in January, dropping 0.1% MoM against expectations of a 0.3% rise.
Notably, December's original 0.9% surge in industrial production was revised drastically lower to just 0.4%, making this 0.1% drop in January even more significant...
Manufacturing production was unchanged in January - dramatically below the 0.3% rise expected - as capacity utilization slowed for the first time since August.
This drop in production hits as inflation signals surge suggesting the stagflationary scenario is strengthening.
Comments
"Stagflation" ?
LMFAO!!!!
Does the DEBT matter or not?
"debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke
time to find out motherfucker!
Hmmmm......I wonder what did well the last time we had stagflation in the 1970's.
Gold was up 2,000% that decade. Not bad for something that isn't an "investment" LOL!
And then the Fed had to raise interest rates to 20%!!!!!!!!!!
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/interest-rate
Good luck with raising rates to 20% now LOL!
In reply to "Stagflation" ?… by LawsofPhysics
They only managed to paper over the 70's economy by unleashing unprecedented consumer debt.
Well hello Mr economy, we are here again I see but you look like you are on steroids this time!
In reply to Hmmmm......I wonder what did… by eclectic syncretist
I laugh my ass off every time someone says precious metals are not an investment and that they only cover inflationary pressures. So gold going from $250 to it's high around $1900 only kept up with inflation? And was not an investment? Fuck them all.
In reply to Hmmmm......I wonder what did… by eclectic syncretist
Stagflation ... we ain't seen nothing yet.
In reply to "Stagflation" ?… by LawsofPhysics
I'm sure this is bullish somehow. lol
Seriously, somebody walked away from their desk and gave Trump the controls.
Whatever "bad" number these government-written reports present, multiply the figure by at least 3. Whatever "good number" they trumpet divide this figure by at least 3.
In reply to I'm sure this is bullish… by InDisbelief
You could substitute “governent-written reports” for corporate-media-generated drivel.
In reply to Whatever "bad" number these… by Give Me Some Truth
For sure this is a good sign for Wall Street to celebrate!!
#JobsJobsJobs!
Jobs are just glorified slavery and selling oneself legally.
In reply to #JobsJobsJobs! by D.T.Barnum
No, they are not "just" that. They also pay my bills
In reply to Jobs are just glorified… by Silver Savior
In the temp / part time / 1099 gig / high turnover / welfare-supplemented work era, low-wage jobs are not as stable as slavery. When not on the pay-per-birth welfare / child-tax-credit welfare train, and when without spousal income, you could, at least, count on slavery for food and shelter, not so with today’s version of “jobs.”
In reply to Jobs are just glorified… by Silver Savior
Joe Biden would be proud of you using his three-letter word!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBHPvfAt5ow
Oh, wait ...
In reply to #JobsJobsJobs! by D.T.Barnum
That explains the weakness in gold this morning and strength in platinum and palladium, peeps buy cars when the dollar stops stretching and gas prices go up. It makes sense.
Lotta niggas in the hood rollin on 24" platinum spinners.
In reply to That explains the weakness… by 0valueleft
I have noticed.
In reply to Lotta niggas in the hood… by FreeShitter
Good, in the precious metals market, they need more variety in hue and luster. Shiny and warm-toned is not the preference of all investors every time.
In reply to That explains the weakness… by 0valueleft
The obvious solution is to increase American's credit card limits.
I've already implemented a 50% cut in my household consumption to prepare for the coming massive inflation. Can you folks who have to have recreation and go shopping to relieve stress do that? Haha I bet you can't, you're going to go broke. You should never tie your stress reliever to your standard of living, that's a big mistake, because millions of people are going to lose their fcking minds when life gets tough.
good thing for me asian bukkake porn is free!
In reply to I've already implemented a… by MusicIsYou
Dont forget to stack up on gold/silver. When this economy is declining faster starting this summer.
In reply to I've already implemented a… by MusicIsYou
I plan to. Oh wait I been doing so all the time since 2013. But I might step it up more. I really sense the dollars demise.
In reply to Dont forget to stack up on… by Ricki13th
Don't worry, they'll just "change" or "discontinue" this information.
Sort of like they did for this - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/IBLACBW027NBOG
On Monday, the info was updated with a 01-03-2018 date showing interbank lending nose diving to 13.5. With data supposedly updated every wednesday.
Presto chango, wipe that out, revert to 12-27-2017 data and add DISCOUNTINUED to the chart.
Can't have you see if the banks won't lend to eachother. Watch for the letters notifying you that your line of credit or credit limit has been reduced ( after a careful review of course) eventhough you have made every payment.
My parents never mentioned to me about the 1970s economic turmoil. I figure the economy was so much better back then that it did not feel bad.
I mean anyone could go into a place and most likely get hired on the spot. Be able to actually make a living wage nearly anywhere etc.
If the 1970s economics hapend right now I bet it would throw everyone straight to abject poverty. Things are economically rotten to the core already.