Stocks Sink At Open After "WTF" VIX Pre-Open Plunge

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 09:37

"WTF" was the first response we got when asking one market veteran what to make of the VIX action around today's open...

 

WTF indeed.

Treasury yields are rolling back lower as stocks open...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NEOSERF Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

XIV termination end of day...should be an interesting close for those people buying it at $6.....termination is at $4.22 so someone is going to have their lunch money taken.