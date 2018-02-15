Stocks Sink At Open After "WTF" VIX Pre-Open Plunge

"WTF" was the first response we got when asking one market veteran what to make of the VIX action around today's open... WTF indeed. Treasury yields are rolling back lower as stocks open... Tags Business Finance
Well what did the Trader say? WTF?
It's okay, the SEC is looking into it... Also I'm getting charts unavailable across multiple sites on the VIX. Probably nothing.
Good now I can rest better
today is XIV extinguishment
Sink?
FAKE MARKETS!
Maybe it's that "Invisible Hand" thingy. Yeah, that must be it.
apparently appl is now the second coming of christ...it can do no wrong and retinal scan the lord while doing it!
oh yeah, and the old man buffett never makes a mistake by adding at the top. the announcement of his adding to his appl position by the end of the dec q is good enough for a 10 point pop in aapl...now up $22 off the lows put in 4 days ago.
In reply to apparently appl is now the… by Snaffew
WTF == Was The FED
Stocks Sink At Open
And then surge a second later to over 200 points
What an absolute fucking mess.
DavidC
XIV termination end of day...should be an interesting close for those people buying it at $6.....termination is at $4.22 so someone is going to have their lunch money taken.
i thought termination was on 2/22...i think you are a week early here.
In reply to XIV termination end of day… by NEOSERF
Gartman closed his short. Bombs away.