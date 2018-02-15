Trader: "There’s Pain Coming. It’s Just Not Clear for Whom"

It was a plea for help: as we reported on Wednesday afternoon, a macro trader at one of the world's biggest banks virtually lost it after watching yesterday's bizarre market response to a blistering CPI report - which paradoxically sent yields and stocks soaring even as the dollar tumbled - a reaction which makes zero sense in any rational universe - and penned the following note:
So somehow we have embraced the theme that was with us through January. On a day when inflation beats in the US (incidentally retail sales missed): stocks are up, yields are up and the USD lower does not add up. On the inflation side, that fact that Central Banks, especially the Fed, may need to be more aggressive, certainly makes some of the conditions suggested above, questionable at best. So does US curve steepening. When the layers of the onion get peeled away, EM and commodity currencies will have a lot to think about as yields push up. I completely disagree with some of the USD moves, especially AUD and CAD. Rates in the US look ready to extend. Wake up folks, it is not risk positive.
We commiserated with the author, because his frustration was logical and understandable: the various asset classes all responded in a way that made no sense when juxtaposed side by side.
It is this juxtaposition that also prompted the following snyde note from Bloomberg macro commentator and former Lehman trader, Mark Cudmore, who nailed it in saying that "It’s not that any individual asset class looks irrational in isolation, it’s just that the combination of narratives across assets aren’t compatible."
Below is his full note which if nothing else, should comfort traders who were caught offside by the market yesterday and - by the looks of futures this morning - today as well, and that little makes sense when the machines have taken over.
There’s Pain Coming. It’s Just Not Clear for Whom: Macro View
Financial assets are trading on dissonant themes. That won’t sustain for too long so at least one sector is due some volatility in the days ahead.
It’s not that any individual asset class looks irrational in isolation, it’s just that the combination of narratives across assets aren’t compatible.
Equities are rallying on the argument that inflation remains in the Goldilocks zone -- no risk of deflation, but the climb in prices isn’t fast enough to trigger any major Fed aggression. And the ramp up in fiscal stimulus and tax reform will encourage inflows into U.S. stocks.
Rates are moving higher on the perception there are clear signs of accelerating inflation and hence the bond bull market is dead and buried. Increased supply is suddenly a major negative for Treasuries and higher real yields offer no attraction even though everyone supposedly is desperate to chase any return available in other asset classes.
In FX, the U.S.’s structural deficits are apparently undermining the nation’s prospects, leading to an acceleration of reserve-diversification away from dollar assets. Both interest rates and growth no longer drive currencies, and much higher U.S. real yields are now irrelevant, and hence so is inflation.
Emerging markets are being boosted by stronger equities and the weaker dollar, while ignoring interest rates. Credit is alarmed by higher interest rates and the weaker dollar, while doubting the equity rally.
No individual sector is necessarily being illogical, but they can’t all be correct. This confusion will lower investor conviction and that means volatility will rise in at least one of these assets.
Such environments provide wonderful opportunities to make money if you can work out which asset is telling the truth. And if you’re confident which one, any chance you’d mind telling the rest of us?!
Comments
Sure. Something bad is about to happen somewhere. Usually we have meds for that ...but this is finance so its all good.
this trader is just plain a dumb fuk. the markets are manipulated for many reasons.
mainly to keep it self sustaining so moar of the wealth can be mined from labor and keep the surfs at bay.
a content surf does not become violent...
In reply to Sure. Something bad is about… by Captain Nemo d…
actually, in the above chart there is only 1 liar: S&P. stocks will suffer greatly if no further aid is provided. and if there is--which I expect--it will be a good barometer of the associated hyperinflation.
the others, gold, bonds and the dollar are currencies that seem to be taking on a life of their own, outgrowing their chains of manipulation. only time will tell if they will be permitted to tell their tales truthfully.
In reply to Sure. Something bad is about… by Captain Nemo d…
Just keep BTFD, right?
RIGHT?!?! (In Max Keiser's voice).
keiser was shilling for climate change a couple episodes ago. I was surprised and disappointment
In reply to There's no pain. Just keep… by Brazen Heist
I agree. this climate thing has become the new litmus test of thought control.
In reply to keiser was shilling for… by D.T.Barnum
Wait, I thought denial or acceptance that 9/11 was an inside job was the standard of thought control.
In reply to I agree. this climate thing… by ZH Snob
Hoaxacaust. Oh, there is at knock at the door, OMG, I'm in Germany and they are here to arrest me for doubting.
In reply to Wait, I thought denial or… by Unreconstructe…
climate change or global warming.... they play a trick and say climate change, then if they find out you agree, they switch to global warming. Or if you argue about man made global warming, they back up into their rhetorical fortress of "climate change".
In reply to I agree. this climate thing… by ZH Snob
He's also a rabid shitcoin shill.
In reply to keiser was shilling for… by D.T.Barnum
I know, he'll be talking about the blockchain tech and then interchange the word "bitcoin" into the monologue like they are one and the same thing. He's a shady bagelberg
In reply to He's also a rabid shitcoin… by paperstreetsoapco
talking his book, of course. like a one trick pony, bitcoin, bitcoin, bitcoin. guys like him got in for pennies, and now they are extremely threatened by what they fully know are better built cryptos. don't think Max is dumb enough to own only bitcoin, but that is all he will advertise.
In reply to I know, he'll be talking… by D.T.Barnum
I'm of the opinion that us creatures of greed, excess and waste (infinite growth on a finite planet) are surely having a big impact on the Earth and the ecosystem equilibrium. What ever form that takes is up to debate, but the case is almost certainly there.
Remember, corporations were invented to sidestep personal accountability, and they are the vehicles used to control governments in order to maximize profits, which have no upper bound in the eyes of rent seekers.
In reply to keiser was shilling for… by D.T.Barnum
maybe, but the globalist left just wants to use the issue to tax and control you. They give no shits about they earth. They probably have plans to move to a space station or another planet that they can shit up, and leave us down here in the trash heap.
In reply to I'm of the opinion that us… by Brazen Heist
You really think 7.6, growing to a finite Maximum of maybe 11-12 billion human beans can make even a small dent in this beautiful blue ball?
Long before even a skinteenth of the earth is scorched, she will, as every good mother does, and just as a could-care-less baby sitter shrugs her shoulder once at the kids misbehavior before giving the kid a good smack on the ass.
Don't worry about the Earth. She is doing just great overall.
I'd be more worried about an errant Asteroid the size of Jerrold Nadler Oprah, or Christie that is headed for Tucumcari, wiping out all of us in swell foop.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_asteroid_close_approaches_to_Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIoW-Vb5drI
go to 8:00 for a reality check.
In reply to I'm of the opinion that us… by Brazen Heist
Circular firing squad.
Some win some lose but none have taken the first shot.
A hamster is down deep in the bowels running his little legs to exhaustion. Trillions of dollars are being wagered. Will he speed up or slow down?
Odd one out is the S&P 500.
Well, we're waiting.... https://youtu.be/Z0YIJQ1jgEI
The red glow of the equity rocket soaring straight up should be a fairly obvious fraud, the insolvent dollar is just as obviously in levitation, there's no way bonds will avoid the debt bomb, and Gold is under the foot of the PPT, Soooo they're all LIARS!
Tesla? Anyone, . . . Anyone, . . . Bueller?
The moves made total sense to me but then I'm mostly a systems trader. The people who will suffer the most pain aren't difficult to figure out - it'll be the ones who've never known pain before. Yes that's right - both SPX and UST30Y will fall further. You just got to give it time to play out. After all, that's your game as a macro trader isn't it?
Just consider how many sovereign wealth funds and pensions in Europe are balls deep in US equities. The falling dollar means they're losing money fast.
It's all about the USD right now.Don't fool yourself.
Who said markets had to do the expected?
UST holders are being trashed
Logical, the US is bankrupt.
"There’s Pain Coming. It’s Just Not Clear for Whom"
Many have been in pain for quite some time now!
;-)
" We commiserated with the author, ..."
Not me...I'm in PMs. And here, pain loves company.
There is only one answer to the USD going down.
Keep stackin' bitchez !
Pain, MORE pain, coming to short sellers of us equities?
Inflation has already occured.
If you notice things you need every day, like food, water, energy, healthcare, etc as a basket have inflated. I'd guess they doubled since the 2008 crisis.
However that all came from and during and after the full spigot QE throttles that were all wide open. It worked people loaded up on debt, governments loaded up on debt, all that cheap debt.
Now comes the reaping phase where the pain levels get turned up to high as rates rise the slave masters lash hits all our backs all over the world.
It's not that complicated.
Hyper inflation does not occur in a reserve currency but reaping does and as our rates rise it forces rates everywhere on earth to rise or vaporize those who don't follow.
Our QE pumps are starting to reverse into the other direction which is NOT POSSIBLE and our central bank knows this.
You can never reverse this action without blowing up the universe.
So obviously they plan on making out like a bandit taking all the shit back pledged on the loans, imploding the monetary system world wide then going oops here's the ointment for that rash we just gave you but didn't give you wink wink nudge nudge.
Behold your new world digital currency, one currency to rule them all, just the tip we swear.
cudmore is stuck on now. that is why he can't make sense of anything. being from lehman we know he can't see even one microsecond into the future. everyone else is looking down the road to moar qe by the fed.
There might be pain coming but not with my TWTR @ 14
um, yah, drawing on my recollections of the 2008-2009 debacle, lemme distill it down to one golden rule for ya:
"Nothin' matters (i.e. to TPTB or "Them") until it matters."
tik tik tik tik tik ...
ThAT'S....ER....UUUUH....REMARKABLE.
And there is pleasure cumming, but it's unclear for whom, when, where, how, and sometimes, why.
You get paid for that swill??
How do I apply for a job there? Does the company provide free Starbucks, triple shot Lattes?
I don't understand what's illogical about that. The dollar is falling, so the dollar price of emerging market currencies is increasing (the number of dollars you can get with such currencies is increasing). The dollar is falling, so the dollar price of U.S. stocks is increasing (the number of dollars you can get with a share of stock is increasing). I could see how a person could think it's illogical for bonds to be decreasing in price. After all, shouldn't you be able to buy more dollars with the same amount of bonds, since the dollar is falling? But a U.S. bond is just a promise to pay dollars in the future, it's not equity that represents real assets like stocks are. So that's why the bond market is falling in its dollar price. The only thing that doesn't make sense is that gold has failed to break through the top of its range (the gold price of the dollar has failed to fall through the bottom of its range). But that's probably just a short-term market anomaly that will soon correct itself.