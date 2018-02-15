Trump Is Disposable, He's The Doorman - "The Deep State Runs The Show"

Authored by Jeff Thomas via InternationalMan.com,
Picture this: A tribal leader from a distant country visits the US. He’s brought to a large apartment building in New York City. When he gets out of the car, he looks up at the great building and is quite impressed. A uniformed doorman exits the foyer and comes out on the sidewalk. The tribesman sees the gold braiding and brass buttons of his coat and immediately decides that this is a very important person. Again he looks up at the building and says to the doorman, “This is a very great home you have. You must be very important indeed.”
Of course, if we were present, we might chuckle at the tribesman’s naiveté. The owners of such a great building would never greet people at the entrance. They leave such trivial tasks to hired servants, whilst they run the real business without ever needing any direct contact with visitors as they enter the building. And, in addition, doormen come and go – they are, after all, disposable. The owners – those who control what happens in the building – retain their positions over the long term… and may remain anonymous, if they so choose.
We find this simple concept easy enough to understand, and yet we chronically have difficulty in understanding that, in most countries, the president, or prime minister, is not by any means the man who makes the big decisions in the running of the country.
We assume that, because we were allowed to vote for our leader, he must actually be our leader. But, as Mark Twain has at times been credited as saying, “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.”
Similarly, the man whose family took over the financing of Europe, Meyer Rothschild, said, “Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation and I care not who makes its laws.” His family has been calling the shots for centuries, but like the owners of the apartment building, they keep a low profile.
Remarkably, most people will nod their heads at the above quotes, yet somehow still imagine their elected leader to be in charge.
Most anyone will accept that the voting system in their country has been corrupted in one way or another and it’s even more likely that they’ll acknowledge that the central banks control the flow of money. Yet, they persist in believing that, even if elections are financed by the big banks, the military industrial complex, Big Pharma, etc., somehow, those who are elected remain loyal to the voters, not to those who paid for their election.
And, they imagine these elected members to be running the show.
Further, whilst they often acknowledge that the political party that they oppose is bought and paid for, they prefer to think that the one they favour is not.
At this point, both the EU and the US are run by the Deep State. In Europe it’s a bit more obvious, as the EU is a visible, unelected body that holds sway over all of the most significant developments in Europe.
In the US, it’s a bit less obvious, but it’s generally understood that the CIA, FBI and other similar organisations run independently of the president. (He has the power to fire a Director, but does not have the power to eliminate these organisations or change their agenda.)
The US is run as a corporatist body – joint rule by big business and the state.
The elected members are, like doormen, temporary. They are, of course, highly visible, which they’re intended to be, as they’re meant to distract the public eye away from those who are truly in charge.
And, like doormen, they’re disposable. They can be unelected at four-year intervals and the agenda continues as planned. They are, in fact, largely irrelevant to the direction that the country takes.
The president in particular falls into this category. There have been quite a few presidents, such as the present one, who rose to that post with little or no previous experience in elected office. Their election is a result of popularity. If they do a better job of creating campaign-promises than their opponents, they emerge as the winners, even if they have no political ties, associations with other legislators, or previous experience in the job.
And yet, we somehow assume that those who really pull the strings would spend hundreds of millions of dollars on elections, then tolerate a newly-elected outsider to wash away their investment by actually taking charge.
To be sure, there have been presidents who have bucked the Deep State, but they tend to change their tune rather quickly and get back into line. Those who have refused have sometimes found themselves on the business end of a bullet, although, more recently, the preferred tactic has been to invent accusations of corruption and indecency, then to produce questionable witnesses to discredit the leader. (A leader who has been forced out in disgrace is just as gone as one that’s been assassinated.)
But, almost invariably, the “leader” sees that it’s in his interest to cave in to the Deep State, as, perennially, they hold the real power. Campaign promises are tossed into the dustbin and it’s back to the previous, ongoing agenda. This we’ve witnessed time after time.
Does this mean that the president is only a mouthpiece for the Deep State? Well, no, it’s actually advantageous for him to express his own opinions, ruffle the public’s feathers and push his pet projects. It adds to the distraction that he’s in charge. However, the larger issues – particularly the flow of tax dollars into the pockets of corporations, continue exactly as planned, regardless of who’s in office. Bankers continue to receive absurdly large bailouts when they’ve grossly mismanaged their banks. The military industrial complex continues to enjoy perpetual warfare, so that they can supply armaments to the government for unnecessary conflicts. Big Pharma enjoys legislation that forces people to be vaccinated against their will and accept outrageously high prices for medications that are generally inexpensive to produce.
But, yes, as long as a president remains the spokesman to explain why such policies are not only tolerable, but essential, he may be allowed to occupy the oval office until the voters tire of him.
But, if this is true, why do people so quickly and so readily accept the “leader” to actually be unilaterally responsible for every facet of every governmental policy and action?
Well actually, nothing could be easier. It’s human nature to want to put a face to our praise and/or criticism. We can’t muster the same focus if we’re advised that we’re being ruled by a faceless group. We tend to respond more readily and more intensely to a single individual – a face we can conjure up immediately. “People desire certainty,” Doug Casey once observed to me, when discussing a related subject, and that’s exactly so. If we’re uncertain during troubled times, we’ll instantly jump at the opportunity to put a single face to the problem, to blame one individual for whatever is troubling us.
This is evidenced by the presentation of photos of Lee Harvey Oswald and Osama bin Laden, mere hours after major events, as the certain culprits. They were immediately accepted, without any question, by a people desperately seeking certainty.
Therefore, as soon as one leader is out and another takes his place, we’re able to immediately transfer our devotion or hatred to the replacement.
The concept of providing a single face to the public is one that was understood by George Orwell, who created the character of “Big Brother,” who would be on the video screens incessantly, as the face of the government.
But, in stating all of the above, it may seem that I’ve portrayed the doorman as insignificant and this is not the case. He does play quite an important role.
He’s absolutely essential, as he, more than any other legislator, creates a suitable distraction from those who really run the show. He’s in front of the microphone, does interviews, is filmed almost on a daily basis, and is constantly credited by the media as being either the saviour or the devil, depending upon which media outlet is providing the portrayal.
And the shakier an economy, and the greater the problems of a country, the more essential it is that the “leader” be visible. After all, when things go badly awry, someone has to serve as the fall guy.
When this occurs, he is, of course, disposable. He leaves in disgrace or is voted out and a new puppet is voted in whose loyalty is again to the Deep State, not to the voters. And, most importantly, the real agenda continues, as planned, regardless of whatever new campaign promises got him elected.
(This is not at all new. In 1933, Franklin Roosevelt introduced the Emergency Banking Act the day after his inauguration speech, in which he had assured the country that he would not mess with the currency.)
Campaign promises are dumped wholesale; the demeanour of the new leader may change dramatically, and the new leader’s very principles may suddenly evaporate after election day. However, the ongoing agenda does not. Regardless of who’s elected, or what party he professes to represent, we witness a continuation of the previous directions taken by those who truly hold the power.
What’s important to recognize is that, no matter how large the apartment building may be, no matter how impressive the presentation of the doorman may be, he is just that. He is only the front man, and he is disposable.
The Deep State runs the show. Their presence is permanent and their agenda is both ongoing and impervious to the whims of the voting public.
Bullshit. They're here but the revolt has begun.
Self-defeatist pussies always whine 'it's always been like this, there's nothing you can do but hide or read my newsletter'.
Now we fight. Just one last peaceful chance, for us. None left for them, they are going down one way or another.
US and UK Independent voters have offered one shining chance for peace and prosperity.
You can thank us later.
This piece ignores the fact that DJT has aligned with the MIC to take on the deep state.
No big fan of the MIC, but it is the devil I know.
The deep state is FAR more dangerous.
The Deep State runs the show. Their presence is permanent and their agenda is both ongoing and impervious to the whims of the voting public.
The problems start for the Deep State when the voting public becomes the non-voting public.
"Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." -- John F. Kennedy
Well I seem to have found the solution to this Deep State thing. It appears if I only download this PDF document all will be better...............
Meet the DEEP STATE
Oh mah it's da Bibliotism Intatute were I ken learn how to cast hexes and schpells..........
The end of cabals like the deep state come not from without but from within. Some disaffected member of the deep state crime syndicate will be pitched out and start a rebellion. With knowledge of who, what, and where of the power structure it will be possible to overthrow it. Then we'll have a new deep state cabal ...
"both the EU and the US are run by the Deep State..." only?
you are so kind...
the whole planet is ran by the master, we are no match because we have always chose to believe what we want...
The Chinese built an entire social construct around this author's attitude.
Méi bànfa! (Nothing can be done about that.)
jizz-ass the Bibicistism pinhead.
Right
Soap Box
Ballot Box
Ammo Box
In that order. Out with the old and in with the new, but wait too long and the new might just be the fascist.
It is an interesting question: where might pockets of sanity and true patriotism still exist within the power structure?
Also a quite horrifying question.
But, here we are.
Your talking about the same MIC that makes its trillions off the wars the deep state fuels right?
The same MIC that thrives and flourishes from the bloodshed and carnage the deep state creates in their pursuit of ever greater power, control and dominion over this planet.
The military industrial complex is not taking on the deep state it is what enforces the deep states vision, it's what makes their twisted version of reality possible.
They are parts of the the same machine without one the other could not exist.
The whining has even started yet, just wait...lol.
Ain't we there yet?
NO - 99.9999.% don't even know the questions to ask or where to look.
"Ain't we there yet?" he whined again.
Quite a 'fight' you are putting up there Jimbo.
When the 'fight' of our lives.... was taking place here in the muddled east = a fight against mossad-directed talmudic terrorists of a phony 'caliphate' dedicated to dragging everybody forcibly back to the middle ages
a few of your lads - smart enough and brave enough to see through all the smoke and mirrors - took themselves off to Syria to fight the IS-ISrael hordes on behalf of all free peoples of the world.
And - in the way of thanks for that service ...to all of us... when they come 'home' now... are being thrown in jail and charged with ///
'terrorism'
Put down the hookah pipe ol bean. Your country has become a sick satrapy of the $power. You live in a talmudic gulag with as much freedom of thought as an Orwellian nightmare. Best of luck.
Didn't you read the article. If voting mattered, they wouldn't let us do it.
And what happens when people who cherished their nation and their vote realize that it doesn't count?
Nothing if we’re piled with taquitos and slurpees. Shut up now the game is on...pretty sad isn’t it?
I'm cynical enough to believe that most people really do give a damn despite all evidence to the contrary.
unfortunately we will have to wait to find out, and even more unfortunate we will find out sooner than later.
Or worse yet, if you're buried in Chicagoland, that pretty much guarantees you'll get to vote permanently from your Heavenly Abode.
Yes. King George got his comeuppance, as did Louis XIV and Marie Antoinette.
Trump is a very clever doorman, notice how he locks in his former girlfriends into a non-disclosure agreement. He gets an associate to pay off the great looking woman, maybe using his lawyer, maybe a magazine publisher. The girlfriend signs a contract to get the money and she can say nothing or she knows Trump will sic his junkyard lawyers on her.
And it never ends. Just keep hammering at Trump, his character, his family, his businesses, his friends, his very existence. Even his policies which in any other world would be largely embraced by the left is yet another indication of this horror called Trump.
Be it deliberate character assassination or simply mental derangement, it doesn't matter. The goal is the same.
Like a flaming racist finding the need to use the word "nigger" in every sentence, they just can't help themselves.
Really? Lmao bitch please. Cowards.
I'd have thought this article states the obvious to any thinking person. US democracy is a childish fantasy, a POTUS is nothing more than an MC at a Deep State vaudeville act, suitably dumbed-down to amuse the rabble.
Trump is, admittedly, rather too obviously a buffoon, his "great" orders always ignored, his grand plans shelved after the cameras switch off, his total ignorance of world affairs perhaps a relief.
Thankfully, the people really running the show won't let their latest "doorman" open or close the wrong doors. Just dress him up and fool the local tribe folk.
Hilarious.
Yeah I grow weary of this apocalyptic version that it’s all over and there is nothing anyone can do.
So now, after having failed to damage Trump, they have started claiming he does not really matter?
Tell us how he does. Tell us how things would be so different if he wasn't there.
Nothing is different with him. He has been a major disappointment to me and a lot of real conservatives I know.
Are you suggesting that Hillary would have put a constitutional conservative on SCOTUS, withdrawn from TPP and the Paris Accord and stopped forcing high school girls to share rest rooms with men?
Your concern for the plight of innocent school girls is touching ...
as is your endlessly alerting us to the dangers of a demented damsel in much distress.
Strangely, your focus seems to always exclude the hidden dangers within the new "all Lubavitcher-all the time" administration...
of innocent 'school girls' - even pre-school girls - being forced to share their virginities with 'fun guys to party with' and their rabbinical buddies!
"Innocent" oversight, no doubt!
That fact that you have no idea what my opinion is does not constitute an oversight on my part. I have criticized Trump's actions here many times.
Trump is simply a vehicle for the further erosion of the illusion of democracy. The people were asked to choose between a jackass and a warmongering career criminal. We chose the jackass.
The election of Trump was like that one last good thump you give a piece of malfunctioning machinery before you toss it out on the curb.
I've said these exact same words many times. I will now paste them to a text file because I'm tired of retyping them over and over again.
Do you have a problem with that?
That fact that you have no idea what my opinion is ///is not a 'fact' ... as 'in fact'... you stated your 'opinion' above... and I responded to the specific matters it addressed in some detail.
Do you have a problem with that?
"Trump did something that surprised her. “He offered me money,” she wrote. “I looked at him (+ felt sad) + said, ‘No thanks - I’m not ‘that girl.’ I slept w/you because I like you - NOT for money’ - He told me ‘you are special."
If so... you're kinda 'special' - too!
Please restate your point. I have no idea what it is.
What a surprise.
Maybe... like Melanie... you should get a separate bedroom from Mr Small Hands too!
I'm seriously interested in your motivation for posting such things. Care to elaborate?
My interest relates to the ongoing hilarity - and comic relief - of watching y'all squirm...
and bang your vote meters in endless frustration... when a ray o truth breaks through the smoke n mirrors brewed up by a bunch o circle-jerkin weirdos with troubled relations to the 'other' sex.... and 'other folks' in general.
In reply to I'm seriously interested in… by Billy the Poet
I would squirm if the only argument I could muster up involved masturbation fantasies.
But you win, Bob. I sense that you're an intelligent guy with something to say if you could only just say it but I've wasted enough time here already. I'll go back to ignoring you.
A good concession speech - like good poetry, Billy -
should always be pithy and straight to the point' - editing your final response down to
'you win' is sufficient to do the trick.
till next time.
More like a constipated conservative on SCOTUS who's suffered from extreme irritable bowel system from Day One, and hence set his stall out as COMPLICIT . . . . to be FAIR.
Don't tell me what it's "like," provide documentation of the way it is.
Quit answering questions with questions.
You have no factual information, so you resort to ad-hominems [fling shit at a fan hoping something sticks] in order to justify your ignorant, double digit libtard IQ.
Do yourself a favor< Stay in the small primate cage where you belong.
Public on line meltdown?
ad homs/where are the 'ad homs' in HIS comment?
Mirrors? Where are the mirrors in your cage?
Hey Bob, get back to us when you have something of "substance" to offer the peanut gallery.
Does Soros pay you by the click, or hourly?
I'd love some peanuts.
