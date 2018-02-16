The Last Time Americans Were This Confident Of "Retiring Comfortably", Stocks Crashed

Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:12

UMich consumer confidence surged more than expected in February's preliminary data, as stock market gyrations were dominated by rising incomes, employment growth, and by net favorable perceptions of the tax reforms.

Indeed, when asked to identify any recent economic news they had heard, negative references to stock prices were spontaneously cited by just 6% of all consumers. In contrast, favorable references to government policies were cited by 35% in February, unchanged from January, and the highest level recorded in more than a half century.

In addition, the largest proportion of households reported an improved financial situation since 2000, and expected larger income gains during the year ahead.

The vast majority of favorable news involved changes to government tax policies and employment gains - 57% out of a total of 78%.

In comparison, the stock market was rarely mentioned, and remarkably, it was more likely to be mentioned as a favorable development (largely due to its rebound, and annual gains) than unfavorably (7% versus 6%). In comparison, following the 1987 stock market crash, a record 38% spontaneously cited stock price decline, and following the 2015 decline, 16% unfavorably cited stock prices. A strong economy meant that unemployment was anticipated to decline even further from its current low by 34%, the best since the start of 2017.

One 'odd' thing - Americans' confidence in higher stocks slumped with the stock market, but at the same time Americans have never been more confident of retiring comfortably...

And the last time Americans were this confident of "retiring comfortably", markets crashed...

There is one black lining to this silver cloud, Home-Selling conditions reached near record highs (due to price)...

We assume all those crumbs add up after all?

 

Comments

Arnold Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

"...when asked to identify any recent economic news they had heard, negative references to stock prices were spontaneously cited by just 6% of all consumers. In contrast, favorable references to government policies were cited by 35% in February, unchanged from January, and the highest level recorded in more than a half century."

In Polls we Trust.

Ink Pusher Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Investing on "perception"?

Holy shit,let's talk about the realities associated to this grand collective myopic delusion...

The over publicized Tax plan will only serve to weed out a few more of the obvious weak links, the rich are still getting richer as the re-distribution of wealth continues unabated.

 

ParkAveFlasher Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

I'm salvaging American-made guitars and restoring them now, that's my retirement plan, because I can always play hobo ditties on them as I sing toothlessly, and then exchange my stock for moonshine and rubber bands.

InnVestuhrr Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:45 Permalink

I have been retired full-time for 17 years without any pension, living entirely off the income from my invested savings and IRA.

I can say with absolute confidence that you will need MUCH MORE savings than you thought in order to retire without greatly downsizing your lifestyle in order to achieve financial security.

The 2 primary reasons are:

  1. The regime lords will continue to ruthlessly confiscate anything you earn that lifts you out of poverty - they want everyone as close to the bottom as possible.
  2. The global central bankers will continue to destroy the value of savings and whip-saw the financial markets between boom and bust - you could easily lose in just minutes what you managed to save after a lifetime of struggle.
Easyp Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

IMO there are only two groups of American's confident of retiring comfortably.

The 1% and all those who held jobs working for the state in some way or another.

As it happens your health is your real wealth.

Cardinal Fang Fri, 02/16/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

The relationship illustrated in the graph is actually the same as one illustrating the relationship of the 'confidence of winning' between a croupier and a gambler at the roulette wheel.