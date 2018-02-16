Assange Hits Back At The Intercept - Claims "Obsessive And Obscenity-Laden" Campaign Against Him

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/16/2018 - 22:15

Julian Assange hit back at The Intercept over a February 14 article claiming he backed Donald Trump's presidential campaign in leaked group chats from a disgruntled former WikiLeaks associate who set up the chat room. 

[I]n the fall of 2015, Trump was polling at less than 30 percent among Republican voters, neck-and-neck with neurosurgeon Ben Carson, and Assange spoke freely about why WikiLeaks wanted Clinton and the Democrats to lose the election.

We believe it would be much better for GOP to win,” he typed into a private Twitter direct message group to an assortment of WikiLeaks’ most loyal supporters on Twitter. “Dems+Media+liberals woudl then form a block to reign in their worst qualities,” he wrote. “With Hillary in charge, GOP will be pushing for her worst qualities., dems+media+neoliberals will be mute.” He paused for two minutes before adding, “She’s a bright, well connected, sadistic sociopath.” -The Intercept

In a series of rebuttals over Twitter, Assange notes that The Intercept's Micah Lee failed to do basic fact checking, such as noting that the WikiLeaks account has a rotating staff (i.e. anyone could have written the controversial messages), and used "messages from late Oct 2016 when I infamously had no internet access."

 

Assange also notes Lee's long-standing grudge against the WikiLeaks co-founder, which he called "obsessive" and "obscenity laden." 

 

 

 

Politics

khnum Fri, 02/16/2018 - 22:19 Permalink

Welcome to the 21st century where the media won't let facts upset a good story but if they do you'll get an academy performance.

Captain Nemo d… Fri, 02/16/2018 - 22:20 Permalink

Enough with the Intercept said ... Assage said ... . Everyone knows the problem. Instead of responding to the Intercept Assange should have released some more damning information on some elite favorite.

RopeADope Fri, 02/16/2018 - 22:28 Permalink

Cavorting with Roger Stone does leave a stench that is hard to get rid of. Not that I don't appreciate why he would risk putting Wikileaks in jeopardy to deny Clinton the presidency after she stated she wanted to kill him.

Mzhen Fri, 02/16/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

Why did nutcase Reality Winner contact The Intercept?  Why was Snowden her hero?  Glenn Greenwald may not actually be the good guy he would like people to think he is.  Maybe he's CIA like Snowden.

KashNCarry KashNCarry Fri, 02/16/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

Further: "...The Daily Beast ran an exclusive report detailing how the Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) was set to break ties with WikiLeaks amidst concerns among the foundation’s board, which includes such well-known figures as Daniel Ellsberg, Edward Snowden, Laura Poitras, John Cusack and Glenn Greenwald, among others. The news was confirmed less than a month later when the nonprofit’s board officially voted to stop accepting U.S. donations for WikiLeaks, which had been blacklisted for years by Visa, MasterCard and PayPal after publishing leaked U.S. government documents provided by Chelsea Manning..."