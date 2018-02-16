FEC Democrats Waging "Underground" War On Drudge, Conservative Media

Democrats on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) have taken their fight against media outlets such as Fox and the Drudge Report "underground," says Lee Goodman, who is leaving the agency Friday after nearly five years on the panel.
“The debate has gone underground, it has not ceased,” said Goodman, who pointed to a campaign by FEC Democrats to remove long-standing media exemptions on fines and criminal charges for not policing whether or not political ads contained the proper disclaimers identifying their source.
In a memo about a recent case, for example, Goodman said that Democrats Ellen Weintraub and Steven Walther wanted to upend a long-standing practice of not holding media outlets responsible when political campaigns and advocates fail to include in ads the required disclaimer stating who paid for the ad.
In that case, two anti-Hillary Clinton ads were run in an Ohio newspaper, the Chesterland News, that did not carry the required disclaimer. FEC lawyers recommended no action against the paper, citing precedent that the person placing ads is responsible. -Washington Examiner
After the FEC lawyers gave the Ohio paper a pass, Weintraub proposed changing the practice - instead clearing the paper through a "discretionary dismissal" according to Goodman.
“Too often colleagues here and throughout the government wish to regulate core First Amendment rights through the exercise of ‘discretion,’ or ‘prosecutorial discretion.’ They rely on vague ‘facts and circumstances tests to decide when to punish and when to let a violation slide. Regulation by human discretion means an inherent risk of bias and unequal treatment." Goodman told The Examiner.
While the effort to punish the Ohio paper was shot down in a split vote, Goodman says it's yet one example of FEC Democrats pushing to regulate the media in “a renewed effort by some to change current law to impose civil and criminal liability upon traditional press organizations like Chesterland News, or to new media platforms like Facebook and Twitter…”
“It proposes to punish advertising platforms like NewYorkTimes.com and Facebook.com and DrudgeReport.com if they fail to publish the names of all Americans who want to discuss political subjects through paid ads on their platforms. Joe McCarthy would blush at a sweeping law that forces all American associations who want to speak and associate around political ideas to be named publicly” -Lee Goodman
Goodman says that the push to regulate conservative outlets has recently turned to Twitter and Facebook following allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election - which as we found out today, had zero impact.
Deputy AG Rosenstein: "There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the [Russians'] conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election." https://t.co/oShWvKYDRW pic.twitter.com/IPXvuJDudg— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 16, 2018
In response to the FEC Democrats' push to regulate, Goodman and other Republicans on the commission "fought to keep the media and internet free from regulation, through supported disclosures on paid advertising."
“I have been concerned about all efforts to regulate the press — all press organizations and newsrooms and new media,” Goodman told The Examiner's Paul Bedard.
“First and foremost, more political speech is being published on the Internet, and for those who prefer greater regulation of politics, their regulatory attention will focus on the latest and most active forum for political activity, and that's the internet,” he said.
“Second, those who desire greater regulation of political speech have decided to use the scare of a few Russian ads on Facebook as an excuse to restrict the free speech rights of millions of American citizens and American media and technology companies. I think the Russian excuse will fade as a justification to restrict the free speech rights of American citizens, just like the Red Scare of the 1950s eventually subsided. But there will always be an excuse invoked to regulate new media and Internet speech.”
Read Commissioner Goodman's statement below:
Look up the Duluth model. Thats how they want to set everything up.
If Hillary would have won, would all of this be going on?
In reply to Look up the Duluth model… by VWAndy
Deep down, commies know it's over. Which is why the tantrums to come will be the worst.
In reply to If Hillary would have won,… by takeaction
Drudge?
ROTFL
In reply to Deep down, commies know it's… by TeamDepends
Drudge has turned into a shit-show. There's much better sites/sources for info out there.
In reply to Drudge? ROTFL by peddling-fiction
I get the impression, from my liberal friends and from the misc junk I see headlining the MSM, that there are a vast number of echo-chamber liberals out there, thinking that if enough bad things are said about Trump, that everybody will just sigh and say "ok, the election was invalid, let's let Hillary be president". I even think there are some not-so-smart people at the top in WDC that think this....perhaps even HRC and her close circle.
How about unsealing some of those buried indictments and getting the ball rolling....with wide dissemination of the evidence so that even the most unwilling will acknowledge it all....
In reply to Drudge has turned into a… by Yen Cross
War on Conservative media???
How'bout WAR on the criminal state of Apartheid Israhell and its Crimes vs Humanity. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to I get the impression, from… by Automatic Choke
My guess is that he’s still got big numbers. If he’s shut down, his audience will find new sources— and they’ll achieve the opposite of their goal.
In reply to Drudge has turned into a… by Yen Cross
Undoubtedly, Drudge has massive numbers.
As the poster above you pointed out, Drudge is just an aggregator.
The articles being aggregated are getting pretty leaky, and sensationalist for clicks though.
I'd still take Drudge over any Libtard rag/
In reply to My guess is that he’s still… by A Sentinel
Drudge is an aggregator. I don’t ever see any opinions expressed - maybe some leaning to the right - they don’t seem to be much of a target or enemy.
In reply to Drudge? ROTFL by peddling-fiction
Just thought I'd drop this here -- Colin Flaherty is back with a new channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqGWt8EFTBgqAj5kYzovxA
Only 2.6K subscribers so I guess most folks haven't found him yet.
In reply to Deep down, commies know it's… by TeamDepends
Yes I believe so. Just saying if Trump was the real deal we shoulda seen some perp walks by now?
In reply to If Hillary would have won,… by takeaction
Nobody cares about that sodomite (((Drudge))) anymore.
Let's just go back to the Fairness Doctrine and apply it to all media.
Disagree, but respectfully so, and that isn't the point.
Can we squeeze in this one fix? It will have a big leverage in happy people.....
In reply to Tyler’s. Please fix/return… by Anarchyteez
Agreed.
In reply to Tyler’s. Please fix/return… by Anarchyteez
Regulation by human discretion means an inherent risk of bias and unequal treatment
True, but decisions based on some algorithm will be biased by the programmer, or those who paid to have the program written and could also suffer from their inability to consider all possibilities beforehand. Can we create an AI that will not be impacted by the original sin of having being coded by a human?
Only the supremely retarded believe the government has their best interests at heart.
These we call...The Exceptionals.
In reply to Only the supremely retarded… by Salsa Verde
The whole point of our government structure is to prevent concentration of power in order to safeguard our freedoms. Hence the founders created Congress as co-equal to check the presidency.
In reply to Only the supremely retarded… by Salsa Verde
Gov't works for us, not the other way around.
We always have the 2nd Amendment if the liberals try a pussy hat take over.
Trump needs to start cutting government by 20% a year until the crazy bureaucrats stop.
Federal Election Commission At Large
FECAL movement
Drudge was neutered years ago.
The 4th Estate must control the "information" the citizens have access to.
especially in times like this where a COUP is in process
BUT it is difficult to discern the validity of information today.
Zero Hedge does help. it is unfortunate for the kids that we are trying to figure out how to keep them from being shot in their schools but
not concerned about the death of their freedom which kills a portion of their lives that they are exposed to in the schools and the media.
Children deserve to be alive, whole physically and mentally and FREE as based upon the History of the Nation. The 1st Amendment matters.