Treasury Yields Tumble - Erase CPI-Spike, As Stocks Rebound

Stocks are mounting a modest comeback after the pre-open dump...
but hotter than expected import prices have sparked significant buying in the long bond, which has now erased all yield gains from the CPI spike...
The early spike in the dollar has hit resistance and is rolling over...
As we detailed earlier, when commenting on recent moves in the market, Nomura's Charlie McElligott correctly said that the culprit for the sharp move higher in stocks was the ongoing recent drop in the USD:
I REALLY think that it was the USD breakdown which provided the most relief for US equities. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index sits on the cusp of breaking-down to a new 3.5 year lows with a frightening amount of room to fall (no support til 1065—the 76.4% retracement of the 5 year BBDXY rally—which is another -4.5% move).
Well, following today's barrage of data, which showed both housing starts and permits coming in way "hot", and core import prices surging at the highest pace in 6 years, the dollar - which earlier had slumped to 3 year lows against its major peers - found a bid, in line with our musing earlier in the day...
The bottom, finally? https://t.co/4r1Q2JF3d9 pic.twitter.com/ADCxKZs1Ia— zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 16, 2018
... and with minutes to go until the market open, the BBG Dollar Index was at session highs.
And in kneejerk response, S&P futures - which no longer track 10Y yields but the dollar - erased earlier gains and traded at session lows, with Dow Futures down as much as 97 points, while S&P futures were down 7 points.
As Bloomberg adds, "the torrid recovery in American equities looked set to falter Friday as investors look ahead to a three-day weekend in the U.S. The S&P 500 remains 5 percent below its Jan. 26 record. The slowdown in the Treasury selloff eased concern that higher borrowing costs would hinder equities as economic growth accelerates. "
So as a result of the latest regime shift, keep an eye on the dollar to determine which way futures will be trading, unless of course, the algos switch correlation pairs again, and resume trading in sync with yields instead of the USD.
Comments
Dow down .02% - waiting for "market crashing" headline on ZH
Don’t worry, it’s likely going to be another V bottom open to an all day ramp.
Best dip buying opportunity since Lehman!
In reply to Dow down .02% - waiting for … by Drater
Don't pay attention to daily gyrations.
The trend of treasury yields is still up, and it's only a matter of time before something breaks in this smoke and mirrors of a market. Heavily indebted Corporations can't pay higher rates on their debt AND increase their profits / buy back their shares at the same time. And when the bottom line gets hurt, so do stock prices. Something has got to give.
In reply to Don’t worry, it’s likely… by TheRideNeverEnds
"after the dollar staged a surprising spike"
Only to Deutsche's George ......
Core import prices surging. Gold hammered. Didn't we just go thru this upside down insanity on Wednesday ?????
Gold hammered sure, but 1350 was a ceiling, now let's see if it becomes a floor.
In reply to Core import prices surging… by Seasmoke
Buy gold below 1300 and sell above 1350 - it has been a money maker for over a year. That range is likely to continue till something major snaps.
In reply to Gold hammered sure, but 1350… by ParkAveFlasher
Whos buying the dollar???
Gartman'd it again, Turdens!
well played
i'm working on a program that buys the piss out of SPY and QQQ call options,
every time ZH headline includes slide, tumble, or even better plunge,
stay tuned
Charts don't look good, but with the petrodollar about to turn into a shared system with the petroyuan, isn't this expected? Isn't all this just a simple upsetting of the short term cart? that can is getting crushed against the wall of reality... nothing manipulated lasts forever...
https://kingworldnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/KWN-III-2152018.jpg
Look at the chart - appears as if the DXY will bounce to 89.5 and resume its downtrend. Nothing to see here - move along!
"hotter than expected import prices have sparked significant buying in the long bond."
Efficient "markets" at work.
ROFLMAO.
Where are the bond vigilantes when you need them?
In reply to "hotter than expected import… by Bam_Man