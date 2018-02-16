"Highly Unusual" Enriched Uranium Particle Detected Over Alaska

Scientists found a "highly unusual" particle containing enriched uranium-235 during a routine sampling of the air above the Aleutian Islands in August 2016. The source of the material, typically used in nuclear fuel and bombs, remains unclear - while the particle itself is unique in that it's the first of its kind to be detected in 20 years of plane-based observations.
While uranium normally occurs in the ground as the moderately radioactive isotope U-238 - and typically not floating in the air, it must be refined using various methods - typically centrifuges, in order to produce U-235. Particles containing 3-4% U-235 are considered "low enriched" for civilian reactors, while anything north of 90% is considered "weapons grade."
“During 20 years of aircraft sampling of millions of particles in the global atmosphere, we have rarely encountered a particle with a similarly high content of 238U [uranium-238] and never a particle with enriched 235U [uranium-235],” reads an abstract from the study.
The mystery particle - the bulk of which consisted of "material consistent with combustion of heavy fuel oil" and a "very small amount of enriched uranium" was discovered at an altitude of 7km (4.3 miles) - lower than Mount Everest.
Researchers involved in the joint project between NOAA ESRL Chemical Sciences Division, the Norwegian Institute for Air Research, and UC Irvine say they were making no special attempts to sample radioactive material during the routine flight to sample the atmosphere.
“One of the main motivations of this paper is to see if somebody who knows more about uranium than any of us would understand the source of the particle,” scientist Dan Murphy from NOAA told Gizmodo reporter Ryan F. Mandelbaum. After all, “aerosol particles containing uranium enriched in uranium-235 are definitely not from a natural source,” he writes in the paper, published recently in the Journal of Environmental Radioactivity.
They were not intending to look for radioactive elements. “The purpose of the field campaign was to obtain some of the first global cross-sections of the concentration of trace gases and of dust, smoke, and other particles in the remote troposphere over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans,” according to the paper. -Gizmodo
The precise origin of the radioactive particle remains a mystery, however the abstract suggests it could have originated "from a variety of areas across Asia," and researchers are noting its existence "in case it indicates a novel source where enriched uranium was dispersed."
“It’s not a significant amount of radioactive debris by itself,” said Dan Murphy of NOAA. “But it’s the implication that there’s some very small source of uranium that we don’t understand.”
But where the particle came from is a mystery. It’s pretty clear it came from recently made reactor-grade uranium, the authors write (aka, not from Fukushima or Chernobyl). Perhaps from burnt fuel contaminated with uranium, they thought. They tried to trace it to a source using the direction of the wind—but their best estimate pointed vaguely to Asia. Higher probability areas include some parts of China, including its border with North Korea, and parts of Japan. -Gizmodo
The NOAA scientists are hoping that other experts in the field will chime in with an answer. “We’re hoping that someone in a field that’s not intimately associated with atmospheric chemistry can say ‘a-ha!’ and give us a call.”
Check out the Wigner Effect. Something, probably radiation from Fukushima-Daiichi meltdown reactors, is saturating the Pacific jet stream with deadly radiation. Radiation strong enough to cause the deterioration of jet hulls and the cancer deaths of flight crews.
In reply to Mueller? by Whoa Dammit
I'm wondering if there were some tactical nukes set off in Syria (Homs especially) or Ukraine over the last few years. Either that, or North Korea's Mount Mantap may have burped some hot particles...
In reply to Check out the Wigner Effect… by junction
Haven't you noticed? Every living thing now burps some hot particles. Permeating, permeating through the ecosystem for all time, until it is no longer possible for life to be here at all. All hail to the corporations that paid off the politicians to pay the researchers to perfect this technology for generating some electricity and simultaneously building a tool of war that will eventually negate all.
I hope the shopping has been good for them. They will go down in history for their shopping habits and their hand in the Great Extinguishment.
In reply to I'm wondering if there were… by Implied Violins
The Independent, Feb 2, 2018 (emphasis added): Fukushima nuclear disaster: Lethal levels of radiation detected in leak… Expert warns of 'global' consequences unless the plant is treated properly… [Tepco] found eight sieverts per hour of radiation, while 42 [sieverts] were also detected outside its foundations… It came as Tepco said the problem of contaminated water pooled around the plants three reactors that is seeping into the ground has caused a major headache in its efforts to decommission the plant… Mycle Schneider, an independent energy consultant and lead author of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, said that Tepco "hasn't a clue what it is doing" in its job to decommission the plant. He added that the contaminated water that is leaking at the site could end up in the ocean if the ongoing treatment project fails and cause a "global" disaster, he told The Independent… "I find it symptomatic of the past seven years, in that they don't know what they're doing, Tepco, these energy companies haven't a clue what they're doing, so to me it's been going wrong from the beginning. It's a disaster of unseen proportions." Mr Schneider added that the radiation leaks coupled with the waste from the plant stored in an "inappropriate" way in tanks could have global consequences… "This can get problematic anytime, if it contaminates the ocean there is no local contamination, the ocean is global, so anything that goes into the ocean goes to everyone." He added: "It needs to be clear that this problem is not gone, this is not just a local problem. It's a very major thing."
Tens of thousands of tons of enriched uranium and plutonium blown sky-high on 3/11/11, into the jetstream and blown across the planet. Much of it fell on the Pacific Ocean, where after killing 95% of the sealife it is now in the rain cycle - forever. Much of it fell across North America, where it was absorbed by the trees and brush. When a forest fire burns it, it all gets blown back up into the sky to be distributed all over again.
The Earth's atmosphere is loaded with vast amounts of powdered Fukushima fuel rods, and it will be up there for billions of years, whether through direct expulsion from the destroyed NPP's or through the rain cycle. Fukushima is still pumping out 500-1,000 tons of lethal radioactive water per day, and will until the underground river flowing into the Pacific Ocean runs out of water. Decades? Centuries? Millennia? We won't be around to know the answer. No one will.
And there will be many more nuclear power plant failures to atmosphere to come. They will all fail to atmosphere, the containment structures won't last more than 150 years due to the internal radiation eating away at the atomic structure of the materials used to contain it. The Wigner Effect.
And this is all best case. Any disruption of the local power grid - nuclear power plants don't power themselves - and it will blow up within two weeks. Diesel power backup? A complete farce covered up by the regulatory agencies. You can count on one hand the number of NPP's with the correct generators, and that still requires a steady supply of diesel until the local power grid comes back on.
The US government gambled with the lives of everyone on Earth - 100's of millions of years of life on this planet - when they started building NPP's and now we know they lost. They lost it all.
In reply to Check out the Wigner Effect… by junction
Fukishima?
Most likely North Korea.
In reply to Fukishima? by An Shrubbery
"It's pretty clear it came from recently made reactor-grade uranium, the authors write (aka, not from Fukushima or Chernobyl)."
In reply to Fukishima? by An Shrubbery
February 6th, 2018. Massive leak of radiation outside of reactor at Fukushima. Global warning issues by the Government of Japan.
In reply to Fukishima? by An Shrubbery
