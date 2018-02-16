Housing Starts, Permits Surge On Spike In Rental Units

Another day, another confirmation that the US economy is heating up just a little more than most expected.
With Wall Street expecting housing starts and permits of 1.234MM and 1.300MM, respectively, moments ago the US Census reported number that blew away expectations, with starts printing at 1.326MM in January, a 9.7% increase relative to the 3.5% expected, while permits jumped by 7.4% from 1.300MM to 1.396MM, on expectations of an unchanged print.
What is notable in today's number is that single-family units were largely in line, declining for Permits from 881K to 866K, while single-family Starts rose from 846K to 877K, still well below November's 946K.
So where did the bounce come from? The answer: multi-family, or rental units, which surged for Permits from 382K to 479K, while multi-family Starts surged from 360K to 431K, the highest number since December 2016.
Here is the visual breakdown, first Starts:
then Permits:
While it is very early to infer causality, the jump in rental unit construction could potentially add a modest disinflationary pressure to rents, which in recent months have seen declines across some of America's largest MSAs. Whether or not this impacts Fed policy is too early to determine.
Moar wage slaves for the rent-seeking elite!!!
Hooray, the economy of the 1% for the 1% is saved!!!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was! Hell I might even buy my tenants some new appliances...
They are building $375K 3000sq ft plastic shitbox houses like crazy in the outer Chicago suburbs- it is insane.
not sure who can afford the rampant building of 400k homes along the front range, but it ain't me. and these too are propped up shitboxes! 100% guaranteed to need repair 5 minutes after purchase.
In my zipcode in Dallas it is exactly the same. I wonder too who can afford these houses and pay the taxes, HOAs, and maintenance at that price.
In reply to not sure who can afford the… by wishDr.
In my location and age group (South Central Wisconsin, 60ish) the hot topic in housing is condos in the city. People like the idea of growing older in a nice new place with no yardwork, limited maintenance, and the ability to just lock the doors and go when they want to travel. These are people with the means to make it happen.
Rental nation, land of the serfs.
In Miami-Dade they cram 20 into a two bedroom unit.
Now we just need to keep the immigrants flowing in.