Inflation Dead Ahead: Core Import Prices Surge Most In 6 Years

Economists, but mostly traders, breathed a sigh of relief last month when US import prices (ex petroleum) printed an unexpected 0.2% drop last month, a big miss relative to expectations and recent gains.
However, as it turned out, this unexpected drop was merely a delayed effect by US trade partners, with inflation of rising foreign prices merely deferred, and in January import prices jumped by a whopping 1.0% M/M, in line with the highest monthly increase observed in the past five years.
Furthermore, excluding petroleum, the annual increase in import prices (NSA) rose to the highest in 6 years, as suddenly the US is importing far more inflation that previously expected.
And since this is usually a 2-3 month leading inflationary indicator, we expect this to manifest itself in rising prices sometime in the early spring, just as the Fed unveils its new and improved dot plot.
Finally, those wondering where this inflation is being imported from, the chart below should provide some hints.
Buy Gold Bitchez! Cypto's too.
Stagflation dead ahead.
This is all by design, amazing how all this started right after Trumps new Fed Head took over. Just look at what is being reported "Import price inflation" tells you everything, MAGA! China trade war heating up.....
The Fed must want to raise interest rates,.....probably to slow the dollar's descent to its true value. The Fed's job is to kill (exploit) the dollar and thereby enrich a few to the detriment of the rest of us, but it wants to hide this truth from us and KILL THE DOLLAR SLOWLY.
True, and what we are seeing is the 'end-game' of its long term project of exploitation since 1913. Isn't it that these prices are reflecting the fall of our dollar?
Destroying the dollar's purchasing power isn't a good thing for the 1% whose financial holdings are denominated in dollars. Destroying the dollar's purchasing power is an unavoidable and unpleasant side effect of propping up the 1%'s financial assets by keeping interest rates low and flooding the system with dollars.
Here's a good even handed discussion on Gold, Crypto, and the current state of affairs globally.
Time to understand what true digital Money is, Gold that is easily used digitally, converted at .5% fiat to gold and back. Hold your cash as gold, transfer from your bank account with a few clicks, load pre-paid cards and use them to live.
Import price inflation
Not so great murica negative trade balance grows, currency flounders, inflation thrives. This is no deer in the headlights revelation.
Lmfao... market dips on higher inflation figures. Guess what comes next... JUST BTFD!!!!
It's options expiration day. Quite common for the market to start out acting a bit schizoid and then end up doing nothing much, or "pin" finish at the most heavily invested option strike price.
eee! my near free, broken before opening, Chinese plastic imports will be more expensive. this sux.
don't sneeze, it might disintegrate.
The murican corporations that manufacture that shit you buy from China are going to be happy that the dolla is falling to the Yuan. With a stronger Yuan, murican corporations will show higher profits when they buy dollas, Cheer up!
Well I ain't payin' no fifty cents for no coke! [/Tony D'Annunzio]
The tsunami of toxic derivative shit and its IOU Saudi Mercan "soon to be the no longer reserve currency" petroscrip dollahs is mounting on the horizon and if anything is going to swamp the drains this will be it.
Finally all those endless judaic wars in "our" oil patch will have to be paid for; by US!
Jews are always innocent victims! Carpet in building 7 spontaneously combusted!
mission accomplished
the central banks must be pleased. Inflation has always been the end game of this debt charade. That and war ... a Keynesian's wet dream.
Right. Real people love deflation. The parasitic, bankster class loves inflation.
Inflation is needed to pay off debt as higher prices help with the interest. Since most everyone is a debt slave now, everyone wants higher prices.....except when they are paying. It's a vicious cycle.
Key? Stay away from debt. Starve the beast.
The proposed .25/gal gas tax, if enacted, will have absolutely no effect on inflation. Cough, cough.
idiocracy in action. no let's don't put a tariff on imported chinese goods, no instead let's fuck with the exchange rate so they get even more usd.
That's good for the murican corporations that operate in China. They'll show higher profits when the money comes home, murica is a corporation for the corporations. They don't give a rats ass about murican people. If they did they wouldn't have moved to China. Support the murican corporatocracy. Poor murican people have to buy cheap shit and murican corporations can make shit cheap in China.
Way too much debt in the system to handle higher interest rates which are coming. This will not end well.
I don't understand why there isn't more talk about the need for inflation. We - our national government - have a debt of $20 trillion and 4x - 5x that amount in unfunded entitlement mandates. Inflation is the only way to deal with it. I think the Fed would be secretly relieved if we has a little run-away inflation.
In 10 or 15 years the Boomers will be dying of wholesale and the entitlement requirements will be shrinking along with the broader population numbers.
True. The key for the long-term viability of the country is getting through the eye of the baby boomer glut. Problem is actually doing that with all the costs that are associated with that generation though. It will definitely be a high wire act.
Inflating your way out of debt only works if:
1) Your debt is at a fixed rate of interest.
2) You are no longer acquiring new debt and are in the process of paying off your existing debt.
3) Your income rises with inflation.
The Federal Government continues to borrow $1T annually, and they do not repay old debt - they roll it over at the current interest rate. Furthermore, the Federal Government has enacted huge tax cuts that will reduce its income going forward and force it to rely on borrowing even more. In this situation inflation is a nightmare.
Dilly Dilly! The UST is constantly rolling over old bonds into new ones. Interest rate are rising so the US sucks to be you payer is on the hook for more interest as time goes by not to mention the principal balance never decreases! Have we paid off the Civil War yet?
What was this I read several months ago about China deporting their deflation to the world? You people who write these articles write them according to what your Jewish bosses want. This also includes these hedge fund heads. None of you have any idea which way your financial system is going as you are fighting over its trajectory. That is why the whole world monetary system is going down.
Fundamentals DONT MATTER...when the Federal Reserve has their thumb on the scales....