Mitt Romney Announces He Is Running For US Senate

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/16/2018 - 08:28

As he widely telegraphed several weeks ago, on Friday morning Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, formally announced he will run for Senate in Utah: "I am running for United States Senate to serve the people of Utah and bring Utah's values to Washington" he tweeted.

 

Romney's full statement is below:

Today, Governor Mitt Romney announced his candidacy to represent Utah in the United States Senate.

"Utahns are known for hard work, innovation, and our can-do pioneering spirit. I am running for United States Senate because in these trying times there is no better moment to bring Utah's values to Washington. Utah's economic and political success is a model for our nation; I am ready to fight for this great state and advocate for solutions that improve the lives of Utahns," said Romney.

In the coming months, Romney plans to visit each of the state's 29 counties to talk with Utahns about their priorities, issues, and concerns. Utah's dual-track nomination process includes gathering signatures for a June primary and participating in the caucus and convention system. Romney plans to participate in both the signature gathering process and the state GOP convention in April.

As NBC notes, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee will aim to replace 83-year-old Sen. Orrin Hatch in November's election. The longtime senator announced his retirement in January even as Trump pushed him to run again.

Romney, 70, has a a strong chance to win the seat later this year. Though not a consistent Utah resident in years past, he has strong name recognition and is considered popular in the state. Romney is a Mormon who helped to reorganize the scandal-plagued 2002 Olympics Games in Salt Lake City.

The former governor would bring strong name recognition and influence as a first-term senator. While former aides expect Romney to push for conservative policies in the Senate, they also believe he will rebuke the president when necessary and potentially clash with him on some policies.

Romney likely would have backed the Republican tax law passed in December. But he may break with Trump on topics like relations with Russia and immigration.

Romney heavily criticized then-candidate Trump in a 2016 speech, calling him a "phony" and a "fraud." He warned that Trump would cause economic instability and endanger Americans abroad.

Later, Romney unsuccessfully interviewed to be Trump's secretary of State. Since, he has publicly rebuked Trump when he supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexually abusing teenagers, and when the president reportedly questioned why the U.S. needed immigrants from "s---hole" African countries.

If he wins the seat and criticizes Trump while in office, he would mark a stark shift from Hatch. Hatch has heaped praise on the president in recent months, calling him a "heck of a leader" after the GOP passed its tax plan in December. Trump reportedly begged the 83-year old Hatch to run for re-election one more time.

Before entering politics, Romney led investment firm Bain Capital, a spin-off of Bain & Company. After his role in the Utah Olympics, he served as Massachusetts governor from 2003 to 2007

Romney unsuccessfully ran for president in 2008 before winning the GOP nomination in 2012.

 

Tags
Politics
Business Support Services - NEC
Investment Management & Fund Operators - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
DownWithYogaPants ParkAveFlasher Fri, 02/16/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

I don't see anything wrong with polygamy.  Fact is there is already serial polygamy in the USA.  Compare having been married to 5 different women over time versus 5 all at the same time.  Who seems like the bigger loser?

  • Married and divorced 5 times seems to be squarely Loserville 
  • Married to 5 ladies if you can afford it and they do not annoy you to death?  Seems like winning to me. 

Interestingly enough theory of relativity shows that a spacial dimension rotates 90 degrees into the time dimension and time rotates into one of the spacial dimensions when comparing 2 inertial systems going the speed of light relative to one another. Thus if an observer sped past the Earth going the speed of light they would see the sequentially married / divorced 5 times individual as being married to all 5 hags simultaneously and describe him as a polygamist. 

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
DownWithYogaPants Handful of Dust Fri, 02/16/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

These distinctions do not really exist.  It's the UniParty.

BTW: If you can not smell Romney trying to position himself for a 2020 presidential run then your nose is not working.  Scenarios as follow:

  • He goes to senate and works in the same Deep State resistance roll against Trump.  He then has to hope Deep State's chicanery can bring down Trump enough to separate him from supporters by 2020.  
  • Trump does not chose to run again.  

Definitely Trump needs to run again.  Yikes.  The bankers are hard at work trying to bring about conditions for first point.  But I still marvel at how Mittens thinks he has "it".  Can he not see the stark contrast.  Trump has "it". Romney does not have "it" and never will.

Dear Mittens:  You get to ask the girl out 1 or 2 times.  After that you're just pathetic. 

.........but Utah is fish in barrel territory for Mitt to be elected is it not?  Please Utah....anybody else.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
quadraspleen DownWithYogaPants Fri, 02/16/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

"I don't see anything wrong with polygamy.  Fact is there is already serial polygamy in the USA.  Compare having been married to 5 different women over time versus 5 all at the same time.  Who seems like the bigger loser?"

I've been living with the same woman for 25 years..only thought about getting married in the last two and that's only for tax reasons!

fuck getting married in any case..I'm not religious so it would seem hypocritical of me to stand before God and declare my allegiance to a woman with whom I've had two kids with and been through some monumental shit with - neither of us are going anywhere..Polygamy seems like a whole world of pain multiplied!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Muddy1 quadraspleen Fri, 02/16/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

The definition of "traditional marriage"  will change from "a man and a woman" to a "man and women".

Will this be a new example of the GOP's war on women?

I did not realize meth use was abundant in Utah, hmmmmm

Break with Trump on immigration not because he wants to help the Dems get a large voting base, but because he sees several million more Mormon proselytes.