Peter Thiel "Makes A Killing" With Massive Vol-Spike Bet

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/16/2018 - 21:03

While Thiel is best known for venture investments like those in Facebook and PayPal,  Bloomberg writes that it was his macro strategy that positioned him to make a killing on last week’s spike in market volatility.

Outspoken Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel was along for the ride in the world's great short-volatility trade with a $404 million bet as recently as the end of 2014.

But in the latest filings from Thiel Macro, it appears Thiel changed his mind in the latter half of last year and reversed his position into a massive bet on volatility jumping...

While he maintained a small $6.5mm VXX Put position (short-volatility bet), he added a massive $244mm SVXY Put position (long-volatility bet).

If you're wondering why Thiel's sudden change of heart, perhaps this will explain it.

The following, recorded secretly from EqDerivatives Conference in May 2017, exposes Chris Cole of Artemis and Mike Green of Thiel Macro arguing with XIV-creator Nick Cherney, specifically about the Termination Event in XIV.

The action starts in the Q&A session after the anti-short-volatility keynote by Cole and Green (move forward to around 37-38mins on for a heated argument!!!!)

Cherney insults them for being (correctly) anti-XIV... and Cole and Green pretty much eviscerate his logic, XIV, and the entire short-vol trade, and explain to him why his own product is doomed to fail.

It seems they were right... and Thiel Macro made a killing!!

As Bloomberg reports, the options, which entitle the holder to sell the underlying shares at a set price in the future, increase in value when those underlying shares decline. Thiel Macro still held the put options on 1.9 million shares of the ETF as of Dec. 31, according to the filing. The face value of those shares was $244 million.

After closing at $121.67 a share on Feb. 1, the ETF collapsed in the ensuing days, hitting a low of $9.58 a week later. The shares covered by Thiel’s put options lost about $213 million of market value during that week.

It is unknown at what strike these options were bought, but no matter, if Thiel held onto the options, his gains would equal some portion of the $213 million decline.

For a sense of context, at-the-money SVXY Puts from mid Q4 exploded in price from around $9 to $108 in the last two weeks... a 1000% gain!!!

Of course, we await another article akin to The Guardian's from last week, “Making millions from chaos: the fund cashing in on the stock market collapse” villifying those who dared not be all-in, levered long to the US stock market.

Rex Andrus Endgame Napoleon Fri, 02/16/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

It worked great. The 1600s was the century of failed revolutions. The slaves started winning in the 1700s. The 1800s was the century of republics founded by revolution worldwide. It was so successful that when the evil godfather pope excommunicated every slave who lived in a Republic, the slaves did it more and won bigger. The engineered WW1, Rothschilds-Stalin, WW2, Rothschilds-Mao and permawar checked the real equality that was being realized through republican capitalism. The USA was the greatest republic. Our holodomor is coming. For this the old world criminals are going to make an example of us, then the rest of the world is going to be bred into easily manageable cattle. The future is zero education. Just like their dark age that the slaves revolted against.

When you know this you realize how fucked up your government is by the fact that they whitewashed it from your formal education all the way through your doctorate in histrionics. Most tenured histrionics professors never even wake up. But if they do by then they're mature cattle, happy in their pens with the slightly better fodder than you get, thinking they're Napoleans when they aren't even Quigleys.

GoinFawr NAVIGATOR0832 Fri, 02/16/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

But not before it was 'travail complet'.

 

He's making a list,

Checking it thrice,

Gonna find out who's elitist or nice.

R0b0sp13rr3 is coming

To town

 

He sees you when you're cheating,

He knows if you're a fake,

He knows if you're a Robin Hood,

So cry "A Locksley!" for goodness sake!

 

You'd better not flout,

Your net worth on high,

You sociopath,

I'm tellin' you why:

R0b0sp13rr3 is comin',

Back 'round.

DillyDilly Fri, 02/16/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

I guess his SINGULARITY acumen finally paid off.

 

Singularity

Thiel believes in the importance and desirability of a technological singularity.[56] In February 2006, Thiel provided $100,000 of matching funds to back the Singularity Challenge donation drive of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (then known as the Singularity Institute for Artificial Intelligence). Additionally, he joined the Institute's advisory board and participated in the May 2006 Singularity Summit at Stanford as well as at the 2011 Summit held in New York City.

In May 2007, Thiel provided half of the $400,000 matching funds for the annual Singularity Challenge donation drive.[citation needed]

In December 2015 it was announced that Thiel is one of the financial backers of OpenAI, a non-profit company aimed at the safe development of artificial general intelligence.[57]

 

In a world of FAKE NEWS, IMO, the 2 realms still appear quite separate.

Endgame Napoleon overbet Fri, 02/16/2018 - 16:02 Permalink

$100,000k from him is equal to 1 penny from me. But it is good for an American to back that research here in the USA, because apparently, China and Iran are working together on AI. Thiel is backing open-source research, which they could use, but it sounds like it is being done in US universities. 

https://www.google.com/search?q=china%20iran%20wirjing%20on%20ai&ie=utf…

Kudos to him.  But that is really swinging for the fences.  A home run this time, but 9 times out of 10, a strikeout.

But I guess losing $1.9 million doesn't mean much to him.