Teen Arrested After Threatening "Round 2" Of Florida High School Shooting

A troubled ninth grader has been arrested after threatening students and staff at a school in eastern Spartanburg County, South Carolina with "Round 2 of Florida tomorrow" via a Snapchat post, according to the local sheriff's office.
The minor, whose name wasn't disclosed because of his age, was charged with disturbing schools, and was transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Greenville.
According to WSPA, Lieutenant Kevin Bobo of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was reported when another teen showed the Snapchat message, sent by a Broome High School freshman wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be an assault rifle, to his father, who promptly reported it to the authorities.
#SeeSomethingSaySomething #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/279xlDHD3Y— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 16, 2018
School officials were alerted early Thursday morning. According to Spartanburg School District 3 officials, enhanced security is being provided at Broome High School to ensure students’ safety. The suspect told police that the post was an innocent joke.
"After informing the suspect and his parents of the law violation, the suspect stated his Snapchat post was just intended as a joke, and that he didn’t have any serious intentions," Lt. Bobo said.
The suspect’s parents allowed deputies to search their home. The sheriff’s office said the mask and the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun, were discovered. The student who tipped off local authorities was congratulated for showing courage.
"The district would like to commend the student who came forward with information. It is this kind of courage to speak out that can and will prevent tragedies," District 3 Superintendent Kenny Blackwood reportedly said in a statement.
In the latest US school mass shooting, another disturbed former high school student, Nikolas Cruz, massacred 17 of his former classmates and wounding another 14 more when he stormed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. He was later apprehended by police after stopping at a Subway and a McDonald's. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and, because of his age, will be tried as an adult - meaning he could receive the death penalty.
Cruz confessed to being the attacker on Wednesday, telling the interrogators that he "began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds" after starting his assault, and that he had "brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault."
Broward Sheriff’s office said that anyone who comes across posts that appear to be threatening in nature should notify authorities so they can "investigate the validity and attempt to identify the source."
"Should any violations of laws or threats to public safety be found, the poster will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," it noted.
Cruz was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Thursday morning. His defense attorney described him as a "broken human being" who had been struggling with mental issues for some time. Still, he was allowed to legally purchase the weapon he used in the shooting.
* * *
In the wake of Wednesday's deadly school shooting, Governor Rick Scott said he wants to make sure people with mental-health issues “do not touch a gun” in Florida.
"The violence has to stop. We cannot lose another child in this country to violence in a school," Scott said. "If someone is mentally ill, they should not have access to a gun… None of us want anything like this to happen again."
Here is an interesting comparison of how much money is spent in Washington by gun rights and gun control groups:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/10/gun-rights-vs-gun-control-…
It's pretty clear from looking at both the campaign contributions and the amount spent by lobbyists which side of the gun debate has the most sway in Washington.
I blame Murphy Brown. If this country hadn't normalized single motherhood, we wouldn't have fatherless crazies running around with violent intent.
Fuck the progressives and their hatred of fatherhood.
In reply to Here is an interesting… by NickyGall
All these highly publicized shootings are staged, from Columbine, Sandy Hook until today.
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
We need to assign block captains for all citizens. Worked well for Gestapo and NKVD
In reply to All these highly publicized… by BigCumulusClouds
No need to assign centrally, because if things devolve further, it will happen spontaneously (if not already). That's the liberal nature of a society in which the government does not monopolize force.
In reply to We need to assign block… by cossack55
One wonders why the traitors and child murderers in the FBI and surveillance community bothered to get this kid. Maybe he’s a communist and they wanted to protect themselves?
I was listening to some cunt talking about how guns killed her kid. Fuck you too bitch. You want MY KIDS to be undefended except by your sjw “gun free zones.”
You got exactly what you designed. Fuck you!
Another wants Trump to fix this. It’s easy. Zero department of education funding unless each district arms at least half their teachers.
Penalize principal s and superintendents until it’s done and it’ll take about a week.
In reply to No need to assign centrally,… by ParkAveFlasher
The media and politicians talk about the guns but never about the medications driving these mass murders. SSRIs are behind all of these events. If the drugged out kids can't get guns they'll use some other mechanism of mass destruction.
In reply to One wonders why the traitors… by A Sentinel
These kids have zero clue about the repercussions of these types of actions. Perfect to give them a tool which lets them communicate all around the world and live in a fantasy of their own making.
I guess it is just another sign that this nation is swirling the bowl. Kids have grown up with life so easy that they lose touch with life itself. Then they make a fake persona to make up for all their shortcomings in real life. That robs them of actually growing up by overcoming these challenges.
I say let the little bastard know that he made a mistake. Drag him out in leg irons and off to prison. He wanted attention, he is getting it.
In reply to We need to assign block… by cossack55
One thing is for certain -- the police state just got its much desired green light from the population to start arresting anyone and everyone who makes a vaguely threatening post online (or one which is characterized as such by the police state). I suspect the FBI is secretly popping champagne corks at everyone who is calling them out for failing to haul Cruz into jail and take away his gun(s) for that comment he made. "Okay, population, we'll get it right next time. Don't you worry."
In reply to These kids have zero clue… by pods
Maybe that was the point and hope.....
In reply to One thing is for certain --… by LetThemEatRand
Maybe we're assigning too much intent behind pure negligence.
In reply to Maybe that was the point and… by IridiumRebel
No need to assign intent or have any conspiracy thoughts whatsoever. They never let a good crisis go to waste.
In reply to Maybe we're assigning too… by Donate Moar
All good points. I would wager a little bit of all of them mixed together is somewhere close to the truth.
In reply to No need to assign intent or… by LetThemEatRand
Lt Bobo of Spartensburg Sheriff's Dept??? Can't make this crap up fast enough.
In reply to No need to assign intent or… by LetThemEatRand
Arrest the parents too imo. It's up to the parents to control their shitlings.
Try these "kids" as adults too. Making a terrorist threat is an adult behavior not juvenile.
So don't be soft on these monster shitlings.
Also, shut down Hollywood violence. Kids learn from watching everyone be cool shooting things up on TV. The Libtards in Cali blames guns but they are largely responsible.
In reply to Maybe we're assigning too… by Donate Moar
YOU ARE EXACTLY right!
There’s no sense of responsibility.
Obamas sons sing about the glory of being infamous.
Just letting your kids listen to that — you’re practically an accomplice. Let fucked up kids have guns or disarm schools (gun free zones — free aka shooting zones) and you might as well be pulling the trigger and need to be called to the carpet. Shame them.
Go to your school board and if they’re against defending kids by arming teachers — shout them down as child murderers. That’s what they are, hiding behind inaction.
Consequences are one thing. That’s God’s realm. Imposing shame— that’s our job.
In reply to Arrest the parents tpoo imo… by Handful of Dust
supposedly that school had 2 security guards...but they did not seem to be on the job...wonder why...donut time I bet
In reply to YOU ARE EXACTLY right!… by A Sentinel
Arrest the parents, and then arrest the media outlets that glorify the images of all of this so that other deranged, under-parented and un-controlled youth see and repeat.
Stop blaming guns.
In reply to Arrest the parents tpoo imo… by Handful of Dust
Between distrust for the media and distrust for authorities it's hard knowing how to react to these things anymore.
Lovey flipped it to ZNN an hour or two after this happened and the fake news girl was shoving a microphone in one of the parents faces. She pulled out a cell phone, of course, and was going to tell the fake news girl what her kid had texted her. The fake news girl kinda shut her right down and told her to go check on her kid.
The extreme cynic in me thinks the first order of business is shutting down "social media" that might get in the way of official conclusions.
In reply to Maybe that was the point and… by IridiumRebel
100%. They are loving this incident because it gets normal people to accept their total surveillance of what happens online. It really sucks because if these kids see no repercussions, this will continue. But to do so, we give the police state more tools to track and enslave us all.
I hate the police state. I hate that some little twit's ego needs the attention that this generates.
There really are no easy answers. Except the standard copout that his parents should have known and beaten the little fuck. I was a kid. I was sneaky. If I had the tools they have today, forget it. And I am not unique.
The rot of society is pervasive. It is oozing out of everywhere. From these violent acts, to wars by the state, pervasive greed, to people not even knowing what sex they are. Modern society has entered the meltdown phase, where anything goes and nothing is abnormal except that which we used to see as normal.
In reply to One thing is for certain --… by LetThemEatRand
Another one arrested in Everett, WA, yesterday, too. https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/15/us/grandmother-foils-school-shooting-pla…
In reply to 100%. They are loving this… by pods
There are probably thousands of kids sitting at home, secretly jealous of all the attention that this kid got. Driven by ego, they are thinking of a way to steal some of this attention.
In reply to Another one arrested in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh, no doubt about it! All those hours playing Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto? Plus the drugs their parents gave them for the past 10 years for some BS psych problem like ADHD when it probably would have been a better choice to have the kid lay off sugar and processed food and to go outside and run off steam riding their bike or skateboard.
In reply to There are probably thousands… by pods
Exactly. Instead of sitting inside playing those games, they should be outside trying to jump their bikes or something.
My wife wanted to have one of my sons diagnosed by some psych based on what a teacher was telling us. I put the kibosh on that shit right away. I told her I'm not taking him to any doctor, paying for any evaluation, or giving him any meds. I'll flush that shit.
Divorce me if you want.
In reply to Oh, no doubt about it! All… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Where do these shitlings get the time?
Society is really screwed up.
8 years of lies and wars from Bush.
Another 8 years of lies and wars from the skinny black socialist Obozo.
And these are some of the consequences.
Lovely!
In reply to There are probably thousands… by pods
Meltdown?
Naaa...just a phase we're going thru.
In reply to 100%. They are loving this… by pods
spot on.
rock on with your bad self.
/thread
In reply to 100%. They are loving this… by pods
Under Soviet Communism the most likely source of information about any given family came directly form their own children as they were indoctrinated by the state schools that the state is the ultimate caretaker and threats must be squashed so they turned in their own family members. Get your children out of state run schools or they will turn on you like a rabid dog.
In reply to We need to assign block… by cossack55
I would imagine the same can be said for the Hitler Jugend. Demands further investigation. Much more data on 3rd Reich than USSR.
In reply to Under Soviet Communism the… by booboo
No, the Nazis are considered "right wing," so let's not get carried away with the criticisms; they're kind of on our team here!
In all seriousness, the Communists were probably significantly worse for two reasons: first, the NKVD and *especially* the Stasi were huge organizations which existed for many more years than the Nazis, (and in relative peacetime) giving them time to refine their tactics and focus largely on internal repression. The Nazis were in power for only around 12 years, and they were getting the shit bombed out of their country and fighting a three-front war, which as you might imagine, really narrowed their focus!
Second, Nazi internal security like the Sicherheitsdienst and the Gestapo had much more limited manpower. They mostly relied on citizens coming to them and denouncing neighbors, but again, they were far more focused on matters of war like catching spies and actual acts of sabotage and treason than on counterfeiting, etc. To be sure, they kept meticulous records of denunciations, but chose not to act on them much of the time- the Nazis may have relied more on "physical coercion," they seemed somewhat less willing to use it. If they had risen during peace and prosperity, who knows? When policing becomes a nation's business, the need for "criminals" follows! This is true in any nation.
The Stasi, on the other hand, was undoubtedly the world's largest, most intricate and technologically advanced police state. Reliable estimates are that as many as every fourth East German was a snitch. People ratted on their friends and family, routinely. Thanks to technology, the Stasi really were always listening. They also preferred psychological terror tactics over physical violence, preferring to paralyze potential dissidents and "enemies of the state" through protocols like "Zersetzung," which included orchestrating failures in peoples' lives and relationships. When they'd interview citizens, they'd place a sterile cover over the chair they were seated in, turn up the heat so the person would sweat, and then save it in a jar to make it easier for police dogs to pick up the person's scent later, if needed! By far, the Stasi was the more sophisticated and undoubtedly evil of the two, in my opinion. The tactics of dragging people from their homes in the middle of the night and beating them to death simply cause too much blowback, but physical wounds do heal. We in America are at real risk of becoming the next version of a Stasi tyranny, IMO.
The Hitlerjugend, by and large, was a much more intensive and comprehensive effort by the state at forming a domineering role in the youths' lives. The goals were indoctrination of the party line and producing good wives and lots of potential soldiers. I've not read of many instances of denunciation of parents by their own children.
In reply to I would imagine the same can… by cossack55
<< Under Soviet Communism the most likely source of information about any given family came directly form their own children as they were indoctrinated by the state schools that the state is the ultimate caretaker and threats must be squashed so they turned in their own family members. Get your children out of state run schools or they will turn on you like a rabid dog. >>
I read the same thing under Communist China run by Meeow. I read Red Shirt Kids turned in their parents and parents were then sent to "re-education camps" for 8 years or longer where many died.
Obama and Hillary were heading in that direction which would result in millions of dead Americans. Glad Obozo is gone and Hillary lost.
In reply to Under Soviet Communism the… by booboo
You stupid cocksucker.. I read this and think, well arrested for terrorist threats... I'm all for it. The punk should have been submitted for an emergency mental evaluation and put in a nuthouse for three days, given an attorney, and been evaluated. I worked adolescent drug addiction 24/7 counseling professionally as my first white collar career while in college. Many of the kids were at varying degree of "PI" or psychological inpatient status.. or fucking "head cases." It's a medical fact, not opinion, "not snap out of it".. but medical fact.
WE all knew a two days ago you cocksuckers would arrive and start the staged bullshit and the joooooo shit..
You are as brain fucking damaged as the shooter you dumb cocksucker
Oh I forgot to fucking add that they solved this with existing law and didn't need to create new laws to respond responsibly and professionally.
In reply to All these highly publicized… by BigCumulusClouds
If you worked in that area you know it is a revolving door that the people who are mentally ill exploit. Very few are locked up, and medicated, until they have killed someone and sent to a state forensic facility. Three days isn't long enough for anything. Hospitals are more concerned about patient privacy (and who is paying them) than about the person's safety or the communities safety.
There should be a middle ground where people are put someplace other than sleeping on the street. 55,000 homeless in LA. Majority are drug/alcohol addicts with various mental issues. I have a family member in Commiefornia. It is horrible trying to deal with Adult Protective Services. Unless someone is being beat up, has broken bones, or is slobbering on themself and can't talk, people are free to live on the street. We take better care of dogs than people. It's tragic in so many ways.
In reply to You stupid cocksucker.. I… by Dilluminati
....and no dogs have ever been accused of school shootings. Hhhhmmmmmm....??
In reply to If you worked in that area… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You're a ridiculous cunt and a cocksucker.. go away
In reply to ....and no dogs have ever… by cossack55
The real problem is that the kids get on medication and feel better and then only notice the side affects. The mouth and tongue.. zombie side affects https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/mental-health-medications/index…
So at this point the kid is "OK" and wants to be OK.. and then they stop taking the meds.. which is what appears to have happened here. Now the rational argument or lucid observation of these drugs cause people to feel and act strangely are real.
So what happens in the cycle is typically this: The mental illness deteriorates into psychosis episodes or self-medicating with other drugs, and then the antipsychotic medications are started, the voices stop, the depression is mitigated, and then as the antipsychotic medication kicks in the side affects of the medication become an issue.
On meds, off meds, rotate meds, revolve, resume, rinse, repeat.
Factually https://www.nami.org/
These mentally ill are much more likely to be victims of crime.
I haven't heard shit from the cocksuckers in the media on anything scientific like mental health (like global warming) as it didn't follow their prejudices and greed. NAMI as an example silent on the topic.
I'm cooking up a sabbatical theory for the ridiculous cunts in the media.. and this pattern of fake news fits that genre. It is factual that the vast majority of medically cleared debt from from student loans is due to medically diagnosed mental illness "and" living below the national poverty level in earnings, both are required to have conditional disability discharge of loans.
https://www.disabilitydischarge.com/
Year after year a steady new group is diagnosed and the FACTS not opinions prevail. This is fucking science folks like diabetes.
In reply to If you worked in that area… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
fuck the corporate oligarchs and their hatred of well-paying family wage jobs.
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
wish these kids would stop threatening their peers (who are suffering equally) and go after real culprits that prescribe them FDA approved mind altering drugs and self absorbed parents (progressive ones that keep voting for MOAR .gov assistance).
In reply to fuck the corporate oligarchs… by small axe
Well, in this case, I doubt that the kid's parents are "progressive" as you say. He's in SC, and has an AR that he could not procure on his own.
The FDA "rage monster" connection is valid. A small percentage of these kids have a mental break. I doubt this is one of those cases though. This is a kid who lives by the ego. When that happens, anything he does is never enough. The shitty thing is that it seems like we are raising a generation of egotists.
In reply to wish this kids would stop… by wise_owl_says...
What does that have with this nutjob killing 17 fellow students? You may have a valid point but just shouting it as a response to everything that happens hurts your cause.
In reply to fuck the corporate oligarchs… by small axe
Behold, Nick Gall a member now for 7mos. You plants stick out clearly.
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
AMEN!!!
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
There is a strong case to be made for Murphy Brown-ifying of America. PLUS - and I've not been a strong supporter - the issue of abortion and other life devaluing activities
Opponents have long stated that it devalues human life for convenience and would generate these sorts of horrific events. Couple it with the Hollywood glorification of killing and the video game generation where you can kill all you want with no repercussions - and you get a culture that could even conceive of this kind of act.
Maybe when the Left cries on TV (hattip jimmy kimmel) and demands the president act, what they're really searching for is for our culture to - once again - value human life.....a value their policies have (intentionally?) devalued for decades.
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
As much blame lays at the feet of the prison industrial complex and its supporters, who enabled the state with punitive punishment and draconian sentencing to incarcerate millions of people of time, destroying the family unit, then complaining why society is so fucked. Fuck you short sighted idiots.
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
You said it, man....when the basic family unit was replaced with the merry-go-round of whatever however and raised by whoever, things went to crap.
In reply to As much blame lays at the… by To Hell In A H…
Who's Murphy Brown?
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
A show starring Candace Bergen featuring mostly liberal and progressive ideas.
In reply to Who's Murphy Brown? by Beowulf55
Absolutely right....it totally IS the parent's fault. Leave my guns alone....if they spent have the amount of time focused on parenting their children as they do on crying "Gun Control" every time something like this happens, stuff like this wouldn't happen.
AND STOP PLAYING IT ALL LIVE ON TV. Heard of Monkey-See, Monkey-Do? Kids today are that stupid....it's the MEDIA's fault, secondary to parents.
ugh....this pisses me off...lol
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
Laugh at him all you want, but Dan Quayle was right about the horrible influence of Murphy Brown.
Most men despise the way so many women parasite on men.
But even worse than that is the woman who now despises men and considers every interaction a contest that she must win and who has no problem marrying a man, getting what she can from him (a house, half his income, children, time off to raise children then go back and get another degree) and then dumping him to show how strong and independent she is as a 'single mother.'
So, I ask you, which is worse, the parasite/gold-digger or the Sisterhood of Man-Haters?
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee
I blame her for a lot of things, especially for the boldly discriminatory and bullying, family-friendly, cutthroat, absenteeism-gang-friendly, low-productivity world of mom-dominated jobs, although frequently absentee moms, working to supplement spousal income, rather than to supplement welfare and refundable child-tax-credit welfare, are not any nicer, nor any less absentee, nor any less vicious to non-mom-gang members in those jobs than the single moms.
They have a different style, sometimes, babyvacationing in different places with boyfriends, rather than with husbands, and sometimes sporting different types of mom-pampering items, purchased with their refundable child tax credits up to $6,444.
Both groups are often awful in workplaces, getting away with all but the most dramatic, every-day / all-day absenteeism due to the back-watching, crony-mom-protection racquet in this fake, womb-based feminist era due to the above-criticism status of “working families.”
The breakdown of the married, one-earner household is a HUGE part of US middle-class demise, but the downward slide of real wages started in the early Seventies before the rise of often welfare-enabled single motherhood. It aligns with the period when women started entering the workforce en mass in the late Sixties, and it really gained steam when assortative mates started to halve the middle class by concentrating two of the few, good-paying jobs under fewer roofs, as women got more and more higher education. Those are almost always married parents.
At the bottom of the wage pool, you cannot double the number of people chasing low-wage jobs without decreasing wages, especially since so many women have unearned income for womb productivity, whether from spouses, ex spouses or from welfare and tax welfare for out-of-wedlock reproduction.
It drives down wages and hours for women (and men), living on earned-only income, with no access to pay-per-birth freebies. Since mommas travel in packs, and are allowed to openly discriminate due to having “kids to feed,” even though the womb productive are the only ones that government feeds, the problem is compounded.
I agree with you that fathers are just as important to children as mothers in imparting values and morality.
I do not know whether school shootings are more prevalent in single-parent homes, though. It seems like there have been quite a few school shooters from high-pressure, upper-middle or high-income, intact families. Married households have better, overall outcomes, though, especially in the era of single earners and stay-at-home moms—an era with a much larger middle class and zero school shootings.
It was not just better for the glorified families. The world before progressive, womb-productivity-based, fake-feminist social engineering was better for individuals, relying on one steam of earned-only income to cover all household bills, and it was better for young people in the years before they start a family. They had more job opportunities. Now, everything in the work world is there to accommodate “working moms,” and there is little quality control on the children that they or $9-per-hour babysitters and daycare workers raise and unleash on society.
In reply to I blame Murphy Brown. If… by nuubee