CIA Argues The Public Can't See Classified Information It Has Already Leaked To Favored Reporters

Intelligence officials can selectively release classified information to trusted journalists while withholding the same information from other citizens who request it through open records laws, CIA lawyers argued Wednesday.
In a motion filed in New York federal court, the CIA claimed that limited disclosures to reporters do not waive national security exemptions to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies frequently deny records requests on the basis of protecting sensitive national security information, one of nine exemptions written into the federal FOIA law.
The case stems from lawsuit against the CIA by New York-based independent journalist Adam Johnson, who had used FOIA to obtain emails between the agency’s public information office and selected reporters from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and The New York Times. The emails the CIA provided to Johnson were redacted, leading him to question why he was not allowed to see the same information that had been given to uncleared reporters.
Johnson challenged the redaction in court, arguing that the CIA, once it has selectively disclosed information to uncleared reporters, cannot claim the same information is protected by a FOIA exemption.
The judge in the case appeared to find Johnson’ argument compelling. In a court order last month, Chief Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York said FOIA laws do not authorize limited disclosure, to favored journalists or otherwise.
“In this case, CIA voluntarily disclosed to outsiders information that it had a perfect right to keep private,” she wrote.
“There is absolutely no statutory provision that authorizes limited disclosure of otherwise classified information to anyone, including ‘trusted reporters,’ for any purpose, including the protection of CIA sources and methods that might otherwise be outed."
McMahon also said it didn’t matter if the journalists in question published the information they received, only if the CIA waived its right to deny the information.
“The fact that the reporters might not have printed what was disclosed to them has no logical or legal impact on the waiver analysis, because the only fact relevant to waiver analysis is: Did the CIA do something that worked a waiver of a right it otherwise had?” she wrote, asking CIA lawyers to come up with a stronger defense for non-disclosure.
The CIA’s response on Wednesday centered on the contention that the information disclosed to favored reporters had not actually entered the public domain. As such, the limited disclosure did not constitute a waiver of the FOIA exemption, government lawyers said.
“The Court’s supposition that a limited disclosure of information to three journalists necessarily equates to a disclosure to the public at large is legally and factually mistaken,” the CIA motion stated. “The record demonstrates beyond dispute that the classified and statutorily protected information withheld from the emails has not entered the public domain.”
Selective disclosure of classified information to uncleared reporters is a fairly common practice recognized by Congress, which requires briefings by the CIA on such disclosures, according to Steven Aftergood, the director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy. Johnson’s case, if decided in favor of the CIA, could end up ratifying the practice via the courts, Aftergood says.
Johnson has until March 1 to reply to the government’s motion, which asks for a summary judgement in favor of the CIA.
So now they are coming right out an admitting that a CIA "leak" to MSM is the same as a CIA disclosure to itself? Operation Mockingbird, bitchez.
It Has Already Leaked To Favored Reporters
It has already leaked to PAID reporters.
FOIA folly. DS cut that shit down back in the 80s.
CIA has infiltrated MSM for DECADES. Bernstein (also on CIA payroll despite All The President's Men narrative) wrote a great Rolling Stone piece suggesting 400+ on payroll @ WaPo and that was in '77.
In Congressional hearings former CIA Dir. Colby admitted to broad media infiltration - CBS, NYT, Newsweek, Time, AP, MANY others.
Operation Mockingbird strong as ever.
The Deep State still runs things....
It would be nice to see all money spent on domestic propaganda since Obama legalized it a few years ago. And to find out if officially Operation Mockingbird is on going to this day, I believe it is.
Everything that helps them MAINTAIN POWER is still going on.
"We (your betters) KNOW what's best for you serfs.
Do NOT dare to question us."
Other than it being a felony, corrupt, and anti-American, what's to question?
Propaganda is now legal in the USA for Domestic Consumption - Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012,
Smith-Mundt modified in 2013, removing ALL COMPUNCTION
The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, which was contained within the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2013 (section 1078 (a)) amended the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 and the Foreign Relations Authorization Act of 1987, allowing for materials produced by the State Department and the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) to be available within the United States. BBG dudes control ALL airways... remember that.
U.S. Repeals Propaganda Ban, Spreads Government-Made News
www.foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/u-s-repeals-propagan...
Jul 14, 2013 For decades, a so-called anti-propaganda law prevented the U.S. ... "from the Soviet Union where domestic propaganda is a principal government activity. ... the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012,
Smith–Mundt Act - signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on January 27, 1948. The U.S. Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (Public Law 80-402), Since 1972, the act prohibits domestic access to information intended for foreign audiences. Prior to this, the United States Department of State ...
https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736/text
https://www.workers.org/2016/12/15/fake-news-covers-up-domestic-propagan...
NDAA legalizes the use of propaganda http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-10/senate-quietly-passes-countering-disinformation-and-propaganda-act
H.R. 6393, Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017 seeks to crack down on websites suspected of conducting Russian propaganda and calling for the US government to "counter active measures by Russia to exert covert influence … carried out in coordination with, or at the behest of, political leaders or the security services of the Russian Federation and the role of the Russian Federation has been hidden or not acknowledged publicly,” another, perhaps even more dangerous and limiting to civil rights and freedom of speech bill passed on December 8.
"Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act" passed in the Senate, quietly inserted inside the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Report - marks a further curtailment of press freedom and another avenue to stultify avenues of accurate information - further chips away at press liberties in the US, and which sets the stage for future which hunts and website shutdowns, purely as a result of an accusation that any one media outlet or site is considered as a source of "disinformation and propaganda" and is shut down by the government. Introduced by Congressmen Adam Kinzinger and Ted Lieu, H.R. 5181 seeks a “whole-government approach without the bureaucratic restrictions” to counter “foreign disinformation and manipulation,” which they believe threaten the world’s “security and stability.”
Countering Information Warfare Act of 2016 (S. 2692), when introduced in March by Sen. Rob Portman, the legislation represents a dramatic return to Cold War-era government propaganda battles. - to counter foreign propaganda and disinformation by establishing an interagency center housed at the State Department to coordinate and synchronize counter-propaganda efforts throughout the U.S. government. To support these efforts, the bill also creates a grant program for NGOs, think tanks, civil society and other experts outside government who are engaged in counter-propaganda related work. This will better leverage existing expertise and empower local communities to defend themselves from foreign manipulation.
In other words, the Act will i) greenlight the government to crack down with impunity against any media property it deems "propaganda", and ii) provide substantial amounts of money fund an army of "local journalist" counterpropaganda, to make sure the government's own fake news drowns that of the still free "fringes."
So while packaged politely in a veneer of "countering disinformation and propaganda", the bill, once signed by Obama, will effectively give the government a full mandate to punish, shut down or otherwise prosecute, any website it deems offensive and a source of "foreign government propaganda from Russia, China or other nations." And since there is no formal way of proving whether or not there is indeed a foreign propaganda sponsor, all that will be sufficient to eliminate any "dissenting" website, will be the government's word against that of the website. One can be confident that the US government will almost certainly prevail in every single time.
To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.
The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.
If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.
The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.
Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
Good catch. In still other words, one big criminal psyop, now codified in law ..
The new and improved "Ministry of Truth" with real teeth ..
Russian collusion and all it's glory ....
Orwellian? Let us count the ways ..
Don't confuse Mockingbird with Smith-Mundt. As you point out, Smith-Mundt applied to State and BBG only.
Mockingbird has been operating since the 1950s and was never covered under Smith-Mundt. Probably because it *sshh* "didn't exist". At least not until the CIA started bragging about it on national TV in the 1970s.
Udo Ulfkotte was a German journalist. He died last year. He worked for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung .
He gave an interview in which he said: EVERY journalist of any importance in the WESTERN MEDIA is on the See Eye Ayy payroll.
He said that he had no family,is sick and is not afraid anymore to tell the truth. He said that sometimes he did not even write the article,it was delivered to him and he signed it. Or he was told what to write.
His book"Journalists for hire: How the CIA buys the news" was a bestseller in Germany.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-class-journalist-spills-the-beans-a…
Domestic Propaganda in and of itself is not enough in this digital age, not without demonizing, marginalizing, and ultimately silencing any dissenters, by any means necessary. Alas, a monotonous domestic propaganda braodcast from every mountaintop through every valley primed for the unscrutinizing ear...
and thus the opening salvo in the ongoing war on dissention had begun to teach its subjects that authority is theirs alone to hold and decrees are final and subject to no challenges:
http://www.unz.com/article/the-war-on-dissent-the-specter-of-divisivene…
Not sure any work has been even started.
Trump hasn't shown any interest at all in pursuing the well known felons involved.
Well let's not forget that Litte Jeffie gets woke and all riled up when Grannie takes a toke for her aching joints.
Operation Mockingbird really does explain everything where MSM is concerned. And yet 95% of the US population thinks it is tin foil hat territory even to suggest that the media is in bed with the Deep State, which is why we're doomed.
With the Jews owning all the media practically and the nation that's mentioned throughout their history of false prophets.
Prophets in biblical times didn't always refer to someone with a vision but rather one who gave political advice to manuipulate the masses.
Wondering if the Jewish ran media isn't the false prophet of Revelation
I think 95% is a bit heavy! Surely the figure is less than 50%, these days.
As for the CIA, does it have *any* credibility left, any more?
"Polls" suggest that 40% don't trust the media. But what those polls don't really articulate is that this means that the Dems don't trust Fox and the R's don't trust CNN. That means shit.
Our job is to help people understand that 96% of mainstream media is owned by only 5 entities, tied to 3 people.
http://projectcensored.org/censorship/media-ma/
That's not free press, that's fascist controlled propaganda. They own BOTH sides. They don't care whose side you're on as long as you click and pay and HATE and burrow the divide deeper. Division, distraction, disinformation = a stupid public who doesn't see what the other hand is doing. And they have no obligation to fact or truth.
And this is why:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11193313#comment-11193313
"The case stems from lawsuit against the CIA by New York-based independent journalist Adam Johnson, who had used FOIA to obtain emails between the agency’s public information office and selected reporters from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and The New York Times."
Now wait for it...
"The emails the CIA provided to Johnson were redacted, leading him to question why he was not allowed to see the same information that had been given to uncleared reporters."
Got that? Unredacted emails to WSJ, WaPo & the "Gray Lady" were redacted before given to another journalist who had to avail himself of FOIA to even get that.
Now, it would behoove us to all understand that this is not the same as a federal prosecutor like say, an Andrew Weissmann intentionally withholding exculpatory evidence from defense counsel in order to get his conviction.
This is moar along the lines of say, the CIA using a fawning Alinsky press corps reporters at the WSJ, WaPo & NYT's to intentionally mislead the public and...not wanting to show the public what they were misled on ;-)
What is most interesting ..
Increasingly the spooks seem to be "outing themselves", which begs the question, if these things they are now copping too , laid on the table, how bad is what is being withheld, and what new agenda in so doing, is being served ..
They out themselves in multiple ways, sometimes unintentionally through gross incompetence.
In that regard was Flynn.
As soon as it popped up in the nuuuz yours truly was saying...well now, isn't that interesting!!!...lol.
There is ONLY WAY they could know this and not be sued for slander. A federal wiretap. And..."someone" has even committed a felony by unmasking Flynn. Simply delicious.
Then of course we had to do the whole song & dance with Obama spokespeople, the Alinsky media & Clapper etal denying any wiretap at all.
But now we all know da trooof ;-)
Our Masters have spoken. The CIA leaks to to main stream reporters who were always on their payroll. Their CIA day job is pretending to be reporters. CIA mouthpiece The Washing Post is correct in its slogan: "Democracy dies in darkness." Only now, all we have left is the rotting corpse of Democracy in the USA.
It is the gas-lighting of statements like "Democracy dies in darkness" that is so hard to swallow. I imagine in NK the people are told daily they are traitors if they don't believe that Kim is a living God. But the American version is far more effective because it has all of the trappings of legitimacy, complete with "competing" ideologies among the likes of say Fox vs. MSNBC. I hand it to TPTB for creating such an effective matrix.
The TPTB aka Zionists and their minions are masters at applying and implementing Hegelian dialectic methodology's.
One only has to look at how Americans are at each others throats siding with the Red Team or Blue Team. All the while oblivious as to who' pulling the strings.
"trusted" means........ "captured"
When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, `it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less. ! '
i dare anyone to watch tomorrow's sunday morning weeklys and not crack up. every channel now has its own paid retired cia talking spookhead. plus mockingbird was before propoganda was legalized- this is some new revolving door level shit ... and you wouldn't want these "journalists" revealing their sources now, would you?
An excellent analysis. Thanks! It does clear up who's who, doesn't it?
That they make up the rules as they go kinda says it all.
It's hard to lose when you can move the uprights
There is one simple trick that works pretty well on people that like to set the bar out of everyones reach. Make them go first.
If a CIA spook tells a lie to another liar, who then tells the truth to another CIA spook, then who is the liar?
Newsflash - people have lost confidence in the institutions they once respected. MSM, Alphabet agencies, what have you - time for a do-over.
Time for Trump to close down the FBI, DoJ, NSA, CIA and the other 17 or so spy operations and rebuild a few of them from scratch with appointed rotating Citizen oversight.
The current traitors can not ever again be trusted.
What about an informed public to have a functioning democracy? I know damn well we aren't a limited republic
A mis-informed public is much easier to control, manipulate.
We truly are in Alice in Wonderland territory. All Common Sense has disappeared.
True, but common sense is what tells you the world is flat.
This should be an easy victory for the plaintiff but the judge will get "spooked" and side with the Criminal Intelligence Agency.
And we used to think our CIA were staffed by patriot Americans...
Or that there were some boy scouts in the mix. Sadly no.
Nope, I never thought that
ANIMAL FARM
reporters are member of the public, they are not arbiters of fact and do not have any special rights above and beyond those of any other member of the public.
the fact that the WSJ, NYT and WaPo have proven to be liars, instigators of wars and guity of "spinning" news to suit their own political agendas need not be used as evidence - though it is damning.
disclosure to reporters is disclosure to the public.
the case made by the CIA is false - on its face.
it is beyond belief that the legal profession would defend this hypocrisy. what is wrong with them? we already know that the CIA thinks americans are not smart enough to handle the shaded truth or lies it spins.
"reporters are member of the public"
i suppose assuming this you are wrong. if anything the last year experience with CNN or FOX you pick your side should have made it clear there is no free press. no they are not member of the public, they are part of the machine and play a role either on team A or team B.... you are supposed to rot for one of them ... or i guess both if one completely trust it.
Judith Miller was quite an ugly little mockingbird.
Yep basic logic makes for a pretty good BS filter. That this slips by anyone points to the intellectual sloth thing in so many.
