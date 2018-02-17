Facebook VP: "The Majority Of Russian Ad Spend Happened AFTER The Election"

Facebook VP of advertising, Rob Goldman, tossed a hand grenade in the Russian meddling narrative in a string of tweets responding to Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals running a "bot farm" which, according to Mueller (via Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein), was unsuccessful at influencing the 2016 election.
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein: "No allegation in the indictment of any effect on the outcome of the election." https://t.co/eSwD0ToL67 pic.twitter.com/SrOTipSoxu— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 16, 2018
Notably, Goldman points out that the majority of advertising purchased by Russians on Facebook occurred after the election - and was designed to "sow discord and divide Americans", something which Americans have been quite adept at doing on their own ever since the Fed decided to unleash a record class, wealth, income divide by keeping capital markets artificially afloat at any cost.
The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
The main goal of the Russian propaganda and misinformation effort is to divide America by using our institutions, like free speech and social media, against us. It has stoked fear and hatred amongst Americans. It is working incredibly well. We are quite divided as a nation.— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
The Russian campaign is ongoing. Just last week saw news that Russian spies attempted to sell a fake video of Trump with a hooker to the NSA. US officials cut off the deal because they were wary of being entangled in a Russian plot to create discord. https://t.co/jO9GwWy2qH— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
President Trump fired off Goldman's comment in a Saturday morning tweet:
The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman! https://t.co/XGC7ynZwYJ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018
Subversion
If we are to accept Mueller's findings that Russian disinformation campaign was focused on elevating an outside candidate to win the White House, no matter who it was (Mueller notes they supported both Sanders and Trump, while using "any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest"), then the logical conclusion is that while there was no collusion with the Trump campaign, the ultimate goal would be to weaken America by creating a divide in the long-standing establishment power structure.
To that end, this 1985 interview with ex-KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, who defected to the West in 1970, is a must-watch. in it, Bezmenov very clearly outlines that the KGB's primary goal is not covert intelligence; it's a long-term campaign of ideological subversion, or "active measures."
The entire interview is over two hours long, and both condensed and extended versions can be found below. In summary,the KGB, for decades, has had a goal of altering the average American's perception of reality in order to confuse and divide the US population, while reducing men of fighting age to feminized soy boys.
There are four basic stages:
1) Demoralization: This will take 15-20 years (which would bring us to around 2000-2005), which is enough time to educate a generation of students and indoctrinate them into a Marxist-Leninist ideology as "useful idiots." The result of this stage of subversion is that the "useful idiots" will be "contaminated" through ideological and irreversible brainwashing. According to Bezmenov, the demoralized person is unable to assess fact-based information. You can shower him with documents, facts and other solid evidence, and he will refuse to believe it until kicked in his "fat bottom" by troops."
Bezmenov said (in 1985), that the demoralization campaign had been active for 25 years.
2) Destablization: Once the population has been programmed and "contaminated," the subverter does not care about your ideas, the patterns of your consumption, whether you eat junk food and get fat and flabby. It doesn’t matter anymore. This time, and it only takes from two to five years to destabilize a nation, what matters is essentials, economy, foreign relations, defense systems.
3) Crisis: Once destabilization has occurred, "It may take only six weeks to bring a country to the verge of crisis. You see it in Central America now."
4) Normalization: "And after crisis, with a violent change in power, structure, and economy, you have the period of so-called normalization will last indefinitely. Normalization is a cynical expression borrowed from Soviet propaganda"
***
If Bezmenov was correct about the KGB's "recipe" for subverting the United States, one need look no further than a generation of pussy-hat wearing, hypersensitive, multi-gendered, ultra politically-correct Social Justice Warrior mentality that's infiltrated the West - most recently characterized by Justin Trudeau's recent "peoplekind" admonishment of a young and inquisitive student.
Justin Trudeau tells a woman she should say peoplekind, not mankind. But was he mansplaining? pic.twitter.com/nyMG9RHo5x— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 7, 2018
The tools of subversion are identity politics and the destruction of culture, often conducted under the guise of "equality" and humanitarianism. Has the forced integration of scores of migrants across Europe strengthened or weakened nations with open-border policies? Are Poland and Hungary stronger or weaker for resisting said invasion?
Indeed, it can be said that Europe has been demoralized through social-justice identity politics, which has paved the way for the active and ongoing destabilization of Europe's long-knit social and economic fabric.
Next will be crisis brought on by the powder-keg created by "cultural enrichment" and no-go zones, after which Europe will surely be forced to normalize under a brave new regime in which the ongoing threat of civil war will keep Europe weak for decades.
One has to consider who destabilized North Africa despite Ghadaffi offering to hold migrants at bay for a mere £4bn-per-year. Who then welcomed migrants which were the byproduct of said destabilization? And what will be the end result when we roll the clock forward five, ten, fifteen years?
One could make the argument that we are now shifting from demoralization and destabilization, to crisis.
Watch Bezmenov's interview below:
Short version:
Long version:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/02/mueller-indictement-the-russian-in…
This Russian issue is being MANIPULATED in order to divide the American People for nefarious purposes.
Democracy Dies in Dumbness
Axlerod started this astroturfing BS and David Brock hired untold "slave labor minutes" from over in India for his Hillary internet trolls throughout 2016 so, I'm of the opinion "the boomers" in the special counsel's office are just fulfilling their special purpose in life of being useful idiots.
gofundme sales from the recent shooting are not reaching the sales of the previous gofundme shooting.
The money shot ...
When Yevgeni Prigozhin, the hot dog caterer who allegedly owns the internet promotion business, was asked about the indictment he responded:
In reply to Best article here: http:/… by ZakuKommander
"Edward Griffin is an incredible man."
Spectators from Russia:
Sarcasm aside, the hatred for ethnic Russians and Russian pride - Russian nationhood even, amongst those of the tribe is simply astounding in it's nearly across-the-board unanimity.
These new age Bolsheviks really don't want the American public to come to an understanding of what really happened during the events leading up to, including and after, 1917.
Perfect movie for them and one made in Russia, is free on Youtube and is entitled: The Chekists. English captions available though not really needed.

Might help to open some eyes.
Might help to open some eyes.
In reply to Sarcasm aside, the hatred… by Consuelo
Facebook VP: "The Majority Of Russian Ad Spend Happened AFTER The Election"
