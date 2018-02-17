Former CIA Chief Admits US Meddling In Foreign Elections "For Their Own Good"

Former CIA chief James Woolsey appeared on Fox News to push the narrative of how dastardly 'dem Russkies' are in their meddling with the sacred soul of America's democracy.
Woolsey did his patriotic deep-state-duty and proclaimed the evils of "expansionist Russia" and dropped 'facts' like "Russia has a larger cyber-army than its standing army," before he moved on to China and its existential threats.
But then, beginning at around 4:30, the real debacle of the conversation begins as Ingraham asks Woolsey,
"Have we ever tried to meddle in other countries' elections?"
Hes responds, surprisingly frankly...
"Oh probably... but it was for the good of the system..."
To which Ingraham follows up...
"We don't do that now though? We don't mess around in other people's elections?"
Prompting this extraordinary sentence from a former CIA chief...
"Well...hhhmmm, numm numm numm numm... only for a very good cause...in the interests of democracy"
So just to clarify - yes, the CIA chief admitted that Democracy-spreading 'Murica meddled in the Democratic elections of other nations "in the interests of democracy."
In case you wondered which ones he was referring to, here's a brief selection since 1948...
2016: UK (verbal intervention against Brexit)
2014: Afghanistan (effectively re-writing Afghan constitution)
2014: UK (verbal intervention against Scottish independence)
2011: Libya (providing support to overthrow Colonel Gaddafi)
2009: Honduras (ousting President Zelaya)
2006: Palestine (providing support to oust Prime Minister Haniyeh)
2005: Syria (providing support against President al-Assad)
2003: Iran (providing support against President Khatami)-
2003: Iraq (ousting of President Hussein)
2002: Venezuela (providing support to attempt an overthrow of President Chavez)
1999: Yugoslavia (removing Yugoslav forces from Kosovo)
1994: Iraq (attempted overthrow of President Hussein)
1991: Haiti (ousting President Aristide)
1991: Kuwait (removing Iraqi forces from Kuwait)
1989: Panama (ousting General Noriega)
1983: Grenada (ousting General Austin's Marxist forces)
1982: Nicaragua (providing support
1971: Chile (ousting President Allende)
1967: Indonesia (ousting President Sukarno)
1964: Brazil (ousting President Goulart)
1964: Chile (providing support against Salvador Allende)
1961: Congo (assassination of leader Lumumba)
1958: Lebanon (providing support to Christian political parties)
1954: Guatemala (ousting President Arbenz)
1953: Iran (ousting Prime Minister Mossadegh)
1953: Philippines (providing support to the President Magsaysay campaign)
1948: Italy (providing support to the Christian Democrats campaign)
Comments
What?? No Ukrania ???
obama sent in operatives into Israel to mess with Bibi....... They missed that one too....
In reply to What?? No Ukrania ??? by gellero
It's always for the children...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to obama sent in operatives… by Stan522
Yeah, a little bit for the children, but primarily it’s for the stockholders and upper management, with some serious trickle down to their children.
In reply to It's always for the children… by skbull44
How about Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa?
Fuck Allen Dulles, Mike Pompeo, and everybody in-between!
Looney
In reply to It’s for the stockholders… by TBT or not TBT
What a piece of shit.
In reply to … by Looney
We do it for good/great reasons but everyone else (especially those crazy Russians) do it for bad reasons...how does anyone believe theses charlatans??
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to What a piece of shit. by SWRichmond
Our reasons are the only valid reasons.
In reply to We do it for good/great… by skbull44
That list of "interventions" is way too short.
In reply to Our reasons are the only… by NoDebt
These bureaucrats, who barely have ability to rotate a door knob to open it, always think that they’ve got so much brains that they have to pick the outcome of election for the good of everyone. If not for their secure gubbermint job, they’d be mowing my grass, if they were lucky.
In reply to That list of "interventions"… by manofthenorth
We democratized some folks.
In reply to These bureaucrats, who… by BigCumulusClouds
This Russia bullshit has gotta stop. For the love of God, it's been like two and a a half years now. If Vladimir Putin was as twice as evil as we're told, he still wouldn't be half as evil as the Clintons are on any given Thursday.
MUELLER IS A JOKE, ABOLISH the F.B.I.
https://youtu.be/wC_Ro80LlhE
In reply to That list of "interventions"… by manofthenorth
Russia's "Been doin' this since the 1920's." Yes the Russians do disinformation because they are, well, er, RUSSIANS...the nature of the beast, which we've ALWAYS known.
And, BTW, we've been doin' similar stuff (OR worse...like directly invading/intervening) for even LONGER!!!
I am so SICK of this self righteous "for their own good" shit. EVERYONE ALWAYS seems to know what's "GOOD" for the other guy. Can we just fucking let people do what they want and mind our own fucking business for a change????
In reply to This Russia bullshit has… by Mango327
Mrs. Demologos says we should start the Mind Your Own Business Party.
In reply to Russia's "Been doin' this… by Creative_Destruct
Once CIA always CIA.
He's trying to pull the Woolsey over our eyes.
FYI: That USA meddling list is incomplete: Don't forget the CIA assassination by aircraft of Campos in Brazil 2014.
In reply to Mrs. Demologos says we… by Demologos
Woolsey is one hell of a Prepper! Built his own private 'off the grid' kind of doomsday fortress!..The bestest Top shelf gear a Govt Pension could buy!! What does he know we dont know? Probably nothing, just an innocent hobby for an old retired guy..?.
Nothing to worry about, better than straightening bent nails right? Or golfing? He probably has a stamp or butterfly collection even..As you were Gentlemen, nothing to see here...although, he looks pretty fucking smug in that picture, that could be construed as a bit disconcerting, or not......
In reply to Once CIA always CIA… by DownWithYogaPants
No, this Woolsey character knows very well his agency's intervention is for the good of him and his heirs, nobody else. That's the only way bureaucrats think. His answer was given lightly; he didn't care if he's believed or not.
In reply to Russia's "Been doin' this… by Creative_Destruct
Very edgy. Do we dare risk it?
In reply to Russia's "Been doin' this… by Creative_Destruct
What's good for them..... is certainly not their democratic "freedom" but should be translated into what the CIA really means. "What's good for them" is good for our corporate oligarchy in the USA and its global power.
And therefore "Minding their own fucking business" is exactly what they have been doing. It is essentially business and the exploitation of profits abroad. The CIA is the enforcer of USA inc.
In reply to Russia's "Been doin' this… by Creative_Destruct
Well no time like the present to let the cast out of the bag. Once again proving all the conspiracy nuts, sane ...
Hes responds, surprisingly frankly...
Note the language (probably) but but, it's for the GOOD of the SYSTEM ..
The system .. is not good ..
End transmission ..
In reply to This Russia bullshit has… by Mango327
No Shit, What about Cuba, 1958.
In reply to That list of "interventions"… by manofthenorth
- "Obama has been sending taxpayer dollars, at least $350,000 to fund anti-Likud, anti-Netanyahu groups in Israel for (the) election." ... Some have linked U.S. State Department funds to that effort. ... In September 2013, the State Department funded two projects run by OneVoice, a New York nonprofit.
http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2015/mar/25/blog-postin…
In reply to No Shit, What about Cuba… by ZIONISM KILLS
What about Viet Nam?? Hawaii-we invaded and took over, Puerto Rico, ...
In reply to No Shit, What about Cuba… by ZIONISM KILLS
Was Georgia on that list?
How about Belarus? Few years ago they were going heavy on how their president is Europe's last dictator.
In reply to No Shit, What about Cuba… by ZIONISM KILLS
To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.
The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.
If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.
The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.
Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
In reply to Was Georgia on that list?… by BarkingCat
The problem is, that 90% of the people at the Agency really do believe that they're in it for the good of The Nation. The problem gets to be when you have to decide just who makes the decisions as to what that "good" is, and how it should be pursued. With an almost completely inauditable budget channeled through backdoors from a dozen legitimate programs, the only person who actually knows how much money the CIA has to play with (if then) is the Director. Even the Director doesn't know what all the minor programs in the subdirectorates are doing. In many circumstances "contractors" are hired for the express purpose of making certain that their paymasters have plausible deniability for whatever they do. You end up with a situation where everyone in the organization, to some degree, is making decisions as to what is or is not right, good, necessary, or wise. And those people are brought in at different times under different Directors and Presidents and political regimes, so they often have different agendas. Except that almost everyone in the Organization has either served in or was born into the military. So while technically a civilian agency, its members are psychologically and intellectually products of military training.
The CIA isn't exactly evil, although there is evil in it. It's different, though. The people there don't think like ordinary Americans, or ordinary people anywhere in the world. They're a lot smarter on average, for one thing. But more naturally conservative. And since it's a very tight, close-knit community, there's a substantial problem with groupthink. They have no outside-the-Beltway perspective; they are The Beltway.
My mother married into that family on a very low level, and I have walked the halls at Langley long ago. I was not-quite offered a job that I decided not to apply for because of what I was, and how they would have used that. But they are still family. Sort of.
In reply to To state the obvious; the… by Chupacabra-322
I think 'we' are generally 'in' a couple dozen nations at any given point in time.
In reply to That list of "interventions"… by manofthenorth
No Americastan either
In reply to That list of "interventions"… by manofthenorth
We are indispensable. We do not need to provide reasons. The world yearns for our leadership.
In reply to Our reasons are the only… by NoDebt
Democracy? Annnnnnnd it's gone! No wonder the rest of the world thinks we've collectively lost our minds. BTW, Victoria Noodles will be very disappointed Ukraine didn't make the list after all of her hard work.
In reply to We do it for good/great… by skbull44
Victoria "F*ck the EU" Nuland and the CIA were all over the Ukrainian "coup", but of course no mention of that on "Fair and Balanced". Laura Ingram is a typical Fox News Zio-Nazi bitch, hiding behind a cross, who apparently believes her own BS, and along others like Hannity have blood on their hands.
The whole purpose of the Mueller indictment was to give the mainstream outlets something to report so idiot Americans will believe the crap put out about Russia since the Winter Olympics in Sochi and set the tone to justify a military conflict with Russia that won't end well for anyone, IMO
In reply to Democracy? Annnnnnnd it's… by SoilMyselfRotten
And Victoria Nuland Kagan is now Senior Adviser in the Donald's Department of Defense.
See ,kids,how the swamp is drained?
In reply to Victoria "F*ck the EU"… by marysimmons
Seriously, what an effed up system, totally hijacked by dual nationals.
In reply to And Victoria Nuland Kagan is… by veritas semper…
That is choice.
In reply to And Victoria Nuland Kagan is… by veritas semper…
mary, just a touch catty tonight, don't cha' think?
Zio-Nazi? How dat work?
Whole purpose of the Mueller indictments is to give the folks a show to prove that their money hasn't been wasted on a Trump collusion charge for collusion that started in 2014 when Trump was prolly out schlongin' some playmate or other..
In reply to Victoria "F*ck the EU"… by marysimmons
Election meddling "...in the interest of democracy" is an oxymoron.
Americans, on average, are too stupid to recognize the dichotomy of that statement
In reply to We do it for good/great… by skbull44
Gotta keep MIC rolling son. Our economy depends on it /s
In reply to We do it for good/great… by skbull44
When this MoFo will meet Madame Guillotine it will be for his own good.
In reply to What a piece of shit. by SWRichmond
They didu sumtin.
In reply to … by Looney
All these guys sound like 19th century Hucksters: Comey / Brennan / Clapper / Woolsley / Gates / Kerry.
You could close your eyes and visualize every one of them being in a traveling carnival show selling some magic elixir 100 years ago with a horse and a tent.
all bullshit people
In reply to … by Looney
America plays political-economic pranks
on the rest of the world for the good of the system.
It's worked out well.
In reply to It's always for the children… by skbull44
Yea like a seasoning.
In reply to It's always for the children… by skbull44
Like Oxfam.
In reply to It's always for the children… by skbull44
LOL, a Russia led by Putin, a KGB veteran, not dabbling in U.S. election meddling is inconceivable for those with half a brain. And you can bet it will be done every 4 years at a minimum with a thorough analysis afterward on the procedures, effectiveness and cost-efficiency of each media node they utilized. You can also bet the U.S. has and will continue to election meddle around the globe, only I'm not so confident the U.S. post-election analysis of each meddling effort will be as thorough as the Russians.
In reply to It's always for the children… by skbull44
I kinda wondered why they missed that one, too. I've seen that list on here before. I guess messing with Israel's elections doesn't fit the ZH narrative?
In reply to obama sent in operatives… by Stan522
Add this one to the list...
US secretly created 'Cuban Twitter' to stir unrest and undermine government
USAid started ZunZuneo, a social network built on texts, in hope it could be used to organize 'smart mobs' to trigger Cuban spring
In July 2010, Joe McSpedon, a US government official, flew to Barcelona to put the final touches on a secret plan to build a social media project aimed at undermining Cuba's communist government.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/apr/03/us-cuban-twitter-zunzuneo…
In reply to I kinda wondered why they… by Dumpster Elite
That anchor sounds like she would be a good candidate for a gender change, meat stick and tea bag.
In reply to obama sent in operatives… by Stan522
They missed post war Greece too, Albania, and a ton of others.
In reply to obama sent in operatives… by Stan522
. . . and Australia: watch The Falcon and the Snowman, if you haven't.
In reply to They missed post war Greece… by Vilfredo Pareto
Kosovo just had to go to the KLA. It was obvious to us.
In reply to They missed post war Greece… by Vilfredo Pareto