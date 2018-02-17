Former CIA Chief Admits US Meddling In Foreign Elections "For Their Own Good"

Former CIA chief James Woolsey appeared on Fox News to push the narrative of how dastardly 'dem Russkies' are in their meddling with the sacred soul of America's democracy.

Woolsey did his patriotic deep-state-duty and proclaimed the evils of "expansionist Russia" and dropped 'facts' like "Russia has a larger cyber-army than its standing army," before he moved on to China and its existential threats.

But then, beginning at around 4:30 , the real debacle of the conversation begins as Ingraham asks Woolsey,

"Have we ever tried to meddle in other countries' elections?"

Hes responds, surprisingly frankly...

"Oh probably... but it was for the good of the system..."

To which Ingraham follows up...

"We don't do that now though? We don't mess around in other people's elections?"

Prompting this extraordinary sentence from a former CIA chief...

"Well...hhhmmm, numm numm numm numm... only for a very good cause...in the interests of democracy"

So just to clarify - yes, the CIA chief admitted that Democracy-spreading 'Murica meddled in the Democratic elections of other nations "in the interests of democracy."

In case you wondered which ones he was referring to, here's a brief selection since 1948...

2016: UK (verbal intervention against Brexit)

2014: Afghanistan (effectively re-writing Afghan constitution)

2014: UK (verbal intervention against Scottish independence)

2011: Libya (providing support to overthrow Colonel Gaddafi)

2009: Honduras (ousting President Zelaya)

2006: Palestine (providing support to oust Prime Minister Haniyeh)

2005: Syria (providing support against President al-Assad)

2003: Iran (providing support against President Khatami)-

2003: Iraq (ousting of President Hussein)

2002: Venezuela (providing support to attempt an overthrow of President Chavez)

1999: Yugoslavia (removing Yugoslav forces from Kosovo)

1994: Iraq (attempted overthrow of President Hussein)

1991: Haiti (ousting President Aristide)

1991: Kuwait (removing Iraqi forces from Kuwait)

1989: Panama (ousting General Noriega)

1983: Grenada (ousting General Austin's Marxist forces)

1982: Nicaragua (providing support

1971: Chile (ousting President Allende)

1967: Indonesia (ousting President Sukarno)

1964: Brazil (ousting President Goulart)

1964: Chile (providing support against Salvador Allende)

1961: Congo (assassination of leader Lumumba)

1958: Lebanon (providing support to Christian political parties)

1954: Guatemala (ousting President Arbenz)

1953: Iran (ousting Prime Minister Mossadegh)

1953: Philippines (providing support to the President Magsaysay campaign)

1948: Italy (providing support to the Christian Democrats campaign)

(h/t @Yogi_Chan)