"He Has Her Blood On His Hands" - Father Of Florida Shooting Victim Viciously Attacked Online For Supporting Trump

Authored by Alex Thomas via SHTFplan.com,
Leftist social media users have spent the day viciously attacking the father of one of the victims of the horrific Florida school mass shooting over the fact that he wore a Trump 2020 t-shirt during an interview with a local news outlet.
That’s right, in the new America it is apparently perfectly acceptable to attack and even blame the parent of a teenager who was murdered, all because his political beliefs do not line up with the leftist orthodoxy.
Both Andrew Pollack and his wife were interviewed outside of Broward Health North hospital, hoping to hear from their daughter hours after the attack that left 17 dead and over a dozen injured. During the interview, Pollack committed the thought crime of wearing a t-shirt for his preferred presidential candidate, a fact that apparently gave leftists on twitter the cover to viciously attack him.
The attacks ranged from actually blaming Pollack himself for his own daughters death, to disgustingly claiming that they did not feel sorry for him simply because he supports Trump and presumably the NRA. Keep in mind that the anti-gun left has spent BILLIONS of dollars to push their agenda while at the same time pretending that the NRA is this all powerful group that cannot be stopped.
One user even went as far as to claim that Trump, the NRA, and all Republicans themselves were actually RESPONSIBLE for the attack itself.
Make no mistake, the following tweets are representative of a large portion of the new left which openly hates all their political opposition to the point where they simply do not care if someone's daughter was literally just murdered.
Actual responses to a man whose daughter was murdered in the Florida school massacre. Why? Because he voted for Trump. Some people are sick pic.twitter.com/9jUmHH1wFJ
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 15, 2018
How does this father that lost his daughter in a school shooting wear a NRA backed Trump shirt?? How, how??? https://t.co/GkdEMqOwIa
— Jeanette (@anti_trump_usa) February 16, 2018
Is that, no it can’t be….. no, it is…. blood on his hands.
— JohnT (@Mtbbmet) February 15, 2018
I’m unforgiveable, but it’s a little hard to feel sorry who supported this administration and its racist and its NRA supporting policies. I feel sorry for daughter,but not for him. He probably doesn’t make the connection behind his Party’s policies and what happened to his child
— Leonard James (@James36Leonard) February 15, 2018
Sorry for his daughter but wearing a shirt for a politician who will do absolutely nothing in response to his daughter’s death is very ironic.
— Mark Edwards (@MarkEdwardsATL) February 15, 2018
Trump did this. The NRA did this. Republicans did this.
— Jay Z(amora) (@Jay_MCMLXXXIX) February 16, 2018
Im glad she died. I feel bad for the others. That’s what he gets!
— Shady Jacob Facts (@ShadyJacobFact) February 15, 2018
I feel empathy for his daughter – but not him.
— Amoreena (@lilblondeduck) February 15, 2018
Additionally, the social media giants themselves (Facebook, Twitter, etc) seemingly support the vicious attacks on Pollack as they have allowed them to continue unimpeded while at the same time censoring dozens of conservatives for a variety of fake reasons.
As I noted above, this is the new America folks, where all it takes is wearing a Trump shirt to be attacked and even blamed for your own daughters murder.
* * *
ZH: One could interject that these vicious attacks are not from real left-leaning Americans, they are all Russian bots, aiming to divide our nation even further?
Comments
Bullshit.
Not showing the girl's face ... how telling.
If the kids in the school or anyone for that matter had guns, no one would have died (but honestly I do not believe anyone died anyway).
Bunch of sick fucks...
In reply to Bullshit by Grandad Grumps
Socialism Turns to Fascism - Joseph Schumpter
In reply to Bunch of sick fucks... by dilligaff
cruze was an antifa fgt.
In reply to Socialism Turns to Fascism -… by TeethVillage88s
Guns don't kill students......FBI Bureaucracy and Big Pharma kill students.
In reply to cruze was an antifa fgt. by Four chan
SSRI's. Direct your frustration and anger at the real culprits of these tragic events, the pharmaceutical industry. These kinds of events were unheard of prior to SSRI introduction into society. SSRI stated side effects point directly to them as the cause, yet no regulatory body has raised this correlation or concern. Why isn't Trump firing the head of the FDA and putting in an outsider to rid the corruption? This is Trump's chance to make a difference, end the violence and raise awareness of SSRI's causing youth to commit mass murder.
https://www.naturalnews.com/039752_mass_shootings_psychiatric_drugs_ant…
In reply to Guns don't kill students… by y3maxx
Love Trump's love....
Lib's HATE!
In reply to SSRI's. Direct your… by auricle
Hasn't there been like 18 school shootings this year? What's so special about this one? Media cycle? Needed an excuse to dump Wray?
Why doesn't any media, msm or alternative, cover or mock Q anon? Why no platform it? Maybe it's Rand Paul. We all know how you no platform him.
qanonmap.github.io
In reply to Love Trump's love… by Stan522
"in the new America it is apparently perfectly acceptable to..."
...support all sorts of things, including mass murders. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Hasn't there been like 18… by D503
You're repeating the MSM lie.... They included anything related to anything near a school as a shooting. FAKE NEWS. Go look it up instead of being a parrot.....
In reply to Hasn't there been like 18… by D503
Yea, a guy killing himself in the parking lot, two cops who accidentally discharged their guns, dindus shooting across the parking lot after dark etc. Not exactly "school shootings" in the conventional sense.
In reply to You're repeating the MSM lie… by Stan522
read between the lines of Q who posed the pharma question.
if 1 person in your household has been diag'd w/mental illness...no gunz for you.
the murder of the sherman's had everything to do w/ssri's...Teva.
go back & look at the hedge fund article & the ones that bought it.
planned execution...on several levels.
In reply to Hasn't there been like 18… by D503
We haven't heard about the other 17 because the 18 number was a lie made up and pushed by Bloomberg's gun control group through their puppets in the media:
http://reason.com/blog/2018/02/16/there-havent-been-18-school-shootings
In reply to Hasn't there been like 18… by D503
hippa.
nothing but speculation at this point.
In reply to SSRI's. Direct your… by auricle
ziohedge strikes again in its new objective of further divide and further the rubric of left vs right to divert attention from the real enemies of the people...do yourself a favor and don't react to this bull$hit...
In reply to Guns don't kill students… by y3maxx
The Baker Act allows for involuntary examination (what some call emergency or involuntary commitment). It can be initiated by judges, law enforcement officials, physicians, or mental health professionals. There must be evidence that the person:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_Mental_Health_Act
FBI BOTCHED CRUZ CASE...
Pressure on Bureau Mounts...
Deputies called to killer's home 39 times!
Investigated after cutting self on SNAPCHAT...
DEMON VOICES...
State attorney: 'Type of case death penalty designed for'...
School Building To Be Destroyed...
Brother committed to mental facility...
Anger bubbles over at funerals...
Anti-gun rally in Fort Lauderdale...
Copycat Threats, Jittery Nerves Force Shutdowns Across USA...
So really.. you have multiple failures of professionals in education, mental health, social workers, and policing at the state and federal level. This kid met every actionable criteria for the Baker Act as defined. He met the criteria for
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_Commissions_Act_of_2006
And these cocksucking liberals blame the spoon for people being fat and lazy!
They blame the gun and not the person who utilized it.
Had the mental health, social worker, cop, teacher, family, or friend had done what is either "required" under state law then this would not have happened. I worked in adolescent mental health and I know you are REQUIRED to report!
The fucking msm pisses me off as this kid has become a lightning rod and there is no real conversation on why all these agencies and so-called professional didn't do their fucking jobs!
In reply to ziohedge strikes again in… by BullyBearish
And it does appear that the Baker Act was used against Nikolas Cruz' younger brother who was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric ward or hospital before the shooting.
One wonders why the many school and police officials who knew Nikolas did have problems didn't use the same approach on him.
In reply to The Baker Act allows for… by Dilluminati
The little brother didn't get Baker Acted until yesterday. I guess since the Broward County Sheriff's Dept is up to their eyeballs in lawsuits over doing nothing about the older one, they were taking no chances on the younger one.
http://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/local/alleged-parkland-shooter-left…
In reply to And it does appear that the… by FoggyWorld
And what will modern pill pushing psychiatry do but give him SSRI's and probably make him psychotic instead of just another loser produced by loser parents, and brainwashed by leftists schools.
Focus on the mental health status of potential school shooters won't do a damn thing when the treatment makes them just as dangerous as they are with the underlying disorder.
In reply to The little brother go Baker… by Whoa Dammit
this is the tip of the iceberg. sooooooooo many fuked up mericans. our social systems are overwhelmed. our schools are trying there best to deal with these unfortunates from fuked up, drugged out parents that were kicked around and beat in their childhood. these people, that i truly feel sorry for, are the product of fuked up people. the unfortunates ending up with zero self esteem and a hate of life. so many mental issues and many are lost for good. i know of two in our family(by a marriage) that are complete worthless humans on meth, heroin or any drug that keeps them from facing reality that is an out touch thing for them to deal with.
this will happen again. no good answer from me.
In reply to And it does appear that the… by FoggyWorld
I have no answers. I don't know how to deal with the unfortunate, totally screwed up people, when by the time you get a court order to have them put in a psych ward the damage will be done. If you have an immediate problem, call the cops, but only do that if you are sure you want them dead, because that is what will happen.
We live in a completely sick society...and the symptoms are showing more and more everyday.
In reply to this is the tip of the… by new game
Yes. I know 2 couples, one in their 60s one in their late 70s raising a grandchild of a drug addicted daughter. Middle class whites.
In reply to this is the tip of the… by new game
Well, that's psychiatry for ya. They are the institutions, the psy ops, the media. Since they have no definition for sanity how can they have any standard for behavior? However it is because of this very reason they can't act to intervene beforehand. They all stand around with thumbs up their assess telling you how to behave, selling you every piece of destruction from homosexuality (all the top brass are fags for a reason) to the benefits of nuclear waste by omission. Sane people stay so because he/she can properly evaluate information. To sell something, critical other-data is omitted. BAN WEAPONS is the "solution" to the kid who was driven into madness by the very people trusted with making him a good little goy.
In reply to The Baker Act allows for… by Dilluminati
How dare you call him kid,,, He could vote, drive, legally buy a fire-arm,,, He was a whack job, if the story holds up, adult,,, If I can legally be recruited by my .gov, to go kill sand brown people,,, I am an adult,,, But I still can't buy a beer,,,,,,,,,,,,,
In reply to The Baker Act allows for… by Dilluminati
Baker Act is Florida law, not federal law.
In reply to The Baker Act allows for… by Dilluminati
Shouldn't you be jumping on #Shitter and telling Hillary dead enders to STFU?
In reply to ziohedge strikes again in… by BullyBearish
Left vs right is not a rubric any more than hot vs. cold or dark vs. light are rubrics. They are all very real extremes located on different spectra. Left vs. right are extremes on the political spectrum.
The only place where right vs. left doesn't exist is Utopia. And only the leftists live there.
In reply to ziohedge strikes again in… by BullyBearish
Everyone who downvoted, "No I must go along with my cognitive dissonance and react to this bullshit only meant to distract me from the banker cock lodged up my asshole."
In reply to ziohedge strikes again in… by BullyBearish
Guns do kill students! They killed millions of students in the godless governments that took away civilian gun ownership. That is just what these gun grabbers want! A godless government with no legal civilian gun ownership. That worked out so well in the last 100 years now didn’t it!
In reply to Guns don't kill students… by y3maxx
A Carnival cruise in the South Pacific descended into violent anarchy
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/a-carnival-cruise-in-the-south-pac…
Speaking of students and teens. This "extended family" group of Australian teens turned the ship into a boxing ring. If you look at their interviews, they look very much like Australian dreamers; namely, kids of newly arrived peeples from afar.
In reply to Guns do kill students! They… by ScratInTheHat
Illegal immigrant’s grandson. Anchor baby DACA
In reply to cruze was an antifa fgt. by Four chan
Illegal immigrant’s grandson. Anchor baby DACA
In reply to cruze was an antifa fgt. by Four chan
So much for "love trumps hate"
In reply to Socialism Turns to Fascism -… by TeethVillage88s
The side that preaches tolerance once again shows that they are the least tolerant among us
In reply to So much for love "trumps… by manofthenorth
They are also providing an example of the breakdown of decency, not because of political chatter about a politician—because that man’s loved one just died in a heinous way. You have to wonder if they are just trolls with fake avatars.
In reply to The side that preaches… by carni
Well, the one guy (identifiable as real, Leonard James) shut his down after basically admitting to being indoctrinated by 24/7 nuuuz.
In reply to They are also providing an… by Endgame Napoleon
They every right, no matter how repulsive, vile, & disgusting the comments, posts, texts or emails, tweets to express their freedom of speech & opinion as per our Freedoms Protected Under the United States Constitution.
They just do not want opposing ideas, views & opinions opposing theirs having those same Freedoms & Protections.
Ahd, apparently these groups have absolutely no problem inciting or using violence to achieve their Statist goals. Remember, their not “Liberal”in the terms of what the Classic definition of Liberalism was.
In reply to The side that preaches… by carni
The tolerance they preach is you tolerating and putting up with their shit. Most of which involves not tolerating you at all.
In reply to The side that preaches… by carni
So much for making America safe again.
Fucking zombie follower.
In reply to So much for love "trumps… by manofthenorth
America is safe when Americans make themselves safe.
After looking at the long list of government failures in just this one instance, how could ANYONE look to MOAR government as making anyone safer?
Disarm ourselves? Sure. Sounds REAL smart. How many lives did the government save this time?
In reply to So much for making America… by Simplifiedfrisbee
You stupid antiquated moron.
With your logic then every student should have Ar-15s, gas masks, and bullet proof hummers.
Do your blood line a favor and shut the fuck up.
In reply to America is safe when… by Oldwood
And you keep hugging on your Mammy's knee. There is no mystery why these shootings keep happening at gun free zones.
At least my antiquity gives me a little perspective. I too used to think I knew it all based on my indoctrination.
Outlawing guns because our society is sick and broken sounds EXACTLY like a government IMPOSED solution.
Thanks for nothing.
In reply to You stupid antiquated moron… by Simplifiedfrisbee
This is Obama's legacy. I can't image 9 years ago people saying that a father deserves to have his daughter die because of what's written on his t-shirt.
Thanks Obama.
In reply to Socialism Turns to Fascism -… by TeethVillage88s
You can blame that kid for his murderous, evil actions, but you cannot blame any one person for the overall social atmosphere in this country—from the workplaces, to the schools, to the internet.
In reply to This is Obama's legacy. I… by duo
This is complacency's legacy.
In reply to This is Obama's legacy. I… by duo
Like it or not, WE ARE US.
This is our world and the actions of it's constituents defines "us" collectively.
If you can't see the growing hostility inside our own society, you are blind.
It is all reactionary to what we believe to be reality. People are becoming more and more hostile to gays, minorities, Hispanics, etc, as a direct response to their own aggressive attitudes engendered by the left. Conservatives now see themselves threatened. Escalation is upon us.
What has happened is the progressives have swung the doors open to everything while preaching tolerance and multiculturalism......an in general, an intolerance to any view that they see as intolerant. They have built a bomb here where ultimately there is no right or wrong, as THAT is a perception that in a cohesive society would be relatively shared and uniform, but in ours is anything but.
Humans are NOT tolerant of much, especially when resources shrink and a sense of entitlement is promoted.
Look at a society like Venezuela, that has been indoctrinated into the idea of entitlement and now finds it's self at each other's throats tying to pry it from dying hands.
The ONLY thing that sustains a society is commonality, shared values and beliefs. The cost of the "diversity" imposed on our society can only be sustained as long as prosperity or it's illusion can exist.
That illusion is failing and we will find ourselves at each other's necks before long. When we see things as centrist and common sense as most of Trump's proposals being rejected as extremist....things considered liberal just a few years back, we know we are on the verge.
As I posted last night, when relatively conservative gay men are telling me they fear for their safety, I grasp the reality of our circumstance. It's going to blow.
In reply to This is Obama's legacy. I… by duo
it's simply the same policy carried forward & the actions prove it.
the "alleged" shooter was wearing a maga hat too which blows your stink'n think'n.
it's all staged.
get over right/left. they're the same.
In reply to This is Obama's legacy. I… by duo
Scarecrow tuna bitches on ABC mock V-P Pence for his Christian faith. It's mighty ugly out there.
In reply to This is Obama's legacy. I… by duo
TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) strikes again.
"You know you are over the target when you start taking flak"
In reply to Bunch of sick fucks... by dilligaff
Armed guards/teachers/national guard/cops all of the above in the schools Monday.
The schools have become too big a target for nut jobs.
In reply to Bunch of sick fucks... by dilligaff