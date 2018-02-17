Mueller Hits Manafort With New Bank Fraud Claim Over "Doctored" Paperwork

Days after learning that former Donald Trump campaign aide and longtime Paul Manafort business partner Rick Gates may have been flipped by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a Tuesday court filing released on Friday reveals that Manafort now stands accused of "a series of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies" in order to secure a mortgage on one of his properties.
The revelation emerged amid legal wrangling over Manafort's $10 million bail package, for which prosecutors say Manafort's real estate pledges are insufficient in light of recent developments.
[T]he proposed package is deficient in the government’s view, in light of additional criminal conduct that we have learned since the Court’s initial bail determination," reads the court filing. "That criminal conduct includes a series of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies."
The filing offers one example in which Manafort provided Federal Savings Bank with "doctored profit and loss statements" for 2015 and 2016, overstating the income of his lobbying firm, DMP International "by millions of dollars" to secure a $9 million mortgage on a Fairfax, Virginia property pledged against his $10 million bail.
Of note, the filing specifically reads "bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies," suggesting multiple people were involved in the alleged criminal conduct.
The Wall Street Journal reported last year that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office was investigating various loans that Manafort obtained for various real estate transactions - including mortgages issued by Federal Savings Bank.
Manafort has been under house arrest at his Alexandria, VA condominium since his October indictment along with Rick Gates. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson has yet to set a trial date in the case, however she suggested last month that September or October might work.
Last October Manafort pleaded not guilty to eight counts of money laundering and failing to register foreign lobbying and other business, while Gates pleaded guilty to nine counts in the same case.
Flipped Gates?
Perhaps one of those individuals involved in the alleged bank fraud was none other than Rick Gates, Manafort's longtime business partner and a former Trump campaign aide who recently dumped his legal team in exchange for a attorney Tom Green - a senior counsel with Sidley Austin known for specializing in plea deals who has known Robert Mueller personally for years.
Three lawyers representing Trump associate Rick Gates in money-laundering case against him have asked to be dropped from the case. Meanwhile, Tom Green, a lawyer known for hammering out plea deals, stays on as counsel for Gates.— Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) February 1, 2018
Two weeks later, CNN reports that Gates is about to flip on Manafort.
Gates has already spoken to Mueller's team about his case and has been in plea negotiations for about a month. He's had what criminal lawyers call a "Queen for a Day" interview, in which a defendant answers any questions from the prosecutors' team, including about his own case and other potential criminal activity he witnessed.
Once a plea deal is in place, Gates would become the third known cooperator in Mueller's sprawling probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It would also increase the pressure to cooperate on Gates' co-defendant Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, who has pleaded not guilty to Mueller's indictment and is preparing for a trial on alleged financial crimes unrelated to the campaign. Gates pleaded not guilty on October 30 alongside Manafort.
"Nobody (who's charged) goes in to provide incriminating information to the government unless it's part of plea negotiations," said a criminal defense attorney who represents a witness in the case. In a Queen for a Day interview, a defendant can typically admit to crimes with little additional consequences, unless he or she lies. -CNN
As we noted on Thursday, Gates probably didn't work close enough with Trump to have direct knowledge of misdeeds, but Gates could be valuable in pressuring Manafort to roll on his former boss. Gates' deal will likely be announced in the coming days, and could also coincide with the filing of new, tax related charges that could increase the amount of prison time he could face. Right now, he's facing up to 10 years.
Read the new Manafort filing below:
Comments
Another Day of Electronic Warfare on Truth & the People
Yes. Very Good.
In reply to Another Day of Electronic… by davatankool
Fucking snore.
If they try and take down Trump on something as seemingly small as doctoring paperwork there will be a nationwide revolt. And the electorate will realise it has to put some kind of militia warlord in the Whitehouse to fix the widespread corruption in Washington.
Deliver cold hard evidence of Putin and Trump working hand in glove or stop pissing our money away on a witch hunt and let OUR ELECTED OFFICIALS DO WHAT WE ELECTED THEM TO TO DO.
The American people know Trump has a closet full of skeletons... WE ELECTED HIM ANYWAY.
In reply to Yes. Very Good. by TeethVillage88s
sessions you asshole - fire this motherfucker!
In reply to Fucking snore… by Occident Mortal
MUELLER SHOULD HAVE BEEN FIRED and all charges against anyone dismissed with prejudice
100% tainted and ILLEGAL at this point
In reply to sessions you asshole - fire… by bigkahuna
I think I thought I saw him J-walking once somewhere.., if that will help your case.
In reply to MUELLER SHOULD HAVE BEEN… by sabaj49
I thought the Mueller investigation was supposed to be focused on Russian collusion with the Trump Campaign? Why do we continue spend tens of millions of dollars on this complete farce?
In reply to I think I thought I saw him… by gmrpeabody
Mueller and his investigators need to be transferred to the Ministry of Silly (Perp) Walks.
Monty Python sketch linked below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZlBUglE6Hc
In reply to I thought the Mueller… by philipat
Mueller is behaving increasingly like an angry three-year-old with a straight razor
In reply to Mueller and his… by Whoa Dammit
Mueller is a disgrace to the human race and is trying to convince anyone he has any value. The libtards are still buying his shit.
In reply to Mueller is behaving… by Buckaroo Banzai
I’m I the only one sick and tired of the absolute, complete, open in our Faces
Tyrannical Lawlessness
by the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Political Class?
In reply to Mueller is behaving… by Buckaroo Banzai
I thought it was about Russia colluding with Trump ... to HACK the election.
I happened to be in the DMV waiting room yesterday when the Mueller indictments came on the news. I was floored by how many people in that misinformed crowd of numbskulls believed that Russians hacked the voting machines. I was such a tiny minority in knowing the truth that I was cowed into keeping my trap shut.
In reply to I thought the Mueller… by philipat
Yep. And when you saw him J-walking there were probably 200 people doing the exact same thing.
It's impossible for a kid being brought up today not to look around and easily deduce that you will be selectively punished by the system not for what you do, but because certain people don't like you.
Imagine the psychology of an entire populace raised on that reality.
In reply to I think I thought I saw him… by gmrpeabody
Trump could have gotten rid of Mueller, and Sessions, and others, but did not.
Out of fear, out of mixed conflict of interests (he damn sure is not loyal to his friends is he) due to being a false hope (remember we found out this week on ZH that Trump IS a jew).
Trump is playing you people.
In reply to MUELLER SHOULD HAVE BEEN… by sabaj49
gee, if they investigate hillary they could put her away for 8 gazillion years.
In reply to sessions you asshole - fire… by bigkahuna
No. I hear it's all about "intent." Manafort "intended" to cross the people with power. Hillary "intended" to help the people with power.
You and I? We'd get a gazillion years apiece. Hillary? She's already built up a gazillion years worth of "good behavior" credits.
In reply to and hillary didn't even… by rccalhoun
Also the Mueller investigation is Pandora’s box for the CIA.
Expect multiple legal actions around the world over the next 15-20 years with the USA in the dock for influencing elections and installing puppet regimes.
Ultimately this is what will come to threaten USD hegemony.
In reply to sessions you asshole - fire… by bigkahuna
Sooo, ummm, Mueller...I'm not seeing the words "Russia" or "collusion" or "election" here per your assigned mandate to uncover.
This is it? Bank fraud?
Don't they have a criminal division within the FBI that takes care of this sort of thing or are they to busy covering their asses for submitting faked evidence to a FISA court and ignoring school shooters who say they are going to shoot up a school and then doing it?
In reply to sessions you asshole - fire… by bigkahuna
Next up... A Russian immigrant who overstated his income to get a loan on his Brighton Beach rowhouse.
Obvious ties to Putin and Trump.
In reply to Sooo, ummm, Mueller...I'm… by nmewn
Now I'm afraid. I might have "doctored" my income statements 15 years ago to secure my mortgage. DAMN!
I'm obviously a fraud.
It is hilarious to even think of this scenario given the trillions these thieves walked away with in our "financial collapse", especially when this guy is cornered in a contrived "investigation" and fudges his numbers to secure BAIL.
This criminal "justice system" is simply a transparent weapon of the State.
In reply to Sooo, ummm, Mueller...I'm… by nmewn
Biggest Witch Hunt since Salem.
Mueller is a Crooked Cop working for the Deep State.
Meanwhile, the corrupt FBI/DOJ turn their back as the real guilty (Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Clinton etc.) walk scot-free.
BANANA. REPUBLIC.
In reply to sessions you asshole - fire… by bigkahuna
Well ... I am in favor of holding everybody accountable.
Operative word is EVERYBODY
In reply to Fucking snore… by Occident Mortal
OANN's "Who Killed Seth Rich?" is on Vimeo. They used to periodically show it on their TV network but I don't think they've ever had it on their site or youtoob channel.
All of these things are being ignored by everybody up there in DC. Why aren't the reds in congress bringing this up?
https://vimeo.com/249316387
In reply to Well ... I am in favor of… by ArkansasAngie
Because they are afraid, and after all, they don't care nearly as much about justice as they do winning.
Progressives are SHOWING them/us the consequences of directly challenging them. Personal destruction on ALL levels including families. Look at what they are doing to Trump and the fact that EVERYONE knows what happened to Seth Rich is all the warning they need.
Republicans have laid more than ample proof of Progressive crimes....and what do they see? How many of us are risking our lives, fortunes and families to pursue this? Republicans has understood the paradigm here for decades. The media will enable all of their misdeeds (CRIMES) and will continue to do so.
Plus, progressives OWN the justice system. Sessions is not in hiding because he wants to....he jumped into this swamp before realizing exactly how deep and vast it is. Trump has been the only one to actually fight back and we see what he gets. No one else is signing up for that, and those who foolishly did are being made an example of.
Progressives are going down the list and DESTROYING each one. They are guaranteeing that NO ONE will stand at Trump's side when he thinks of running again (assuming he makes it that far).
If WE allow this to stand, it is OUR failing, not Trump's nor any other conservative battling the swamp. We can denigrate them for capitulating to the swamp, but it is US who have capitulated by setting in our safe space typing madly in anonymity.
In reply to OANN's "Who Killed Seth Rich… by chunga
Any ideas on what we should do? That's not my junk btw.
In reply to Because they are afraid, and… by Oldwood
I collect junk.
We have to say what we think to people we KNOW disagree...transparently.
Expressing ourselves without risk is weakness that "they" capitalize on. You don't see progressives fearfully hiding their identities. They are flaming, and we are hiding. When we can hate our representatives because they are in self preservation when we are hiding, WHO is the hypocrite?
And down votes don't mean shit without rebuttal. Thanks for yours.
In reply to Any ideas on what we should… by chunga
Truly, this is easy picking for anyone looking for dirt on the ruling caste of society...all of them.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Yes. Very Good. by TeethVillage88s
See above.
In reply to Another Day of Electronic… by davatankool
"If they try and take down Trump on something as seemingly small as doctoring paperwork there will be a nationwide revolt."
Ha, no. Have you looked around in walmart lately?
How about Mueller hitting the FED and Golem Sachs with claims of bank fraud and doctored paperwork.
In reply to Fucking snore… by Occident Mortal
Why would they attack their allies?
"Justice" is a weapon, open carry now.
In reply to "If they try and take down… by D.T.Barnum
Everyone click and read the link posted by davatankool above. Most important link of the year, best to absorb and read through the maps, especially the one at the bottom!
In reply to Another Day of Electronic… by davatankool
Didn't the term "liar loan" get coined during Mueller's watch?
In reply to Another Day of Electronic… by davatankool
Everyone is fair game now for Mueller.
The FBI was at my house Thursday.
Said they were part of the Mueller investigation.
The agents and the SWAT team wanted to look at my mattresses to see if I had torn off the tags.
They didn't have a warrant so I told them to fuck off.
In reply to Everyone if fair game now… by junction
18 years ago I read War and Peace by a Russian novelist.
Do I need a lawyer?
In reply to The FBI was at my house… by grunk
Not if you brought it to the FISA Court.
You're in the clear.
In reply to I read War and Peace the… by Never One Roach
You need a team of lawyers. "War and Peace" is too long a book to be read by just one lawyer.
In reply to I read War and Peace the… by Never One Roach
So after Dot Com Fraud on IPOs, Savings and Loan Crisis, RTC, 5000 Executives Prosecuted in S&L Crisis, and Waivers in 2008 under Meuller for Global Financial Crisis... the Regulators still failled,,... AGAIN?
- Or is this a Bank that should bear all the blame for incomplete paperwork?
Ask yourself, be honest, does anyone really give a shit about this investigation?
Not one fuck is given...
In reply to Ask yourself, be honest,… by Chippewa Partners
So he is investigating bank fraud? I thought it was Russian collusion....lol.
When you're fishing, you take what you can get.
In reply to So he is investigating bank… by Quantify
If a crime has been committed then let due process take its course. If the crime is a fabrication of the procedural process designed to entrap the suspect then let him go. To me this is like writing traffic tickets in the middle of a gang war. The real malefactors continue to be ignored while the trivial is pursued to the fullest extent of the witch hunt process.
Politics 24/7. All US Institutions are Corrupt... even marriage.
In reply to If a crime has been… by Cloud9.5
You know this is bullshit when they have this guy post a 10 million dollar bond for a fucking bank fraud case while Hillary is skating around free on provable espionage and sedition charges. Not sure what selling out the natural resources of the US would constitute but she's guilty of that as well. Mueller is going down hard for looking the other way as FBI director on a confirmed reliable source that told him that Russia was bribing US officials to look the other way when approving the sale of Uranium.
In reply to If a crime has been… by Cloud9.5
How sickeningly ironic that Mueller is charging Manafort with falsifying documents, when it seems that is exactly what the FBI has done in order to get illegal surveillance warrants on Manafort and the rest of the Trump campaign.
2008 Global Financial Crisis too place under Robert Meuller's Watch... that is how corrupt this guy is.
In reply to How sickeningly ironic that… by navy62802
Courts have ruled that peasants can go to prison for lying to the FBI (under 18 U.S.C. Section 1001) but the FBI has a God- given right to lie to peasants. Or, more correctly, a Satan-given right.
In reply to How sickeningly ironic that… by navy62802
McCabe:
In reply to Courts have ruled that… by junction
Yo! Mueller! Don’t forget to investigate his parking tickets.