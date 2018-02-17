Only 73% OF Americans Are "Likely To Adhere To The Law"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/18/2018 - 21:20

Many factors influence how effectively a government is able to uphold the rule of law and some of them include access to courts, lack of corruption, effective policing and institutional competence.

While some governments are able to combine these efficiently, resulting in strong adherence to the law, Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that others tend to struggle.

Research from The World Justice Project measured rule of law adherence in 113 countries around the world, focusing on eight factors: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice, and criminal justice.

Infographic: Where People Are Most & Least Likely To Adhere To The Law | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Since 2016, 34 percent of countries saw their rule of law decline, 20 percent improved and 37 percent stayed the same.

Western Europe dominates the top of the ranking with Scandinavia first in the world for adherence to the law. Denmark and Norway were top with a score of 0.89, followed by Finland and Sweden with 0.87 and 0.86 respectively.

Outside Europe, New Zealand, Canada and Australia also made the top-10 while the U.S. came 19th with a score of 0.73.

Venezuela is rock bottom of the ranking with a score of 0.29. The bottom-five is rounded off by Cambodia, Afghanistan, Egypt and Cameroon. Since 2016, The Philippines was the biggest mover, falling 19 places to 88th.

The biggest improvers were Burkina Faso, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka with each nation moving up nine positions since the last edition of the index was published.

Tags
Politics
Business Support Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
CheapBastard booboo Sun, 02/18/2018 - 23:14 Permalink

Oprah says doesn't matter what the law is.

 

Only what your "own truth" is.

So, for example, Weinstein's "own truth"was molesting and raping.

That's ok, according to Oprah, because that's his "own truth."

Basically Oprah says doesn't matter what the objective laws are, you only have to do what you feel is right. So Weinstein felt he right in raping all those women.

Crazy batshit stuff. I hope she runs for POTUS; she'll be eaten alive.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
dirty fingernails scaleindependent Sun, 02/18/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

No shit. It irritates me to no end that so many here seem to pretend everything was hunky dory before Obama. Politically retarded to the same extreme as anyone who defends Hillary. It's like the right are Rip Van Winkle and like W never happened, or Clinton (they'll admit that one), or HW, or Reagan, or or or on and on back. Sure we hit new lows under Obama, just like we did with everybody before him. I'm not trying to excuse his actions (there is no excuse), but to give a little perspective. How the fuck does anyone think they can sort this shit out if they can't even grasp 17 years of history?

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Overfed Sun, 02/18/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

It's appalling to me that the compliance rate in the US is that high. We used to be a defiant people. Furthermore, what does mindless obedience have to do with justice or right and wrong?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
Jethro DollarMenu Sun, 02/18/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

One leads to another (in its own way).  Fact is, we aren't a homegeneous culture, adhering to a common background and set of laws any longer.  No common history (it is scholastocally demonized and marginalized now).  No common cultural tenants.  The things that worked (western European cultural values), are ridiculed, besmirched, and tossed aside in favor of third-world, tribal populism.  "Rich and vibrant cultures", etc. 

But, I guess thats OK.  When the Saxon begins to hate, things dont usually pan out well for the tribal shitheads.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Xena fobe Jethro Sun, 02/18/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

Excellent observation.  New cultural groups take disputes to court and win by claiming existing law or local codes violate their cultural norms. So we end up the balkanized states of America.  Which simply equates to loss of territory to foreign settlers who never had any intention of becoming Americans.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
RichardParker Jethro Sun, 02/18/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

None of this is by accident.  Homogeneous populations are much easier organize against TPTB.  Can't have that, now can we?

The things that worked (western European cultural values), are ridiculed, besmirched, and tossed aside in favor of third-world, tribal populism...

You forgot to mention diversity.  It's much easier to control the people when you constantly divide them and dilute the culture. 

A giant fucking Tower of Babel (all by design).  LOL

Muhamed Ali told it how it was (when it came to diversity, among other things).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AewUuPlmmS0

 

 

 

 

 