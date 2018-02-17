Rand Paul: Is Our Military Budget Too Small, Or Is Our Mission Too Large?

Authored by Rand Paul, op-ed via Breitbart.com,
Is our military budget too small, or is our mission too large? Since 2001, the U.S. military budget has more than doubled in nominal terms and grown over 37% accounting for inflation. The U.S. spends more than the next eight countries combined.
It’s really hard to argue that our military is underfunded, so perhaps our mission has grown too large. That mission includes being currently involved in combat operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Niger, Libya, and Yemen. We have troops in over 50 of 54 African countries. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have cost over a trillion dollars and lasted for over 15 years.
Unfortunately, none of these wars have been authorized by Congress, and Afghanistan and Iraq have gone far beyond their original authorizations. And when all combined, these wars are draining our treasury. A country can only remain strong as long as it remains solvent.
In Afghanistan, we spend about $50 billion each year. Where does the money go? For troops and weapons, of course, but billions have also been spent on roads, bridges, and schools for Afghanistan. Seems a shame that bridges, roads, and schools crumble here while we persist in nation-building abroad. Maybe it’s time to do some nation-building at home.
Don’t get me wrong. I supported going after the jihadists who attacked us on 9/11. But that mission is long past over. We killed the plotters and their supporters. The question we need to ask is, “When will the Afghanis be able to defend themselves?”
Most conservatives believe welfare should be temporary, and that ultimately the able-bodied must stand on their own. Foreign assistance is no different. If the U.S. coddles and comforts and does all the fighting, the Afghanis will never become self-sufficient. People argue that the Taliban will take over Afghanistan. Not if the Afghanis stand and fight. We’ve given them 15 years of training and billions of dollars of the most sophisticated weapons known to man. Surely, the time for them to step up and fight is now.
Is it worth one more American life to try to build a nation for people unwilling to fight for their own country?
The recent 21% increase in the military budget will buy a lot of weapons, but it won’t win the war in Afghanistan. President Obama already tried that. Obama increased our troops to around 100,000, and, sure enough, the Taliban ran and bided their time for the inevitable troop withdrawals.
The Taliban now controls a sizeable area of Afghanistan. I just can’t, in good conscience, ask our soldiers to go back to Afghanistan to take back the same villages they’ve taken twice, first in 2002 and then again in 2010.
Candidate Trump wisely ran on a platform that the Iraq War was a mistake. But President Trump is surrounded by Generals who’ve never seen a war that they believe cannot be won. And so the wars continue.
My hope is that President Trump will remember Candidate Trump and tell the Generals who surround him: “Enough is enough. I’m bringing the boys home.”
“I just can’t, in good conscience,”
a US senator with a conscience?
thats a new species!
An apple doesn't fall far from the tree (RON) and Rand's about as good as it get in a Sea of Shit coming out of the US.
In reply to “I just can’t, in good… by Big Creek Rising
Ron, the WARS continue, not because of the generals, but because Israhell wants them to go on.

They're the DESTROYERS of the WORLD.
They're the DESTROYERS of the WORLD.
Fuck you, Rand, for all your lies and distortions, you corrupt POS:
In reply to Ron by stizazz
The increasing aggressive rate of Chinese territorial expansion means war is on the horizon. A war on the Chinese border, an East India annexation, Taiwan invasion, South China sea invasion, will be a national emergency.
Congress will order a national defense emergency mobilization draft.
There is no other way to meet the commitments of an East Europe NATO shield, a Middle East and Afghanistan requirement, and China moving against targets in the Asia Pacific because of the Chinese perception the Americans are weaker and the Chinese are stronger. There's going to be war.
All under 35 years of age and above 18 years of age will be subject to the draft. The troop requirements for a global WWIII will require over 20 million US draftees.
In reply to . by NiggaPleeze
Those troops will all be slaughtered. China will just build a vast army of robots to kill all the US soldiers being shipped over there. China has about half of the world's industrial capacity, they will simply convert from making toasters to making robots and missiles. And if US tries to use nukes, China will nuke the US and destroy it too.
Sorry, I do not see US beating China in Asia in a conventional war. US will get its ass handed to it. US cannot even defeat Taliban after 17 years.
In reply to The increasing aggressive… by MK ULTRA Alpha
What's your nationality? and age? the draft? it's inevitable.
A defeat for the Chinese in the Taiwan strait would be devastating.
A serious China India war would have serious global impact.
Chinese invasion schemes in the South China Sea is a threat to Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesian and many others.
Then the remote Japanese islands encroachment axis.
All four regions are under Chinese threat. I guess these peoples are just suppose to lay down and be run over by Chinese military expansion. It is these nations who are frantically building up because of China.
And by the way, I didn't rate your post a down vote, I only used your post to enter the overall discussion, nothing I wrote had anything to do with you, unless you're of draft age or you're an anti-American foreigner. So please take the anti-American slant down the road, we're winning.
In reply to The troop requirements for a… by NiggaPleeze
I'm American but realize the government is my enemy as it has been usurped by traitors and criminals, mainly the ((tribal mafia)). I would never join the military, draft or not, I would rather fight the traitors in Washington and New York than the Chinese, who have done me no harm, even if they build an island in the South China Sea, whereas the traitors in Washington are oppressing me and stealing from me year after year. I know my enemies, and don't need greedy, scurrilous traitors to order me to kill someone halfway across the planet.
China will not be defeated in the Taiwan Strait. You are dreaming.
LOL, China is a little kitten compared to the brutal, mass-murdering American military. China has built a few islands, US has thousands of bases spread across the planet and is occupying and bombing numerous countries.
US is set to fight wars against Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey ... who else can we add to the list? Anybody with a brain hates the US, apart from the sycophants. US is a rogue state of death and destruction. See above re: the treasonous scum who made us into the Evil Empire (the same treasonous scum that had previously made Russia into the Evil Empire, but even Russia's Empire was not as Evil as is that of the US today).
In reply to What's your nationality? and… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Karzai has become extremely disillusioned with his American friends but he never explained why. How many were Egyptians of the 9/11 guys? Egypt still gets paid, not smashed.
Meanwhile, on today's Munich 'security' conference they are itching to bring war to someone else's street yet again, Iran. They also blah-blah against Russia and China. Buy the green ink in bulk - more Dollars to print. Alternatively, you can stop enlisting, then they run out of personnel and the war expenses will shrink.
In reply to . by NiggaPleeze
Agree, WTFUD, it just that the loudest media hogs in congress are all amoral whores, so it's sometimes hard to mentally accommodate a cogent, well reasoned (and I believe sincere) position coming out of the Capitol when there's really nothing to personally gain for the author.

refreshing, though, isn't it.
refreshing, though, isn’t it.
Although I thoroughly admire the Good Doctor; Rand is not his daddy.
Although I thoroughly admire the Good Doctor; Rand is not his daddy.
Yep.
Yep.
In reply to Although I thoroughly admire… by Kokulakai
WTF with the down votes? This cat is spot on!
WTF with the down votes? This cat is spot on!
In reply to Oh, did Paul want Israel &… by helloimjohnnycat
Thank you.
I hope more people will take time to read.
If a person wants Trump, Clinton, & Russians, enjoy the daily deluge.
I thought everyone else that matters knew the Truth is hidden.
But it is there to be found.
In reply to WTF with the down votes?… by Westcoastliberal
I wonder if Rome ever contemplated this issue.
Well with 7.4 billion people on the planet and increasing and resources becoming more strained daily, how bad do you want your electricity, your grocery stores and your Super Walmart's.
Sure, sure they did ..
They simply devalued their currency and continued shaking down the plebians ,,
You know, just like modern times ..
In reply to I wonder if Rome ever… by Quantify
They couldn't print money. The U.S. guarantees trade across the oceans, which supplies food, minerals and trade goods to over 200 countries. Who do you trust to do that? Russia? China? The E.U. that essentially barely has a Navy?
In reply to Sure, sure they did … by Giant Meteor
Its a fair point.
Perhaps it's high time for the EU to buy some big boy pants and stand as "a nation". Where each "state of the EU" increases taxation on its citizens to afford these new big boy pants is of no concern to me.
They certainly weren't concerned about my level of taxation in affording the comfort they had become accustomed to ;-)
In reply to They couldn't print money… by Quantify
The more I've considered this issue, the more I've come to realize that TPTB have intentionally allowed the EU and other NATO countries to underfund their own military apparatus, so that they remain good vassals of the US. It is the price of hegemony as our good friend PCR would say. I may even go along with that idea if US hegemony had anything to do with benefiting the average American, but the fact is that it is for the benefit of globalist corporations and oligarchs, not for LTER Six pack.
In reply to Its a fair point… by nmewn
its required to protect the jobs leaving America!
In reply to They couldn't print money… by Quantify
The Romans inflated their money supply by decreasing the silver content of their specie.

Sound familiar?
Sound familiar?
In reply to They couldn't print money… by Quantify
Hold on, I'll have an answer for you shortly, just as soon as your transmission has been completely run through the secret decoder.
Sir, we've just finished decoding the transmission.
The elephant in the room that the burn-it-down brigade on ZH misses entirely. I live an insanely comfy lifestyle here in the center of empire, and as a single dad have been able to arrange things so I'm with my kids most of the time and make plenty of $$$. Any major shifts in anything whatsoever and that all goes to hell. I'm not gunning for change.
In reply to I wonder if Rome ever… by Quantify
What makes you think you'd be any less comfortable if you were in the middle of a well protected US nation that no one is going to attack vs. being in the middle of an empire? Do you believe you personally benefit from the empire itself?
In reply to The elephant in the room… by crossroaddemon
You know and I know there wouldn't be a smooth transition to that. It would be a difficult change and upheaval, and in the near-to-medium term all of our lives would get much, much harder. And in the aftermath we'd all be starting from scratch. Fuck that, I'm a 44 year old man raising three kids by my onesie.
In reply to What makes you think you'd… by LetThemEatRand
I would take A different view. It seems to me Afghanistan and iraq were selected because of their benefit to the American empire. Perhaps there was some benefit to the American people debating the idea that not everyone in the world, especially the arab muslims are capable of democracy, representation, A civilization of tolerance, equality and peaceful coexistence. That is beneficial in itself, but I don't think it was the dominant motivation compared to containing china with bases in Afghanistan, and either weakening sunni islam, to motivate the gulf states and Israel to terms that benefit the American empire, or destabilizing the entire middle east to increase terrorism and allow the implementation of A more police state in America, Europe and Israel. Perhaps the sunnis were motivated to submitting to Israel's terms by destabilizing Iraq. Nation building frightens the majority of the American people, who's minds are limited to conversations about mullatos and blacks being equal or not, which will not concern the billionaires who control the American empire and use racism as A remote control to get rid of rights when they want or increasing racial violence, justifying an economic downturn so the rich don't have to pay the American people as much without having to admit it. In G-d I trust.
In reply to Hmmmm, another trick… by Giant Meteor
Well yes, yes of course. In fiat we trust, all other's pay in blood ..
"Afghanistan’s estimated $3 trillion worth of unexploited minerals, Chinese companies have acquired rights to extract vast quantities of copper and coal and snapped up the first oil exploration concessions granted to foreigners in decades. China is also eyeing extensive deposits of lithium, uses of which range from batteries to nuclear components."
"The Chinese are also investing in hydropower, agriculture and construction. A direct road link to China across the remote 76-kilometer border between the two countries is in progress. (New Delhi Times, July 18, 2015)"
It's always about the benjamins, the nutty yahoos of resource extraction.
All wars are bankers war ..
The money changers, usual suspects ..
And while I do not claim to be a geopolitical chess master, it seems to me a lot of common, ordinary folks, just wanting to live, become mere fuel to the hell fire, at the behest of some very corrupt men, who give two shits about any of that sentimentality.
Terrorism. or more to the point, the "WAR" on terrorism, has always been a ruse. Especially in light of the fact that the US supports and TRAINS the terrorists, which has a long and sordid history as such, unknown to a great many of the unwashed masses. These operations were/are simply smash and grab plays, for the bankster boys and their lackeys, wherein life is sold cheaply, for big rewards ..
In reply to I would take A different… by LightBulb18
Nice deflection on casting blame back on those country.
You mean killing millions of brown people for the last 20 years and making it seem like you're doing them a favor?
To not even track and acknowledge the civilian deaths is all you need to know this is a farce to keep the money rolling for more weapons of mass destruction or to control whatever resource is there.
If this ignorant ass has to wonder about that then he's part of the problem!
Perhaps you don't understand rhetorical questions. Yes, he knows this. He wants other people to answer the obvious.
In reply to Nice deflection on casting… by yellowsub
Just when you've given up on any hope that the US Government/Political Establishment & Crisis Actors aren't total degenerates, a glint of hope appears in the form of Rand.
Now a Rand/Gabbard run in 2020 is something i could support wholeheartedly, even on an Independent Ticket.
I think you meant to say Clinton/Rand 2020.
For Rand is more like the Clintons that most of you realize. In his entire screed Rand never once mentions that which the Clintons set up to take advantage of. The intersection between the United States and the international corporate state that sits like a parasite on the US government.
The reason Rand never mentions this is because his masters are the same masters as the Clintons and they both profit from the same behaviors.
In reply to Just when you've given up on… by WTFUD
Uh-huh. Nobody holding high political office in this country is NOT beholden to those same masters, and the Pauls have always been controlled opposition.
In reply to I think you meant to say… by RopeADope
I SUPPORT NO FOREIGN WARS.
Yes and yes. Build the most powerful and terrorizing weapons (expensive) and point them at everybody (small mission).