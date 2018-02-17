'Ring Of Fire' Quake-Cluster Prompts Scientists To Warn Of "Large Rupture Sooner Than Later"

Earlier in the week we reported on scientists' warnings over the "strained" magma chamber within Yellowstone's supervolcano.
And now, perhaps even more concerning, The Daily Express reports that scientists in California have analyzed 101 major earthquakes around the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped geological disaster zone, between 1990 and 2016.
They believe a cluster of tremors around the area could indicate a “big one” is due to hit.
Earthquakes have already struck in Japan, Tawain, Guam and Indonesia in the past few weeks.
Thorne Lay, professor of Earth and planetary sciences at UC Santa Cruz, said: "Based on the clustering of earthquakes in space and time, the area that has just slipped is actually more likely to have another failure."
He added that "the surrounding areas have been pushed towards failure in many cases, giving rise to aftershocks and the possibility of an adjacent large rupture sooner rather than later."
The Express notes that the study comes after the Ring of Fire was hit by earthquakes in the first two weeks of February.
More than 180 people were injured and 17 killed when a 6.4 magnitude quake struck Taiwan’s coast on February 6.
A series of tremors on reaching magnitudes as high as 5.7 shook the US territory of Guam.
Three earthquakes have hit Japan since February 11, with the largest measuring at 4.8 on the Richter scale.
Additionally, numerous volcano eruptions, hit the Pacific Rim in January.
Scientists have. of course, reassured the public saying that the activity is normal for the Ring of Fire.
Toshiyasu Nagao, head of Tokyo-based Tokai UNiversity's Earthquake Prediction Research Centre, told Japan Times:
"The Pacific Rim is in a period of activity. In terms of volcanic history, however the current activity is still regarded as normal."
As we concluded previously, is this time to panic? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s interesting that the Ring of Fire is waking up and coinciding with news that a pole reversal is near, Yellowstone is 'strained', and the sun is approaching its solar minimum which could cause a mini ice age.
Comments
Wake me when these quakes go above 8.0
Really! They tried to scare us with the Ozone Layer Depletion and Global Warming crapolas, and they didn't work.
Now, this! Jeez!
In reply to Wake me when these quakes go… by BarkingCat
You’re slipping Stiz...
the jews can’t be responsible for every fucking other thing on the planet and not this. now please provide a link to your biblio dicktank outlining the causal relationship.
In reply to Really! by stizazz
What, no Jewquake?
Bastards!!
In reply to You’re slipping Stiz… by opt out
" the Ring of Fire is waking up and coinciding with news that a pole reversal is near, Yellowstone is 'strained', and the sun is approaching its solar minimum which could cause a mini ice age."
Wow. Just wow. No wonder governments are deficit spending like there is no tomorrow. Because, apparently, there won't be.
I gotta get out the heavy duty tin foil this week and fashion myself a new hat.
In reply to What, no Jewquake? Bastards!! by Oldwood
Tin foil hats? Sometimes, they actually work for certain things - 3 minute video demonstration:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDdk70k4bjw
In reply to " the Ring of Fire is waking… by NoDebt
7.2 magnitude quake just hit down here yesterday in acapulco
Whole hotel was swaying back and forth so I exited quickly
An hour later, the great Ron Paul spoke down here to tell us what we already know: income tax, the notion that government owns you and your labor, is inherently immoral. And, btw, we need to end the fed!
In reply to Tin foil hats? Sometimes,… by Implied Violins
Johnny Cash warned us about this decades ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIBTg7q9oNc
In reply to 7.2 magnitude quake just hit… by stacking12321
Cash's great song.
Now dusting off my old "2012" DVD...maybe there are some tips, but involves a lot of hiking uphill.
In reply to Johnny Cash warned us about… by NoDecaf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It7107ELQvY
Back then Edgar Cayce predicted that California would drop into the ocean in 1968, never happened.
All some country has to do is place a line of sequenced nukes along the fault lines to trigger massive destructive earthquakes. Might trigger Yellowstone and surely California.
In reply to Great son… by HardlyZero
Actually he was right, we lost california and 1968 sounds just about when.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by yogibear
Reading that almost blew my drink out my nose! Thanks for the laugh!
In reply to " the Ring of Fire is waking… by NoDebt
I gotta get off this planet, man.
In reply to " the Ring of Fire is waking… by NoDebt
"...outlining the causal relationship. "
Not causal. Indicative....as in the days of Noah.
In reply to You’re slipping Stiz… by opt out
Yadda yadda yadda yadda. Scientific consensus once said the earth is flat, was the center of the universe and eggs were bad for you. Fukemall
In reply to Really! by stizazz
"a mini ice age" LMFAO about that fat inconvenient truth Al fukwad traveling show is still peddling the global warming horsht.
In reply to Really! by stizazz
How many exaxtly do you need ?
In reply to Wake me when these quakes go… by BarkingCat
Unnecessary. The 'quakes themselves will wake you ;)
In reply to Wake me when these quakes go… by BarkingCat
I think he's right, though. Anything less than a 7.0 you just throw back in.
What I wonder, though, is if that horseshoe completed the circle going from New Zealand to South America, would the resulting "Big O" release all that tension at once in a spasm of ecstasy? Then we could all smoke cigarettes and relax for a few millennia...
In reply to Unnecessary. The 'quakes… by CRM114
Unlikely.
There are 11 plates involved.
https://www.nps.gov/subjects/geology/plate-tectonics.htm
In reply to I think he's right, though. … by Implied Violins
Yeah, but what if it's faking?
In reply to I think he's right, though. … by Implied Violins
8.0? I won't have to wake you.
In reply to Wake me when these quakes go… by BarkingCat
I know many here won't care...but for those that do care, I was shopping my home owners insurance...it was super cheap to add earthquake. What the hell...I did it. You could choose your deductible. I did 10%. These things you don't think about until it is too late...
In reply to Wake me when these quakes go… by BarkingCat
I can report that a 7 is pretty piss inducing. 5s and low 6s....meh.
In reply to Wake me when these quakes go… by BarkingCat
Quakers gonna quake.
Praying hard for Sacramento to get nailed with an 8-point while the CA legislature is in session, killing them all.
In reply to Quakers gonna quake. by FGopher
Just wait until Yellowstone blows up. Pop goes the weasel!
According to Stizazz's website the Jews are building a tunnel under the Pacific linking Yellowstone to the Ring of Fire.
So really, it's just a matter of time before confirmation ;-)
In reply to Just wait until Yellowstone… by Westcoastliberal
Sloooooow night on ZH
Thank God for that.
In reply to Sloooooow night on ZH by peopledontwanttruth
When a geologist says imminent, they mean within the next 10,000 years.
Thank you for the laugh, but I might have just woken the little'uns
In reply to When a geologist says… by skinwalker
Green arrow. And a follow-up question...
I wonder if that leaves us enough time to fix all this with carbon credits or something.
In reply to When a geologist says… by skinwalker
Its never too late for a scam that increases the bank accounts of limousine liberals...lets go for it! ;-)
In reply to Green arrow. And a follow… by NoDebt
Magnetic pole reversals take, on average, 5,000 years. They take about 250,000 years to come around, on average, though the next one is later than usual.
There is no clear evidence the Sun is approaching a solar minimum. If it is, we may know in 10 years and it will then probably take another 50 to happen.
Yellowstone is always 'strained'
Do you people understand any science at all?
Here is some real scientific Doom porn for you.
The Japanese government is still pretending the next 'quake, and potential Fukushimas, are about 3 times less likely and will be 5 times less severe than they will be, and that's from the Director of Japan's largest non-government disaster agency.
The Italians prosecute any scientist who tells them things they don't want to hear. As such, all official warnings in Italy are now worthless.
The US government has stopped the EMP Commission because it isn't prepared to pay what's needed to prepare for one, and it wants the public to think there isn't a problem, when in fact the US is totally vulnerable and EMP will reduce the US to little better than Somalia in terms of functionality.
The past 100 years were a period of very high solar activity. On average, it has been substantially less. The solar sheet currents predict a low solar activity this cycle and next. Sorry that is science.
In reply to Magnetic pole reversals take… by CRM114
The NASA prediction for the current Solar Cycle (24) was so wrong (more than 50% in error) that they've scrubbed it from the internet and substituted one they wrote after it started. Fact. Neither NASA nor anyone else has a clue what will happen next. I have been following the reports daily for the last 8 years.
Deleting your mistakes is most definitely not science.
..and your physics qualifications are...?
In reply to The past 100 years were a… by ShrNfr
You need to go to Armstrong Economics and read his analysis of why we're going into a cooling period which has historically been paired with volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. There have been diminished crop yields for the last 3 years in France and Spain, and this year Germany. He is NOT a BSer and is very concerned for the lack of global preparation due to the Climate warming lie. There will be worldwide famine starting in 2024 and much higher food prices due to diminishing yields in 2020. In addition, the Illuminati are preparing food growing areas, etc., in Eastern Europe. That last is not from Armstrong.
In reply to The NASA prediction for the… by CRM114
The primary engine for the Earth's climate is the Sun. We cannot tell even what sort of way this solar cycle will end.
http://www.sidc.be/silso/spotless
Thus, all predictions from secondary or tertiary signs on Earth are ineffective.
In reply to You need to go to Armstrong… by MoralsAreEssential
So, have you been watching solar cycle 24? Based on the lack lustre cycle 23 it was forecast , and has followed the predictions of scientists . It's perfectly tracking the maunder minimum. So yes. I understand the science. You ?
In reply to Magnetic pole reversals take… by CRM114
Reread my point. The currently posted 'prediction' was posted after the cycle started.
Here is a link about the original prediction, from 2006.
https://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2006/10may_longra…
Total rubbish.
The original prediction has been scrubbed and replaced.
Here's the new one, from 2009. Note that it's even titled 'New Prediction'
https://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2009/29may_noaapr…
"Strong" vs "lowest for 100 years". Lying b@stards.
In reply to So, have you been watching… by CasualKat
The only sure means of accurate prediction.....waiting to confirm actual measurements. Scientists devoted to their incomes.
In reply to Reread my point. The… by CRM114
Ex...actly!
In reply to The only sure means of… by Oldwood
I don't think we can trust controlled science on their averages, especially having anything to do with climate. Also they seem to avoid the topic of excursions, like the one that coincided with the Clovis and other species disappearing. If their numbers are to be trusted we just had a complete reversal 41,000 years ago and excursions since.
http://earthsky.org/earth/earths-magnetic-field-could-flip-within-a-human-lifetime
New fossil dates show our ancient "cousins" disappeared 40,000 years ago.
They have always said there is NO CORRELATION. They lied there are at least a couple.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277379110003434
Oops, forgot one. https://www.rdmag.com/news/2012/10/earths-brief-polarity-reversal-linked-other-extreme-events
It's pretty clear why they don't want the slaves to understand these things.
In reply to Magnetic pole reversals take… by CRM114
Armstrong Economics' Socrates computer AI programmed with data going back about 6000 BC. He is very concerned about the lack of preparation for global cooling cycle due to the "warming" lies. He is predicting very high food prices starting in 2020 and famine in 2024. There have been significant crop decreases in France, Spain and this year Germany for the last 3 years.
In reply to I don't think we can trust… by Ms No
I thought the loss of the Clovis civilization and extinction of the large North American mammals was due to an asteroid strike.
In reply to I don't think we can trust… by Ms No
That could be too. North America did get hit at some point and they even recently found ash marks all over the planet from something like that. Interestingly these things likely come in pairs, or more than pairs actually. When your shields go down meteors penetrate further. Check this out from this week.
I can't find any decent articles on it right now (I watched videos of newscast and experts debating it) but they are already eliminating weather event. It may have been a mini Tunguska. The trees weren't knocked in half they were busted over at their base. There was no real wind at the time and no storms in the area. The trees fell so hard they were picked up by seismographs but there may have been something small detonating too.
"...surrounding a massive tree fall in Olympic Park.
More than 100 trees fell in an area on the north side of Lake Quinault on the Olympic Peninsula just after midnight on Jan. 27. Cliff Mass, a Seattle meteorologist and professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington, is trying to figure out why.
Mass noted that at the time the tree fall occurred, radar indicated that there was "no hint of instability and thunderstorms" typical during episodes of microbursts, defined by the National Weather Service as "a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening."
Interestingly, the tree fall was picked up as seismic activity, helping to confirm the timing.
"At 1:26 a.m. that morning there was a lot of activity ... and no tremors were noted at other regional stations," Mass wrote. "Dr. John Vidale (a former Washington state seismologist) suggests that it may represent the tremor produced by huge, falling trees. Fascinating. More evidence for the timing."
Mass began looking at data from nearby weather stations and found nothing that stood out as the cause of the tree fall, according to a second blog post."
https://weather.com/news/news/2018-02-08-mystery-100-trees-fall-northwest-washington
In reply to I thought the loss of the… by Things that go bump
WTF? 100 trees just fell down out of the blue? I hadn't heard about this, so thank you for the info.
In reply to That could be too. North… by Ms No
Here is some more recent evidence of that theory. I believe it also coincides with Clovis. You can and will get both though. So it could come together or isolated. I guess we will find out if our shields continue to weaken. I can't even count how many fireballs I have seen in last seven years.
https://www.sott.net/article/376761-The-Big-Burn-Global-fire-13k-years-ago
In reply to I thought the loss of the… by Things that go bump
Some science is real science and some science is meal ticket science promoting a political agenda.
The sun has been causing climate change since the beginning of time, CO2 levels have been changing since the beginning of this planet. But there's big money in proving man is the reason for climate change, especially the substance man breaths out, CO2.
But no one can accurately, scientifically, explain what is going to happen when the planet is in the beginning phase of pole reversal, at the same time the sun's magnetic fields are influx, with collapsing fields spewing out solar particles at our planet, and yes, during reduced sun spots, the planet cools and in some areas it will resemble a mini-ice age.
We can now say, the era of global warming is over, (it died with fake science). We will most likely freeze to death in an enhanced mini-ice age caused by the collapsing magnetic fields of both the Earth and the Sun.
It would be a good idea to prepare for global FREEZING.
In reply to I don't think we can trust… by Ms No