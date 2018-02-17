Turkish Forces Hit Kurds With Toxic Gas After Crossing Into Syria: Report

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/17/2018 - 08:44

Turkish forces which entered Syria in late January have reportedly conducted a gas attack against Kurdish militias in the village of Aranda, sending at least six civilians to the hospital according to Syrian Kurdish forces and local media.

"Six civillians suffering from suffocation as a result of Turkish forces firing missiles containing poison gas," reports Dr. Joan Mohammed, director of nearby Afrin Hospital (via SANA)

Another Doctor, Khalil Sabri, told local news "all of them suffer the same symptoms of suffocation, malaise, itching skin and burning in the eyes." At least two of the victims are listed in critical condition, while four are stable.

A spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin, Birusk Hasaka, confirmed to Reuters that Turkish forces hit a village in the northwest of the region, near the Turkish border. 

Meanwhile, "the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Reuters that Turkish forces and their Syrian insurgent allies hit the village on Friday with shells. The Britain-based monitor said medical sources in Afrin reported that six people in the attack suffered breathing difficulties and dilated pupils, indicating a suspected gas attack."

Operation Olive Branch

As we reported weeks ago, Turkish ground forces crossed the border and pushed into northern Syria’s Afrin province on January 20, Ankara said, after launching artillery and air strikes on a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border as part of "Operation Olive Branch." 

Turkish armored divisions crossed into northwest Syria following a day of airstrikes targeting Kurdish YPG forces ("People's Protection Units") in and around Afrin to drive the US-allied Kurdish militia from the area. 

Following the incursion, Turkish forces set out "liberating" village after village with the support of the anti-Assad Free Syrian Army.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters (photo: Reuters/Khalil Ashawi)

International fallout

Turkey's aggression has drawn the attention of NATO allies, with top French officials warning Ankara against "adding war to war" in Syria, while Germany is holding off on new weapons supplies. 

We would be remiss not to point out that French President Emanuel Macron threatened to strike Syrian forces if evidence is found that Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons on civilians. One wonders if Macron will apply the same standard to Turkish forces operating inside Syria? 

The United States, meanwhile, has troops stationed a mere 60 miles from Afrin in the town of Manbij, where they are supporting the Syrian Defense Force (SDF) - a militia with strong ties to the Kurdish People's Protection Unites (YPG), one of Turkey's primary targets. Turkey has threatened to set it's sights on Manbij after it's done with Afrin, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has assured Ankara that U.S. support of the SDF is "limited, mission specific, and provided on the incremental basis to achieve military objectives only." 

That said, diplomats for Turkey and the United States have agreed that relations have reached "a crisis point." 

On Wednesday, eight Congressional Democrats released a letter expressing grave concerns over "Operation Olive Branch," noting that over 5,000 people have been displaced by Turkish operations in the region, and concerns by UN officials over the "dire humanitarian crisis" in the Afrin region.

 

BobEore pods Sat, 02/17/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

Not as hard as all that - if you cut the intravenous drip of fake news, jaundiced views, and agenda-laden "reports out of the middle east" - from faux "journalists" no where near that part of the world.

 

  • Turkey is attacking the Kurdish(majority)Canton of Afrin, in the north east of Syria.
  • That Canton has NO USA 'presence' of any kind. No bases. No special forces. No aerial.
  • The Turks attacked as soon as the Russian 'observers' withdrew.
  • The Russians withdraw when the YPG militia in charge of defending the Canton refused to accept return of Syrian oversight. Planes of TAF hit civilian targets from day one.
  • The progress of the attack has been slowed to crawl pace/after three weeks the invaders hold no more than 10% of the Canton... which they have used FSA Sunni jihadi mercs as ground level forces for.
  • The domestic perception stakes now require the Turks to go all in - using their regular army.
  • The anti-tank weapons the YPG has used to hit many tanks have Iranian origin.
  • The Al Aaeda-linked troops in Aleppo/Idlib Turks hoped to have join the fight have started attacking each other
  • Before they were attacking Shia villages and the SAA/Iranian militias.
  • The American bases holding special forces and weapons supply centers are to the east -  the other Kurdish Cantons. Their plan seems to be to hold onto those sites and keep supplying their SDF allies at the same time as telling the Turks that they'll stop
  • The SDF Kurdish units pursuing the Daesh ISIS jihadist down the Euphrates into eastern Syria are now streaming back to fight the Turks - leaving the US special forces alone to face jihadis and other....interested parties... by themselves

 As to what happens next - in the north - where the Merikans are -SYRIAN ENDGAME: Initial Assessment of the opening events - Part Three

 "Syria a flash point where white on white – America and Russia – blood begins to spill in unison with the brown on brown The stage is set."

for background on Afrin A Background Primer on Afrin and the TERROR STATE: Part One

 

Blankone BennyBoy Sat, 02/17/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

All the people coming out of the woodwork to "just believe" the Turks used gas.
How convenient.
France goes public with threats (NATO) regarding gas and wala the Kurds claim a gas attack.
If Turkey did a gas attack they would not attack civilians, and if they were attacking the civilians they would not be so restrained to affect just 6.

The Kurds and ISIS are good at fake "white helmet" type propaganda. And they are the one who HAVE attacked civilians with gas. But the NATO countries turn a blind eye to it.

My guess is, as you say, a bomb hit some poison gas supplies of the Kurds or the Kurds used gas on some civilians to blame the Kurds and try to get NATO to attack or sanction Turkey - or there was no gas at all and it is all lie.

Funny how France spoke up about gas, not the US - as if this was all a coordinated psyop with France being the public NATO voice at the US request and the Kurds then doing a false flag on cue.

After all the white helmet lies and the other lies why are people believing this story?

philipat William Dorritt Sat, 02/17/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

And of course the use of the Turkish airbase at Incirlik? All can be arranged so long as we keep in mind that the enemy of our enemy is our friend. But in this case, that is getting too convoluted to understand, especially for the US position. Bottom line:Iran and pipelines so what the Turks do to so-called friends in the meantime (Kurds) doesn't matter so much. Real integrity there...

bigkahuna 07564111 Sat, 02/17/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

That does not preclude the fact that US troops need to leave. The fact that we cannot extricate ourselves from that hell hole over there due to the goals of the global oligarchs is not what I was referring to. That is a greater problem that will only come to the forefront when our people finally pull their heads out and get out the pitchforks and torches - hopefully figurative - but the scum running dc might make it literal.

Bobbyrib bigkahuna Sat, 02/17/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

Turkey is not even the US's ally. This is to the benefit of Assad, Russia, and Iran. It weakens a third group in contention for the power grab that the US is trying to participate in. If Russia did not like Turkey's presence they would bomb them out of the country.

Trump is not smart enough to know Russia, Iran, Assad, and Turkey are taking him for a ride. Maybe he should find another high priced hooker (porn star or Playmate) to sleep with..then pay off.

toady Bobbyrib Sat, 02/17/2018 - 10:26 Permalink

I was hoping that Trump was smart enough... just like I was hoping Obama was smart enough.... and, well, everyone knew W was at least partially retarded for getting us into this current state of affairs in the first place.

Hope and rhetoric ain't gonna cut it. Someone needs to say they're going to get the U.S. out of the ME (Obama and Trump both said it, that's the major platform plank that won them the elections) and then actually DO IT!

HRClinton bigkahuna Sat, 02/17/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

No, crank it up to "11", Turkey! Just to expose the hypocritical war mongers.

Chems are low cost warfarewith little profit and DEBT that it creates.

Kids, remember this clip from the movie "The Internationalist"?

https://youtu.be/bWTZKrSejU0

IBBC - A fictional Global-Lust bank, where the true value of a conflict is in the Debt it creates. Control the debt... control everything. 

thisandthat 07564111 Sat, 02/17/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

No, France clarified they'd only "retaliate" if it was the Syrian government forces who did it (which, btw, according to the narrative, should be a given — well, apparently, not really, after all...).

So, just like with half-mirrors, their redlines seem to work only one way round — half-redlines, if you will...

Vote up!
land_of_the_few kellys_eye Sat, 02/17/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

France will bomb Istanbul, as is only right, the red line has been crossed!

Then they can discuss what that means for Article 5...

Logically, France should then come to the aid of the attacked NATO member (Turkey) , and bomb the aggressor (themselves)

Here we have a brief summary of the situation:

In-Grid - "Tu Es Foutu" French English Lyrics

https://youtu.be/G_OFWsVvX1w

"You promised me and I believed you"

 