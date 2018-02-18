66 Dead After Iranian Passenger Plane Crashes, Killing Everybody Onboard

Sun, 02/18/2018

An Iranian commercial plane crashed in a mountainous region of southern Iran on Sunday morning, killing all 66 people on board, a tragic consequences of Iran's rapidly aging fleet of commercial aircraft according to the Associated Press.

Flight

The plane was an Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying. It went down near its destination of the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 780 kilometers (485 miles) south of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai told state TV that all passengers and crew aboard Flight No. EP3704 were killed in the crash.

"After searching the area, we learned that unfortunately ... our dear passengers had lost their lives," Tabatabai said. "This plane had 60 passengers, 59 adults and one child, as well as a pilot, a co-pilot, two flight attendants and two air marshals on board."

Heavy fog prevented rescue helicopters from reaching the crash site in the Zagros Mountains, state TV reported. Tabatabai said the plane crashed into Mount Dena, which is about 4,400 meters (14,435 feet) tall.

The airline specializes in flights to remote airfields across the country. It also flies internationally. It is Iran's third-largest airline by fleet size, behind state carrier Iran Air and privately owned Mahan Air.

Aseman has a fleet of 29 aircraft, including six ATR aircraft, per the AP. The ATR-72 that crashed Sunday had been built in 1993, Aseman Airlines CEO Ali Abedzadeh said. The plane left Tehran at 0433 GMT and gave its last signal at 0555 GMT. At the time the last signal was issued, the flight was at 16,975 feet and was descending, FlightRadar24 said.

Aseman Airlines has suffered other major crashes with fatalities. In October 1994, a twin-propeller Fokker F-28 1000 commuter plane flown by the airline crashed near Natanz, 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Tehran, also killing 66 people on board. An Aseman Airlines chartered flight in August 2008, flown by an Itek Air Boeing 737, crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing 74 people.

Following the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, Iran signed deals with both Airbus and Boeing to buy scores of passenger planes worth tens of billions of dollars. U.S. politicians have expressed concern about the airplane sales to Iran. President Donald Trump remains skeptical of the atomic accord overall and has refused to re-certify it, putting the deal in question.

Decades of international sanctions have left Iran's airline industry with an aging fleet. Aseman Airlines, which is owned by an Iranian pension fund and is considered semi-private, isn't allowed to fly in the European Union because of safety concerns.

Disaster Accident
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Airlines - NEC

Comments

PrivetHedge Pandelis Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

There are VERY FEW accidents and we KNOW that Israel is a spiteful and vindictive nation intent on ruining human life.

 

Don't forget after they admitted defeat in 2006 in Lebanon they left 6 million cluster bomblets on the countryside in the 3 days before the peace deal came into force.

The pharisee (jew) is deeply evil and never stops.

Blankone DaiRR Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

CLEARLY a message is being sent to Putin and Iran.
The call number of the Russian airliner that just crashed added up to 13.
The call number of this Iranian airliner is Registration EP-ATS. MSN 391.

Which also adds up to 13!

Just a coincidence, no way. They once again bitch slapped Putin and now they are doing the same to Iran.
And Putin has no response.

Brazen Heist Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

And the Neocunts would say "time for more sanctions on Iran, because we support Iranians against their government!" Even if it means killing them in the process.

mvsjcl Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

"... a tragic consequences of Iran's rapidly aging fleet of commercial aircraft according to the Associated Press."

 

Kind of a strange place to put this clause, unless that's the meme being pushed. Funny how Russian and Iranian jets seem to be falling from the skies.

Ms No mvsjcl Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

I am so glad there are still a few people in this world who can think.  You know the cliché... Once is happenstance.  Twice is coincidence.  Thrice is enemy action.

This means that most westerners should have been dead via enemy shortly after conception because they will try to rationalize obvious and continuous war as coincidence even after 1000 times.  They also don't like talking about the west funding ISIS.  I think a new category of retard needs to be defined and it should include the term excruciating.

 

chunga Ms No Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

It's an awful feeling that every time something like this happens my first thought it "what has uncle sam done now?". I can't stand it but that's where I'm at.

We were watching OANN this am with the sound down so we could listen to the birds. Just looking at the faces while they talk is so creepy...McMasters, Wray, Rosenstein, Haley, Mnuchin...ugh it's so awful and what extra sucks is there doesn't seem to be anything we can do about it.

Ms No chunga Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

That is complete rational and if people always thought like that your country would have never ended up in this position.  We can't afford the coincidence theorist theories anymore.  We couldn't afford it in the Sept 11 era, and actually we couldn't afford it going back to JFK.  Had people been consistently skeptical of authorities and their claims we wouldn't be here.  It's okay if it's wrong sometimes, usually in this environment it wont be.  Better to error on the side of caution.

Uncoy PrivetHedge Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

It's probably not bombs these days but sabotage of cables or circuit boards. If there's any kind of bomb, it would just be a tiny detonator to burn out some wired or cross some wires. Very hard to detect post-crash  (as the remains would completely burn up leaving almost no trace). The remnants of the radio-controlled device would just seem like a piece from a cellphone (which is probably what it would be built out of).

Karl Marxist Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

Bunch of childish comments. Sanctions have left their airliners aging and unsafe. 60 passengers were killed who could have been saved had it not been for the psychotic Washington's actions to sanction, sanction, sanction so people plain CANNOT LIVE properly in their own countries and support who the fuck they want to support. Sanction Israel, the agent provocateur in all of this. Washington has blood on its hands because of the fags Israel put into all its main positions in government and military. They have no allegiance to this country. Just their wanton fleshly desires for others of their own sex as priority. They make the best candidates to do the dirtiest deeds against innocents.

Ms No Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

Who was on the plane?  The CIA has gone on a massive Blitzkrieg of assassination as of late and this could very well be the same thing.  Nobody in the US seems to care or notice, probably because they too are afraid of the CIA.  Shit, they just killed the RT guy in DC and how many other Russians?

just the tip Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

this is unusual.  the ATR is a damn good and dependable plane.  if it was due to lack of maintenance it had to be the absence of maintenance.  maybe pilot error or maybe like US pilots do, napping.