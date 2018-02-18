"Automatic-Bidding" Is Fueling Bubbles In The Hottest Housing Markets

It has been a year-and-a-half since US home prices surpassed their previous peak from July 2006, and they've only continued to move higher since. Earlier this week, we reported that home prices in two-thirds of US cities climbed to record highs during the fourth quarter, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
This advance has continued even as prices in the ultra-high end of the market - where homes go for $10 million or more - have climbed to such elevated levels that buyers are beginning to disappear.
And today, at a time when investors are worried that rising 10-year yields and the affects of the Trump tax plan could trigger a shakeout in the housing market, the Wall Street Journal highlighted a practice that is being widely embraced in some of the US's hottest housing markets, like Seattle and San Francisco.
Essentially, these clauses are attached to offers, and stipulate that the buyer will increase his or her offer by a given incremental amount if the seller can prove that a higher, verifiable bid has been made.
Typically, this tactic is employed for homes in the middle-level of the market - because if a buyer is bidding on an ultra-high end home, the increments would be so large they would warrant review by a human.
And as one professor pointed out, some buyers see it as a way to have their cake and eat it to: That is, a way to ensure that the price they would pay should they win the bid is the lowest possible in their price range.
However, there are obvious concerns that, in our view, make this a terrible tactic.
“A buyer can think of an escalation clause as a ‘have your cake and eat it, too’ clause,” says David Reiss, a Brooklyn Law School professor who specializes in real estate. “But in real estate, as with cake, it is hard to have it all.”
One concern is that the buyer is tipping his hand to the seller by using an escalation clause, Prof. Reiss says.
By indicating the maximum amount he will pay for the house, a buyer is revealing important information—that he’s willing to pay more. For example: Seller lists the house for $1 million. The buyer bids $950,000 with an escalation up to $975,000. The seller can counteroffer at $975,000, knowing that the buyer can both afford it at that price and is willing to pay it.
“Sellers get more money than they ever thought they would have,” says Carrie DeBuys, a real-estate agent with Realogics Sotheby’s Realty in Seattle. In her market, it isn’t uncommon for a seller to receive “10, 15 or 20 offers on a property.”
On the flip side, an escalation clause may not be in the seller’s best interest, explains Prof. Reiss.
Say a house is listed for $1 million, and there are three bidders. Buyer A offers $950,000. Buyer B offers $975,000 with an escalation clause that could go up to $1 million in $5,000 increments. Buyer C offers $980,000. In this scenario, the seller would get $985,000 from Buyer B after the initial offer escalates over Buyer C’s offer. But, had the seller not relied on the escalation clause and instead asked the bidders for their best and final offer, he might have sold the house for $1 million. “We know that the buyer was willing and able to go up that high,” Mr. Reiss says. “Thus, the seller is likely getting $15,000 less in the escalation-clause scenario.”
Since a seller would know that an escalation clause has been attached to an offer, they could easily orchestrate "verifiable" bids by coaxing a third party to make a dummy offer, knowing with certainty that it will not be filled. Automating the process of price discovery is, as every flash crash and blowup in equity, bond or currency markets has demonstrated, fraught with risk that many of the parties involved don't fully understand.
Whether the use of these clauses has had a material impact on prices would be difficult to confirm. Already, mortgage applications are tumbling as mortgage rates spike to their highest levels in more than four years. The real question is, how long after demand evaporates will sellers be able to abuse these "escalation clauses" to ensure they sell at the highest price possible.
Comments
People have to get it through their heads that homes are money pits. A home sold as new today will need to be replaced in 25 to 40 years. Have you budgeted for that?
Wash, Rinse, repeat. It's the same old game, offer loans for everyone hoping to ensnare those who won't be able to make the 30 year payments and those who can but are essentially debt slaves for the next 30. Nice work if you can get it and you can get with a bribe.
In reply to People have to get it… by Sonny Brakes
It's changing. I have several friends in their 60s and 70s who plan to put their $6M homes up for sale and downsize to more urban cottages in the $2M range. I'm seeing downsizing everywhere.
In reply to Wash, Rinse, repeat. by Mr. Universe
Ridiculous. U must be renting and have to console yourself with your drivel
In reply to People have to get it… by Sonny Brakes
Ridiculous ehh? I've lived in my house for 32 years now and due to youthful stupidity I have a few more years of payments. The house was 8 years old when we bought it so it's coming right up on 40 years right now. I had a beautiful covered redwood deck with grapes. It's done and will be torn down this year and rebuilt. The kitchen has had extensive remodeling over the years, very expensive, but I got what I wanted. All the floors have had carpet and now hardwood flooring. Staircase still need rebuilding. Bathrooms have been redone a few times, the master bath is due for a complete refitting and has begun as I do other projects. I could go on but I'm hoping you get the idea. It never ends, keep it up, repair, replace or watch it all breakdown.
In reply to Ridiculous. U must be… by lookslikecraptome
Mr Universe, congratulations.
Whatever you paid or did to load up more debt it's still been way cheaper than renting in your case. And I do mean WAY cheaper.
Renting a basic house or half-way decent condo in my pretty decent area is $2,000/mo and up. That's $100,000 wasted on rent in four years, if we went that route, which we have not.
In reply to Ridiculous ehh? I've lived… by Mr. Universe
Sold mine after 32 years before I had to make those upgrades.. Those upgrades would have been money down the drain in any sale.
In reply to Ridiculous ehh? I've lived… by Mr. Universe
Even if you did upgrade, some HGTV junkie will want to rip out everything anyway. As a RE buddy explained to me, if it looks like something from Property Brothers, it will sell for $200/sq ft (Dallas) in a day. If the mods are 10 years old, you'll get $150/sq and will be on the market for months. You can't win unless you remodel your kitchen every 3 years.
In reply to Sold mine after 32 years… by uncle_vito
R U Kidding. Have you ever heard of buying a home, paying off the mortgage early, the renting it out, then buying a new house and paying it off. Apparently u have never heard of the tax breaks u get and real estate appreciation. I paid my first house'e mortgage in 5 years. You people need some lessons in real estate, mortgages and money management. What the eff do u get when u pay rent for forty years. That is the SINKHOLE. I own property in a very high appreciation state. LOSERS RENT. Do the effin upgrades ur self. Complete moron losers that think renting has ANY advantage over buying a house and paying it off early. Buy property where u no the value will increase. I bought my first property when the dot.com was getting ready to blow. Best business decision I ever made, and did not buy a porsche and go eat in 500.00 a plate dinners. Prudence and awareness pays off.
In reply to Even if you did upgrade,… by duo
Been in mine for 23 years. New roof (50 year guarantee , new bamboo flooring , heat pump an high-efficiency gas furnace, just repainted inside and outside. Acre lot, giant cedar deck. Payments, even with sky-high property tax, are cheaper than renting here. Prices climbing at 11% per year. My value could drop 60% and I would still be above water.
In reply to Ridiculous ehh? I've lived… by Mr. Universe
I have no doubt if it is treated as a long term home to live in there is little issue and will tend to cost less than renting as renting new property tends to reflect the inflated asset cost paid by the investor.
In Australia people have taken out either bigger and bigger mortgages (based on dubious earnings) or multiple mortgages across a portfolio of properties.
Can't see it ending well. No doubt they will blame everyone else and will go crying to the government when the big crash starts.
In reply to Been in mine for 23 years. … by Throat-warbler…
In reply to Ridiculous ehh? I've lived… by Mr. Universe
its a bad investment. period. it does not even pay you!
In reply to Ridiculous. U must be… by lookslikecraptome
In reply to its a bad investment. period… by Scornd
You are correct that some are disciplined to do that.
When there is a bubble you get distortions as low income earners cannot get a start and have to rent. Also people get greedy and continually remortgage - bigger is better or they assemble a portfolio in the hope that property prices will always rise.
In reply to R U Kidding. Have you ever… by lookslikecraptome
Not sure about that. Many of the newly built incredibly shrinking homes in Australia are already showing signs of external deteriation and many have cheap internal fittings. No doubt it's the same in the US. A million dollar house in Melbourne and Sydney used to be massive.
In reply to Ridiculous. U must be… by lookslikecraptome
What are your houses made of, lego? Even my lego has lasted more than 50 years. Houses in this neighbourhood are generally nothing special, built in the 60s, typically wood/brick veneer. Few have had much in the way of renovation, even fewer have been demolished. I imagine this house will outlive me and possibly my children as well.
In reply to People have to get it… by Sonny Brakes
Jeez, I know, first place i ever bought was built in 1940. It is still standing. Minor repairs and a roof. Yeah. This house will be standing when I am six feet under.
In reply to What are your houses made of… by ThorAss
And real estate taxes over 30 years will exceed the house's purchase price.
In reply to People have to get it… by Sonny Brakes
The way they build homes in north murica as you say has to be replaced after 40 years.
My cousins home in Europe is about 100 yrs. old or so. His great grand parents built it. All the walls are concrete as is the second floor. Poured concrete. It has a copper shingled roof like the churches. Water heated, no floor vents. Plumbing and wiring on the outside of the walls. He has upgraded the windows and doors. Solid wood doors, not hollow panels. No creaky floors. You can blast music in a room downstairs and can't hear it upstairs with the door shut. Very quiet inside.
Here the houses are built like match sticks and go up in flames like matches. Concrete won't melt or add to combustion.
If you sell a house at 20 yrs. and move to a new one, it won't be a money pit. Proper maintenance is cheaper than break down maintenance. Price inflation keeps you ahead of the curve and generally you can make money selling at the right time. I sold last year May and got all my money back and moar. I recorded all the expenses and mortgage interest etc.
In reply to People have to get it… by Sonny Brakes
Well u have some property and money management brains.
In reply to The way they build homes in… by Justin Case
its illegal to build a concrete house in the US. ask the Masons.
In reply to The way they build homes in… by Justin Case
The old Ebay have a friend bid it up scam, taken to a whole new level.
bullshit, the seller can counter at full price and see if there is anyone in the game. the buyer can escalate to 985k but the seller has the last say of acceptance. if the sellers broker is doing their job, he or she would advise to counter at full price or take a hike. separates the chaff from the wheat. i did it all the tyme. and it works. many times it will sell over list...
also the seller has no legal obligation to sell for less than the listed terms.
just sold my moms townhouse listed at 325 and got 335.
one had an escalator to full price. sent it back and two remained. then sent it back again and got the 10 grand over list cash.
i was not her broker, but advised in the transaction with 20 years experience.
You might add that lumber is on the other side of its 25 year range and could be poised for a move similar to 1993. OI is high, volumes low, sentiment bearish, commercials can't get much shorter, the seasonal is over (especially now with the coming heat wave), and there is a shortage?
This article was obviously written by a rookie and someone who knows little about how real deals are structured!
What's the opposite of an escalation clause?
Inertia
In reply to What's the opposite of an… by zipit
No Bid.
In reply to What's the opposite of an… by zipit
All I know is this bubble will pop again. Always happens, no matter what country.
I bought a tract home after the crash. It's stucco and there's chicken wire and styrofoam in the walls (watched them build it). It sits on land that was absolutely valueless and useless for at least 99.99% or more of the time since the founding of the USA. If you could turn it into a pile of rubble, it would actually have a negative worth, as you would have to pay someone to haul away the scrap wood, chunks of concrete, various types of stone and other typical rubble. In other words, nothing has any intrinsic value! Then once again you'd be left with barren sandy land.
However, without a yuge down-payment, probably only 10% of Americans could qualify for a mortgage if they wanted to buy it. I am amazed every time I think of it. It's a nice home, but realistically such places should cost maybe $60K (it's worth so the tax-man and various realtors say about 10X that). They worry about low birth rates -- if you want a pretty average house someday, better forget kids! Can't afford a tract home price tag? Better find a shack somewhere then. Of course, your own tax man will come along and tell you it's worth so much that you're essentially renting it from the state via tax payments!
It's just mass delusion we've been engaging in. Thank goodness I can count on someone else's delusion when it comes time to sell it.
In reply to I bought a tract home after… by Blurb
you have to rent. sounds like you make so much money that you cant even see that truth as a reality for a large portion of society.
In reply to R U Kidding. Have you ever… by lookslikecraptome
They need to drive shit cars, save their money and get the down payment together. Then paint the outside of their homes, for the price of the paint, themselves, once every ten years.
In reply to I bought a tract home after… by Blurb
dollar devaluing, over regulations and inflation will make sure you rent the home you own.
Sold my home in DC burbs in '15, and buyer got it by using an auto bid. I had it for sale by owner, paid $90 to get it on multiple listing service. Not much happened, then, one weekend two couples showed up, both wrote contracts a bit below asking and each in the exact same amount!. They both increased offers, one by a fixed amount to $y, the other in $1,500 increments up to $x - the 'auto-bid'. The latter got it for $y+$1,500, which was around $8k below x, his max. Their broker required that I submit to her the front page of the other party's contract as proof. Ended up getting more than I was asking. Lucky. Used the money I didn't blow on a listing agent to buy a new SUV. The auto-bid made things easier and quicker. But overall buying that house was a biggest $ mistake of my life. Looooonnnnngggggg sad story.
houses are built to be lived in. not to make money. if they were built to make money, they would be an apartment.