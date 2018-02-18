Charles Hugh Smith Fears "Catastrophic Drop", Financial Markets "Definitely Destabilizing"

Via Greg Hunter's USA Watchdog blog,
Financial writer and book author Charles Hugh Smith has been watching the extreme movements in financial markets closely.
Is he nervous? Smith says, “Oh yeah, it’s definitely destabilizing. "
"In other words, it’s becoming not just more volatile, the whole underlying structure of our economy is destabilizing. What I mean by that is it’s becoming more brittle or fragile. That is fundamentally why we are seeing these wild swings.
People are swinging between...keeping the money machine like it is for another nine years, and the other side of the coin says wait a minute, we have already had a weak expansion for nine years.
It’s almost the longest expansion in U.S. history. A normal business cycle doesn’t run in one direction forever...If you don’t allow your economy to have a business cycle recession, then you are simply making it more fragile by encouraging really marginal and risky investments, and that’s where we are now.”
One very big problem is a dramatic loss in buying power of the U.S. dollar, but it’s not just the dollar. According to Smith,
“All these currencies, there is nothing backing the currencies except the government’s force. That’s the yen, the euro, the dollar and the Chinese yuan. They are all going to have a catastrophic drop against real assets because they are all based on too much leverage, too much debt, too much money being pumped into the financial system that ends up in unproductive speculation.
You can’t grow your debt at six times the rate of your economy.
In other words, if you are creating $6, $8 or $10 of debt to eke out $1 of low productivity growth, you are dooming your currency, and all currencies are doing the same thing.
All the currencies are going to take a big drop at some point...relative to real stuff. Real stuff is commodities we need: water, grains, food, oil, natural gas and, of course, precious metals.
Everybody knows they have been money for 5,000 years, and I personally feel there is a role for crypto currencies.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Charles Hugh Smith, author of the new book “Money and Work Unchained” and the founder of the popular site OfTwoMinds.com.
Why? What difference does a drop make? We'll continue getting fucked in the ass because we are engulfed in this matrix. There is no alternative, Tina. The financial system has become dependent on crack, our labour, of which there can never be enough of. You can't fix yourself a sandwich without edible ingredients even if you're the best sandwich artist who ever lived.
Or put another way, eventually, you get so tired that sleeping 28 hours a day doesn't offer any relief. I feel we are already there.
Well if it's a catastrophic drop, and the currencies become almost totally defunct than it's an all hell's gonna break loose moment for all of humanity. No jobs, no food, a breakdown in services. Essentially a worldwide Venezuela.
In reply to Why? by Sonny Brakes
Isn't that what we call capitalism? Isn't it also referred to as survival of the fittest? Our doom is built into the cake. We're approaching our demise and it's our job to be good sports about it.
In reply to Well if it's a catastrophic… by Toxicosis
Beans, bullets, and bullion....stock up now!!
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Isn't that what we call… by Sonny Brakes
All currencies can't go down. Its a zero sum game.
In reply to Bean, bullets, and bullion… by skbull44
Not relative to each at other, not all at once.
But they can all fall relative to the commodities, including that commodity called gold.
In reply to All currencies can't go down… by remain calm
Only Russia and the big one, CHINA... can back their currency with gold... the USA has sold or leased ALL of theirs to keep the price suppressed... that is why there has not been a legit AUDIT of USA gold since Ike.
And the USA is going to break apart, libturds/illegals vs conservatives... no national cohesion/patriotism anymore.
In reply to Not relative to each at… by lew1024
Then if the USA has no gold, U better!
In reply to Only Russia and the big one,… by loveyajimbo
It's all KARMA for perpetuating the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to Then if the USA has no gold,… by cpnscarlet
What is a hardship today, was only considered an inconvenience 50 years ago. unlike the last depression, there will be rioting and blood in the streets when the economy falls apart, especially in the big cities. If you live anywhere near a big city, now would be a good time to consider moving.
In reply to Only Russia and the big one,… by loveyajimbo
In a crisis the government will probably ring the cities. No one in or out.
In reply to What is a hardship today,… by zorba THE GREEK
When SHTF, it will be really ugly, given:
- the supply chain's weakness.
- the peoples' weakness(es).
I'm in (what I feel) is a pretty good area, but will any place be truly safe? The following, is a simple guide of how I made my relocation decision, and settled in central Pennsyltucky.
My criteria, when I was looking for where to go was:
- Rural, largely self-sustained community.
- Pro-gun population, with a lot of hunters, and ex-military personnel.
- Reliable water sources.
- Reasonable land prices.
- At least a few hours away from major cities.
- "Natural fortress" type of area, meaning that terrain is rougher, and access to it could easily be shut down.
- Area of major importance to TPTB. (Both for commercial and military reasons, 'Here' is a "vital organ"). Yes, this also makes it a target, however:
An area deemed "critically-important" by TPTB, will also be very well-protected under a collapse scenario, first by the military and LEO's, and secondly by the locals, who would not likely tolerate pillaging, or any of the BS that would likely happen in cities.
No place is perfect, and we're no exception here, but it's probably a better area than most.
In reply to What is a hardship today,… by zorba THE GREEK
Bravo!
In reply to Not relative to each at… by lew1024
Stiff upper lip! Stomach in, Chest Out! lol ... yeah our pops came through great depression.
In reply to Isn't that what we call… by Sonny Brakes
" yeah our pops came through great depression."
My family was so poor before the Great Depression they never noticed a difference during the depression.
I fear that we will feel it a great deal this time...
In reply to Stiff upper lip! Stomach in… by TeethVillage88s
My POP, told some real horror stories.
America has forgotten what the words Frugal mean.
In reply to " yeah our pops came through… by claytonmoore50
My dad tells stories of living in a chicken coop with his ten year old older brother. Of passing out because the blackboard chalk smelled like food. Of being taken to a Salvation Army warehouse for new, used, clothes and shoes.
My aunts tell of being crowded into the top bunk, all less than 13, while their mom ‘entertained’ men.
Yep, grandma was a whore.
In reply to My POP, told some real… by Dragon HAwk
Yes, that is Malthusian capitalism as reinterpreted by Darwin as a biological principle and as turned into a slogan by Herbert Spencer.
As a proposition, it is a tautology: Who survives? The fittest. Who's the fittest? The one who survives.
Malthus, though a parson (who wasn't in those days), was also the chief economist for the British East India Company, which was not a capitalist venture at all but a murderous slave monopoly with its own army. For all of his life Darwin acknowledged Malthus as his mentor and Darwin used biology as an excuse for the ravages of British monopoly imperialism.
If survival of the fittest is capitalism, then the whole world is your enemy. That is not what Adam Smith, David Ricardo or John Stuart Mill had in mind. Of course, most people have never read any of these people's works. Those who have read them at all have read most likely the first hundred pages of Wealth of Nations, missing all the criticism Smith gives naked capitalism in the later part of the book and in all of his Theory of Moral Sentiment.
Do you want to be red of tooth and claw? Literally? Do you want your neighbors and friends to be so? Probably not. But that is what you propose as capitalism--murderous anarchy until the last human on earth owns. . . . Well now, what does he own at that point and what has he lost.
In reply to Isn't that what we call… by Sonny Brakes
These "Professional Doomers" need to take a break from their doom spiral.
Step away from the Fear, Doom and Anger fountain.
Maybe they can't stop selling it, but we sure can stop buying it.
"DOOM FATIGUE", bitchez.
In reply to Why? by Sonny Brakes
Unless the "doom" is the truth.
Who cares if YOU buy it?
In reply to These "Professional Doomers"… by HRClinton
Truth? Truth is a fucking COMMODITY. Truth is an Absolute for Useful Idiots.
In reality, Truth is exactly like SALT: Need some to survive, but too much of it will kill you.
In reply to Unless the "doom" is the… by loveyajimbo
Don’t be a slug
In reply to Truth? Truth is a fucking… by HRClinton
It's reality. All civilisations rise and fall. We could hit the brake and take some mitigating action but it's hard down on the accelerater.
In reply to These "Professional Doomers"… by HRClinton
I got nothing.
I'm similar to 60% of the population.
So .... the 40% will end up with less.
sounds risky. tip:get a bulletproof vest...
In reply to I got nothing… by jal
...just the top 20%, really, unless debt is counted as an asset.
In reply to I got nothing… by jal
As long as bankers agree that fiat is money, everything will be cool. When they do not, then there's a problem. Globalists are counting on the international ruse to continue until they can get full control.
exactly backwards Death. "As long as THE MASSES agree that fiat is money, everything will be cool".
In reply to As long as bankers agree… by DeathMerchant
Living in Hawaii, yet nervous about the stock market?
I’d get out of Hawaii first, and then worry about stawks.
Because Fuku.
Not ALL currencies, all NON-COMMODITY currencies. Especially not commodity currencies from countries that have a lot of GOLD in the ground.
Hint.
The US. The sacrificial lamb the American billionaires were willing to destroy to get into 'the club'.
Such nice people.
I feel sorry for those with their total retirement wrapped up in the market. A lifetime of debt slavery, trying to do the right thing, pay taxes, raise more tax payers, only to have it all yanked from under their feet by the very ones who advised them. That's just wrong and the gov is complicit, it always is.
Kali-Ma, Kali-Ma!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0S8JZ6YO5c (Indiana Jones)
In reply to I feel sorry for those with… by Savvy
Indeed.
Hence the See Eye Ae’s urgency to get far-reaching firearms bans into law, yesterday.
You must disarm the proles before you Cyprus them.
In reply to I feel sorry for those with… by Savvy
ooo, my hording will be worth something.
Party on Wayne
- You're in trouble Lobowski!
- That's right Lobowski, now we are going to fuck you up!
Expect gun control to intensify. Can't have any starving slaves trying to fuck things up for them.
When the purge comes down we can't have the peasants being able to defend themselves.
In reply to Expect gun control to… by rsnoble
All currencies can't go down. Its a zero sum game.
Why not?
Do you really think any of those pieces of toilet paper are really worth anything?
In reply to All currencies can't go down… by remain calm
The late Jack Kerouac said “Everything belongs to me because I am poor.” http://bookreviews.nabou.com/reviews/ontheroad.html
...before the police state.
In reply to The late Jack Kerouac said … by SantaClaws
Charles Hughes Smith is a permabear. The world is always ending to this guy. Red meat to the starving catastrophists here.
No shit man.
Every thing is peachy keen.
In reply to Charles Hughes Smith is a… by Richard Whitney
Sure, Princess... the debt and deficits are just illusions... right?
No way they can crush us... as interest rates return to historical norms... and above... right?
In reply to Charles Hughes Smith is a… by Richard Whitney
Bullish sentiment still in tact, but I agree the financial market is destablized. Somebody must lost big during the latest selloff.
Well, I started with nothing, and I've still got most of it left.
the crash is always just around the corner. any day now.
Do you mean Real Soon Now?
In reply to the crash is always just… by buzzsaw99