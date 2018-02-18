Charles Hugh Smith Fears "Catastrophic Drop", Financial Markets "Definitely Destabilizing"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/18/2018 - 18:25

Via Greg Hunter's USA Watchdog blog,

Financial writer and book author Charles Hugh Smith has been watching the extreme movements in financial markets closely.

Is he nervous?  Smith says, “Oh yeah, it’s definitely destabilizing. "

"In other words, it’s becoming not just more volatile, the whole underlying structure of our economy is destabilizing.  What I mean by that is it’s becoming more brittle or fragile.  That is fundamentally why we are seeing these wild swings. 

People are swinging between...keeping the money machine like it is for another nine years, and the other side of the coin says wait a minute, we have already had a weak expansion for nine years. 

It’s almost the longest expansion in U.S. history.  A normal business cycle doesn’t run in one direction forever...If you don’t allow your economy to have a business cycle recession, then you are simply making it more fragile by encouraging really marginal and risky investments, and that’s where we are now.”

One very big problem is a dramatic loss in buying power of the U.S. dollar, but it’s not just the dollar. According to Smith,

All these currencies, there is nothing backing the currencies except the government’s force.  That’s the yen, the euro, the dollar and the Chinese yuan.  They are all going to have a catastrophic drop against real assets because they are all based on too much leverage, too much debt, too much money being pumped into the financial system that ends up in unproductive speculation. 

You can’t grow your debt at six times the rate of your economy. 

In other words, if you are creating $6, $8 or $10 of debt to eke out $1 of low productivity growth, you are dooming your currency, and all currencies are doing the same thing.

  All the currencies are going to take a big drop at some point...relative to real stuff.  Real stuff is commodities we need:  water, grains, food, oil, natural gas and, of course, precious metals. 

Everybody knows they have been money for 5,000 years, and I personally feel there is a role for crypto currencies.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Charles Hugh Smith, author of the new book “Money and Work Unchained” and the founder of the popular site OfTwoMinds.com.

Sonny Brakes Sun, 02/18/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

Why? What difference does a drop make? We'll continue getting fucked in the ass because we are engulfed in this matrix. There is no alternative, Tina. The financial system has become dependent on crack, our labour, of which there can never be enough of. You can't fix yourself a sandwich without edible ingredients even if you're the best sandwich artist who ever lived.

Or put another way, eventually, you get so tired that sleeping 28 hours a day doesn't offer any relief. I feel we are already there.

loveyajimbo lew1024 Sun, 02/18/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

Only Russia and the big one, CHINA... can back their currency with gold... the USA has sold or leased ALL of theirs to keep the price suppressed... that is why there has not been a legit AUDIT of USA gold since Ike.

And the USA is going to break apart, libturds/illegals vs conservatives... no national cohesion/patriotism anymore.

Croesus zorba THE GREEK Sun, 02/18/2018 - 21:09 Permalink

When SHTF, it will be really ugly, given:

- the supply chain's weakness.

- the peoples' weakness(es).

I'm in (what I feel) is a pretty good area, but will any place be truly safe? The following, is a simple guide of how I made my relocation decision, and settled in central Pennsyltucky.

My criteria, when I was looking for where to go was:

- Rural, largely self-sustained community.

- Pro-gun population, with a lot of hunters, and ex-military personnel.

- Reliable water sources.

- Reasonable land prices.

- At least a few hours away from major cities.

- "Natural fortress" type of area, meaning that terrain is rougher, and access to it could easily be shut down.

- Area of major importance to TPTB. (Both for commercial and military reasons, 'Here' is a "vital organ"). Yes, this also makes it a target, however:

An area deemed "critically-important" by TPTB, will also be very well-protected under a collapse scenario, first by the military and LEO's, and secondly by the locals, who would not likely tolerate pillaging, or any of the BS that would likely happen in cities.

No place is perfect, and we're no exception here, but it's probably a better area than most.

HedgeJunkie Dragon HAwk Sun, 02/18/2018 - 20:24 Permalink

My dad tells stories of living in a chicken coop with his ten year old older brother.  Of passing out because the blackboard chalk smelled like food.  Of being taken to a Salvation Army warehouse for new, used, clothes and shoes.

 

My aunts tell of being crowded into the top bunk, all less than 13, while their mom ‘entertained’ men.

 

 

Yep, grandma was a whore.

Koba the Dread Sonny Brakes Sun, 02/18/2018 - 21:58 Permalink

Yes, that is Malthusian capitalism as reinterpreted by Darwin as a biological principle and as turned into a slogan by Herbert Spencer.

As a proposition, it is a tautology: Who survives? The fittest. Who's the fittest? The one who survives.

Malthus, though a parson (who wasn't in those days), was also the chief economist for the British East India Company, which was not a capitalist venture at all but a murderous slave monopoly with its own army. For all of his life Darwin acknowledged Malthus as his mentor and Darwin used biology as an excuse for the ravages of British monopoly imperialism.

If survival of the fittest is capitalism, then the whole world is your enemy. That is not what Adam Smith, David Ricardo or John Stuart Mill had in mind. Of course, most people have never read any of these people's works. Those who have read them at all have read most likely the first hundred pages of Wealth of Nations, missing all the criticism Smith gives naked capitalism in the later part of the book and in all of his Theory of Moral Sentiment.

Do you want to be red of tooth and claw? Literally? Do you want your neighbors and friends to be so? Probably not. But that is what you propose as capitalism--murderous anarchy until the last human on earth owns. . . .  Well now, what does he own at that point and what has he lost.

DeathMerchant Sun, 02/18/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

As long as bankers agree that fiat is money, everything will be cool. When they do not, then there's a problem. Globalists are counting on the international ruse to continue until they can get full control.

Savvy Sun, 02/18/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

I feel sorry for those with their total retirement wrapped up in the market. A lifetime of debt slavery, trying to do the right thing, pay taxes, raise more tax payers, only to have it all yanked from under their feet by the very ones who advised them. That's just wrong and the gov is complicit, it always is.