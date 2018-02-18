China Threatens To Retaliate If US Imposes Metal Tariffs

It's not like anyone expected otherwise.
Just hours after the Trump administration received a green light from the Commerce Department to impose steep tariffs on aluminium and steel imports on national security grounds across the board, but especially on China and Russian, China threatened with immediately retaliation in the latest escalation of the growing trade war between the two superpowers.
In an unexpected announcement on Friday, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross recommended a possible global tariff of at least 24% on imports of steel and 7.7% on aluminum after investigations into trade in both metals determined that import surges seen in recent years “threaten to impair [US] national security.”
Responding to the unprecedented Commerce recommendation which many interpreted as the first official salvo in global trade wars, Wang Hejun - chief of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at China’s Ministry of Commerce - said imposing tariffs on such grounds was reckless.
Quoted by the FT, he said that "The spectrum of national security is very broad and without a clear definition it could easily be abused," and added that “if the final decision from the US hurts China’s interests, we will certainly take necessary measures to protect our legitimate rights."
For now the threat of "nuclear" trade war seems to be contained: analysts say Beijing is wary of escalating any trade disputes for fear of damaging its export-dependent economy, and so will focus any retaliation on specific sectors — most likely particular agricultural goods such as soybeans, for which China is the US’ largest export market. Earlier this month, Beijing launched an anti-dumping investigation into US exports of sorghum, an animal feed.
For the moment I think China will just put out harsher rhetoric,” said Bo Zhuang, an economist at consultancy Trusted Sources. “Agricultural sector retaliation is more likely since (China’s) food price inflation is low. The next possible step will be going on further with a soybean and corn investigation."
Still, expectations of only a "cold" trade war may soon be dashed, as Friday's action shows that trade hardliners in the Trump administration are eager to take action against China "after months of internal debate" according to the FT.
One option presented by the commerce department on Friday was a targeted tax on steel and aluminium imports from China and other countries like Brazil and Vietnam. A third option would impose quotas to reduce metals imports from all countries to far below the level of 2017.
But the recommendations illustrate how Mr Trump’s desire to hit China, which the US steel industry blames for a collapse in metal prices in recent years, may result in collateral damage for US allies and invite retaliation.
Meanwhile, as China plans its response, European officials in Brussels are already drafting their retaliatory measures aimed at politically sensitive US products like Kentucky bourbon and Wisconsin dairy products, which will be implemented if Trump opts for a global quota or tariff system.
As a reminder, Trump has until April to decide whether to adopt any of the recommendations, Ross said. The long-awaited results of the “Section 232” investigations into aluminium and steel imports caused shares in major US producers to rise sharply on Wall Street on Friday, while companies in the materials sector slumped.
In what appeared to be a jusitification of imminent trade wars, Trump said he was convinced that imposing tariffs would “create a lot of jobs” during a meeting with members of Congress, and dismissed warnings that such measures in the past had hurt more than they had helped by causing higher costs for many companies.
“I want to keep prices down but I also want to make sure that we have a steel industry and an aluminium industry and we do need that for national defence,” Mr Trump said. “If we ever have a conflict we don’t want to be buying steel [from] a country we are fighting.”
In its report, the commerce department stated that Canada is the top supplier of both metals to the US, suggesting the NAFTA member may - ironically - suffer the most from any new protectionist measures. The northern US neighbour has long been treated as part of the US defense industrial base along with countries like the UK and Australia. But whether Canada or any other allies would be exempted from the proposed tariffs remains unclear, according to the FT.
As for China, it was "only" the fourth-largest supplier of aluminum to the US in 2017, and accounted for less than 10% of imports; it was also the 11th-largest steel supplier over the same period, with a roughly 2% share of US imports.
The US commerce department argued that the rapid rise in China’s production of steel and aluminium in recent years — it now produces more than half of global output of both metals — has depressed international prices.
While the threat of a sharp escalation in trade tensions remains low for now, in commentary from SMBC Nikko Securities, the bank said that the proposal to restrict steel imports "could lead to a chain of higher tariffs imposed by other nations" resulting in dramatic imbalances in global commodity trade and prices.
While the brokerage expects direct impact on Japanese steel industry to be limited, it admits it is difficult to gauge the effect on international markets given details yet to be decided, and adds that the risk is that other countries shipping steel to U.S. begin selling cheaply on Japan’s export markets; in effect a sharp escalation to trade wars in which countries not targeted by the US scramble to take away market share from dominant trade partners.
cash for clunkers mother fuckers
Tariffs. Worked so well in the 1700 & 1800's.
Trumps grasp on history is less than amazing. His advisors can refer back to the 1940's for history. The tariffs worked well then as well! S/
Stupid is as Stupid Does!!!
In reply to cash for clunkers mother… by kahplunk
The U.S. is at such a disadvantage already with China trade that there is no way China can win a trade war. So, bring it on Donald. Show the Chinks who is going to demand a level playing field for a change!
In reply to Tariffs. Worked so well in… by MozartIII
China is probably not playing ball with Israhell because of its CRIMES VS HUMANITY, so Israhell ordered its American slave to impose tariffs.
In reply to The U.S. is at such a… by IH8OBAMA
Foot meet bullet....
In reply to Tariffs. Worked so well in… by MozartIII
The entire economic foundation of this country was built on massive tariffs slick
In reply to Tariffs. Worked so well in… by MozartIII
Down vote for misplaced apostrophe
In reply to Tariffs. Worked so well in… by MozartIII
Yes, you are proof of stupidity.
America is being raped and plundered.
This is the only self-sufficient economy in the world.
America First.
In reply to Tariffs. Worked so well in… by MozartIII
Dump those worthless fucking treasuries back the yuan with gold.
"Dump those worthless fucking treasuries back the yuan with gold."
You are not American! You are a troll!
No American with 1/8th of a brain would advocate for this. It will devastate you to the point of having no food or shelter for your selves or families!
That, or your a clueless marxist, that wants the utter poverty for your community/country. As has been proven around the world for the last generation plus. Look at Venezuela as the latest example!
Your might be lacking in examples as a government troll and government school example. Just let me know, I have many!
In reply to Dump those worthless fucking… by FreeShitter
tariff everything they sell. everything.
Do not tariff anything. It makes us look bad. Just mire the imports in red-tape and add a VAT tax reciprocally.
In reply to tariff everything they sell… by buzzsaw99
That would work. And when they tariff every thing the US sells? When they dump the fossil dollar?
Venezuela on opiods.
In reply to tariff everything they sell… by buzzsaw99
chinese were given our markets to plunder for decades.... screw those slant eyed jews. They are thieves. Tariffs will help pay off tax loads while encouraging our businesses to start growing. It is way overdue that we bring manufacturing back home. China has already cheated the American businesses and now are mad that we are stopping their game. They want to keep sucking our blood and complain when we say cut back on draining the life out of us. Fuckem.
In reply to tariff everything they sell… by buzzsaw99
A 24% steel tariff is a serious bitch slap.
Yeah, to all US manufacturers using steel. Sure, it'll cause steel mills to ramp up and re-open, but in the meantime, it's gonna crush anyone who doesn't have a lot of extra cash laying around for raw materials. That also means anything warehoused won't pay for the new materials. Lots of cascading issues from this.
In reply to A 24% steel tariff is a… by Arrowflinger
Tit for Tat, soon turns into tatatatatataataaa.. of a machine gun
They don't need to impose a tariff.
Just do some Quality Control material sampling and reject the shit on the docks and make them forfeit the bogus materials...
For over two hundred years America ha been a protectionist country. By virtue of being the largest (single) country you have been able to negotiate trade imbalances away. Remember the Japanese 1980's were coming to get you. Reagan made them open plants in the US.
However it was the wall st led for cost reduction that leads to 'china manufacturing syndrome'. Where to now, your country enjoys 'the best prices' for consumer goods. Anyway the robots will be here by the 2030's and it wont matter, or maybe we wont be here too!
Fuck China!
They would collapse if they lost access to US markets!
In reply to For over two hundred years… by lurker since 2012
You are wrong, lester. USA exports are just a fraction of what china exports elsewhere. It's the blowback that is the problem for the USA. If the USA over tariffed or blocked or even reduced Chinese imports it would have a bigger impact on the USA... all the customs, middlemen, cartage. Whatehousing retailing...so many people employed. Then there are the manufacturers needing chinese made parts..
USA is in a difficult position here. Blocking all Chinese imports would not devastate china but would the USA.
In reply to Fuck China!… by lester1
YES exactly ,, but you see comments here ,.. some usa people are sooo retarded.. math is no discovered for them ..)))))))))))
In reply to You are wrong, lester. USA… by keep the basta…
I am not sure that will be the case. Roughly 18% of China's exports go to US. Alternately China trade with rest of the world is 82%. So it would be a huge hit however collapse would be taking too far.
https://www.statista.com/topics/1456/export-in-china/
https://globaledge.msu.edu/countries/united-states/tradestats
In reply to Fuck China!… by lester1
18% volume drop on their current leverage means financial Armageddon for the banks in China.
In reply to I am not sure that will be… by lurker since 2012
China existed long before US markets. I really don't know why some Americans think the USA is the be-all-end-all of the planet.
In reply to Fuck China!… by lester1
The Indispensable American Exceptionalim propaganda is very pervasive and a key to the MAGA meme sticking.
In reply to China existed long before US… by Savvy
What is China gonna' do, cut us off?
If you owe someone a thousand dollars that is your problem.
If you owe someone a trillion dollars, that is their problem.
There's gonna be a lot of red state farmers hurting as their bean crops sell for 1/3 the cost to grow them. They grow garbage anyway, so fuck 'em all. Cheaper land for me!
In reply to What is China gonna' do, cut… by Kokulakai
I think you will find that "Red State" and "farmers" are not compatible. Farmers are welfare recipients riding in half million dollar combines. If you would have taken a ride through Illinois in October of 2015 you would have seen a sea of Hillary signs in front of farm houses.
In reply to There's gonna be a lot of… by dirty fingernails
Ha! I live in the corn belt and I might have seen 5 Hillary signs but LOTS of Trump signs still in yards, on trees, etc. This area is about as deep red as you can get. only the cities are blue and not even all of them. Corn and soybeans are almost exculsively the only things grown.
In reply to I think you will find that … by booboo
With less than 2% of steel imports, this seems to be just dipping a toe in the water.
On the other hand, Australia, our five eyes partner, depends on iron ore exports to China.
We could not afford to buy F-35s without our China trade, because with the US it's only ever a deficit.
Maybe we can up the rent for Pine Gap?
In reply to With less than 2% of steel… by brianshell
Be nice to yoar mortgage holder. They may pressure the dollar in a negative manner for the empire. That means murican inflation is in China's control.
In reply to We could not afford to buy F… by uhland62
Well worth it.
In reply to Be nice to yoar mortgage… by Justin Case
Trumpy project MAGA will be in tatters as the dollaro crumbles. Inflation will pick up steam just as the FED tries to clear the balance sheet. Double whammy for the debt serfs. They would have to accelerate the rate hikes to stem inflationary pressures. Housing doesn't like that, car industry is also a lender for cars and they ain't so robust right now either. Don't want to even get into student loans etc.
In reply to Well worth it. by Xena fobe
Maybe Australia should impose some tariffs on US goods. We do not do half the protesting about the trade deficit.
Australian trade deficit vs US = good.
American trade deficit vs China = bad.
Typical double standards.
Fuck it. How about NO trade!
Let's see which country wins!
In reply to Maybe Australia should… by uhland62
LMAO it sure wouldn't be the US winning! Last time I checked you can eat a bullet, but it's got nasty side effects. Same with missiles and bombs.
In reply to Fuck it. How about NO trade!… by lester1
I see empty shelves in stores.
In reply to Fuck it. How about NO trade!… by lester1
That would be great. Aus no longer has to give 75 million per year to the USA clintons and if we no longer have to buy crappy USA planes we don't want, or are not even delivered... given to Israel.. or those USA submarines Aust might be better off.
We have our own solar systems and storage.. the tesla one is too small and overpriced, we don't need your stuff.
there is a big investigation going on re that money extracted by USA over the years since Gillard started it with pay to play.
In reply to Fuck it. How about NO trade!… by lester1
do it. we don't care. australia is small potatoes.
In reply to Maybe Australia should… by uhland62
What are the Chinese going to do? Refuse to buy our debt? That would hurt, but it might actually wake the idiots in Washington up.
How about refusing to buy our soy and corn? Coal, lumber, etc. That'll hit Trump's base right in the nuts.
In reply to What are the Chinese going… by Snout the First
Use the tariff to help them. Shouldn't be depending on one customer anyway.
In reply to How about refusing to buy… by dirty fingernails
Oh, you mean like welfare or socialism? hahahaha Fucking subsidies have been out of control for decades
In reply to Use the tariff to help them… by Xena fobe
The global cooling has affected wheat crops badly, apart from failure that which has been harvested is way down in protein ie nutrition level, ie in quality. There is more rust. USA soybcrops could be facing similar fall in quality...I have not read anything re this so far.
In reply to How about refusing to buy… by dirty fingernails
Imposing tariffs is just a way to shoot yourself in the foot. Tariffs will be imposed in the opposite direction.
And what is this talk of not imposing one on goods from Mexico and Canada? If they are exempted, the Chinese will just buy up companies there and continue to ship goods to the US.
Those 1000's of US corporations operating in China are going to start sweating when their sales/profits nose dive. Apple is one of the biggies there. Profits for the murican corporations will suffer biga time. I see another dip in the DOW if that happens. "Go ahead punk, Make my day."
In reply to Imposing tariffs is just a… by roddy6667
These corps are parasites. Let them fail or incorporate in China. The dow has no effect on main street. Consumers paying half their income for housing does harm main street.
In reply to Those 1000's of US… by Justin Case
And muricans hate organized labour so don't cry now. Fragmented yoar powerless against the corporatocracy. That's why the corporatocracy hates unions. They like people who hate unions. That way they can hire refugees and OFWs, hire and fire as they please.
In reply to These corps are parasites. … by Xena fobe