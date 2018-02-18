A Key Inflation Indicator To Watch, Part 1

Authored by Daniel Nevins via FFWiley.com,
“Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.”
—Milton Friedman
Have you ever questioned Milton Friedman’s famous claim about inflation?
Ever heard anyone else question it?
Unless you read obscure stuff written for the academic community, you’re probably not used to Friedman’s quote being challenged. And that’s despite a lousy forecasting record by economists who bought into his Monetarist methods.
Consider the following:
-
When Friedman’s strict Monetarism fizzled in the 1980s, it was doomed partly by his own forecasts. Instead of the disinflation the decade delivered, he expected inflation to reach 1970s levels, publicizing that prediction in 1983 and then again in 1984, 1985 and 1986. Of course, years earlier he foresaw the 1970s jump in inflation, but the errant forecasts that came later left him wide open to a “clock twice a day” dismissal.
-
Monetarists suffered an even harsher blow in 2012, when the Conference Board finally threw in the towel on Friedman’s favorite indicator, removing M2 from its Leading Economic Index (LEI). Generally speaking, forecasters who put M2 in their models are like bachelors who put “live with mom” in their dating profiles—they haven’t been successful.
-
The many economists who expected quantitative easing (QE) to wreak havoc on inflation are, of course, on the defensive. Nine years after QE began, core inflation remains below the Fed’s 2% target, defying their Monetarist beliefs.
When it comes to explaining inflation, Monetarism hasn’t exactly nailed it. Then again, neither has Keynesianism, whose Phillips Curve confounds those who rely on it. You can toss inflation onto the bonfire of major events that mainstream theories fail to explain.
But I’ll argue there might be a better way.
In three articles, I’ll try to convince you that we can develop a better theory by interpreting Friedman’s research differently than he did. Maybe you’ll like the theory, or maybe you won’t, but I promise this: the indicator that falls from it has a better record predicting major inflation trends than any other serious indicator I’ve studied. It’s not the only way to think about inflation, but it’s realistic and practical, and I’m interested in the reader reaction.
They Said, Hey Sugar…
Let’s get started with a walk on the wild side - we’ll walk with the renegades in economics who acknowledge the true role commercial banks play in the monetary system, that of creating money from nothing in the process of making loans. By our choice of company, we’re rejecting mainstream economics, including Monetarism and Keynesianism, which call for banks to be mere conduits in the money creation process. I discussed this topic last year in “Learning from the 1980s,” and I’ll summarize the key points below:
-
When Friedman and his coauthor Anna Schwartz published their famous research showing a strong correlation between money growth and GDP growth, they and their followers failed to appreciate the importance of money-creating bank loans.
-
Instead of allowing that bank lending might explain the historical correlation to GDP, they assumed that the intrinsic characteristics of money—liquidity, stability, and value as a medium of exchange—explained their results, leading them to embrace measures such as M1 and M2.
-
But in fact, their seminal research had little to do with M1 and M2, because that data didn’t exist over the full period they studied. Instead, they used a measure that was almost exactly equal to the amount of money banks create when they make loans and buy securities.
-
Loan and behold, when the various measures diverged in the 1980s, M1 and M2 lost their correlations to GDP, whereas the original measure studied by Friedman and Schwartz did not.
Confusing?
I’ll say it again in one sentence:
The money measures economists discuss and follow (M1 and M2, primarily) are empirically inferior to the measure they ignore (bank-created money), even though the measure they ignore is responsible for getting them interested in “money” in the first place.
For anyone my age, think Gilda Radner’s creations Emily Litella and Roseanne Roseannadanna, the spoof newscasters who argued passionately about topics that didn’t match the topics given. After being told of the mistake, Litella would end her rant with a simple “nevermind,” whereas Roseannadanna would just keep on talking. The economics profession is more Roseannadanna than Litella (you’ll never hear a “nevermind”), but my recommendation is to forget what you’ve been told about the monetary aggregates and focus instead on bank-created money.
Do Stop Believing
So I’ve channeled iconic characters from both economics and Saturday Night Live, but I haven’t yet drilled down to the inflation rate. In fact, I’ll use this article to expand on the empirical result noted above, which, to my knowledge, isn’t widely known. Once you see how the alternative approach to money works, and how it differs from mainstream economics, I can break out inflation in the next article. But we’ll also need some terminology.
In the past, I used the name “MDuh” for bank-created money, “Duh” referring to the result that the best indicator is the measure Friedman and Schwartz studied, not the measures they popularized. For this article, though, I’ll use “M63,” referring to the year they published their work. We should credit the original monetary maestros for their extensive research, notwithstanding my alternative interpretation, and “M63” should check that box. (Not only that, but “MDuh,” like a Journey song, sounded catchy at first but wore me down after repeated use.)
To choose M63 components, I ask a single question: Is a potential component initiated by a private entity with the legal authority to create money, meaning either a commercial bank or a similar deposit-taking institution? If the answer is yes, I include the component in M63. Otherwise, I don’t. By using only that criterion, I’m estimating the amount of new money banks pump into the economy when they make loans and buy securities. Not surprisingly, M63 correlates almost perfectly with net bank lending—the correlation between 1959 and 2016 was 0.97.
So, M63 growth and net bank lending both correlate with GDP growth, but why?
I would say it’s because banks are the only institutions that create money from nothing when they make loans, meaning their loans inject purchasing power directly into the economy. For loans that aren’t made by banks, purchasing power flows from one party to another without increasing the total (lenders that don’t hold bank charters have to give up their own purchasing power when they deliver loan proceeds). But for bank loans, net purchasing power increases, because banks can make loans without requiring prior saving. Apart from a small allocation of bank capital, banks conjure loan proceeds from thin air—that’s the crux of what their charters allow them to do.
In other words, bank loans are additive to the amount of spending that’s already occurring, and therefore, flow directly into GDP. They might boost real growth or inflation, or both, depending on a variety of factors including how the loan money is spent. But it’s important to remember that the money–GDP correlation is merely a byproduct of a lending–GDP correlation. Bank lending, not money, is the driving force.
Round, Round, Get Around
In pictures, we can compare the traditional, mainstream view to the alternative approach by sketching a “circular flow” between spending and income. Here’s an example I’ve simplified from charts that appear in my recently published book, Economics for Independent Thinkers, which covers the topic in more detail:
The upper panel shows that the people on the left—both consumers and businesses—are spending, and because a dollar spent equals a dollar earned, the exact amount that’s spent flows back to consumers and businesses to be spent once again. So money cycles from spending to income and back to spending in a circular flow, and that’s exactly how money works in mainstream theory.
The problem, though, is that mainstream theory assumes the role played by banks to be mostly irrelevant, whereas banks have a giant effect on the circular flow in the real world. In the real world, banks create deposits or cashier’s checks or some other form of money purchasing power to deliver loan proceeds. And by creating money from nothing, they increase spending above and beyond the amount of income that feeds in from the bottom of the loop. The circular flow expands, as in the lower panel.
Even more importantly, these bank loan effects cumulative over time. If we say the chart above is the current time period or period 1, then the next chart (below) shows that period 1’s new bank credit (or at least a portion of it) is now part of the circular flow, and then it gets joined by period 2’s new bank credit. And then periods 1 and 2 join period 3’s new bank credit and the flow gets fatter and fatter.
Pictures Telling Stories
If every picture tells a story, the pictures above tell a story of economists building a discipline (mainstream macro) on a false premise so significant it can’t be corrected without starting over. Core theories in every mainstream school rely on the foundational assumption that money is independent of bank lending, all forms of lending believed equivalent and banks believed to be mere intermediaries. Mainstream macro restricts the circular flow to the picture in the first chart’s upper panel—it doesn’t allow private banks to expand the flow endogenously as in the other diagrams.
Of course, some mainstreamers claim to have improved their theories, and almost all of them would rather you didn’t listen to troublemakers like me. According to a typical defense, economists have now figured out how to stuff a hypothetical financial economy into a mainstream, real-economy wrapper, making my criticisms invalid. Anyone who says otherwise just isn’t in-the-know, as the story goes.
I shouldn’t have to write this, but those claims are as hollow as they are self-serving. Every paper I’ve read that purports to fix mainstream theory either still ignores the realities of bank lending or blends in other wildly unrealistic assumptions. (To pick a few notable examples, see Ben Bernanke’s financial accelerator model, similar papers on the same topic or Paul Krugman’s work on the financial economy.) Again, mainstreamers wove false assumptions into the theoretical fabric, and you can’t fix that without shredding the fabric and starting over. And once you’re committed to starting over, as I am, you might borrow from more realistic theories that sit well outside the mainstream.
Too much information?
I digress because certain economists respond predictably to my way of thinking, and it seems a good idea to address the most common response before moving to the next step. If you’re willing to entertain that those economists might be blowing smoke, and I might be onto something, stick with the series for another article.
In Part 2, I’ll extend the charts above to consider other flows relevant to inflation. We’ll need to paint the whole picture before I can present the logic behind my suggested inflation predictor, which, again, has an excellent historical record. Its historical performance might even lead you to question whether inflation really is “always and everywhere” a monetary phenomenon.
hopefully the author mentions that the FRN is 110% debt and that all the "credit" creation from fractional reserve lending has caused much of this "inflation" in part 2.
Money comes from banks like milk comes from cartons.
This article is theoretical mumbo-jumbo. Here's the simple explanation. All fiat currencies are eventually inflated to worthlessness. Along the way they have a period of strength and one of weakness. Without question, the dollar's growth phase peaked by 1975. It's purchasing power and the USA standard of living have declined steadily since then. This won't reverse and the growth of Asia is proof positive. Sure, we can lower the tax rate and manage our trade better but we'll never beat the competitive cost advantage of the East. However, if we can destroy the economies of the East then the advantage could shift back West. And that my friends is what will be attempted. Never underestimate the ruthlessness of governments.
The bought congress of 1912 unconstitutionally handed over their responsibility for issuing money and regulating the quantity (to stop inflation) to a private cartel now known as the federal reserve. Whereas the government issues money without debt (United States Notes), the private federal reserve issue it with debt (at interest). This makes no sense because the money issued is less than the debt incurred.
In exchange, those same bought legislators can borrow money and buy votes. Why don't citizens see the flaw in this arrangement?
A fiat currency does not necessarily inflate. The whole point of the constitutional directive was for the government to regulate the quantity of money.
Money is, after all, a simple contract for value traded. Once that trade is completed, the money is retired. It is only a note.
Can we finish destroying the Middle East first?
Baby steps Baron, baby steps.
Very Good !
gunna copy that quote
I regard the important monetary metric as Monetary Base which equals cash in circulation plus excess bank reserves.
Having a rat eating the money is a TOTALLY anti-Semitic depiction!
That rat is deflating the money supply.
Um, what are you even babbling about? Only the Fed can "create money", banks can intermediate funds they borrow from the Fed or buy on the open market, besides deposits.
you certainly do not understand the money system. its a product. made by a private company. that explains it pretty much.
Well the banks are the Fed and the Fed are the banks, but it's still not quite as simple-minded as written up here.
whats with the All Seeing Eye and Pyramid on the back of the FRN?
and the images of the Twin Towers falling in sequesnce like an animation?
and the image of the Oklahoma city bombing?
and the images of New york being hit by a Nuke?
and the image of the Pentagon in flames?
and the image of Hoover Dam busting?
did i miss one?
Why are the three Presidents that hated the private banks are pictured on the FRNs?
Revenge?
That cartoon image of the "inflation Rat" nibbling on money is quite good.
I would change a few things though. The rat should be much smaller and it should be shitting wads of cash and a few fat bankers would be collecting and putting in a brief case.
The banker with the most rat droppings wins.
And rat dropping is all they are worth.
Well, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon", but lying about it is usually the government's idea.
My opinion ain't worth much but how I see it is that banks create money (loans) from promises to pay it off in the future. As long as interest rates are dropping over time they can continue to inflate the debt pile as borrowers, corporations and governments, roll their debts at lower rates of interest in the future.
The only ones that have to actually service debt are individuals. Even corporate or government debt is ultimately serviced by individuals through higher prices or taxes. Corporations and governments can continue to play financial games if the individual is incapable of servicing the debts but eventually the game comes to an end when individuals can't make ends meet.
Whenever the central bank raises interbank lending rates the ability to roll debts is eliminated and then we get recessions. The debt that cannot be serviced by productivity is either monetized by the central bank (true 'printing' via things like QE) or the debt is liquidated by bankruptcy.
Now that central banks are trapped by the zero bound on interest rates the economy of corps and governments cannot roll the debt, so big issues are forming, the banks solution of course is to enter into negative interest rates in order to keep the debt rolling ball rolling. But that is entirely experimental and no one really knows how that is going to end up.
Personally I think banks know the gig is up so they want to ban cash and then just tax economic activity by charging servicing fees on all transactions via their electronic currency. So that will be very deflationary on the economy as it will amount to a 6-8% tax on the economy.
A reset of monumental proportion is due where most debt is liquidated in bankruptcy or by the central banks monetizing all non-performing debts that cannot be rolled. That is the final hyper-inflationary end game of the current unit of account.
Well, I read it.
Bank lending increases the velocity of money, but unlike real science, capital can both be created and destroyed.
Sure, lending increases velocity, depending upon WHO you are lending it to. Casino banking and the interbank arbitrage ring-around-the-rosie we see today, do nothing for velocity OR productivity.
I am thinking that Schiff is right and this ends in hyperinflation Weimar Germany style (something I saw him say long ago when he called the housing collapse). He said then the best place to be for that was around commodities, maybe more so literally than market wise.
I've always thought Friedman was a quack. Rickards too, for that matter. And Schiff....well... as much as I like the guy, he has the audacity to state publicly that the metals markets are not rigged. Talk about only seeing what you want to see......
Schiff is starting to look more correct everyday however, regarding the fate of the dollar. I think we have reached the top (paper). I heard Charles Hugh Smith say that we may see some insignificant meandering up and down in the markets (because of on-going Fed central planning) before they fade into irrelevance. I tend to agree with him. I have long since ruled out the alt-moneys community's beloved notion of the 'great economic collapse'; here's a clue, gold bugs: It already happened in 2008. What we have now does not resemble a market. Not in the least. I don't care what asset you look at.
For the little guy: no velocity; no inflation. For the Davos set: 10 year old toxic debt still sitting on Fed balance sheet, shunting printed money back and forth via interbank lending.