Kim Dotcom: "Let Me Assure You, The DNC Hack Wasn’t Even A Hack"

Kim Dotcom has once again chimed in on the DNC hack, following a Sunday morning tweet from President Trump clarifying his previous comments on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
In response, Dotcom tweeted "Let me assure you, the DNC hack wasn't even a hack. It was an insider with a memory stick. I know this because I know who did it and why," adding "Special Counsel Mueller is not interested in my evidence. My lawyers wrote to him twice. He never replied. 360 pounds!" alluding of course to Trump's "400 pound genius" comment.
Let me assure you, the DNC hack wasn’t even a hack. It was an insider with a memory stick. I know this because I know who did it and why. Special Counsel Mueller is not interested in my evidence. My lawyers wrote to him twice. He never replied. 360 pounds!https://t.co/AGRO0sFx7s https://t.co/epXtv0t1uN— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 18, 2018
Dotcom's assertion is backed up by an analysis done last year by a researcher who goes by the name Forensicator, who determined that the DNC files were copied at 22.6 MB/s - a speed virtually impossible to achieve from halfway around the world, much less over a local network - yet a speed typical of file transfers to a memory stick.
The local transfer theory of course blows the Russian hacking narrative out of the water, lending credibility to the theory that the DNC "hack" was in fact an inside job, potentially implicating late DNC IT staffer, Seth Rich.
John Podesta's email was allegely successfully "hacked" (he fell victim to a phishing scam) in March 2016, while the DNC reported suspicious activity (the suspected Seth Rich file transfer) in late April, 2016 according to the Washington Post.
On May 18, 2017, Dotcom proposed that if Congress includes the Seth Rich investigation in their Russia probe, he would provide written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was WikiLeaks' source.
If Congress includes #SethRich case into their Russia probe I'll give written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was @Wikileaks source.— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 19, 2017
On May 19 2017 Dotcom tweeted "I knew Seth Rich. I was involved"
I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved. https://t.co/MbGQteHhZM— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 20, 2017
Three days later, Dotcom again released a guarded statement saying "I KNOW THAT SETH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK," adding:
"I have consulted with my lawyers. I accept that my full statement should be provided to the authorities and I am prepared to do that so that there can be a full investigation. My lawyers will speak with the authorities regarding the proper process.
If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back. In the coming days we will be communicating with the appropriate authorities to make the necessary arrangements. In the meantime, I will make no further comment."
Dotcom knew.
While one could simply write off Dotcom's claims as an attention seeking stunt, he made several comments and a series of tweets hinting at the upcoming email releases prior to both the WikiLeaks dumps as well as the publication of the hacked DNC emails to a website known as "DCLeaks."
In a May 14, 2015 Bloomberg article entitled "Kim Dotcom: Julian Assange Will Be Hillary Clinton's Worst Nightmare In 2016": "I have to say it’s probably more Julian,” who threatens Hillary, Dotcom said. “But I’m aware of some of the things that are going to be roadblocks for her.”
Two days later, Dotcom tweeted this:
Hillary Clinton is raising a mountain of cash for her Presidential bid. I think it might turn into ash. pic.twitter.com/Nh8wnyj5AJ— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 16, 2015
Around two months later, Kim asks a provocative question
Will hackers 0wn the U.S. presidential election and prevent Hillary Clinton? #Wikileaks— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 12, 2016
Two weeks after that, Dotcom then tweeted "Mishandling classified info is a crime. When Hillary's emails eventually pop up on the internet who's going to jail?"
Mishandling classified info is a crime. When Hillary's emails eventually pop up on the Internet who's going to jail? http://t.co/zuUNiq26bR— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 26, 2015
It should thus be fairly obvious to anyone that Dotcom was somehow involved, and therefore any evidence he claims to have, should be taken seriously as part of Mueller's investigation. Instead, as Dotcom tweeted, "Special Counsel Mueller is not interested in my evidence. My lawyers wrote to him twice. He never replied."
February 18, 2018
Pffft...this guy sounds like the reds with their "blockbuster" memo.
Honest Hill'rey is laughing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_8VaMbPjUU
In reply to Pffft...this guy sounds like… by chunga
I love that fat fucker.
Dotcom, not Trump.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by SethPoor
Fat Dotcom...
"Let Me Assure You, The KFC Was Delicious."
In reply to I love that fat fucker. by hedgeless_horseman
All fucking Kabuki. All of it.
The Deep State (Oligarchs and the MIC) is totally fucking loving this:
they have Trump and the GOP giving them everything they ever wanted
and they have the optics and distraction of an "embattled president
that claims to be against the "deep state" and
a base that rally's and circles the wagons around him and falls for the narrative.
Meanwhile they keep enacting
the most Pro Deep State/MIC/Police State/Zionist/Wall Street
agenda possible.
And they call it #winning
----
pathetic.
In reply to Fat.com… by J S Bach
So why doesn't Kim release his evidence to Wikileaks?
In reply to All fucking Kabuki… by Bes
No that won't work. Assange and Wikileaks guarantee leakers remain anynomous in life and death.
In reply to So why doesn't Kim release… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
C'mon Kim. Fess up. Your dick is not that big!
In reply to No that won't work. Assange… by keep the basta…
All fucking Kabuki. All of it -- Bes
Since you know the script why not provide the upcoming scenes for us? A list of future headlines would be a good start. Be specific about dates, names and activities. Your prescience will be measured against the actual events.
In reply to C'mon Kim. Fess up. Your… by Al Gophilia
C'mon Kim, give it to us, we know you want it. Seth Rich, political death squad, so we can send these fuckers to Guantanamo, NOW.
In reply to All fucking Kabuki. All of… by Billy the Poet
Had to be a Russian mole with a computer stick.
MSM, DNC and Muller say so.
In reply to C'mon Kim, give it to us, we… by IntercoursetheEU
Well Hillary & Bill should go first. Kim never broke the law. The US just decided that he did, even in copyright violations. Which did not apply to his jurisdiction.
Kim has given stuff to Wikileaks! Where are you from?
Keep up Bitch!!! Your 2 years to late!!!
In reply to So why doesn't Kim release… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
His name was Seth Rich . No?
In reply to All fucking Kabuki… by Bes
The biggest hacks are at CNN.
In reply to All fucking Kabuki… by Bes
Yeah, he might be fat, but Megaupload (RIP) was the phattest.
In reply to Fat.com… by J S Bach
Me too! No homo. Well.......maybe less than 1x10^-7 homo.
In reply to I love that fat fucker. by hedgeless_horseman
Gowdy is a big mouth fraud and a punk. At the rate these wimps are going Mueller will throw him and Stiff Sessions in the slammer.
Tomorrow's headline:
"Collusion Probe Widens As Another Trump Aide Pleads Guilty"
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by SethPoor
"I've never mentioned Whitewater and I'm not about to start now."
~ Bob Dole
Here they are 35 years later still playing for field position.
In reply to Gowdy is a big mouth fraud… by chunga
Off by only 40 pounds, yet dead on balls accurate.
In reply to Pffft...this guy sounds like… by chunga
The author might have mentioned that Dotcoms residence in New Zealand was raided, millions in assets seized, and he was arrested (not for the first time) .... and it was only then that he said that he had information on the DNC and Seth Rich's murder ... believe me, I hope Dotcom has info that screws Hillary .... but c'mon ... if you call yourself an intern ... oops, I mean journalist ... these are facts that must be included for the sake of full disclosure .... otherwise, you get assholes like me calling you out all the time ... it just gets worse and worse around here ...
In reply to Pffft...this guy sounds like… by chunga
If he offers information it will be ignored. Just like Assange.
The theories are entertaining and fun but that's what happened. Assange is being ignored by the maverick outsider and by the frauds in congress.
The Clinton gang has been running roughshod for 40 years.
In reply to The author might have… by Disgruntled Goat
"If he offers information it will be ignored. Just like Assange."
This is so accurate. Nobody in gov wants to deal with anything like "truth". Lawyers will not ask a question they don't already know the answer to and this tells me Mueller actually knows about the hacks and Seth Rich but willfully chooses not to ask the questions.
This is why attorneys are scum and deserve to rot in hell.
In reply to If he offers information it… by chunga
scared much?
In reply to Pffft...this guy sounds like… by chunga
Wow, just wow, Dotcom Kim, fuck that it so revealing. I never would have hazard such a guess on such a reaching and logical conclusion.
For the millionth time - who ordered Seth Rich murder. ./
I believe this motherfucker.
Kim.com is a flamboyant and he admits he is a kid at heart who wants to have fun but he is also VERY bright.
I watched him defend himself in front o fthe NZ court and he is very articulate and intelligent. He is a hero like Assange.
Hillary/Obama went after Kim.com because Google and others feared him as a possible competitor. Kim's Mega could have been so much bigger and diverse technology - this is why they stopped him.
In reply to I believe this motherfucker. by homiegot
What’s the big deal. Get his fat ass over here and feed him up..will see then..he is a big part of Assange and his ability to move data anonymously as anyone who knows his history..who knows..Rich was a computer geek and probably looked up to Kim being a Bernie bro and all..
Fat guys don't lie.
Chris Christy?
In reply to Fat guys don't lie. by balz
Muh Lasagna...
In reply to Chris Christy? by gatorengineer
The only argument I see against this is that this guy is still alive and talking shit.
if he had any real evidence, he would be dead.
heart attack or choking on a ham sandwich
or choking on a pretzel. That can happen too ya know.
In reply to The only argument I see… by Cardinal Fang
What's Session's and the FBI waiting for, a silver platter?
What the hell is Trump waiting for....
What is Trey Gowdy waiting for?
For the fat fucker to die?
Your question is being asked by millions of americans
In reply to What's Session's and the FBI… by Beowulf55
I'm gonna tell you all this and I'm only gonna do it once. Trump has spent his first year in Washington making a list of whom he can and can not trust. Once that's done he can start cleaning house. That has to be job 1. After the housecleaning starts, then he will have a freer hand to do the things he was elected to do. Patience, grasshopper... The Indians are leading the cavalry into the blind canyon where big rocks will fall on them.
In reply to What's Session's and the FBI… by Beowulf55
I've heard this crap story from you Trumtard's for over a year and not a fucking thing changes. Little Jeffie's still getting his naps, Zionist bankster fucks and MIC psychopaths are running wild and the swamp burbles over.
It's MIGA dumbshit. MAGA died before he took the oath.
In reply to I'm gonna tell you all this… by Publicus_Reanimated
If no one is listening Kim, put it out for everyone to see. Unless of course you are blackmailing people too? No one has honest intentions
great article ..)) like old good Zerohedge .. feel younger yeah )))
Fat fuck full o shit
Yeah.... Dotcom .... is he a homo?
No, father of several and starting on the next wife. Likes fertile adult women.
In reply to Yeah.... Dotcom .... is he a… by Disgruntled Goat
Trump and Billy Clinton prefer the 14yo girls at Epstein's island.
In reply to No, father of several and… by WernerHeisenberg
Fer christs sake, stop projecting. Kim just got married to a young slim intelligent beautiful woman.
Intelligence is both very attractive and rare.
In reply to Yeah.... Dotcom .... is he a… by Disgruntled Goat
I was wondering where he disappeared to. I wonder what all he has been involved in period. He is a genius of epic proportions and they hate him but respect him enough to negotiate. It seems he has done so to save his own ass but I'm not in his position, so I guess I can't blame him.
Everyone knows this by now, apart from Mueller, Schiff, and the MSM "Resistance" (as if).
The DNC and Hillary acolytes are never going to acknowledge they were simply stupid and arrogant. And still are.
He is absolutely right about this much -- the DNC emails were not a hack, they were a local transfer.
