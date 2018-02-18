Peter Thiel's Move To LA Is Inspiring A "Conservative Renaissance" In The City

Peter Thiel isn't the only conservative to flee the Bay Area over its increasingly systematic repression of ideas and values that are incompatible with the community's commitment to identity politics, multiculturalism and other liberal economic and social values.
Per the Wall Street Journal, other conservatives in the tech community have said they plan to leave the area because of the proliferation of groupthink and homogeneity, which they feel are making it a worse place to live and work.
Tom McInerney, an angel investors who moved to Los Angeles a decade ago - and is now being followed their by Thiel - said Trump's election proved how out of touch the Bay Area is.
“I think the politics of San Francisco have gotten a little bit crazy,” said Tom McInerney, an angel investor who moved a decade ago to Los Angeles from the Bay Area.
"The Trump election was super polarizing and it definitely illustrated - and Peter [Thiel] said this - how out of touch Silicon Valley was," said Mr. McInerney, who describes himself as fiscally conservative, but socially liberal.
Even some people who wouldn't describe themselves as committed conservatives are finding the atmosphere in the Bay Area hostile. Tim Ferriss, the tech investor and best-selling author of the “4 Hour Workweek,” moved to Austin, Texas, in December, after living in the Bay Area for 17 years for reasons similar to Thiel's.
Thiel, who backed Trump’s presidential campaign but describes himself as a libertarian, will move into the home he already owns in Hollywood and shift Thiel Capital and Thiel Foundation into new headquarters in the City of Angels, as we pointed out last week. It's also been rumored that Thiel is considering quitting the board of Facebook - a company that represents one of Thiel's most lucrative investments, though he also reportedly made a killing on the long-vol trade recently.
And as the Guardian adds, Thiel's decision to leave for LA is rallying the city's small community of conservatives, who are increasingly seeking to market LA as a hospitable home for conservative media brands.
The Guardian even went so far to declare Thiel's move the inspiration for a "conservative renaissance" in LA.
Indeed, Thiel is reportedly working to start his own media company - a company that he will eventually build to rival Fox.
Thiel’s decision to move to LA comes at a time when conservatives in the Bay Area are feeling increasingly squeezed by what they perceive to be liberal groupthink. Google's decision to fire James Damore for publishing a memo arguing against the company's decision to pursue diversity in hiring was a watershed moment for both Thiel and the small but vibrant conservative contingent within tech.
“Silicon Valley is a one-party state,” said Thiel at Stanford University last month. “That’s when you get in trouble politically in our society, when you’re all in one side.”
The firing of James Damore by Google in August last year amplified conservative fears that Silicon Valley companies had become ideological echo chambers intolerant to their viewpoints.
Thiel’s decision to support Trump was unpopular among many of his progressive peers in the technology industry, with some calling for him to be dumped from the Facebook board. Although the social network’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg disagreed, the Journal reports that Thiel – one of Facebook’s earliest investors – has discussed resigning.
“Silicon Valley has become less tolerant and that’s very troubling,” said Garrett Johnson, co-founder of conservative think tank Lincoln Network. “There’s a trend of monoculture and closed-mindedness.”
Unsurprisingly, few in Silicon Valley are sad to see him leave, with one community "activist" quoted by the Guardian jokingly questioning why Thiel hasn't retreated all the way to his soon-to-be adopted home of New Zealand.
Maciej Cegłowski, a prominent San Francisco web developer and leader of the grass-roots activist group Tech Solidarity, agreed, but expressed surprise that “in his search for safety” Thiel wasn’t fleeing to his adoptive home of New Zealand.
“They were so eager to make him a citizen, and he’s already got a bunker there,” he said.
“Overall, I believe him leaving the Bay Area is a win. More young blood for the rest of us,” he added, in reference to Thiel’s alleged interest in injecting himself with young people’s blood.
But as anybody who has traveled to LA can attest, there's plenty of young blood to go around...
Comments
Lol
Hymietown West is going to turn conservative now?
In reply to Lol by Catahoula
You Thielly Thavage. What are you going to pothibly contherve in Loth Angeleth?
In reply to Hymietown West is going to… by Juggernaut x2
This just gives him an excuse to be closer to West Hollywood.
In reply to You Thielly Thavage. by J S Bach
Conservative Renaissance, yeah no.
When you've been in a fascist neighborhood for many decades, any slightly less fascist area will seem like heaven.
In reply to This just gives him an… by Juggernaut x2
Ese...
In reply to Conservative Renaissance,… by ACP
Yeah, heroine is so bad for me. I’m going to quit and start snorting cocaine!
In reply to Conservative Renaissance,… by ACP
One billionaire is a "Conservative Renaissance"?
Is Thiel a Libertarian? Not the same thing.
Maybe Thiel will find some like minded folks down at Hollywood and Vine.
Just don't hug a cop, he might break Peter's bottle of love potion number nine.
In reply to Hymietown West is going to… by Juggernaut x2
So Thiel is opening a fudge packing plant in L.A.
He must be running out of little boys in Sillycon Valley, plus he'll be much closer to Hollywierd.
LA is more conservative then yall been told. Thats why they stuff the ballot boxes so hard.
L.A. is libtard just like the Bay Area. Orange County still has some conservative strongholds.
Stay the fuck out of San Diego county Thiel. Keep your fudge packing ass to the North.
In reply to LA is more conservative… by VWAndy
Not in the shops I go into all over LA county. But to be fair everyone in those shops has a job so it might be a bit biased sample. lol
In reply to L.A. is libtard just like… by Yen Cross
Thiel, try parking a car with a Trump bumper sticker anywhere in LA and see how long it takes to be vandalized.
All of CA is a one-party state. You should've moved out of CA to really get free of the leftist bubble.
So if you really hate somebody - go put Trump stickers on their cars.
In reply to Thiel, try parking a car… by dchang0
The total outrage over Trump winning the election - had nothing to do with his policies or his manner of speech.
God the whole of Washington are criminals, pedophiles and are in thick with the MSM, not to mention hollywood's sick sexual swamp.
If Trump beat Biden or Obama, or Warren or some such they would have been all pissed off, but things would have returned to normal bs. But beating the the Spawn of Satan, Hillary Clinton who was Rigged to win - was anathama.
Too late you pathetic liberal cocksucker...
Just saying. Some folks take being called a Nazi personally.
The left done went completely fucking feral and turned on anyone that said anything they didnt like. Im thinking Thiel here might be willing to take a stand.
Who knows only time will tell. Keep an open mind.
I want to start a hymen factory for all those CA harlots wanting to sell it again.
San Francisco has been insufferable at least since the Haight-Ashbury days. Now it's worked it's way down to Sunnyvale and Cupertino. Soon every broccoli farmer in Salinas will be insufferable, too.
But Los Angeles, conservative? No hablamos "conservative".
San Fran was still okay up until the mid-80s but the Tech Boom totally screwed it up.
In reply to San Francisco has been… by I Write Code
There is none more Fervent than a newly converted.
12 years ago I left the Bay Area for the same reasons. 18 months ago I left tech for the same reasons. Im an independent - if I had to peg an ideology closest to my views it would be Libertarian. There is no room left in both that location or industry for anyone outside their orthodoxy. Its sick.
As for Ferris moving to ATX, good luck. Thats where I ended up after the Bay Area. This place has become so bad over the past 3-4 years that I am in the process of moving again. Its not as bad as SF, but it is trying to be so very damn hard. I wont put up with that outrageous nonsense in my day to day anymore. Its sad because I thought I had finally found where I was putting down roots.
Ive been back trading full time after leaving tech. I had this thought today. Playing the markets is more honest than tech. Nobody makes bones about how cut-throat it is. Tech on the other hand is so sanctimonious and passive aggresive that it lacks anything resembling integrity - its all about love and the common good. What a load! At least I can have a level of respect for someone who is honest about wanting to take every penny of mine in the markets.
I hope it works out for him. Seriously. If nothing else, let the fight happen there so the heat is off other parts of the country.
It is interesting how relatively large sums of money interfere absolutely with truth and logic.