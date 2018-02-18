In Raging Tweetstorm, Trump Says Russians "Laughing Their Asses Off", Mocks "Leakin' Monster" Schiff

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:00

After  excoriating the FBI for failing to act on multiple tips about "professional school shooter" Nikolas Cruz's murderous intentions, and criticizing National Security Adviser HR McMaster over his Russia collusion comments, President Donald Trump shifted his focus toward one of his favorite targets, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, whom he "congratulated" for finally acknowledging that the Obama administration is responsible for any attempted interference by Russia during the 2016 election.

In one of his more memorable turns of phrase, Trump lauded "Liddle Adam Schiff", whom he branded the "leakin monster of no control", for finally "blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam!"

Trump also expressed his amazement that nobody in federal law enforcement or Congress tried to stop the Obama administration from handing over nearly $2 billion in cash to Iran. The cash transfers were first reported by the Wall Street Journal in September 2016. The administration defended its actions by saying it was merely returning the money, which belonged to Iranian entities, but had been frozen because of sanctions.

 

 

 

Trump also repeated that he "never denied" the Russians tried to interfere in the election - he only denied that the Trump campaign in any way coordinated with the Russians...

... and he lamented that Schiff was probably only now blaming Obama for Russian interference to create another Democratic excuse for why Hillary Clinton lost to Trump, a "great candidate."

Putting it all together, given the hysteria surrounding Russian interference during the 2016 election, the multiple investigations and countless public resources wasted, if it was Russia's intention to create chaos in the US, then they've "succeeded beyond their wildest dreams", Trump claimed."They're probably "laughing their asses off in Moscow," he added.

Taking a swipe at recent reports that CNN's ratings have tumbled over the past year, Trump tweeted a cartoon of Wolf Blitzer and the never-ending coverage of the "Russia probe."

He ended his ranting (at least for now) with a tweet about a Republican pollster tabulating that the odds of the GOP retaining its Congressional majorities during the coming mid-term elections have been climbing, which the president attributed to his tax cut reform.

Trump has gone silent, but with Adam Schiff scheduled to appear on CNN's State of the Union this morning - and Attorney General Jeff Sessions set to be interviewed by Maria Bartiromo - it's likely we haven't heard the last from the president during this long, President's Day weekend.

Politics

Looney Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

 

But wasn’t I a great candidate?

Yes you were, and I voted for you, you lying flip-flopping piece of shit!

1. Jail Crooked Hillary – Flipped. During the Inauguration Dinner: “The Clintons are good people!”

2. Drain the Swamp – Flipped. The promise vanished like a fart in the wind.

3. I love WikiLeaks – Flipped. Assange is still marooned in the Embassy.

4. Get out of Syria – Flipped. Attacked Syria with 59 Tomahawks.

5. Reform or Disband NATO – Flipped.

6. Ban Foreign Lobbyists – Flipped. “Did I really promise that shit?”

7. Enact Term Limits – Flipped. Just another fart in the wind.

8. Eliminate Gun-Free Zones – Flipped. Should’ve pushed for that after the Florida School shooting.

Looney

GUS100CORRINA JimmyJones Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

In Raging Tweetstorm, Trump Sasys Russians Are "Laughing Their Asses Off", Mocks "Leakin' Monster" Schiff

"If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest expectations."

My response: I AGREE COMPLETELY!!!! Well said Mr. PRESIDENT!!!!!

The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE (DEMOCRATS) ARE STUPID BEYOND BELIEF!!!! Even now they continue to talk about GUN CONTROL in a continuing effort to remove the 2nd amendment.

As Brannon Howse from worldview weekend likes to say, the PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are USEFUL IDIOTS!!!!!!!!!!

DEMOCRAT THEME VERSE FOR 2018 ...

We belong to our father, the devil, and we want to carry out our father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

Deep Snorkeler Zero_Ledge Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

Swinging Hunchbacks on Trump Tower

1. billions for defense, not one cent to protect children

2. tax cuts for the wealthiest, not one cent for debt reduction

3. privileges for giant corporations, attacks on the natural environment

4. a grand military parade and the collapse of democracy

5. trinkets for the middle class, gold for the billionaire caste

 

bshirley1968 Dumpster Elite Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Dude, please drop that weakass "better-than-Hillary" bullshit. That was old 3 days after the election. If that is all you got, then you need to STFU. My bird dog is better that Hillary.....so what does that say about Trump? Your stupid ass isn't doing him any favors by continually bringing up that lesser of two evils bullshit.....you only try to distract from the facts.

Nos, moving on......when one reads Trump's tweets it is obvious he is talking to stupid sheeple because he thinks his base is that stupid....and sadly, most are.

Looney, you are right on target. Keep hammering his lying ass. I am amazed you got all that posted in the "first" post.

gregga777 Looney Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

All Around the Russkie Bush

 

All around the Russkie bush
The Weasels* chased the Trump
The Weasels thought 'twas all in fun
Pop! goes the Weasels 

A million for Steele's dossier
A million for a pack o' lies
That's the way the money goes
Pop! goes the Weasels

A pound of lies by Susan Rice
A pound of lies by Hitlery
Mix it up and make it nice
Pop! goes the Weasels 

 

*FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) 

just the tip Looney Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

1. Jail Crooked Hillary – Flipped. During the Inauguration Dinner: “The Clintons are good people!”

no.  he said that in an interview with cbs lesley stahl.  i thought he said it on 11/16/2016 but this link with fox says differently.  he may have said it at the dinner as well.  i am simply referring to the first time he said it.

http://nation.foxnews.com/2016/11/14/theyre-good-people-trump-backs-pro…

BandGap Looney Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

Patience is a virtue. Hard to drag a mountain of shit into the light. Give it time.

Do not get caught up with the flailing of the world. Calm your heart, reinforce your soul and be satisfied with being here and now as a witness.

Going to be a groovy spring.

Expat BandGap Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

It'll be super groovy when the Rebublicans lose both the house and the senate. Then we will see just how loud Trumpeteers and ZHers can whine.  I am really looking forward to seeing you all get your guns and march on Washington like you all promised so many times.  Can't wait to see the heaps of bodies as you try to fight a Marine Corps armoured division with your Glocks and Mossbergs.  LOL.  Just kidding.  You pussies will froth at the mouth and then pee your pants.  After that you will just go back to drinking beer and fucking your sisters.

Kayman Expat Sun, 02/18/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

"It'll be super groovy when the Rebublicans lose both the house and the senate."

How's President Hillary doing? With her "impossible to lose" race.

Is being a complete fucking idiot a requirement to be a DNC troll?

PS. We are fucking your sisters. You can keep fucking your mother.

pippi68 Looney Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Clearly you believe this one man to be an all-powerful god! Welcome to the real world indeed nut case. He has made more change for the better in 1 year than the last 3 evil presidents combined. Who would have been able to achieve the things you criticize him for?

Ikiru Looney Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

I agree, he certainly has disappointed in many ways, but he’s still better than Hillary “the evil bitch” Clinton.  Better than Barrack “the corrupt commie” Obama.  Better than George W. “pull it and bomb ‘em” Bush.  Better than Bill “the rapist” Clinton.  Better than George H.W. “CIA NWO” Bush.  So, as ridiculous as this may sound, so far he’s the best President we’ve had in at least 25 years. 

soyungato Looney Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

I never have much hope for Trump doing anything other than occupying the POTUS post. Hiltery could have run against a monkey and I would still have voted for the monkey. So in a sense I got what I voted for, or rather against. I am OK with that.
The other merit of a Trump presidency is that his being the POTUS forced the deep state to the surface. In trying to force out Trump, the deep state revealed their true selves and the sorry state our country is in. The people will not forget and Trump's presidency is not the end all. So, thank you Mr.Trump for waking up the nation and opening the eyes of us all. I knew it was bad but not this bad.

Demologos 44magnum Sun, 02/18/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

If voting worked, they wouldn't let us do it.  That said, Trump is captive of the collusion bullshit, his ego, and the poor advice he is getting. There is limited progress on his campaign promises. NAFTA is burning, TPP is dead, the global warming treaty is buried, tax reform happened (it mostly sucks but nothing has changed since Reagan), and illegal immigrants have slowed to a trickle.  Baby steps.