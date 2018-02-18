In Raging Tweetstorm, Trump Says Russians "Laughing Their Asses Off", Mocks "Leakin' Monster" Schiff

After excoriating the FBI for failing to act on multiple tips about "professional school shooter" Nikolas Cruz's murderous intentions, and criticizing National Security Adviser HR McMaster over his Russia collusion comments, President Donald Trump shifted his focus toward one of his favorite targets, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, whom he "congratulated" for finally acknowledging that the Obama administration is responsible for any attempted interference by Russia during the 2016 election.
In one of his more memorable turns of phrase, Trump lauded "Liddle Adam Schiff", whom he branded the "leakin monster of no control", for finally "blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam!"
Trump also expressed his amazement that nobody in federal law enforcement or Congress tried to stop the Obama administration from handing over nearly $2 billion in cash to Iran. The cash transfers were first reported by the Wall Street Journal in September 2016. The administration defended its actions by saying it was merely returning the money, which belonged to Iranian entities, but had been frozen because of sanctions.
Never gotten over the fact that Obama was able to send $1.7 Billion Dollars in CASH to Iran and nobody in Congress, the FBI or Justice called for an investigation!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Trump also repeated that he "never denied" the Russians tried to interfere in the election - he only denied that the Trump campaign in any way coordinated with the Russians...
I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
... and he lamented that Schiff was probably only now blaming Obama for Russian interference to create another Democratic excuse for why Hillary Clinton lost to Trump, a "great candidate."
Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn’t I a great candidate?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Putting it all together, given the hysteria surrounding Russian interference during the 2016 election, the multiple investigations and countless public resources wasted, if it was Russia's intention to create chaos in the US, then they've "succeeded beyond their wildest dreams", Trump claimed."They're probably "laughing their asses off in Moscow," he added.
If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Taking a swipe at recent reports that CNN's ratings have tumbled over the past year, Trump tweeted a cartoon of Wolf Blitzer and the never-ending coverage of the "Russia probe."
The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN. https://t.co/rYsv90cnvs— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
He ended his ranting (at least for now) with a tweet about a Republican pollster tabulating that the odds of the GOP retaining its Congressional majorities during the coming mid-term elections have been climbing, which the president attributed to his tax cut reform.
Great Pollster John McLaughlin now has the GOP up in the Generic Congressional Ballot. Big gain over last 4 weeks. I guess people are loving the big Tax Cuts given them by the Republicans, the Cuts the Dems want to take away. We need more Republicans!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Trump has gone silent, but with Adam Schiff scheduled to appear on CNN's State of the Union this morning - and Attorney General Jeff Sessions set to be interviewed by Maria Bartiromo - it's likely we haven't heard the last from the president during this long, President's Day weekend.
Comments
… But wasn’t I a great candidate?
Yes you were, and I voted for you, you lying flip-flopping piece of shit!
1. Jail Crooked Hillary – Flipped. During the Inauguration Dinner: “The Clintons are good people!”
2. Drain the Swamp – Flipped. The promise vanished like a fart in the wind.
3. I love WikiLeaks – Flipped. Assange is still marooned in the Embassy.
4. Get out of Syria – Flipped. Attacked Syria with 59 Tomahawks.
5. Reform or Disband NATO – Flipped.
6. Ban Foreign Lobbyists – Flipped. “Did I really promise that shit?”
7. Enact Term Limits – Flipped. Just another fart in the wind.
8. Eliminate Gun-Free Zones – Flipped. Should’ve pushed for that after the Florida School shooting.
Looney
Welcome to reality!
In reply to … by Looney
The interview with Sessions and Maria Bartiromo on fox is very good, watch it. Today at 10am
In reply to Welcome to reality! by FreeShitter
fuck this bullshit
I want to know more about this:
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/561076/donald-trump-9-11-i…
REVEALED: Donald Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11 probe'
In reply to The interview with Sessions… by JimmyJones
we the people are laughing our asses off at the ILLEGAL actions of FISA and mueller
100% tainted at best
ILLEGAL - absolutely
In reply to fuck this bullshit… by DingleBarryObummer
Speaking of laughing asses https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baqzuQRJmHE
In reply to we the people are laughing… by sabaj49
Meanwhile, a bunch of white trash brawls on a Carnival cruise ship and the racist assholes at ZeroHedge have no comment...
In reply to The interview with Sessions… by JimmyJones
Cops: Man had long-term sexual relationship with dog | WNYW
Florida Trailer Park, where all the Ubermenschs hangout
In reply to Meanwhile, a bunch of white… by Zero_Ledge
cuz it was a bunch of rowdy Aussies on a cruise boat off Australia, you clueless forkin' dumbass
In reply to Meanwhile, a bunch of white… by Zero_Ledge
Alt-facts. It can be white American trailer trash if we want. After all, Trumpeteers make up as much shit as they want. If that nasty skank Kellyann Cuntway can have alt-facts, so can we.
In reply to cuz it was a bunch of rowdy… by TuesdayBen
So you don't like White Trash either?
In reply to Alt-facts. It can be white… by Expat
Doesn't say what country he is an Expat from.
Prolly a Nigerian Prince.
In reply to So you don't like White… by JimmyJones
Yeah White trash sucks, what's you're point?
In reply to Meanwhile, a bunch of white… by Zero_Ledge
In Raging Tweetstorm, Trump Sasys Russians Are "Laughing Their Asses Off", Mocks "Leakin' Monster" Schiff
"If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest expectations."
My response: I AGREE COMPLETELY!!!! Well said Mr. PRESIDENT!!!!!
The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE (DEMOCRATS) ARE STUPID BEYOND BELIEF!!!! Even now they continue to talk about GUN CONTROL in a continuing effort to remove the 2nd amendment.
As Brannon Howse from worldview weekend likes to say, the PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are USEFUL IDIOTS!!!!!!!!!!
DEMOCRAT THEME VERSE FOR 2018 ...
We belong to our father, the devil, and we want to carry out our father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
In reply to Yeah White trash sucks, what… by JimmyJones
Swinging Hunchbacks on Trump Tower
1. billions for defense, not one cent to protect children
2. tax cuts for the wealthiest, not one cent for debt reduction
3. privileges for giant corporations, attacks on the natural environment
4. a grand military parade and the collapse of democracy
5. trinkets for the middle class, gold for the billionaire caste
In reply to Meanwhile, a bunch of white… by Zero_Ledge
What’s the matter you nigger, kike? Fuck you and your fuckin Israel. We’re going to kill your fuckin kids, rape your fuckin women, then torture you stupid men to death.
In reply to Meanwhile, a bunch of white… by Zero_Ledge
Zero Sludge
WTF has that got to do with the sweeping generalizations thrown about by Rat Trolls like you?
Been on a cruise ship? Try the Titanic.
In reply to Meanwhile, a bunch of white… by Zero_Ledge
Yea...what is Jeff Sessions going to tell us? Inditements speak louder than words.
In reply to The interview with Sessions… by JimmyJones
Don't watch it then and go off of second hand commentary.
In reply to Yea...what is Jeff Sessions… by Max Cynical
Wait, what about THE Memo?! When is that going to be released? Aren't all the bad guys going to jail? Didn't THE Memo show the truth to the world? Why hasn't anything changed?
Sessions. Joke of the day, right?
In reply to The interview with Sessions… by JimmyJones
...sassy Russians...
FIFY
In reply to Welcome to reality! by FreeShitter
Ouch ! I hurt myself today roflol!
In reply to … by Looney
....or, you could have Cankles McStumbly.
In reply to … by Looney
Dude, please drop that weakass "better-than-Hillary" bullshit. That was old 3 days after the election. If that is all you got, then you need to STFU. My bird dog is better that Hillary.....so what does that say about Trump? Your stupid ass isn't doing him any favors by continually bringing up that lesser of two evils bullshit.....you only try to distract from the facts.
Nos, moving on......when one reads Trump's tweets it is obvious he is talking to stupid sheeple because he thinks his base is that stupid....and sadly, most are.
Looney, you are right on target. Keep hammering his lying ass. I am amazed you got all that posted in the "first" post.
In reply to ....or, you could have… by Dumpster Elite
Trump is still better than Hillary
In reply to Dude, please drop that… by bshirley1968
So is a corpse.....can you be any more stupid. Lmao
In reply to Trump is still better than… by JimmyJones
Sorry that we can't all be as enlightened as you. I bow to your astonishing intellect. Maybe you should be in there instead. Then all would be right with the world.
In reply to Dude, please drop that… by bshirley1968
Sorry I come across that way. Frankly, I think you would do a better job than the current office holder.
In reply to Sorry that we can't all be… by Dumpster Elite
It is amazing Trump has got as much accomplished as he has, since the entire Washington Mob has been against him.
And I love how lame DNC trolls like to imply they are brighter than a Trump voter. DNC trolls are the classic useful idiots. Too dumb to know they are slugs.
In reply to Dude, please drop that… by bshirley1968
Except it's not funny anymore, it's outright absurd. And nobody's laughing in Moscow, time for that has passed.
In reply to … by Looney
Its crossed the sanity Rubicon,the only thing that makes MAD work.
Here's hoping there are no itchy fingers in Russia or China.
In reply to They are laughing their… by BorisTheBlade
The debt money monopolists are laughing their asses off.
In reply to Its crossed the sanity… by Winston Churchill
I love Trump. Not the fact that he can't leave his pee-pee in his pants, but only for the fact that he says it like it is.
Thank you, Don. Hope you have repented for the other shit with the bunny and video prostitute.
In reply to The debt money monopolists… by Potato Farmer
Nobody laughs at Americans...well, at least not as far as you know.
In reply to They are laughing their… by BorisTheBlade
It's already 'GET SMART' America, and once again Zigfried has Agent 86 in a jam because the FBI is run by Bullwinkle.
In reply to They are laughing their… by BorisTheBlade
All Around the Russkie Bush
All around the Russkie bush
The Weasels* chased the Trump
The Weasels thought 'twas all in fun
Pop! goes the Weasels
A million for Steele's dossier
A million for a pack o' lies
That's the way the money goes
Pop! goes the Weasels
A pound of lies by Susan Rice
A pound of lies by Hitlery
Mix it up and make it nice
Pop! goes the Weasels
*FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels)
In reply to … by Looney
so, um, basically there is no such thing as Russia? And the FBI makes everything up. As does the media. Which means Hillary did nothing wrong either.
In reply to All Around the Russkie Bush… by gregga777
Bill and Hillary are funded by China and Russia via the Clinton-Giustra dirty money conduit in Canada. Paid to create turmoil. Sold their tiny souls a long, long time ago.
In reply to so, um, basically there is… by Expat
1. Jail Crooked Hillary – Flipped. During the Inauguration Dinner: “The Clintons are good people!”
no. he said that in an interview with cbs lesley stahl. i thought he said it on 11/16/2016 but this link with fox says differently. he may have said it at the dinner as well. i am simply referring to the first time he said it.
http://nation.foxnews.com/2016/11/14/theyre-good-people-trump-backs-pro…
In reply to … by Looney
Trump was offering an olive branch. The Clinton's took the branch and shoved it into Trump's eye.
In reply to 1. Jail Crooked Hillary –… by just the tip
Looney you reason like a child. Retards like you give a social Marxist 8 years at the helm because you don't wan't to be "racist" and then expect everything to be returned to normal in a year.
In reply to … by Looney
Looney has become Million Dollar Booger. Throwing shit out there- making himself look foolish.
In reply to Looney you reason like a… by MasterControl
Patience is a virtue. Hard to drag a mountain of shit into the light. Give it time.
Do not get caught up with the flailing of the world. Calm your heart, reinforce your soul and be satisfied with being here and now as a witness.
Going to be a groovy spring.
In reply to … by Looney
It'll be super groovy when the Rebublicans lose both the house and the senate. Then we will see just how loud Trumpeteers and ZHers can whine. I am really looking forward to seeing you all get your guns and march on Washington like you all promised so many times. Can't wait to see the heaps of bodies as you try to fight a Marine Corps armoured division with your Glocks and Mossbergs. LOL. Just kidding. You pussies will froth at the mouth and then pee your pants. After that you will just go back to drinking beer and fucking your sisters.
In reply to Patience is a virtue. Hard… by BandGap
"It'll be super groovy when the Rebublicans lose both the house and the senate."
How's President Hillary doing? With her "impossible to lose" race.
Is being a complete fucking idiot a requirement to be a DNC troll?
PS. We are fucking your sisters. You can keep fucking your mother.
In reply to It'll be super groovy when… by Expat
Clearly you believe this one man to be an all-powerful god! Welcome to the real world indeed nut case. He has made more change for the better in 1 year than the last 3 evil presidents combined. Who would have been able to achieve the things you criticize him for?
In reply to … by Looney
I agree, he certainly has disappointed in many ways, but he’s still better than Hillary “the evil bitch” Clinton. Better than Barrack “the corrupt commie” Obama. Better than George W. “pull it and bomb ‘em” Bush. Better than Bill “the rapist” Clinton. Better than George H.W. “CIA NWO” Bush. So, as ridiculous as this may sound, so far he’s the best President we’ve had in at least 25 years.
In reply to … by Looney
I never have much hope for Trump doing anything other than occupying the POTUS post. Hiltery could have run against a monkey and I would still have voted for the monkey. So in a sense I got what I voted for, or rather against. I am OK with that.
The other merit of a Trump presidency is that his being the POTUS forced the deep state to the surface. In trying to force out Trump, the deep state revealed their true selves and the sorry state our country is in. The people will not forget and Trump's presidency is not the end all. So, thank you Mr.Trump for waking up the nation and opening the eyes of us all. I knew it was bad but not this bad.
In reply to … by Looney
Thru the years i have enjoyed your comments Looney but you actually thought a vote for him would make a difference?
In reply to … by Looney
If voting worked, they wouldn't let us do it. That said, Trump is captive of the collusion bullshit, his ego, and the poor advice he is getting. There is limited progress on his campaign promises. NAFTA is burning, TPP is dead, the global warming treaty is buried, tax reform happened (it mostly sucks but nothing has changed since Reagan), and illegal immigrants have slowed to a trickle. Baby steps.
In reply to You actually thought a vote… by 44magnum