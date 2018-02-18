Trump Lashes Out At FBI And HR McMaster In Saturday Night Tweets

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday night and laid into both the FBI and his National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster - shredding them within 15 minutes of each other over recent failures.
First, Trump excoriated the FBI for missing "all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter," and knocking the agency for "spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion."
Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
The FBI was warned about Cruz after he posted on YouTube saying he was going to become a “professional school shooter.” The agency said they couldn’t identify the user who made the threat, despite Cruz posting under his own name.
The FBI also received a more recent tip on January 5 from someone close to Cruz that he owned a gun and had discussed committing a school shooting. The bureau acknowledged on Friday that it failed to investigate the tip - saying that the call should have been assessed and forwarded to the Miami FBI field office, according to the New York Times. Less than six weeks later, Cruz pulled the fire alarm at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and began shooting his former classmates with his AR-15.
With calls for Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down in the wake of the shooting, one has to wonder if Trump's tweet is foretelling of yet more shakeups at the FBI.
H.R. McMaster
President Trump's second scorching Saturday night tweet was directed at H.R. McMaster, after the National Security Advisor told an international audience at the Munich Security Conference that Russian interference in the US election is "now incontrovertible" following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictments of 13 Russian nationals.
Trump shot off an angry tweet, noting that McMaster failed to mention that "the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians," as told by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein," adding "the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!"
General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Recall this from Rod Rosenstein on Friday:
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein: "No allegation in the indictment of any effect on the outcome of the election." https://t.co/eSwD0ToL67 pic.twitter.com/SrOTipSoxu— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 16, 2018
With incontrovertible evidence that the FBI has been both criminally inept and criminally conspiratorial against Trump and his associates, one has to wonder if Trump is about to leverage recent developments to clean house.
Is there a sheriff in town who could possibly take action against criminal elements within our intelligence communities? Because this guy has conveniently recused himself, allowing Rod Rosenstein - who signed off on one of the FISA warrants used to spy on the Trump team - is now calling the shots.
TOMORROW on "@SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo," Maria will talk to Attorney General Jeff Sessions - tune in at 10a ET on Fox News Channel! pic.twitter.com/tdLae3tkB8— Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) February 18, 2018
ZZZzzzzZZZzzzz...
Morning tweet storm even better. You may as well sleep through the 2020 election too.
The reason for tweets is to circumvent the equally brain dead US media complex.
Every tweet, another nail in the Democratic Party coffin.
In reply to ZZZzzzzZZZzzzz... by Kartolas
Talk is cheap Donny my man -- freaking do something about it for God's sake!!
In reply to Morning tweet storm even… by IntercoursetheEU
Weird how the FBI keeps missing these events, you know, small ones like the Parkland shooting, 9/11, Fort Hood, etc.
It's almost as if THEY WANT these events to happen so the government can impose more controls on the citizens....
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
They want this. They want the edifice of the security state to surveil everything and bring the Orwellian eyes upon us all
🙀
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
The FBI(FIB) missed them all:
In reply to They want this. They want… by IridiumRebel
The FBI(FIB) missed them all:
Lawlessness arising:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to The FBI(FIB) missed them all… by mobius8curve
one's a miss... after multiple misses even us dumbasses start asking questions!
In reply to The FBI(FIB) missed them all… by mobius8curve
we need a grassroot campaign to pressure local LE to start making arrests.
It may sound ridiculous, but what else doesn't sound crazy these days?
In reply to one's a miss... after… by cosmyccowboy
Clusterfuck nation
In reply to we need a grassroot campaign… by NoDecaf
Hillary spent $1billion on her campaign and got fucked over. We thr people didn't want her fat ass!!! For me, this a great satisfaction cause with all that money she got fucked over. No wonder that bitch is angry with the American people . She is pissed, but Americans can gloat.
In reply to Clusterfuck nation by max2205
It is my solemn duty and obligation to come to the defense of fat asses the world over! Excepting HRC.
In reply to Hillary spent $1billion on… by Jumanji1959
You may be on to something. Surely individual FBI and DOJ seditionists have violated state and local laws in several jurisdictions, and many of them working together constitutes conspiracy. The fed’s sovereign immunity would not cover such blatant lawlessness. Maybe some state AG could disregard his career and the safety of his family with some big fat indictments.
not likely, but it sure would boost popcorn sales
In reply to we need a grassroot campaign… by NoDecaf
when they quote from the talmooood?
that'll be the day.
who could possibly be in charge?
watch the body language of roger stone.
he's either got parkinsons or his daughter, an attending nurse was threatened.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50lHVcx8X1M
kabuki folks.
In reply to we need a grassroot campaign… by NoDecaf
End the witch hunt, focus on the real Russian collusion by the devilcRAT party and hillary Clinton.....
In reply to one's a miss... after… by cosmyccowboy
I'm going long, commodities:
Rope
Tar
Feathers
Pine boxes
In reply to End the witch hunt, focus on… by Stan522
Add in the fact that both coasts of our country have devolved into a majority socialist lunatic fringe and the next generation is a God Damned dumpster fire of pussies and wusses, and it's easy to see our nation is fucked.
In reply to one's a miss... after… by cosmyccowboy
partition this shit hole to shit hole and non-shit hole. east, west, south-mid and north-mid, before civil war turns this shit hole into anarchy...
In reply to Add in the fact that both… by johngaltfla
The Russians and Republicans totally fucked a new asshole in all your inbred brains
You are all disgusting and evil!
Start loving your country and your neighbor. Stop making excuses to be angry.
In reply to partition this shit hole to… by new game
The White House, a Trumpian Dumbscape
1. an increasing military budget
2. hostility and threats toward every nation on Earth
3. a monstrous debt load, ever more monstrous daily
4. tax privileges and deregulation for the corporations
5. a White House team of incompetent helium people
6. the politics of darkness and immorality
In reply to They want this. They want… by IridiumRebel
Long before Trump. Sounds like every presidency post-Nixon with possible exception of Jimmy Carter (although Carter is the one who promoted that ghoul Zbigniew Brzezinski to National Security Advisor).
In reply to The White House, a Trumpian… by Deep Snorkeler
You can add the Oklahoma City bombing as well. Watch the Corbett report on that one. https://youtu.be/Vgfi1QZILxk
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
Funnily enough WTC7 was the last building to implode all on it's own for no reason too.
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
Even more funny was that BBC proclaimed the implosion of WTC7 on live TV before it happened with its reporter standing in front of the intact building. And just as quickly, oohs we lost the satellite link... when someone realized they have goofed up.
In reply to Funnily enough WTC7 was the… by PrivetHedge
You can’t tell? The public are begging for their rights to be taken away.
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
They want these events to happen ? Not all of them. For some events they MADE them happen.
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
I am not one to defend the FBI. However, let's be intellectually honest. Had the FBI interviewed the Florida shooter and determined that he was a threat, what do you suppose would have happened? At best, a 72 hour mental health hold at a state mental health facility and then he would have been released. In addition, a federal law enforcement agent does not have peace officer status in Florida. Therefore, the FBI would have had to convince a local cop that the young shooter was a threat before a state mental hospital would accept, hold and evaluate for 72 hours. On the flip side, do you honestly believe that the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida would have federally prosecuted the young "would be" shooter for terroristic threats? Not a chance.
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
Not going to argue that point. The US Attorney there is an Obama leg humper and has negotiated some seriously light sentences in plea deals with drug lords in Columbia and South America. However, if the mental health evaluation was done as it should have been, odds are the punk would have been given the Baker Act treatment.
In reply to I am not one to defend the… by Ajax-1
I agree. Also, if the FBI were real cops, interested in solving and preventing crime, rather then federal political enforcers, then the local agents would have good cooperative relations with the local cops. But it's a principle of the FBI to be aloof -- the only relationships they have are with criminal informants.
In reply to Not going to argue that… by johngaltfla
they shoot dogs for less
In reply to I am not one to defend the… by Ajax-1
With what - like 37 calls from local LE to this kids address? I think he'd be charged with terrorist threats and serve time. Unless someone went easy, which is possible.
But if he served time, what would we all win? He'd just get out and do it later. I don't imagine he'd feel all happy and charitable towards society after a couple years of forced gay sex. His revenge probably would have been even worse in that case.
So today's disaster averted maybe, but tomorrow's disaster assured.
In reply to I am not one to defend the… by Ajax-1
Almost. Yah, right. Among the hundreds of tips they received about the impending attack on 911, one important warning came from Russia. Guess they were afraid they would look like they were colluding if they called it off.
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
johngaltfla.
Any human with half a mind would agree with you. False Flags, Black Swan's, they all further an agenda to take away all the rights of the people of the USA.
It's a big swamp and needs careful draining or another JFK, Reagan "episode" might happen.
In reply to Weird how the FBI keeps… by johngaltfla
CLEAN HOUSE.
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
either trump does something or they will keep killing us until we beg them to take control!
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
Perhaps you dont "see" that the entire establishment in government is fighting Trump with elaborate investigations / phony facts / fake news press announcements from McMasters that appear to say something but further their agenda
These people want Illegals IN the country and Guns OUT of public hands
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
then digital currency or first on the Orwellian list.. hard to buy certain "stuff" when locked out.
a oligarch dream, fascist state-corporate control of spending...
In reply to Perhaps you dont "see" that… by Omen IV
Lol he cant. Presidents have been powerless since JFK. He’s just there to draw attention away from you know who.
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
Not sure he CAN mate... at least not without endangering his life and that of his relatives...
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
He's sneaking up on them while tossing grenades over the fence.
Remember, half the useful braindeads in America voted for the criminal and her minions are spread out everywhere from top to bottom. Secure your flanks before a full frontal assault.
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
The gears of justice turn at a sedate speed that will see the DemoRats against the firing wall in 2018 and 2020.
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
Tell them to pass this bill, which has strong security funding for schools that would have prevented most (if not all) of these mass shootings that occur in single school buildings. It might be harder to control on college campuses, where the buildings are more spread out, with groups of students and faculty roaming the campus more freely, but not in secondary schools.
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/about/upload/Summary-of-Grassley-Cruz-Gun-Substitute.pdf
https://www.google.com/search?q=the%20hill%20cruz%20grassley%20bill&ie=…
The solution is obvious: armed security guards at every entrance. The nation is sending a signal of weakness to these shooters, rather than signaling to potential shooters that they better reconsider their evil plans. It is too risky.
It does not have to be that way in secondary schools, where people are not coming and going as they please. Secondary schools are very predictable and can be protected, but Obama cut the funding for school security.
Surprise, there is a 300% increase in mass shootings since 2011, and quite a few of those mass murders were in schools.
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/hsph-in-the-news/mass-shootings-becom…
We cannot control the fact that working families are raising more mass murderers and more violent prisoners than ever before in US history, failing to impart basic morality despite ever-more-elaborate monthly welfare and tax-welfare systems to aid working families, but school shootings are 100% preventable. Leaders just refuse to put the security apparatus in place. The failure to stop these preventable mass school shootings is uncivilized-to-the-max; it makes us look like a s******e country.
In reply to Talk is cheap Donny my man -… by topspinslicer
uhhhh ... mcMaster works for you. Fire him if he sucks.
In reply to Morning tweet storm even… by IntercoursetheEU
I think Trump is caged more than Assange these days
In reply to uhhhh ... mcMaster works for… by pc_babe
All Around the Russkie Bush
All around the Russkie bush
The Weasels chased the Trump
The Weasels thought 'twas all in fun
Pop! goes the Weasels
In reply to Morning tweet storm even… by IntercoursetheEU
caged prez, lol, since when is it not, or death. he should know, of course, before he ran for office.
he knew, he dupped, the masses swallowed, he swoons...
a NY act of first order of awareness, for our entertainment...
In reply to All Around the Russkie Bush… by gregga777
While you were sleeping where was the article on the NSA matter, people dead, injured.
In reply to ZZZzzzzZZZzzzz... by Kartolas
Unless U had Bloomberg on that morning, U didn't even know it happened.
In reply to While you were sleeping… by keep the basta…
McMaster is a lunatic who jack's off to thoughts of WWIII
In reply to ZZZzzzzZZZzzzz... by Kartolas
Mr. President, at your age, with your wealth and in your position, there is nothing for you to lose by doing what is right for the US of A. History will remember you if you put your foot down. Fire Sessions the traitor , fire Rosenstain, get someone in there to start prosecuting the crooks. Ignore Muller and let him die on the vine when you clea house at the FBI and CIA.
Fire McMaster , he showed his true self and whose side he is on.
In reply to ZZZzzzzZZZzzzz... by Kartolas