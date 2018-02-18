Trump Lashes Out At FBI And HR McMaster In Saturday Night Tweets

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/18/2018 - 08:42

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday night and laid into both the FBI and his National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster - shredding them within 15 minutes of each other over recent failures. 

First, Trump excoriated the FBI for missing "all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter," and knocking the agency for "spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion." 

The FBI was warned about Cruz after he posted on YouTube saying he was going to become a “professional school shooter.” The agency said they couldn’t identify the user who made the threat, despite Cruz posting under his own name.

The FBI also received a more recent tip on January 5 from someone close to Cruz that he owned a gun and had discussed committing a school shooting. The bureau acknowledged on Friday that it failed to investigate the tip - saying that the call should have been assessed and forwarded to the Miami FBI field office, according to the New York Times. Less than six weeks later, Cruz pulled the fire alarm at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and began shooting his former classmates with his AR-15. 

With calls for Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down in the wake of the shooting, one has to wonder if Trump's tweet is foretelling of yet more shakeups at the FBI. 

H.R. McMaster

President Trump's second scorching Saturday night tweet was directed at H.R. McMaster, after the National Security Advisor told an international audience at the Munich Security Conference that Russian interference in the US election is "now incontrovertible" following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictments of 13 Russian nationals. 

Trump shot off an angry tweet, noting that McMaster failed to mention that "the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians," as told by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein," adding "the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!" 

Recall this from Rod Rosenstein on Friday:

With incontrovertible evidence that the FBI has been both criminally inept and criminally conspiratorial against Trump and his associates, one has to wonder if Trump is about to leverage recent developments to clean house.

Is there a sheriff in town who could possibly take action against criminal elements within our intelligence communities? Because this guy has conveniently recused himself, allowing Rod Rosenstein - who signed off on one of the FISA warrants used to spy on the Trump team - is now calling the shots. 

 

Jumanji1959 max2205 Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

Hillary spent $1billion on her campaign and got fucked over.  We thr people didn't want her fat  ass!!!  For me, this a great satisfaction cause with all that money she got fucked over.  No wonder that bitch is angry with the American people .  She is pissed, but Americans can gloat. 

Big Creek Rising NoDecaf Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:00 Permalink

You may be on to something. Surely individual FBI and DOJ seditionists have violated state and local laws in several jurisdictions, and many of them working together constitutes conspiracy. The fed’s sovereign immunity would not cover such blatant lawlessness. Maybe some state AG could disregard his career and the safety of his family with some big fat indictments.

not likely, but it sure would boost popcorn sales 

Ajax-1 johngaltfla Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

I am not one to defend the FBI. However, let's be intellectually honest. Had the FBI interviewed the Florida shooter and determined that he was a threat, what do you suppose would have happened? At best, a 72 hour mental health hold at a state mental health facility and then he would have been released. In addition, a federal law enforcement agent does not have peace officer status in Florida. Therefore, the FBI would have had to convince a local cop that the young shooter was a threat before a state mental hospital would accept, hold and evaluate for 72 hours. On the flip side, do you honestly believe that the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida would have federally prosecuted the young "would be" shooter for terroristic threats? Not a chance.

johngaltfla Ajax-1 Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

Not going to argue that point. The US Attorney there is an Obama leg humper and has negotiated some seriously light sentences in plea deals with drug lords in Columbia and South America. However, if the mental health evaluation was done as it should have been, odds are the punk would have been given the Baker Act treatment.

Bastiat johngaltfla Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

I agree.  Also, if the FBI were real cops, interested in solving and preventing crime, rather then federal political enforcers, then the local agents would have good cooperative relations with the local cops.  But it's a principle of the FBI to be aloof -- the only relationships they have are with criminal informants.

DisorderlyConduct Ajax-1 Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

With what - like 37 calls from local LE to this kids address? I think he'd be charged with terrorist threats and serve time. Unless someone went easy, which is possible.

But if he served time, what would we all win? He'd just get out and do it later. I don't imagine he'd feel all happy and charitable towards society after a couple years of forced gay sex. His revenge probably would have been even worse in that case.

So today's disaster averted maybe, but tomorrow's disaster assured.

Endgame Napoleon topspinslicer Sun, 02/18/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Tell them to pass this bill, which has strong security funding for schools that would have prevented most (if not all) of these mass shootings that occur in single school buildings. It might be harder to control on college campuses, where the buildings are more spread out, with groups of students and faculty roaming the campus more freely, but not in secondary schools. 

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/about/upload/Summary-of-Grassley-Cruz-Gun-Substitute.pdf

https://www.google.com/search?q=the%20hill%20cruz%20grassley%20bill&ie=…

The solution is obvious: armed security guards at every entrance. The nation is sending a signal of weakness to these shooters, rather than signaling to potential shooters that they better reconsider their evil plans. It is too risky.

It does not have to be that way in secondary schools, where people are not coming and going as they please. Secondary schools are very predictable and can be protected, but Obama cut the funding for school security.

Surprise, there is a 300% increase in mass shootings since 2011, and quite a few of those mass murders were in schools.

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/hsph-in-the-news/mass-shootings-becom…

We cannot control the fact that working families are raising more mass murderers and more violent prisoners than ever before in US history, failing to impart basic morality despite ever-more-elaborate monthly welfare and tax-welfare systems to aid working families, but school shootings are 100% preventable. Leaders just refuse to put the security apparatus in place. The failure to stop these preventable mass school shootings is uncivilized-to-the-max; it makes us look like a s******e country. 

 

soyungato Kartolas Sun, 02/18/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

Mr. President, at your age, with your wealth and in your position, there is nothing for you to lose by doing what is right for the US of A. History will remember you if you put your foot down. Fire Sessions the traitor , fire Rosenstain, get someone in there to start prosecuting the crooks. Ignore Muller and let him die on the vine when you clea house at the FBI and CIA.
Fire McMaster , he showed his true self and whose side he is on.