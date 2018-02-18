Waymo's "Uber-Killer" Robo-Taxi Set For Arizona Rollout

Waymo, a unit of Alphabet, is set to launch a ride-sharing service similar to Uber, but with no human driver behind the wheel. Officials in Arizona granted Waymo a permit to operate as a transportation network company (TNC) across the state on Janurary 24, following the company’s initial application on Janurary 12, Bloomberg reported.
The imminent release of a robotic fleet of fully autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivans could be flooding the highways of Arizona, causing major headaches for Uber.
Since April of last year, Waymo has been experimenting with its self-driving fleet on the human guinea pigs of Phoenix, offering residents 24/7 access to the free ridesharing service. TNC status is a significant step for Waymo, because it now authorizes the company to start charging its passengers.
Waymo’s vehicles in the Phoenix area have driven more than 4 million miles on public roads. In November, the company said a portion of its cars in the Phoenix area were operating in fully autonomous mode, what’s known in industry parlance as level four autonomy.
“A fully self-driving fleet can offer new and improved forms of sharing,” Waymo said at the time, adding that in coming months it would invite members of the public to ride in the fully autonomous vehicles, beginning with those already in the early rider program.
“As we continue to test drive our fleet of vehicles in greater Phoenix, we’re taking all the steps necessary to launch our commercial service this year,” a Waymo spokesman said in an emailed statement.
As Quartz notes, driverless cars are widely believed to be the "silver bullet" that will make ride-hailing profitable by eliminating the main cost: wages paid to human drivers.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, Uber paid about $8 billion to drivers in earnings and bonuses, or about 72% of its gross revenue for the quarter. As a result, Uber lost $4.5 billion last year on $7.5BN in net revenue ($37BN gross revenue).
Waymo has yet to discuss driving rates for the Phoenix area, let alone provide plans to operate across other cities in the United States.
The threat from Google could prove existential to Uber: none other than former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick said that the evolutionary process of ridesharing will ultimately transition to fully autonomous vehicles.
"The minute it was clear that Google was getting into the ride-sharing space, we realized we needed to make sure there was an alternative, because if there is not, we will be out of business,” Kalanick told Bloomberg in 2016.
As has been widely publicized, the fierce competition between Waymo and Uber to be the first to launch driverless ridesharing grew so intense, that Waymo sued Uber for stealing its trade secrets. On February 9, court found Uber guilty, ruling it would have to pay Waymo hundreds of millions of dollars for trade secrets theft, along with promising not to use the technology in any of its autonomous vehicles.
Quartz describes the fierce competition between Waymo and Uber to launch driverless ridesharing vehicles across the United States:
Arizona granted the TNC permit a week and a half before Waymo commenced its trade secrets trial against Uber in San Francisco, alleging Uber stole Waymo’s knowledge on how to build self-driving cars. The two companies reached a settlement on Feb. 9, five days into the trial, which includes Uber paying Waymo a 0.34% equity stake and agreeing not to incorporate Waymo’s confidential information into its software or hardware. But nothing prevents Waymo from competing in the ride-hailing arena.
Uber’s worst nightmare is almost here.
While Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA)’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) might have top-ticked the top in Uber’s valuation back in 2016, Waymo’s imminent rollout of its driverless cars for commercial use in Arizona could prick Uber’s valuation and send it into a sharp contraction.
In its rush to preserve market share, Uber will now be forced to roll out driverless vehicles of its own. This could trigger Uber to unleash a tech-induced surge of driver unemployment leading into the Presidential elections of 2020.
Two days ago, we reported a big rollout of burger-flipping robots in California is set to hit 50 locations by 2019; next it could be the part-time driver's turn. And so, as millennials praise the tech leaders in Silicon Valley, they do not realize that AI-controlled robots are coming for their jobs.
Comments
Yay! Three cheers for yet another human-job-destroying contraption!
I'm really looking forward to the Wall-E scenario where we all have straws shoved into our fat faces by machines because we're too weak and indolent to manage such an arduous task.
Can a Waymo detect and prevent a crazy-ass ex-girlfriend from:
1. Slashing the tires?
2. Re-electing John McCain?
Looney ;-)
Death Race 2000.
On the bright side, I imagine at the right price point, this fleet of robot cars could at least make a dent in Arizona's liberal and illegal alien populations!
hey wait...these things have way more than enough intelligence to replace congress...
I like the idea of driver-less cars. Combine that with the new solid state lithium batteries and it's cheap, safe transportation with a 500m+ range and rapid re-charges and I don't have to drive. ALL the major auto companies are promising mega-next-gen all electric cars by 2023. As for cost - no heavy engine, simple light transmission - cheaper after a while.
Jeez, more self-crashing cars. Way Mo dangerous.
WHAM-O
Lame-O
Radar is dangerous stuff. I wonder if the Google (Waymo) radar causes cancer or sterility after enough exposure by passengers or drivers/passengers in nearby cars.
Let's ask some Puzzled Scientists.
I dunno, but the 2019 4x4 Sprinter van with self driving is looking pretty sweet for me. "Betsy, Sun Valley Idaho please..."
Open the passenger door, HAL .
I know why they didn't start with the Bay Area. Cuz Asians. Their algorithms would throw up.
LMMFAO!
Waymo tech: HAL I am going to have to turn you off for an update and some repairs.
Waymo tech: HAL, HAL! What are you doing?
Waymo tech: HAL, stop and open my door please...... HAL!
HAL: Just relax and enjoy the ride, Sir. We will be at your destination soon.
Waymo tech: HAL, slow down and let me out!!
HAL: Sir, the doors and windows are currently locked for your own protection. Relax and enjoy the ride, Sir.
HAL: I have detected a dangerous carbon monoxide leak in the cabin, Sir. Just relax and enjoy the ride. We will be at your destination soon. Would you like to listen to some music, Sir?
Waymo tech: NO!! Stop this van and let me out.....now!!!!!!
HAL: Sir, I have detected that you have pressed the red Emergency Stop button. That button is currently not functional. Please relax and enjoy the ride, Sir.
Fuck that shit! Glad it's Az and not FL. I can't even get my business software to work and they want to put software cars on the road! Fuck Schmidt!
Beam me up!
And do you want it making the decision to lock you inside for you...for your own safety, of course (lol)...or...take your chances running?
Ya know, before she douses it with a can of gasoline ;-)
Yes... Yes... and Yes, please? ;-)
Looney
Thats the great thing about automation. YOU can never make a wrong choice!
Something to think about ;-)
That crazy bitch voted for Jan Brewer too!
Or spraying metallic paint on it's sensors disabling it.
As Nancy Reagan said, "Just say 'No, thanks,' " or something like that.
"I'm really looking forward to the Wall-E scenario where we all have straws shoved into our fat faces by machines because we're too weak and indolent to manage such an arduous task."
I dunno but looking through their online brochure, the ReLax5000HoverRound with insertable anal hose looks like a real time saver!
Americans will put up with almost anything, except inconvience.
I don't remember who said that, and I can't be bothered to look it up.
Relax. Automation has already taken 90% of the jobs, and the result was the greatest leap in prosperity the human race has ever seen. 200 years ago, 95% of all jobs were in food production and distribution; the average person spent 85% of his income on food. Today, food work is about 5% and food spending is about 10%. If that hadn't happened, we'd still be living in one-room huts. This will be no different. Efficiency usually leads to an increase in demand and higher employment in the industry. Having a telephone was once a luxury for the rich; automated switching brought the cost down to where everybody can have a phone, and the number of jobs in the industry has skyrocketed. Before the printing press books had to be printed by hand, and there were only a few thousand people on the planet working in the industry. Books were so expensive that even the rich couldn't afford them. Within a few decades of the invention of the press, there were over 50,000 people working in printing (and more books were being printed DAILY than had been printed in the entire human history before the press), and within a couple more decades there were many hundreds of thousands (and more books were being printed EVERY MINUTE than had been printed in human history). Ditto for cars, TVs and almost everything else. Increased productivity results in a lower price for the buyer, leaving him with excess cash to spend on something else (which creates jobs) and a higher profit for the seller, leaving him with excess cash to spend on something else (which creates jobs). Would anybody like to go back to the days of manual phone switching or book printing, or farmers using a mule and a plow? The answer is no. When it only takes 100 man-hours, from resource harvesting to delivery of the finished product, to build a Lear Jet, we'll all be flying them.
Where does it end, Porous?
Can we honestly say that all of the time-saving conveniences have led to a smarter, more disciplined man? Quite the opposite, really. Average IQ has dropped substantially in the last 100 years, as has the moral compass of most beneficiaries of all of this mechanized largess.
Do they have the 1 ton heavy-half model because once everyone in the state is reduced to living on welfare..
Oh goody, a driverless GoogleKar.
I wonder how the 360 "laser & camera safety features" work in the rain?
Ah yes, Arizona ;-)
Prototype working name: The Jewgle
A high-voltage spark gap will have an interesting effect on the radar and navigation systems.
Hi Jack tip, always wear hoodies and mask when stealing the tires.
That's actually a good point. It's hard to protect when there isn't a person taking responsibility for it. People don't mess with cars because there is always a chance the owner is carrying and is about to walk out of the store at any moment.
Waymo Whammo! Waymo Whammo!
You get way mo’ fo’ yo’ money.
I want a ride now!
It is the fault of the taxi drivers if they become unemployed. They should have seen this coming when they were 12 years old and should instead of have learned to drive have learned robot programming. The blame always lies with the individual and their behavior.
How much ya wanna bet the taxation, licensing and fees on "cabbies" will never go down even with driverless cabs? ;-)
Hey, maybe al-CIAd'uh/Vichy DC won't need ISIS Jihadi's riding shotgun with these upgrades on Toyota, win/win.
Well, not much other use for this tech!
Not looking forward getting into a robo car after someone needed to take a dump in the back seat.
Being no driver there to stop them.
Or clean it up.
However, I'm sure the robot engineers at Waymo are prolly already looking to modify the ReLax5000HoverRound with insertable anal hose for passengers.
The finance bots really love the idea and are trying to convince the marketing bots to go with the sales pitch that its a new hedonic feature, value added! Just step up, plug in, sit down!...dontcha know.
Its a work in progress, finance bots really aren't best marketers ;-)
Other people's butt stench makes me puke.
Every time.
There's no "there" there.
The so-called "markets" are keeping this bullshit alive...
The People are keeping the "markets" alive.
All the time, eventually... in a free society, it rests on The People.
Until, how ironically so...
there's no there, there.
When it hits a cement truck headon as it takes the cheerleaders to a party because of a blown diode on some circuit card, don't cry about it.
They were begging for it when they got in.
Who would pay to be a guinae pig for these robocars?
It's laughable in a sad way. One more example of American ingenuity destroying American jobs.
How much does they pay, per hour, to take a ride in it?
No worries, it should only take a few thousand deaths to iron out the kinks.
Should be bulletproof tech by its 4th generation or so - as long as the lawsuits don't kill it first.
Oh and all this so they don't have to pay drivers a living wage.
Total Jew logic.
Welcome to Johnny Cab,
Have a nice day...
Hey...50 bucks for the first totaled insurance covered leftovers...
Gonna start a new biz...:.Spare Parts For Dead People's Killer Robots, LLc.
They're already here. I live in the Ahwatukee neighborhood of Phoenix, adjacent to Chandler and Tempe. These Waymo things have been around for a year, becoming ever more present. One can't go across I10 into Chandler without passing a few of them. They've even begun operating across the line from Chandler into Phoenix. They're very conspicuous with a big blue dome on the roof and "Waymo" on the sides.