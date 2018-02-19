Chinese Official Tackled By US Secret Service Agent In Nuclear Football Scuffle

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/19/2018 - 21:00

A Chinese security official was tackled by a US Secret Service agent in an incident involving the U.S. "nuclear football" during President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing last year, according to a Sunday report by Axios.

The "football" or "president's emergency satchel" is an 45-lb aluminum-framed Zero Halliburton briefcase inside a black leather "jacket," in which a plastic card with the nuclear launch codes called the "nuclear biscuit" can be found. It also contains the procedures for the Emergency Broadcast System, a "black book" with a "menu" of pre-planned strike options, and a book of classified bunkers where the President can be sheltered. The football is always carried by a military aide who is required to remain nearby the President at all times.

Five people familiar with the matter described what went down to Axios's Jonathan Swan:

  • When the U.S. military aide carrying the nuclear football entered the Great Hall, Chinese security officials blocked his entry.
  • A U.S. official hurried into the adjoining room and told Kelly what was happening. Kelly rushed over and told the U.S. officials to keep walking — "We're moving in," he said — and the Americans all started moving.
  • Then there was a commotion. A Chinese security official grabbed Kelly, and Kelly shoved the man’s hand off of his body. Then a U.S. Secret Service agent grabbed the Chinese security official and tackled him to the ground.

The whole incident was reportedly over in a flash, and U.S. officials were told to keep quiet about it (good job guys). 

Trump's team reportedly conducted a routine security briefing with the Chinese prior to their visit to Beijing, so there was either a breakdown in communications on the Chinese end, or the scuffle was intentional.

At no point did the Chinese take possession of the nuclear football, nor even touch the briefcase - and the head of the Chinese security detail is said to have apologized to the Americans following the incident.

stizazz Mon, 02/19/2018 - 21:02 Permalink

Sounds like some made up bullsh8t: "o lookie-lookie... there are no Jackie Chans or Bruce Lees over there. My American ass kicked his Chinese ass. And if there is a war we will do the same to all of them."

Propaganda bullcrap!!!!

Conscious Reviver caconhma Mon, 02/19/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

caconhma - you are 100% right. What an insane and revealing response you got. The ZH audience has gone batshit crazy. Have they really bumped the fluoride and estrogen intake to ludicrous speed?

Trump is a bankrupt developer and reality TV show host. No one voted him in. He was selected not elected. A recent ZH article correctly identified him as the Deep State doorman. Just the facade that the Deep State operates behind.

It's like you took the babies' security blanket away and now they're all screaming for Mommy at the horror of the horrible reality you have exposed them to.

Seems the adults have abandoned the premises.

And no all you knuckle dragging morons, I'm not saying Cankles would be any better. Besides, Cankles was mot chosen.

It's all a show you gullible rubes. Yes, I will agree it's a pretty elaborate and unprecedented show, but that's only because the crisis we have arrived at is so grave and enormous.

Here's some advice. Being a fool won't help. Learn to use your mind instead.  

Oh and throw out your TV. All you downvoters and the angry repliers obviously spend a lot of time parked in front of the boob tube.

Dr o love stizazz Mon, 02/19/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

Those are fake launch codes.  Do you really think the deep state would give The Donald the capability to destroy planet earth?

All it would take is for Putin to tweet medical records verifying that Melania's boobs are fake (they are) and poof, there goes the blue planet.

Donald is way too unstable to be in control of his own twitter account, much less planet earth.

FoggyWorld BlackChicken Mon, 02/19/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

He really does show how mentally healthy he is just by getting up and going out to face this reign of mudslinging that doesn't end.

Trump seems to be an optimist at heart and has stamina that is truly way above the norm.  And the non-stop bashing he takes every day while he still moves forward is frankly down right amazing.  Many people would be in the home after this past year.

Prophet of Rage MK13 Mon, 02/19/2018 - 21:20 Permalink

Also consider that this could have been a diversion. To do something else when all attention was on the commotion. They could have done/tried to do anything. Plant some sort of tracking/listening device, poison or drug someone else, see how close they can actually get to the president, or see what the reaction would be. The Chinese are very clever. Not necessarily ingenious, but clever. 

Whatta Mon, 02/19/2018 - 21:10 Permalink

ummm, from twitter feed:

 

"@SecretService

FACT CHECK: Reports about Secret Service agents tackling a host nation official during the President’s trip to China in Nov 2017 are false

10:34 AM - 19 Feb 2018 "

Peterman333 Mon, 02/19/2018 - 21:19 Permalink

Seems like it's a pretty important case which should be carried by a robust guy, why trust it to grandpa? Why not find a twenty something Marine or Navy seal to carry the bag. Plus, it would up the intimidation factor (if that's trying to be accomplished).