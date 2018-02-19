"Christianity Is Europe's Last Hope" - Hungary's Orban Calls For Global Anti-Migrant Alliance

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán called yesterday (18 February) for a global alliance against migration as his right-wing populist Fidesz party began campaigning for an 8 April election in which it is expected to win a third consecutive landslide victory.
Popular at home but increasingly at odds politically and economically with mainstream European Union peers, EURACTIV reports Orbán has thrived on external controversy, including repeated clashes with Brussels and lately the United Nations.
Those conflicts, mostly centred on migration since people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa flooded into Europe in 2015, have intensified as the elections approach and Orbán poses as a saviour of Europe’s Christian nations.
“Christianity is Europe’s last hope,” Orbán told an audience of party faithful at the foot of the Royal Castle in Budapest.
With mass immigration, especially from Africa, “our worst nightmares can come true. The West falls as it fails to see Europe being overrun.”
Orbán is widely credited for reversing an economic slump in Hungary and controlling its public finances, culminating in a return to investment-grade for its debt, which was cut to ‘junk’ during the 2008 global economic crisis.
To achieve that and hold onto power the prime minister, 54, has used methods that critics have called authoritarian, and picked fights with EU partners, especially in the West. Eastern leaders, most notably in Poland, have followed his lead.
But migration dominates his agenda now.
Orbán said on Sunday that Europe faces a critical fissure between nation states of the East and the West, which he called an “immigrant zone, a mixed population world that heads in a direction different from ours”.
Hungary’s Viktor Orban vows to FIGHT Brussels and predicts EU SPLIT in election rant https://t.co/ribzjPqiVF— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 18, 2018
As the West wants eastern Europe to follow its lead, an increasingly vicious struggle was likely, he said, alluding to a plan to redraw the European alliance advocated by the leaders of France and Germany.
“Absurd as it may sound the danger we face comes from the West, from politicians in Brussels, Berlin and Paris,” Orbán said to loud applause.
“Of course we will fight, and use ever stronger legal tools. The first is our ‘Stop Soros’ law.”
Orbán has for years targeted Hungarian-born US financier George Soros, whose philanthropy aims to bolster liberal and open-border values — anathema to Orbán, an advocate of a loose group of strong nation states that reject multiculturalism.
The Hungarian leader has advocated “ethnic homogeneity” and compared Soros, a Jew, to a puppet master unleashing immigration onto Europe to undermine its cultural and economic integrity.
A defining moment of his premiership came in 2015, as the migrant crisis peaked: he built a double razor wire fence that became the symbol of anti-migrant sentiment in Europe.
Orbán also said the Hungarian opposition had failed to heed the call of history when it opposed his toughness on migrants.
Voters have responded favourably and Orbán is a clear leader of all polls.
Powerful allies
Orbán has conflated the issue of immigration with the image of Soros, 87, whose name was used in a tough anti-migrant bill sent to Parliament on Wednesday.
Soros, for his part, compared Orbán unfavourably to both the Nazis and the Communists, saying his rule evoked dark tones from the 1930’s — when Hungary was allied with Nazi Germany — and was more oppressive than Cold War Soviet occupation.
Orbán has tightened the screws on non-government organisations, particularly ones funded by Soros, and attempted to close a prominent Soros-founded university.
Attributing to Soros a recent United Nations plan on creating a global blueprint to handle the migration crisis, Orbán said he anticipated that powerful allies would help him prevent the UN from greasing the wheels of migration.
“Soros has antagonised not only us but also England, President Trump and Israel too,” he said.
“Everywhere he wants to get migration accepted. It won’t work. We are not alone and we will fight together … and we will succeed.”
In Europe, he cited as allies Hungary’s fellow Visegrad countries Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland, whose ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is also often at loggerheads with the EU. He said a victory for Silvio Berlusconi’s party in Italy’s 4 March election would strengthen the nationalist fold.
“We don’t think the fight is hopeless, on the contrary, we are winning,” Orbán said.
“The V4 is firm, Croatia has come around, Austria has turned in the patriotic direction, and in Bavaria the CSU has created a resistance.”
Comments
Christian morals are being killed off.
I will never understand why the left is pro Muslim and antiChristian
Christianity IS the world's only hope.
And the war on Christianity is NOT being waged by Muslims.
In reply to Christian morals are being… by IridiumRebel
"a loose group of strong nation states that reject multiculturalism"
such the strong nation state of china
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Han_Chinese#People's_Republic_of_China
In reply to Christianity by stizazz
don't forget japan!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_people
In reply to "a loose group of strong… by SafelyGraze
"Christianity Is Europe's Last Hope"
I never heard a more desperate statement
---------
When folklore and a religion that has lost all moral authority is your last hope....
then all hope is lost.
In reply to don't forget japan!https:/… by SafelyGraze
I'll take "albania" for 98%, alex
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Albania#Ethnic_groups
In reply to "Christianity Is Europe's… by Bes
Hi Ho
H- Ho
To the No-Go
We Go
In reply to I'll take "albania" for 98%,… by SafelyGraze
IridiumRebel - I will never understand why the left is pro Muslim and antiChristian.
http://www.come-and-hear.com/dilling/chapt11.html
In reply to … by Manthong
Why can Asian countries be near 100% homogeneous but not white countries? Why are white countries called racist when they want to maintain their cultural identity?
-Japan 99% ethnic Japanese
-China 99% Han (or closely related to Han)
-South Korea 99%+ South Korean
-Taiwan 95% Han (and the other 5% is still east or se asian)
Why is it that whitey has diversity FORCED on him globally? And if he dares protest he is "racist"?
In reply to I'll take "albania" for 98%,… by SafelyGraze
Because whitey has been too nice for too long. That is why.
And Fuck this Shit !
In reply to Why can Asian countries be… by Grave Dancer 22
I agree. The BLAME lies in left wing guilty white liberals in the USA, Canada and Western Europe. Japan, China, South Korea...they do NOT have to deal with the F'd in the head guilty white liberals we have in the west!!! Fully indoctrinated by Howard Zinn and Noam Chomksy. They are SO lucky! Funny China has zero diversity and is run my all men and is the next super power. Why isn't the liberal media all over them? Why are they all over Trump? Whitey has kindly taken in all these freaking immigrants for 50 years and all they do is shit on whitey. Huge mistake!!
In reply to Because whitey has been too… by gladih8r
stizazz: And the war on Christianity is NOT being waged by Muslims.
This is taqqiya lie.
Islam denies Jesus (never crucified, never rose from the dead, is not the Son of God, not a savior, just a prophet, a mere man etc.) Satan's response to Jesus' spilled blood for our salvation on the cross.
Islam is there to kill Jews and Christians.
quran 5:51 O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you - then indeed, he is [one] of them.
4:89 They wish you would disbelieve as they disbelieved so you would be alike. So do not take from among them allies until they emigrate for the cause of Allah . But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them and take not from among them any ally or helper.
Allah hates those who do not believe his lies and bow to him. He commands his followers to kill the quffars, the infidels (Jews and Christians). He is the greatest deceiver, says the quran. That is truly Satan.
In reply to I agree. The BLAME lies in… by Grave Dancer 22
Mohammedans worship and bow to Satan.
Caliphate was abolished by Ataturk in 1924 and will never revive again. Bible prophecy.
Ottoman's ghost has already covertly and cowardly declared war on Jews and Christians in the name of allah, by releasing rapugee islamic hordes into Europe.
Islam murdered 290+ million people. Raped countess.
In reply to stizazz… by LiteBeeer
In reply to Mohammedans worship and bow… by LiteBeeer
Jesus was the sinless Lamb of God. The apostles and others saw Him returning from the dead with His glorified new body. The Romans and the Jewish religious leadership tried desperately to shut up people testifying what they saw and what miracles Jesus had performed. They tortured and killed the apostles by beheading, burning in oil, upside-down crucifixion, etc. Yet they would not deny what they saw.
Romans persecuted Christians for 300 years until emperor Constantine was raised by God to protect them by moving out of pagan Rome to modern day Istanbul, that is Constantinople in year 330 AD. Western Rome fell in year 476 AD. Papacy was it's successor and existed from 538-1798 AD exactly 1260 years, as prophesied in the bible. The Papacy invented islam in year 610 AD by commissioning the wealthy 40 year old catholic widow Kadijah to rear an arabic false prophet to lead an army to conquer Jerusalem for the Pope. It backfired. Islam kept Jerusalem for themselves. Until 1967 when Israel took it back in the 6-day-war.
Christian Byzantine existed for almost 1100 years until 1453 AD, defeated by islamic Ottoman. Ottomans were defeated by Christian west in 1922.
Another bible prophecy was fulfilled:
Mohammad's death in June 8th 632 AD until 1922 to Ottoman's end was exactly 1290 years. Moreover, Mohammad's death to 6-day-war in 7th June 1967 where Jerusalem was reclaimed from islamic occupation makes 1335 years, to the exact day (8th June v.s. 7th June). This is a perfect match for Daniel 12:11-12 prophecy.
Daniel 12:11-12 "From the time that the daily sacrifice is abolished and the abomination that causes desolation is set up, there will be 1,290 days. Blessed is the one who waits for and reaches the end of the 1,335 days."
Thus Israel is God's strategy where the man Jacob not only represents the physical Jews, but also the land Israel.
Byzantines fall brought enlightenment and blessing into pagan Europe. This is the western civilization, that is Christian values.
In reply to Islam is the problem. Quran… by LiteBeeer
Litebeeer, Cling to Christ, but please understand you are dumber than dumb when you and your fellow Christian-zionists worship at the feet of so-called israel and any judaizers-THEY ARE THE ANTI-CHRIST
Hugging on the anti-Christ is full blown anti-Christian. Jesus told the jew supremacists that they were of their father the devil. He also told them their house was left unto them desolate. St Paul said they are your enemies for the Gospel sake and again he said their mouths must be stopped. Why can you not hear that? are you deaf to those words?
Their only way is through Christ, and yet they hate him and fight against Christians daily.
You dumber than dumb Christian-zionists need to throw away your scofield jew supremacist commentaries and read the actual Bible.
In reply to Jesus was the sinless Lamb… by LiteBeeer
Jews are sinners just like you and me. I love the sinner but hate the sin. I expose their evil and lies.
Jesus commands to love one another.
John 13:34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.
Love your neighbor and enemy. Why should i judge Jews? I direct them to accept Jesus to get saved.
Perhaps you hate and judge Jews. You're a sinner and you can not use God's law to condemn them. You can't throw the stone at them. Judge not, lest ye be judged. Judgement is reserved for God. Jesus forgave the adulterous woman.
Luke 23:34 Jesus said, "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing."
John 3:17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
Matthew 5:22 But I tell you that anyone who is angry with a brother or sister will be subject to judgment. Again, anyone who says to a brother or sister, 'Raca,' is answerable to the court. And anyone who says, 'You fool!' will be in danger of the fire of hell.
In reply to Litebeeer, Cling to Christ,… by NumbersUsa
Exactly correct. The Quran is the problem.
In reply to Islam is the problem. Quran… by LiteBeeer
What in the world do you think the talmudic judaizers worship? Their own rabis admit they worship satan.
Jesus said they were of the synagogue of satan. He also told them they were of their father the Devil.
Yes, muslims got it wrong too.
But you dumber than dumb Christian-zionist have no excuse for worshipping the Anti-Christs ( jew supremacists & their so-called israel)
In reply to Mohammedans worship and bow… by LiteBeeer
jew supremacists were THE cause, implementer, instigator and benefactor of jew war I & jew war II-Fact
In reply to stizazz… by LiteBeeer
because the media is Khazar
In reply to I agree. The BLAME lies in… by Grave Dancer 22
Watch your language mister! As a seriously christian grandmother would reprimand such a potty-mouth. You sir are part of the problem and not part of the solution. Go back in your cave.
In reply to Because whitey has been too… by gladih8r
LMAO,, Amadeus come on LOL for real?
In reply to Watch your language mister!… by amadeus39
The ONLY & BIG answer is: The Asian countries don't have jew supremacist foreign agent organizations running their governments, such as Aipac, Aclu, Splc, Cfr, Zoa, Jwc, Jdl, Adl, and a thousand more.
They also don't have a slew of dual citizen israelis in their Federal, State and Local Governments like America, Britain, France, Canada, & Germany.
If the jew supremacist get a stranglehold on the Asian countries as they do in the west- you will see the exact same repetition there also.
The jew supremacists are the ENEMIES of the entire world.
In reply to Why can Asian countries be… by Grave Dancer 22
You should analyze current events with biblical eyes, not by man's reasoning analysis.
The god of this earth is Satan.
I don't even go into what happened before the flood.
After the flood (4366 years ago), 7 beast empires ruled Jerusalem: Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, Medo-Persia, Greek, Roman/Papacy, Ottoman/Islam. West leg revived as Vatican, and east leg died, because Jacob/Israel is there who liberated Jerusalem from the hands of the last beast out of the sea.
Papacy/Vatican controls secret societies, which have globalist Jews in their ranks. Catholic Papacy is the anti-Christ. Islam is just but one daughter whore of that harlot mother.
Blaming Jews for everything is due blindness put on by Satan.
In reply to The ONLY & BIG answer is:… by NumbersUsa
Nor a more impotent one.
Christian belief is one of the most effective methods for reducing a nation's population into a sheepish mass. In fact, Christian belief even idolizes Jesus as being a shepherd who will rescue those who have faith in him, not actual knowledge of or understanding of the outcomes of his teachings and of his example, but just merely faith, trust in other words, without any proof or genuinely tangible evidence. The idea that a follower of Jesus is supposed to forgive his enemies 70 times 7 (490 times) should really be enough to convince anyone that Jesus is neither to be trusted, nor followed.
In reply to "Christianity Is Europe's… by Bes
Over 2000 years after his death, people still utter his name. When you find someone more worthy to follow or emulate let me know.
In reply to Nor a more impotent one… by rrrr
33 And if ye do good to them which do good to you, what thank have ye? for sinners also do even the same.
In reply to Nor a more impotent one… by rrrr
Too true. Christianity (or more specifically.... The New Testament) was "created' to subdue the gullible masses. The "new" testament...preaching Peace Love and Brown rice...in complete contrast to the "old" testament...preaching murder, rape ,pillage , revenge and genocide. And supposedly the conflicting "instructions" .....from the same god. The masses were becoming increasingly unruly... a new approach was required. Do you think we have been manipulated and ruled for just a few centuries...then you would be mistaken.
In reply to Nor a more impotent one… by rrrr
Here's why that's stupid. Martyrdom is proof that actual Christians are no longer bound by fear . There are a more today than ever . This is powerful. Courageous Christians .
In reply to Too true. Christianity (or… by Mithera
Since God is the creator of man and the creator of every blade of grass on this planet and since man cannot create, then yes the Christian God has the right to make the rule book.
In reply to Nor a more impotent one… by rrrr
Heh...I think Anu beat your guy to the punch. By a long time.
In reply to Since God is the creator of… by Pi Bolar
Yet nobody mentions Anu today do they? Why is that? God is mentioned everywhere, even here on Zerohedge. Jesus name lives today.
In reply to Heh...I think Anu beat your… by swmnguy
God is mentioned everywhere, even here on Zerohedge.
Now that's some funny shit right there!
In reply to Yet nobody mentions Anu… by Pi Bolar
I can forgive my enemy and neutralize him as a threat to others if the need arises. If I must slay the guilty to save the innocent, then that is what I will do. We will do. We do not want to, but we will if we have to.
In reply to Nor a more impotent one… by rrrr
Christianity may have lost its moral authority. I can certainly understand that argument. But Christ has not. He had the moral authority then and He has it now.
In reply to "Christianity Is Europe's… by Bes
You really need to unwrap your lips from around Richard Dawkin's dick.
No less a hardcore atheist than Nietzsche said that, even though he does not believe in God, Western Civilization (in essence) needs Christians and Christianity in order to survive.
So enjoy that canoe ride down the shit's creek of cultural suicide that you and the rest of the subversive "evidentialists" have created.
Enjoy your Islamofascist and third-world dictatorship, you fucking idiot.
In reply to "Christianity Is Europe's… by Bes
wait! wait!
what is "ninety percent"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Saudi_Arabia#Ethnic_groups
In reply to don't forget japan!https:/… by SafelyGraze
Christianity Is Europe's Last Hope"
I never heard a more desperate statement
I've never heard a thinner argument.
In reply to wait! wait!… by SafelyGraze
"I've never heard a thinner argument."
Perhaps, the best argument ever was presented by a man born on this day who proved that Reason is freedom's only hope:
http://www.geo.utexas.edu/courses/302d/Fall_2011/Full%20text%20-%20Nich…
A European, frightened to his death of the church, but sought reason above all hope.
In reply to Christianity Is Europe's… by Billy the Poet
This atheist has concluded that it is reasonable to allow the Christians that I meet who are almost universally friendly and helpful people to go about their business without any criticism from me.
In reply to "I've never heard a thinner… by Åristotle
Indeed, and agreed. However the demagogue doesn't appear to be identifying any individual persons but calling upon a collective mob to act not in defense of something reasonable but religionable and when people start acting upon what is religionable rather than reasonable things get messier faster.
In reply to This atheist has concluded… by Billy the Poet
exactly.
religion and spirituality
are two completely different things
In reply to Indeed, and agreed. However… by Åristotle
And being God you get to pigeonhole people and judge them according to your rules.
In reply to exactly… by Bes
When a nation is under attack and time is short invoking faith and emotion to rally home defense is appropriate and preferable to annihilation.
In reply to Indeed, and agreed. However… by Åristotle
Again, this errs to the side of desperation. Is it not the lack of reason all along that invokes the cry for hope at the last hour?
In reply to When a nation is under… by Billy the Poet
I believe that you are unlike some others here who only criticize and never offer realistic alternatives. What method do you suggest for the preservation of traditional culture not only in Europe but throughout the world as the globalists close in on all fronts?
In reply to Again, this errs to the side… by Åristotle
The notion that a totally fractured, infiltrated and sectarian judaic heresy called "Christianity" is up for the task of defending "European civilization" from the perils of
being invaded by the sectarians of another (totally....etc,) judaic heresy, called "Islam"
is so bizarrely out of touch with reality... that only a talmudic kabbalist judaic - comfortably ensconced in the knowledge that they o/o BOTH ... could dream it up - and propagate it here.
In reply to This atheist has concluded… by Billy the Poet
The notion that you have anything of value to read or respond to is so bizarrely out of touch with reality that...
In reply to The notion that a totally… by BobEore
That's even weaker than usual for you, Billy. Waz up?
You used to be amusing to play with. But now... it seems you can't even parse your own comments for the intrinsic ironies which the careful reader delights in finding within
In reply to The notion that you have… by Billy the Poet