Florida's 'Teacher Of The Year' Bluntly Explains Why School Violence Is Out Of Control

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
Kelly Guthrie Raley has been teaching for 20 years and currently educates kids at Eustis Middle School in Lake County, Florida. Just last month she was named the 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year.
The day after the horrific shooting that took place at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, she posted a rant on Facebook that has since gone viral. In the post, she talked about parental responsibility, compassion, and respect…and more than 823,000 people have “liked” the post and agreed with it, while more than 649,000 have shared it with others.
Here’s what Mrs. Raley had to say.
Okay, I’ll be the bad guy and say what no one else is brave enough to say, but wants to say. I’ll take all the criticism and attacks from everyone because you know what? I’m a TEACHER. I live this life daily. And I wouldn’t do anything else! But I also know daily I could end up in an active shooter situation.
Until we, as a country, are willing to get serious and talk about mental health issues, lack of available care for the mental health issues, lack of discipline in the home, horrendous lack of parental support when the schools are trying to control horrible behavior at school (oh no! Not MY KID. What did YOU do to cause my kid to react that way?), lack of moral values, and yes, I’ll say it-violent video games that take away all sensitivity to ANY compassion for others’ lives, as well as reality TV that makes it commonplace for people to constantly scream up in each others’ faces and not value any other person but themselves, we will have a gun problem in school. Our kids don’t understand the permanency of death anymore!!!
I grew up with guns. Everyone knows that. But you know what? My parents NEVER supported any bad behavior from me. I was terrified of doing something bad at school, as I would have not had a life until I corrected the problem and straightened my ass out. My parents invaded my life. They knew where I was ALL the time. They made me have a curfew. They made me wake them up when I got home. They made me respect their rules. They had full control of their house, and at any time could and would go through every inch of my bedroom, backpack, pockets, anything! Parents: it’s time to STEP UP! Be the parent that actually gives a crap! Be the annoying mom that pries and knows what your kid is doing. STOP being their friend. They have enough “friends” at school. Be their parent. Being the “cool mom” means not a damn thing when either your kid is dead or your kid kills other people because they were allowed to have their space and privacy in YOUR HOME. I’ll say it again. My home was filled with guns growing up. For God’s sake, my daddy was an 82nd Airborne Ranger who lost half his face serving our country. But you know what? I never dreamed of shooting anyone with his guns. I never dreamed of taking one! I was taught respect for human life, compassion, rules, common decency, and most of all, I was taught that until I moved out, my life and bedroom wasn’t mine…it was theirs. And they were going to know what was happening because they loved me and wanted the best for me.
There. Say that I’m a horrible person. I didn’t bring up gun control, and I will refuse to debate it with anyone. This post wasn’t about gun control. This was me, loving the crap out of people and wanting the best for them. This was about my school babies and knowing that God created each one for greatness, and just wanting them to reach their futures. It’s about 20 years ago this year I started my teaching career. Violence was not this bad 20 years ago. Lack of compassion wasn’t this bad 20 years ago. And God knows 20 years ago that I wasn’t afraid daily to call a parent because I KNEW that 9 out of 10 would cuss me out, tell me to go to Hell, call the news on me, call the school board on me, or post all over FaceBook about me because I called to let them know what their child chose to do at school…because they are a NORMAL kid!!!!!
Those 17 lives mattered. When are we going to take our own responsibility seriously?
What do you think?
I would have loved for my children to have been in Mrs. Raley’s class because not only is it obvious that she really cares, but also that she has an abundance of common sense, something that has been notably absent in our politically correct school systems.
I raised my kids in much the same way Mrs. Raley refers to having grown up: with rules, curfews, and consequences for their actions. My girls weren’t totally sheltered – they saw violence on television and in movies – but we discussed it. I taught them empathy for other human beings and all creatures. They too, have had access to guns, and know how to use them, but I’ve never once been worried that they’d use them on another human being for any other reason than self-defense in a life-or-death situation.
Like every other parent, I now worry every time my daughters walk out to door to attend their college classes. Because, honestly, it can happen anywhere.
But I sincerely agree with Mrs. Raley.
Guns aren’t the problem. The current culture is the problem.
Comments
That lady has class.
Florida Professor Calls MILO a White Nationalist With Amazing Results
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9CJ-9QA-3w
Hilarious how ignorant some of these college professors are. Watch this young wonderful college student absolutely destroy the libtard in class.
These ladies give me hope that our nation is not completely snowflaked out.
In reply to That lady has class. by Billy the Poet
Lack of compassion...
..came about because we have been taught to hate during this dark age of terror.
In reply to Florida Professor Calls MILO… by Son of Loki
This is SO white privilege. Parenting is racist!
In reply to Lack of compassion… by stizazz
There is no such thing as white privilege, asshole. But there is plenty of black racism. Including you.
In reply to This is SO white privilege… by Liberal
not to take anything away from her,
but no mention of a country that:
- has the largest military budget ever
- has the most lethal conventional, nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons
- topples governments and murders millions directly
- supports other governments murdering millions more
- supports terrorist organizations overtly and covertly
- has a Military Inudstrial Complex that has a stranglehold on the US government
- has black sites and prisons outside of the law
- prefers to spend more per prisoner than pupil
- a militarized Police State being manufactured, funded, armed, and violently used against its own citizens daily
- and that pumps the media and culture non-stop with militaristic propaganda to support the above
yeah i guess none of this stuff matters....
In reply to There is no such thing as… by Vorian Atreides
The lady is a throw-back…
She would fit with the class of 1959 (or earlier), before the Marxists started taking over the society.
We need a lot more of her types.
In reply to a country by Bes
“video games that take away all sensitivity to ANY compassion for others’ lives,...”
HOW do you think the Pentagram trained the normally docil Killing machine’s during & for the Vietnam War? Desensitized Killing machine’s then.
Autonomous AI Killing Machine’s coming. No desensitized training or “Program” needed.
In reply to … by Manthong
When the perpetrators of these crimes are trained professionals running well-organized schemes, the insights of teachers or anybody else are of little value.
In reply to “video games that take away… by Chupacabra-322
Yep... all very common-sensical. But, today, any form of discipline is considered abusive to the child. We home-school our kids to keep them in line and avoid the decadent halls of the public schools. Until the system is razed and replaced by something more wholesome, there is no other alternative.
In reply to When the perpetrators of… by Yukon Cornholius
Yukon is 100% correct.
No debate on kids' behavior, issues you have with strong women who have to put up with your shitty kid, mental health, big pharma, socialism, lack of gun control... NONE of it matters until those of you sleeping right through this shit
W A K E T H E F U C K UP.
These events are false flags and are being engineered by the DS. You won't realize this until you (first, WTFU, then) study these events in detail. There have been SO MANY OF THEM the patterns are crystal clear. There is an abundance of information online just waiting for your discovery. There really is no excuse not to be more informed.
If you're too fucking lazy to do that, then at least start with this one. There is much to be learned by how the architects pull these off.
Please.
In reply to Yep... all very common… by J S Bach
The truth is we wouldn't be having all these mass shootings if the globalists, the deep state, and the leftist marxists weren't behind the gun confiscation agenda. Along with the UN's treaty on small arms control.
We've seen it from Australia to Great Britain. They've managed to convince people to give up their guns and now the US is in their cross hairs.
If owning guns in the US is so deadly you'd think with the sheer number in private hands the number of gun deaths would be in the hundreds of thousands yearly. But that's not the case.
The hysterics by the gun control crowd over the next few weeks to bring about even more gun control legislation will be more than enough to try any one's patience.
In reply to Yep... all very common… by J S Bach
Yep, Dim/Lib control of public education many decades ago...
And even more so now, has led to this disgusting situation!
Vote DemoCrap if you want to see more of the same.
In reply to When the perpetrators of… by Yukon Cornholius
i have a teacher of the year in my family. she reports that the skoolz hands are tied by the dc dept of edu. it is next to impossible to remove violent, criminal, disgusting pieces of sh-t from the regular skool to place them in the alternative skool.
the tool they use is to classify the sh-theads as disabled. they do this to the sh-theads because their failing test scores don't count against the skoolz ratings. once the sh-theads get that moniker - it's over. they can do anything/everything they want to your sons/daughters with little to no consequences. it's just like being declared incompetent to stand trial.
too, these special kids have customized (by law) learning plans that every one of their teachers MUST implement. they take up a ridiculous amount of time and resources from the rest of the skool because of their 'modifications' and their relentless criminality.
oh, and you can't put too many negroes or africans at the alternative skool - dat is raysis.
and more...
the whole thing is fubar. ban publik skoolz, end the dept of edu. den of vipers
In reply to Yep, Dim/Lib control of… by wee-weed up
Well, yea but Leave it to Beaver isn't on anymore and this kids are inundated with violent movies, TeeVee, porn, video games, single parents or stressed out two working parent homes. Merica just aint what it was.
In reply to When the perpetrators of… by Yukon Cornholius
Nah, she sounds like every teacher my kids ever had, and my younger daughter is just finishing up high school in a very liberal city public school. Some of them are veterans, some children or parents of veterans.
Some of the teachers think there are too many guns in our society and it's too easy for crazy people and everyone else to get them. But the rest of it, every one of them has said to me, time after time. And I agree with them.
We've got plenty of this type of teacher in our schools. We also have crazy people whom we used to treat in 1959, and they have full access to deadly guns people couldn't buy in 1959. And we cut spending on mental health and school security, and roll back measures to make it harder for crazy people to buy guns.
Meanwhile, as our economic system's collapse drags our social structures down with it, our economy can no longer provide people with useful things to do, access to mental health care, or the means to make a living with modest educational and social abilities. Since our economy has failed to provide solutions to these people's problems, we pay them to take medication and sit around to go completely crazy by themselves.
We've made our decision as a society. We've decided we prefer it this way, to actually doing something which might inconvenience us in any way. This teacher would agree with that, too, as do all the rest of them.
In reply to … by Manthong
No, people like this did not get treated in 1959. When they were in school they got their ass kicked every time they acted the fool. They did not have any false sense of self esteem that they were smart or good. They knew they were pathetic and weak. They knew they were the animal in the back of the herd with the limp. Now, either they learned their lesson or they ended up with a frontal lobotomy. There were no treatment centers in 1959. There were state schools and their was prison. If this boy would have gotten his ass beat from first grade on every time he acted the fool he would have learned. He actually could have been a low level productive citizen. But, not today.
I wish you had not of proved my thoughts about you correct but my thoughts were correct. The fact that you do not see the wisdom in what this teacher is saying and the even handed way in which she does it speaks volumes about your own intelligence. The fact that you believe that there are "plenty of this type of teacher in our schools" tells me that you have no wisdom or understanding. You are a lemming like most of the others. You know what to say to get an up vote every now and then but for the most part you are one of the brainwashed masses.
In reply to Nah, she sounds like every… by swmnguy
My parents never went through my room, I didn't have a room. If I broke the rules I got beaten severely, and the neighbors had permission to do the same. I would say her attitude is pretty modern compared to Texas in the 70's.
In reply to … by Manthong
That sounds like the way my mother and stepfather were. Privacy? LOL. We knew the neighbor's were watching us and we knew if we did anything wrong our parents would say thank you.
In reply to My parents never went… by Yog Soggoth
I was listening to CBS news tonight and there was these self absorbed kids on TV talking about marching on DC for gun control and they admitted to being self-absorbed and promised to get back on their cell phones after the interview, and I thought FUCK THAT! Why don't I take that cell phone away from you instead because:
https://www.edgarsnyder.com/car-accident/cause-of-accident/cell-phone/c…
And I'm sitting there amazed at these fucked up kids, on TV no less talking about a march on DC to ban guns! The stupid cocksuckers.. and the woman talks of "respect" well these kids HAVE NONE. They don't respect private property, don't respect the bill of rights, don't respect history, they are myopic selfish cunts and assholes who should shut the fuck up and do as they are told which includes putting down a cell phone. If there was any health crisis which could be solved it would be a head on fucking collision with some teen texting and slaughtering an innocent family. But we don't confiscate phones in America nor do we ban guns!
The real truth when you look at the shootings is required disclosure laws, the states that do not have them have the problems, check out the map.. (see below map state by state) and where the problem really is at.
If the Republicans cave I buy my first AR, I'll buy a Colt, S&W, or Ruger.. possibly free floating, just because 'll never fucking again send a cent to the NRA or a Republican.
http://www.ncsl.org/research/health/mental-health-professionals-duty-to…
https://www.colt.com/Catalog/Rifles/AR15A4
https://grabagun.com/ruger-ar-556-black-ar-15-223-5-56mm-16-1-inch-30rd…
https://grabagun.com/smith-and-wesson-mp15-sport-ii-5-56mm-16.html
(probably get)
https://grabagun.com/springfield-armory-saint-black-223-5-56-nato-16-in…
These snot nose kids need their cell phones taken to lower insurance costs and keep the fucking roads safe.. the shitty snot nose fuckers
In reply to … by Manthong
I get your ire... but this is EXACTLY the kind of distraction that the DS orchestrates with this bullshit MSM theater (WTH were you doing watching that in the first place?). You fell right into their hands.
In reply to I was listening to CBS news… by Dilluminati
Oh hell yea, so true.
In reply to … by Manthong
Yeah why cant we be like China...???
In reply to a country by Bes
And have more children killed in school knifings? Yay...
In reply to Yeah why cant we be like… by cantscratchfever
What ! Xenophobic, slanty eyed fucks who can't think for themselves and steal everything that isn't screwed,bolted and glued down. Working mindless, slave-like 18 hour days at an iPhone factory, making shit for Millennials, where they have nets to keeps the workers who jump out the windows from killing themselves. No thanks ! Communism can go fuck itself. I'll take God, Guns and Guts !
In reply to Yeah why cant we be like… by cantscratchfever
Bes, you are the most fucked-up sub-human being I've ever read in my life.
You ignorant shit - sure, as the psycho kid was pulling the trigger, our military budget was motivating him to pull it again.
And with the next round, all that went through his mind was US support for so-called "moderate" terrorists.
By the time he was aiming to murder the fifth victim, he was pushed to pull the trigger again because of the US arsenal.
As so on through your list of pure bullshit motivational rationalizations to keep killing until he couldn't kill any more.
Bes, you are one sick, sick, bitch. But even sicker than you individually, are all those who parrot your deranged beyond any rational individual's ability to wade through your list of pure bullshit.
Bes, you are exactly what needs to be institutionalized for life - dumbass shitheads allowed to roam the streets.
In reply to a country by Bes
verbal BULLSEYE
Bravo !
In reply to Bes, you are the most fucked… by MarsInScorpio
Of course she's right. I've heard it all said before. Sadly, there are great swaths in our society that will remain a problem their entire lifetimes. America will continue to fragment along wealth strata. The economic stupidity and corruption of DC for the past 25 years ensures it.
In reply to verbal BULLSEYE Bravo ! by InnVestuhrr
Mrs. Raley was speaking from personal experience. She is apparently not in the habit of going on unfocused diatribes but prefers to make her point concisely.
By the way, you failed to mention the plight of Native Americans, declining honey bee populations or the price of tea in China in your criticism of Raley. Aren't you ashamed.
In reply to a country by Bes
I think you missed the point entirely.
In reply to a country by Bes
Ya gotta start somewhere, douche, and this is as good a place as any.
In reply to a country by Bes
Maybe it's turning from traditional Western culture (and yes, that includes national sovereignty and national defense, borders, language, culture) and focusing on the bullshit you listed that is turning kids into violent little SJW anti-fa Fascists who think they have a right to destroy anyone who they believe should be on your hate list.
In reply to a country by Bes
You're not a very perceptive reader, are you. I'd have tried a bit of subtlety, but you proved to "Liberal" that you're impervious to it, and irony and tone escape you.
ZH'ers used to hold each other to a higher standard.
In reply to There is no such thing as… by Vorian Atreides
No shit, dude! MDB used to be the barometer of this place, and he was awesome!
In reply to You're not a very perceptive… by swmnguy
You tried. He's too dense to respond with any wit. Sounds like the type the teacher is describing.
In reply to You're not a very perceptive… by swmnguy
The jew supremacists and all their degradation & destruction that they have caused to our society is the root cause-Period. What this teacher speaks about below is laid at the feet of the jew supremacists and their on-going devilish workings.
"Until we, as a country, are willing to get serious and talk about mental health issues, lack of available care for the mental health issues, lack of discipline in the home, horrendous lack of parental support when the schools are trying to control horrible behavior at school (oh no! Not MY KID. What did YOU do to cause my kid to react that way?), lack of moral values, and yes, I’ll say it-violent video games that take away all sensitivity to ANY compassion for others’ lives, as well as reality TV that makes it commonplace for people to constantly scream up in each others’ faces and not value any other person but themselves, we will have a gun problem in school. Our kids don’t understand the permanency of death anymore!!!"
In reply to There is no such thing as… by Vorian Atreides
...by who? More like "learned to hate."
In reply to Lack of compassion… by stizazz
every day, it goes on and on and on. It's a mainstay of news which hardly merits the name as they are more interested in editorializing than reporting events, it's in the songs, the movies, the internet, vicious heckling, disrespect, calls to violence. The Trump election has brought out all the haters. How many mainstream people have called for the president's death? This is no longer about trump. The me too movement is a witchhunt. Ronan Farrow is booking himself on TV shows to discuss Trump's philandering. Where is the self respect? He's going to make a career out of degrading people. donald trump's sex life is not our business. And then you have the constant Russia harping; it gets so bad I end up rooting for the other guy. The major shoot em ups and the false flags are increasing exponentially. Then you have celebrities preaching to the people about racism! I lose respect for actors whose movies I've enjoyed. Truly, can one take Meryl Streep seriously after her holier than thou pronouncements? Being called a deplorable person by someone seeking our support, these people are so far from any awareness or comprehension of what's really happening in the U.S. These are very dark times, indeed.
In reply to Lack of compassion… by stizazz
I personally like that every commercial now is a fucking United Colors of Benetton commercial and every commercial features an interracial couple...because...there’s just so many of them, right?
Every inch of that evil box is Marxist lies 100% 24x7.
Showtime had a “Homeland” marathon going on leading up to the new season of programming.
My wife watches bubblegum bullshit teevee because she spends a good part of her day giving people horrible fucking news, so I don’t give her shit about it. I just don’t watch.
Well, with this show...I was listening. Some of the shit they were saying was straight out of headlines. Problem was...all this was created and filmed before these headlines...or should I say head lies for accuracy?
i shit thee not! I watched every filthy episode of that shit. I KNOW, WITHOUT A SHADOW OF DOUBT...that the CIA clowns and the MIC fucks wrote and paid for that entire series of pure lies. Predictive Programming. They didn’t even try to hide it. It’s current up to this very moment, too. They are laying out the implant that TRUMP admin is the coup!
I can see the meetoo and resistance flakes lapping this shit up with zero basis to view or digest or discern any of it.
They completely lack context.
In reply to every day, it goes on and on… by the French bitch
It is called predictive programming for a reason.
In reply to I personally like that every… by RumpleShitzkin
You are not a victim unless you allow it.
In reply to Lack of compassion… by stizazz
Dude, your stupid! You live in one of the best ages ever. Anyone with a brain can become something. Most people have a brain.
Oh ya, your stuck in a 3rd world mentality. Your a victim. Go Die!!!!!!!
In reply to Lack of compassion… by stizazz
Thanks for that link.
In reply to Florida Professor Calls MILO… by Son of Loki
Face it. Kids aren't emotionally equipped to handle today's technological bombardment, and indulgences. They are basically laboratory rats in today's world. Hell, most adults can't handle it, let alone children. There's a need for a whole new paradigm regarding schooling. Today's school systems are stuck in a 20th century world, not capable. nor designed for the 21st.
In reply to Florida Professor Calls MILO… by Son of Loki
there is another facet to this. I am an early baby boomer. I was working real (although just weekend) jobs since I was 14. Gofer jobs.
The kids today, in large part, do not want to be mowing lawns or work in a grocery store or in a restaurant-that's why we have immigrants. They want to work in an office. Meanwhile a good portion of those immigrants are learning and can set themselves up for a good life here. The kids born here are too good for those jobs, they just want to go to college and become "bosses" without ever really working (sarc).
As the florida teacher points out, it's the parents fault. it is. The parents, me and my kids, do not teach the kids about life. The school of hard knocks.
How about the kids going to the military. Much different now than in the 60's and 70's. But it taught people a lot including survival and structure.
It builds character.
In reply to Face it. Kids aren't… by algol_dog
Twisted shits like Bradley Manning and Reality Winner came out of that character building meat grinder you speak of.
Once the MIL openly embraced fags and trannies, I knew the game was nearly up. Anyone with any common sense had been purged from the ranks. The Marxist will weaken and divide our forces and strengthen their mercs, contractors and proxies.
In reply to there is another facet to… by Hal n back
As a Cold War veteran, I agree. Sickening how the military has become a social experiment.
In reply to Twisted shits like Bradley… by RumpleShitzkin
Like the lady says it's called BEING a PARENT. Holy shit. Be a fucking parent. When your kid throws a tantrum in the grocery store aisle bust his ass. DO NOT!!! DO NOT!!! Talk to your 4 your old child like they are grown up; "Oh now honey, now what did we say about acting like that and what are we gong to do about it, you need to think like a big boy. Ok, I know you want those Cheetos, can you ask Mommy nicely now." Meanwhile, you are looking at the little boy and he gives this big smile and starts bouncing like a pogo stick with a big "Fuck You Mommy" grin on his face because he knows that he has won. Holy shit, grow the fuck up. It is not the schools job to raise your kid it is YOURS!!!!
Read what the Lady says.
In reply to Face it. Kids aren't… by algol_dog