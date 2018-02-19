The Flu Is Ravaging America This Year

The U.S. has been gripped by its worst flu season in years.
Experts have been surprised by the intensity of the current outbreak, which Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, with the infection rate around eight percent, is as bad as the swine flu epidemic from 2009. During that season, 60.8 million people contracted the virus with 274,304 hospitalized and 12,469 dying.
Even though that outbreak was bad with President Obama declaring it a national emergency, the 2014-2015 flu season was far more lethal. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 710,000 people were hospitalized that season with 56,000 deaths recorded.
You will find more infographics at Statista
The current situation is alarming with the hospitalization rate per 100,000 people already hitting 59.9 after 18 weeks, according to the CDC.
It took 25 weeks for the hospitalization rate to reach that point during the deadly 2014-2015 season. During a mild year, an average of 12,000 Americans die due to the flu and judging by the current trend, 2017-18 is on course to surpass 2014-15 in lethality. More than 80 percent of flu deaths usually occur among the elderly and people with underlying health problems.
This year, seemingly healthy individuals are being infected and hospitalized at higher rates than the historical average. The CDC has reported that 63 children have already died during the current season.
Comments
It's the flu shots doing the ravaging, making people sicker.
If the immunizations are SO good, why is this happening?
In reply to It's the vaccines by stizazz
Why? Governments are now mandating that you must have the approved shots or else. What better way to reduce the population than a compliant populace willing to inject into their bodies anything the government tells them to.
In reply to If the immunizations are SO… by BlackChicken
it's the FLU! Really?
Consider the following from the British Medical Journal:
“[According to CDC statistics], ‘influenza and pneumonia’ took 62,034 lives in 2001—61,777 of which were attributable to pneumonia and 257 to flu, and in only 18 cases was the flu virus positively identified.”
Are US flu death figures more PR than science?
http://www.bmj.com/content/331/7529/1412
In reply to Why? Governments are now… by Mr. Universe
Mercola wrote about that. Only like 4% of samples tested actually were the flu. And those lab tested samples were probably after a rapid swab was positive (my guess).
Flu is a PR stunt mainly. Get yer (ineffective) shot though, they gotta get rid of the stock!
pods
In reply to it's the FLU! Really?… by Pinto Currency
Filthy Muslim Trump and his jew daughter Ivanka and Kushner are responsible. Who else could engineer such a super-bug without their allies in the Kingdom and Israel ???
In reply to Mercola wrote about that… by pods
Mercury doesn't seem to kill off the flu!
In reply to If the immunizations are SO… by BlackChicken
more commie bullshit from zerohedge...who cares if the flu is ravaging America? great for the unravished!
report on real news like those asshole Florida kids and their connections to Schumer and Soros and how they set up that poor MAGA kid...Hillary...look it up dumbasses.
In reply to If the immunizations are SO… by BlackChicken
Because the pharma fraud complex wants to get its 'fair' share.
In reply to If the immunizations are SO… by BlackChicken
You are correct, but the industry doesn't want you to know.
I know people don't like to click on links b/c of spammers, but this isn't span it's a discussion on harm that vaccines are.
Jeff & Dr. Tim O'Shea - What You MUST Know About Vaccines!
https://youtu.be/vAWfXqOGOI0
I was in the industry 20 yrs and I know what goes in to them. Scary that they even push it so hard to get it.
In reply to It's the vaccines by stizazz
Incorrect, 80%+ of the patients that died were ones that did not get the flu shot. You may feel questionable for a day or 2 but it's your body's reaction and getting to work.
In reply to It's the vaccines by stizazz
It's actually .. THE WRONG FLU SHOT being dispensed for this new strain...
In reply to It's the vaccines by stizazz
Forget the flu shot....just get some vitamin D
And C and Selenium.
In reply to Forget the flu shot....just… by bigbucksr
All of those are in cheeseburgers lucky for me
In reply to And C and Selenium. by FoggyWorld
Good. Let the CDC virus-spreading flu shot be taken by more Libtards to thin the herd.
OMG 2009, that's when they buried King Tut, isn't it? And 2014-2015, that was called the Black Plague, right, depopulated Europe, I read about it in history class.
Flu my ass. Coordinated attack, via pathogen. Oooops, sorry, maybe that was a little too SENSICAL. (You know, SCARE the masses.) FF shooting, "OMG!" FF flu, "wow, this might be a problem, but I won't be affected."
Thanks, CDC. May I have my shot of mercury now?
It's not just mercury. Ever wonder why there are so many food allergies now?
In reply to Flu my ass. Coordinated… by I reckon so
If you overlay the Flu with S&P charts the correlation is amazing :-D
Career in healthCARE. If you get flu shots, tell me how the "Easter" bunny is getting along.
There is no such thing as "flu season". The correct wording is "Annual Revenue Booster Rally For Big Pharma". They suck the sheep into getting vaxxed and boom... there she goes, sick people all over hell's half acre. Mission accomplished.
I hate to sound so callous, but with all the evidence staring humanity right in the face, those who are still stupid enough to get sucked in and accept the pseudo science of vax shots deserve what they get... sick as hell. Or worse.
Is it just me, or does anyone else WASH THEIR FUCKING HANDS when they get home, from being "out?" Never hear about that from the CDC, but gotta get this year's concoction..........
Yah, ok.....
"Virus Hunter", by CJ Peters7, recommend it.
All viruses come out of China. Reason? Their farmers, 150 million of them, live with their pigs and ducks. They literally live in the same house. Those are the perfect conditions to get swine virus infections to species jump. It doesn't happen often, in fact its extremely rare but when your incubation fridge has 150,000,000 samples every year, you get lucky.
When the CDC has their yearly meeting to discuss which flu strain they believe (guess) will manifest itself in the coming year they typically choose between 10 and 20 strains. Their probability of being correct is at best, 1 in 10, at worst, 1 in 20. Usually they are wrong. Why do they need this meeting? Because the strain they decide on is the vaccine that is produced for the coming year. Best case is 10% that it will match the stain that actually goes around.
This year, like most years, they missed. Not only did they miss but it appears the strain going around has ZERO genetic resemblance to the vaccine strain hence, the antibodies produced from the vaccine are as useful as tits on a bull.
But this is how it works every year. The vaccine is generally useless, its the nature of the process.
Your tax money well spent.
Squid
PSST: The word among the SMART SET, as well as some very healthy and wealthy octa- and nonagenarians, is DO. NOT. GET. THE. FUCKING. FLU. SHOT. JUST DON'T! OKAY?
Oh-also avoid crowds and wash your hands when you get home. Also keep your fingers out of your mouth and eyes. OKAY?