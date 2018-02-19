Frontrunning: February 19

Russian Curler Fails Drug Test, Authorities Explore Sabotage Possibility (WSJ)

Here’s Who Is Winning in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics (BBG)

Russian magnate Deripaska to quit roles at his two biggest firms (Reuters)

Iranian Airline Bought U.S. Jet Parts Through Front Firms (WSJ)

One CEO Says Dalio Will Lose on European Bank ‘Big Short’ (BBG)

For timing of Aramco IPO, watch forward oil price curve (Reuters)

U.S. Oil Exports Go Up a Gear as Supertanker Sets Sail for China (BBG)

Family Who Housed Florida Shooter Describes the Days Before the Attack (WSJ)

This Short Seller Pressed ‘Tweet.’ Then the FBI Showed Up (BBG)

Latvia's banking sector rocked by U.S. probe, central bank chief's detention (Reuters)

Trump blasts Oprah over 60 Minutes episode (Reuters)

Why Was Facebook So Easy to Hijack? (WSJ)

Russia Warns U.S. Not to ‘Play With Fire’ in Syria (BBG)

The Russian journalist who helped uncover election interference is confounded by the Mueller indictments (WaPo)

Sweden Is Getting Worried About Its Cashless Society (BBG)

Why the iPhone Is Losing Out to Chinese Devices in Asia (WSJ)

This Trader Quietly Built a Real Estate Empire in Downtown New York (BBG)

Private Trades in Spotify Shares to Play Key Role in Debut (WSJ)

Overnight Media Digest

FT

UK millennials, those born since 1981, have seen a deterioration in living standard improvements compared to the previous generation, setting them apart from most other developed nations, according to research from the Resolution Foundation think-tank.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will initiate an effort to rebalance post-secondary education away from universities towards vocational study as she announces a long-awaited review of all aspects of tertiary education.

The scandal at Oxfam, one of the world’s biggest disaster relief charities, will deter wealthy donors from giving money to big charities, private bankers and analysts have warned.

Britain

The Times

- Centrica Plc Chief Executive Iain Conn is preparing to unveil plans to slash costs at British Gas, raising fears of more job losses as he fights to shore up Centrica's dividend. bit.ly/2CsDg2Z

- The governor of Latvia's central bank, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, was arrested and interviewed by anti-corruption police on Sunday, prompting calls for him to resign. bit.ly/2CrOHI1



The Guardian

- The average price of a UK property coming on to the market has risen by more than 2,400 pounds ($3,369.60) in a month to just over 300,000 pounds amid evidence of "record" levels of house-hunting activity, according to Rightmove. bit.ly/2CtV6Ti

The Telegraph

- UK's Competition and Markets Authority is launching a crackdown on cartels after the success of its first advertising campaign led to a rise in tip-offs about illegal activity. bit.ly/2CvI4o8

- One of Carillion Plc's largest shareholders, Kiltearn Partners, was lining up to sue the group for loss of its clients' money when the firm collapsed, as investors said the board failed to effect change as the company ­floundered. bit.ly/2CtW1TD

Sky News

- The UK boss of Tesco Plc will this week become one of the youngest chairmen of a FTSE-350 company when he takes the reins at N Brown Group Plc, the online retailer. bit.ly/2CsQMnh

- Prime Minister Theresa May is set to admit that students in England face one of "most expensive systems of university tuition in the world" as she announces a wide-ranging review of funding for further and higher education. bit.ly/2CvMI5t

The Independent

- Theresa May is facing a call for an early vote in the Commons on whether to press ahead with contentious plans to slash the number of MPs from 650 to 600. ind.pn/2HtJp2G