"He Followed The Rules" - Family That Housed Florida Shooter Describes Last Days Before The Attack

Suspected Marjory Tillman High School shooter Nikolas Cruz was often abusive to his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, eliciting no fewer than 39 '911 calls' to report violent and disturbing behavior at this former home before Lynda succumbed to pneumonia in November. During one incident, he reportedly assaulted Lynda and hurled violent threats in response to her taking away his X-box privileges.
But according to the Snead family, which took Cruz and his younger brother in following the death of their adoptive mother, Cruz was quiet, grateful, respectful and obedient during his multi-month stay with the family, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In fact, despite Cruz's recent family tragedy, James Snead, the father of a school fried of Cruz's, said the boy had recently told him that he had never felt better, emotionally and physically.
The Sneads said they took the Cruz brothers in, but made them obey their house rules, which included pitching in for food, and storing the elder Cruz's guns, which had been legally purchased, in a gun safe to which Snead believed he had the only key.
Two weeks earlier, “he told me this is the best he’s ever felt in his life,” Mr. Snead, 48, said.
Mr. Cruz had lived with the Snead family for only a few months. Mr. Snead and his wife had invited Mr. Cruz, a friend of their son, to move in after his mother died in November.
Mr. Snead, a gun owner, said he required Mr. Cruz to follow house rules. He told Mr. Cruz that he would need his own gun safe for his firearms in order to live with the Sneads. Mr. Cruz owned “five or six guns,” as well as pellet guns, and they were all bought legally, Mr. Snead said.
“He followed [the rules] to the T,” Mr. Snead said. Mr. Snead had what he thought was the only key to the safe, he said. After Wednesday’s shootings, he realized Mr. Cruz had an extra key.
Snead said he didn't realize that Nikolas Cruz had mislead him about having a key to the gun safe until after the shooting.
"He definitely had a key to the gun safe I didn’t know about," Mr. Snead said.
While Cruz was well-mannered and respectful during his time living with the family, the Sneads said he was almost completely helpless when it came to taking care of himself.
“He would come out of his room and say ‘Is there food?’ I’m like, ‘Man, you’re 19 years old, I’ve got two refrigerators, you better find food,’” Mr. Snead said. “We had to teach him how to use the microwave, teach him how to cook, teach him how to do laundry.”
Before Mr. Snead let Mr. Cruz move in, Mr. Cruz slept over with the Sneads’ son and another friend before a hunting trip. “He was great. He followed the rules. He was polite,” Mr. Snead said.
James Snead said he last saw Cruz Tuesday night, when he watched TV with the family.
Kimberly Snead said she last saw Cruz Wednesday morning - just hours before the shooting - when he informed her he wouldn't be going to school that day because he didn't go to school on Valentine's Day - instead, he said he was going to see a movie.
When news spread that the school was on lockdown, the Sneads received a call from the FBI asking if they knew Cruz's whereabouts.
Even then, they didn't believe he could be the one behind the shooting.
The next time Mr. Snead called his son, they thought Mr. Cruz might be the suspect. Even then, Mr. Snead said, it was hard to believe.
“We kind of realized it at the same time,” he said. “We were like, ‘nah.’”
Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He is being tried as an adult, and prosecutors are already reportedly seeking the death penalty.
Rules is rules!
Rules are meant to be broken.
Broken rules by a broken individual.
What prescription drugs was Cruz on?
Fuck him and the constant news coverage.
Why couldn't this one go away in 24 hours, like the Vegas BS??
"He definitely had a key to the gun safe I didn’t know about," Mr. Snead said.
The mess boys ate the strawberries.
CIA mind control false flag shit to get rid of the 2nd A.
... and to fracture America.
I wonder how much money the Feds are paying “this family” to give their cock n bull story.
Did you see all the kids are organized now, traveling to Tallahassee and to DC, using taxpayer money no doubt, to lobby for gun control. What a frecking joke.
Probably using Soros' money, signs, and prepared speeches.
"When news spread that the school was on lockdown, the Sneads received a call from the FBI asking if they knew Cruz's whereabouts."
Hey have you folks seen our patsy, er, your son? We kinda lost track of him in the crowd. Maybe he turned up there? No? k thx bye
mr snead is a dc spook. military intel. shooter was LIVING WITH A DC SPOOK.
these events almost always have connections to nyc and/or dc. this one has both.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5405881/Couple-took-school-shooter-didnt-dark-side.html
case closed
Cruz said he wasn't going to school because it was Valentine's Day.
Wasn't he previously expelled?
Why would the Sneads have any expectation of Cruz going to school if he wasn't in school?
Was he attending college...lol? Haha...good one from MVM (me)!!!
Wondering if the Sneads were also part of the see aye yea 'family' inserted into the hood months before the phone call came.
"We were too stupid to keep track of our nut-job son, but listen to us now about gun control, because over the past 24 hours, we took a bunch of smart pills....."
Fuck off, losers- you'll always be the parents that fucked up.
Nice fucking picture.
Sorry, these two can go fuck themselves. You can tell by the picture they are now a part of using this whole charade to further enslave us.
"Awww, he/we followed all the rules, and this still happened. Maybe we need more rules?"
I can see through this shit a mile away. Without optics too. So typical. Next will be some pretty white girl talking about her friend who died and how she had hoped to go feed poor starving children after she graduated.
Media can all DIAFF for all that I care. Cheap whores is all they are.
pods
Executor papers were filed on the mom's estate the day after the shooting. By this same neighbor. Now it could just be a coincidence, but.....http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1518875370719.png http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1518875300847.png
I dont buy it .... some kid you took in and is living with you for 2 months magically obtains a spare key to your gun safe ? No, thats not the truth.
The official Vegas narrative, like the Pulse Niteclub (Orlando), had too many holes in it. (i.e. too many links back to US intel agencies) They were able to find a better patsy this time, or hey, maybe this one was actually "organic." Nah, just foolin'.
Because we heard the voices of children screaming for their lives. That’s hard to erase if you actually care or have children.
Yeah I think the FBI knows how to play shit over loudspeakers. But thanks for playing.
PS fun fact, did you know goats scream just like humans? https://youtu.be/PpccpglnNf0
You are seriously fucked. Ask my godson what it sounds like. He was in the closet for the shooting in Farmington NM. Heard bullets buzzing by him while he held a book over his heart. Had to walk past the shooters body and his friends body as he walked out of class. Tell him it’s all make believe.
When the collapse comes, this will be small shit. Teach him to fight back, not run and hide.
Because there are no Islamic ties here. If this guy was Islamic you wouldnt be hearing anything in the media by now ...
The victims in LV clearly skewed to the conservative side. That's why it went away so quickly.
If this was a CIA money launderer gone mad, it'd be off the TV by now. As it was, its just another big pharma customer.
Cruz? Nicky Cruz??? Leader of the Mau Maus???
(American street gang, not the Kenyans):
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=%22run+baby+run%22+%22nicky+cruz%22&…
;)
EDIT: Little side note: Read the book ("Run Baby Run"). When the gangs couldn't get guns, they used to make their own guns. Single shooters. Sometimes a badly made gun would blow up in their hands. Guns none the less.
Psycho America
1. in America, psychosis is the new normal
2. binary sexuality is so yesterday
3. $billions for the Pentagon, not one cent for real security
4. $billions for Mars, destruction for the Earth
5. self love overpowers self-education
I want to know who his therapist was and if the therapist gets a government paycheck???
The Drug Cruz was on is the Federal Reserve note. Another paid actor.
The road to hell is paved with... [fill in the blank]
Rules?
"He definitely had a key to the gun safe I didn’t know about"
You mean....he had taken one of your keys and you didn't know he took it? How does that happen? And why would anyone have a gun "safe" that just opens with a key. Maybe I'm just ignorant on this one. Use a combination...share the combination with no one...write it down NOWHERE.
The Feds always get the storyline wrong. And if any of this were true, the “parents” would not be saying boo for liability reasons.
PISS POOR PARENTING,,,,,,Take fucking responsibility.
I would think that the FBI and "Homeland Security" could have come up with a better "script"?...
This is all getting a little too polished just like Vegas and Sandy Hook.
That promo shot is pro isn't it. Not an accidental angle on either one's face.
Follow their eyes. They're not even looking at the same thing.
Now there is talk of tearing down the high school.
aka "destroying evidence"
Jesus you guys are fucked in the head. No one wants that school to stay standing.
because they'll build a state of the art privatized commie core charter school, removing any say at the local level.
complete with chertoffs x-ray machines & armed prison guards.
who's fkd in da head?
Go ahead and tear it down. AFTER the investigation is complete. There are multiple students claiming there was a second shooter. Could have just been confusion but it most certainly needs to be investigated, there could be another psycho out there ready for part two for all we know.
Nah, if there was a second shooter that guy is either sipping drinks on a beach in Haifa or taking a vacation after his debrief in Langley.
Debate is whether to call the new one Pfizer or Merck.
"This is all getting a little too polished just like Vegas and Sandy Hook."
And don't be anticipating that it will be ending anytime soon as General "this is my rifle this is my gun" Mattis and coWart "corn hole" McMaster-bate continue to frantically locate a foreign "slush fund" from the PRC and Russian Federation, in an effort to continue extorting money from them to "ironically" KEEP THREATENING THEM with?!!!...
Whether it's gun grabbing CONUS to keep the lemming(s) from "storming the Bastille" or WWIII post-Seoul Winter Olympics as a distraction to keep their heads from furnishing "sticks" at home... needless to say... THIS DOESN'T END REAL GOOD!
You expect too much from incompetents.
"You expect too much from incompetents. "
Which begs the question why we haven't murdered them all in D.C. for the crimes they keep committing in our names?... "YET"!...
All mass shooters are Trumptard Shooters. Get over it.
Except all the Obama ones...
And the W ones...
I think there are a couple Clinton ones....
And Charles Joseph Whitman.
You forgot all your other imaginary facts asshole
You forgot that most folks aren't nearly stupid enough to care about your opinion.
