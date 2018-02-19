Paul Craig Roberts Sums Up The Result Of Mueller's Investigation: "Nothing!"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
Robert Mueller discredited himself and his orchestrated Russiagate investigation last week (Friday, February 16, 2018) with his charges that 13 Russians and 3 Russian companies plotted to use social media to influence the 2016 election. Their intent, Mueller says, was to “sow discord in the US political system.”
What pathetic results to come from a 9 month investigation!
Note that the hyped Russian hacking of Hillary’s emails that we have heard about every day is nowhere to be found in Mueller’s charges. In its place there is “use of social media to sow discord.” I mean, really! Even if the charge were correct, considering the massive discord present in the last presidential election, with the Democrats calling Trump voters racist, sexist, homophobic white trash deplorables, how much discord could a measly 13 Russians add via social media?
Note also that the Trump/Putin conspiracy is also not present in Mueller’s charges. Mueller’s charges say that the Russians’ plan to sow discord began in 2014, before there was any notion that Trump would run for president in 2017. The link of the plot to Putin is reduced to the allegation that the plot was financed by a St. Petersburg restaurateur whose connection to Putin is that his business once catered official dinners between Russian officials and foreign dignitaries.
Finally, note that Mueller’s release of his charges in the face of dead news weekend means that Mueller knows that he has nothing to justify the massive propaganda onslaught against Trump for conspiring with Putin with which the presstitutes have regaled us. If the charges amounted to anything, they would have been released on Monday morning, and the presstitutes would have been handed by the FBI and CIA the news stories to file with their papers.
How did the 13 Russians go about sowing discord? Are you ready for this?
They held political rallies posing as Americans and they paid one person (unidentified) to build a cage aboard a flatbed pickup truck and another person to wear a costume portraying Hillary in prison clothes.
How much money was lavished on this plot.
A monthly budget of $1.2 million, a sum far too small to be seen in the $2.65 billion spent by Hillary and Trump and the $6.8 billion spent by all candidates for federal elective offices in the last election.
Mueller claims to have emails from some of the 13 Russians. If the emails are authentic, they sound like a few kids pretending to friends that they are doing big things. One of the emails brags that the FBI got after them so they got busy covering up their tracks.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has fallen for Mueller’s ruse.
Remember what William Binney, the person who designed the NSA spy program, said: If any such Russiagate plot existed, NSA would have the evidence. No investigation would be necessary.
One can conclude that Mueller and Rosenstein are fighting for their lives now that it is known that their spy requests for FISA court approval were based on deception. Mueller has produced this silly indictment of individuals who are not the Russian government in the hope that it will keep the attention off the FBI’s deception of the FISA court.
As a special prosecutor Mueller has demonstrated the same lack of integrity that he demonstrated as FBI director.
Comments
Yes, he is a piece of SHIT!
And, he should be charged for theft of Government funds for the long running farce!!!
PS It all goes back to NO BALLS Howdy Doody Sessions.....
All this money wasted
In reply to Yes, he is a piece of SHIT! by USA USA
I'm surprised Trump didn't tweet:
"THAT'S IT ?!?"
In reply to All this money wasted by IridiumRebel
I know, the deep state's best shot. Ended up shooting themselves in the foot. It could be they call in the "Pros from Dover" next. They can't have gotten this far being totally incompetent??
In reply to I'm surprised Trump didn't… by ACP
Yep... all for naught. Yet, Hillary & Bill's slimy paw prints are all over the treasonous Uranium One sale to the Russians.
*crickets*
In reply to I know, the deep state's… by Mr. Universe
The MUELLER investigation is wondering all over the DAMN place.
The MUELLER investigation needs to end and end NOW.
Truly frustrating to see the REPUBLIC waste time, funds and resources with this BULLSHIT!!!!!
America is in a real BATTLE for its survival!!!!
In reply to I'm surprised Trump didn't… by ACP
It’s not a waste of money to prove to the whole country these people are fucking nuts and couldn’t lead their way out of a wet paper bag.
More wake up to this every day, it’s actually priceless.
In reply to The MUELLER investigation is… by GUS100CORRINA
But there will be no forum for the truth because obviously those indicted Russians aren't going to set foot in this country ever again.
Dreamland would have Rosenstein order Mueller to provide all of his "proof" of what just each one of these possibly committers of misdemeanors actually did. Where are the photos and the back up for this not very significant Facebook invasion?
And can Mueller prove that it wasn't US born people who used the technique Assange let loose in Vault 7 where he shows in their own words the US government's ability to implant anything on any internet site in the world and then back out and remove their foot prints while putting down those belonging to others.
In reply to It’s not a waste of money to… by BlackChicken
ain't going to end...sorry...Mueller, aka "Don Quixote", will continue his quest regardless the outcome being NOTHING...in fact...thats the perfect outcome...ad infinitum BS to entertain every american to death. Thanks to all the Deep State motherfuckers for playing.. hope you all run into a herd of 500lb goats with big horns...we'll substitute the pilgrims with all the deplorables you've pissed off.
In reply to The MUELLER investigation is… by GUS100CORRINA
But, but...Putin flew over my haid and shot at me with his LAZER-vision!
Isn't there some way we could demand that this jackwagon and his "investigation" return all the Munny they spent to the taxpayers?
In reply to I'm surprised Trump didn't… by ACP
When will Putin list the CIA activities in other countries over the past 10 years? Let's start with Crimea, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Syria...just to get warmed up. Then, move on to China, etc..
It's quite possible he has. Do you think MSM would publish that?
In reply to When will Putin list the CIA… by Antifaschistische
Yup! Hypocrisy!!!
Bye!
In reply to When will Putin list the CIA… by Antifaschistische
Well shut the front door!
You don't say!
It was the Democrats who colluded with the Russians to influence the election and not in Trump's but Clinton's favour. Steele's dossier was written in collusion with the Kremlin and paid for by The Democrats. The Russians knew from their Uranium One experience that the Clintons would do anything for money, even if was against the US national interest. That is why Clinton said; "We will all hang if Trump gets elected". So now it is out in the open. It remains to be seen if anything becomes of it or it's just another smoke screen to disguise who's really running the show.
Everyone seems to be falling for the idea that anyone who is Russian somehow represents the Russian govt or is related to Putin - thats simply not true .. Putin has a lot of powerful enemies in Russia, people who easily align with the likes of Clinton and Obama ..
The nuclear material from Uranium One appears to have been sold to Qatar, Saudi and possibly Iran - I don't see any benefit to Russia from it - I think it was simply a backdoor way to get it out of the US and into the Middle East.
In reply to It was the Democrats who… by ItsAllBollocks
Bet a commie snowflake’s brain exploded reading those pesky facts. Thanks...!
In reply to It was the Democrats who… by ItsAllBollocks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HmJX11_AQE
Monday nothing, Tuesday nothing, Wednesday and Thursday nothing, Friday for a change, a little more nothing, Saturday once more nothing.
Sunday nothing, Monday nothing, Tuesday and Wednesday, nothing, Thursday for a change, a little more nothing, Friday once more nothing.
Montik gornisht, dinstik gornisht, mitvokh un donershtik gornisht, fraytik for a novehneh, gornisht gigeleh, Shabbos vider gornisht.
Lunes nada, martes nada, miercoles y jueves nada, viernes por cambio un poco mas nada, sabado otra vez nada.
Na na nana, na na nana ...
Oh, Village Voice nothing, New Yorker nothing, sing out in folk ways nothing. Harry Smith and Allen Ginsberg, nothing nothing nothing.
Poetry nothing, music nothing, thinking and dancing nothing. The world's great books, a great set of nothing. Haughty and foddy, nothing.
f****** nothing, sucking nothing, flesh and s** nothing. Church and Times Square, all a lot of nothing. Nothing, nothing, nothing!
Stevenson nothing, Humphrey nothing, Averell Harriman nothing. John Stuart Mill nill-nill, Franklin Delano Nothing.
Carlos Marx nothing, Engels nothing, Bakunin Kropotkin - nyuthing! Leon Trotsky, lots of nothing. Stalin less than nothing!
Nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, a whole lot of, a whole lot of nothing. Nothing, lots and lots of nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing.
Not a g****** thing.
Nothing.
PCR - nails it as always. The CIA owned MSM are still trying to blame Putin for sour milk, flat tyres and barking dogs ..
Meh... may come down to the People recognizing a thoroughly corrupt and defunct Congress, eh PCR?
You never (Never) go there, though...
It could also be said that he cleared Trump, because he found nothing on him.
If the investigation was cut short for whatever reason, the Democrats, and some republicans, would've been howling. We never would hear the end of it.
For this reason, Im glad it ran its course. Im tired of hearing it, and Im completely neutral.
Mueller has indicted and uncovered the owner of Wagner group and the internet propaganda troll company. Isn't it interesting he owned both companies. And isn't it more interesting, his company just loss hundreds of Russian mercenaries trying to engage Americans in Syria. It's a coincidence, the owner of Wagner is named in an indictment for running the internet troll operation. And it's interesting, the owner of both companies is in Putin's inner circle.
Lavrov tells America to get out of Syria, next over 400 men armed with tanks etc, are destroyed before they can kill Americans to make Trump's Syria policy look bad, this would be followed by a Russian paid troll offensive to drive public opinion to force the US out of Syria.
In reply to It could also be said that… by Number 156
For this reason, Im glad it ran its course. Im tired of hearing it, and Im completely neutral.
Indictment Is Just The Start: Mueller Probe To Continue "For Months"
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-16/indictment-just-start-mueller…
In reply to It could also be said that… by Number 156
And now, he's onto China.
John Pilger - "The Coming War on China" is well worth watching.
Washington DC Scum protecting their jobs and reputations vs. the rules of law and their pledge to the Constitution! So what's new? This old crap has grown older!
Moldier, too.
In reply to Washington DC Scum… by motoXdude
Results? He doesn't need results.
He don't need no stinkin' badges, either.
Mueller and Rosenstein are like drowning men, lashing out at everything before they go down. Going after everything they can.
Why did Rosenstein write the terms of reference of the SC to cover everything possible - because he wanted to help Deep State look for a way to remove the President.
Also Rosenstein must face a Grand Jury for the felony of lying to the FISA court.
AND Sessions - is like having no AG.
There must also be a SC into Mueller's handling of Uranium One crime.
The world laughs.
Actually this is a strategic coup to name Putin's buddy who owns Wagner mercenary company and the company which ran the social media propaganda campaign. Mueller indicted the owner of both the Wagner mercenary group and the social media company.
That doesn't ring a bell with the anti-American ZeroHedge posters because half of them are anti-American foreigners and the other half brainwashed US based communist kids.
It's interesting no one is making light of the fact, Mueller indicted Putin's buddy who happens to own the company which just tried to raid a US compound in Syria. The Russian mercenary company is said to have taken heavy losses. Right after that, Mueller indicts the owner of Wagner who just so happens to be running a social media trolling operation to influence US public opinion.
Welcome Deep State troll.
In reply to Actually this is a strategic… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You're ignorant, attacking the messenger instead of the issue. Go read the indictment and then find out about who is who instead of the television mind drive by sound bite. You've been conditioned to be ignorant by a life time of watching TV, it's impossible for you to think, be a critical thinker, because all you can do is parrot what MSM programmed into that mindless television head of yours. Now that's what the joke is all about, a brainwashed snowflake melting day by day until it's over.
In reply to Welcome Deep State troll. by Thom Paine
Which article of the Constitution empowers government to overthrow foreign governments which have not attacked us?
In reply to Actually this is a strategic… by MK ULTRA Alpha
That's not what the issue was about.
In reply to Which article of the… by Billy the Poet
a US compound in Syria.
In reply to That's not what the issue… by MK ULTRA Alpha
The biggest nightmare for Rosenstein and Mueller - the Mid Terms.
If Dems don't get the Senate, and in fact go backwards??
I can bet after Mid Terms Trump will quickly just sack Rosenstein, Mueller and Sessions.
And then they will have to fear investigations into all of them.
Rosenstein and Mueller shitting themselves over the poll increases for Trump and GOP for the mid terms.
You will see shit running down Mueller's pants if there is a SC then Grand Jury indictment over his handling of Uranium One
Muller and his very biased Hillary loving team are not out for the truth, if they were they would be looking at Hillary and her team and her dealings with Russians and other foreigners such as Steele. Muller is not interested in the truth he and his band of hacks are ut to protect the Deep State, Obama and Hillary.
Muller and Weissman should be investigated. Especially Muller in his roll in Uranium One. Weismann should bot even be near this case due to his bias and his past record of being wrong and convicting innocent people and have to be over turned by the Supreme Court 9 to 0 in Enron.
Rosenstein is part of this group, he is guilty and should be investigated in his roll in Uranium One and trying to frame Pres. Trump
"Robert Mueller discredited himself and his orchestrated Russiagate investigation"
Why is it Robert Mueller that discredited himself, rather than the person/group that called for the investigation in the first place? If Mueller wants to prevent discrediting himself, he should close the investigation now.
When will the FBI investigate AIPAC? Israel is a foreign entity getting a free pass to interfere in US elections. When will they investigate the Clinton Foundation, missing email, Seth Rich murder, & on and on for the Clinton Crime Syndicate? Then we can turn our focus inward and find out what's behind the hundreds of thousands of illegally cast votes & voter fraud in general?
Drain the Swamp or you will drown in it President Trump!
That's where you're wrong kiddo. Go review the Communist Saul Alinsky's Rules For Radicals playbook that the psychotic anti-Trump criminals are following. The Mueller operation is following almost every rule. It is having the desired result, but the desired result is not the one that is immediately apparent.
The Israelis always get off -- even when a signatory to The Project for the New American Century has to do time. Imagine that.
Pentagon Analyst Gets 12 Years for Disclosing Data
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 - A federal judge sentenced a former Defense Department analyst, Lawrence A. Franklin, to more than 12 years in prison today after Mr. Franklin admitted passing classified military information to two pro-Israel lobbyists and an Israeli diplomat.
http://www.nytimes.com/2006/01/20/politics/pentagon-analyst-gets-12-yea…
US government to drop espionage charges against Aipac officials
Steve Rosen and Keith Weissman accused of providing US defence secrets to Israeli embassy in Washington
A former Pentagon analyst, Lawrence Franklin, has already pleaded guilty to disclosing classified information to Rosen and Weissman.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/may/01/aipac-israel-lobby-lobbyi…
I remember that, Jew media systems ran a Marine who had been convicted of letting someone know they were on a US watch list, it was shown thousands and thousands of time for the entire weekly news cycle and not one word of the Franklin conviction.
Not one word on MSM of the Franklin conviction, but a Marine was smeared because he let a relative in the Philippines know they were being watched.
Franklin stole and gave to Israel highly classified Pentagon data for a long period of time. He essentially worked for Israel not the US. Same for the other two, sold America out for Israel and now it's so common we've lost our country.
In reply to The Israelis always get off … by Billy the Poet
...pathetic results? WTF?
Mueller has netted more in less time than any other recent federal-level special investigation (see link below).
Mueller's just getting started and judging by the duration of other special investigations, Mueller's got quiet a bit of time left on the clock.
Mueller is following the money... and the money-trail almost always ends at the truth. It's no wonder that the Orange Jesus is showing signs of concern.
http://ritholtz.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/atd-indictments-0216.png
Mueller makes one wonder why he became the top head of the FBI one week before 9-11, coincidental or not? This man has stepped beyond the job he was mandated on the Russian investigation and instead has been tip-toeing on Kushner, ignored Killary and DNC manipulations on Sanders' campaign during the primary plus nothing about her Russian connection during the uranium sale and all the Clinton Foundation money donations, etc. Now this BS accusation on Russia is just pathetic.